76ers expecting Ben Simmons to be enough to close a deal for James Harden

If Harden is in danger of actively sabotaging what the Nets want to build, as Charania reports here, the Sixers don’t believe they should have to give up more than a multi-time All-Star in Simmons to get a deal done before February 10th. “Brooklyn would love to get a 25-year old, multi-time All-Star who is under contract for multiple years in exchange for a guy who is unhappy and not under contract long term,” one source said.
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash on his talks with James Harden amid trade report: “We’re in lockstep, so I don’t think he pays attention in that way where it affects him. And he certainly knows my tone is like ‘its me and you, buddy. We’ve got to figure this out and keep going, keep pushing.’ ” #Nets – 7:54 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Just one mans opinion but I would trade Simmons for wings who can shoot defend and score because I think maxey is fine at point guard. Trading for harden kills his growth – 7:41 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
MVP odds haven’t moved since the James Harden-to-Philly rumors flared up. Joel Embiid remains the favorite, but at the same +200 odds. Nikola Jokic close behind at +300. – 7:41 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash says the decision to hold Harden out tonight is precautionary — they want to give him another couple days to make sure his hamstring is feeling better. Nash does not believe Harden will need an MRI — and he’s hopeful he’ll play Sunday in Denver. – 7:35 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said James Harden experienced a strength deficit with his hamstring and it was bothering him against Sacramento. Doesn’t commit to him playing Sunday. – 7:34 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
New Crossover pod: Previewing the trade deadline w/former Nets GM @Billy King, including thoughts on Ben Simmons, Sixers, Kings, Kyrie, Cavs, Grizz. Plus, some revelations on the Melodrama and the Dwightmare.
New Crossover pod: Previewing the trade deadline w/former Nets GM @Billy King, including thoughts on Ben Simmons, Sixers, Kings, Kyrie, Cavs, Grizz. Plus, some revelations on the Melodrama and the Dwightmare.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The #Sixers’ pursuit of James Harden receives a shot in the arm as trade deadline approaches | Keith Pompey inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 7:15 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets could be open to James Harden-Ben Simmons blockbuster at trade deadline nypost.com/2022/02/04/net… via @nypostsports – 6:59 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
James Harden-Ben Simmons deal could reportedly happen before the NBA trade deadline https://t.co/VDVGulz1nt pic.twitter.com/LCOmSMOO9g – 6:54 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
76ers-Nets to discuss Ben Simmons for James Harden trade sportando.basketball/en/76ers-nets-… – 6:42 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia Sixers Open To Discussing A James Harden-Ben Simmons Trade: ‘The Ball Is Is in The Nets’ Court’
Now on @ForbesSports
Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia Sixers Open To Discussing A James Harden-Ben Simmons Trade: ‘The Ball Is Is in The Nets’ Court’
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Non-zero chance Nets trade James Harden, then win the title four months later.
Non-zero chance Nets trade James Harden, then win the title four months later.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Nets open to possible Harden for Simmons trade before deadline nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/04/rep… – 6:18 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Things have been rocky since James Harden got to Brooklyn. Kyrie part-time, injuries, COVID, and his own inconsistency this season.
Things have been rocky since James Harden got to Brooklyn. Kyrie part-time, injuries, COVID, and his own inconsistency this season.
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“Yeah, whether or not it’s the season now or later, the way I look at it is [Harden’s] already said I want to play and finish my career in Brooklyn: He’s actually said that.”
-Joe Tsai via @Brian Lewis in Sep.
“Yeah, whether or not it’s the season now or later, the way I look at it is [Harden’s] already said I want to play and finish my career in Brooklyn: He’s actually said that.”
-Joe Tsai via @Brian Lewis in Sep.
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Technically, Philadelphia *has to* put in extra money into a Simmons-Harden deal, about $2.1 million. Thybulle and Maxey each make just enough to do it, but also works with Korkmaz, or Reed + Joe, or lots of other combinations.
theathletic.com/3112818/2022/0… – 6:13 PM
Technically, Philadelphia *has to* put in extra money into a Simmons-Harden deal, about $2.1 million. Thybulle and Maxey each make just enough to do it, but also works with Korkmaz, or Reed + Joe, or lots of other combinations.
StatMuse @statmuse
Joel Embiid is averaging more points (33.5) than minutes (32.3) in 2022. Imagine him playing with Harden.
Win $100 with @PrizePicks when he scores 1 point tonight.
Joel Embiid is averaging more points (33.5) than minutes (32.3) in 2022. Imagine him playing with Harden.
Win $100 with @PrizePicks when he scores 1 point tonight.
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Me + @Kevin O’Connor are hopping on Green Room to talk Harden, Portland, trades and more
Me + @Kevin O’Connor are hopping on Green Room to talk Harden, Portland, trades and more
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Going live on @SpotifyGrnroom with @Bill Simmons to discuss the latest on James Harden and Ben Simmons, what we’re hearing, what to watch for over this next week. @ringer @ringernba spotifygr.link/dlEzcb6Snnb – 5:46 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2022 NBA trade deadline rumors: Sixers to pursue James Harden, Nets open to discussing Ben Simmons swap
2022 NBA trade deadline rumors: Sixers to pursue James Harden, Nets open to discussing Ben Simmons swap
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Ben Simmons will balance out the Nets offensively, add defensive dimensions, and expand their window. On the court, he will help them.
Ben Simmons will balance out the Nets offensively, add defensive dimensions, and expand their window. On the court, he will help them.
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
There is some amusement in Philadelphia regarding the latest Nets/Harden reporting — if he’s unhappy, a threat to walk, and disrupting on-court chemistry, the thought goes, why should they give up extra to go get him now? phillyvoice.com/nba-trade-rumo… – 5:34 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Would guarantee Brooklyn is asking for Maxey, picks, in addition to Simmons, in exchange for Harden. – 5:20 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Would it be Simmons for Harden straight up? Are they swapping Harrises? – 5:18 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
We’re gonna get “Two Alphas” talk from Harden if he goes to Philly. – 5:18 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
James Harden is unhappy playing with Joel Embiid and would like to get traded, per 2023 NBA media reports – 5:16 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Maxey being carried out of Wells Fargo Center on KD and Simmons’ shoulders after hitting the series-winning shot against the 76ers in the East Finals. Doc says he doesnt know that question or the answer right now when asked if Harden can be the point guard of a championship team. – 5:09 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
What do we think Brooklyn prioritizes in a Simmons + for Harden deal?
Maxey obviously has the most upside. Curry probably does the most for their specific roster needs. Thybulle and Simmons could survive offensively with KD and Kyrie. Picks open up the most flexibility. – 5:09 PM
What do we think Brooklyn prioritizes in a Simmons + for Harden deal?
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
What’s ironic is both Harden and Simmons are both more talented than than the general public perceives them to be right now. – 5:08 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Did the Kings holding James Harden to 4 points, break the Nets? – 5:03 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
If the Nets trade Harden to Sixers (in mid-season!!) it will the ultimate ‘NBA is the best league/worst league’ moment in my lif …. well, until the next one. – 5:03 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Sixers are expected to pursue a James Harden trade and the Nets are now open to a deal ahead of Thursday’s deadline, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/8HqnDMOe4S – 5:03 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’m not gonna lie, part of me is wondering how much of my “James Harden traded to Philly” prewrite from last January I can still salvage. – 4:58 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to pursue Brooklyn’s James Harden ahead of NBA trade deadline Thursday – and the Nets are now open to discussing a deal.
Details on @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3112818/2022/0… – 4:53 PM
Sources: The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to pursue Brooklyn’s James Harden ahead of NBA trade deadline Thursday – and the Nets are now open to discussing a deal.
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
My NBA trade deadline latest on Ben Simmons, Bradley Beal, John Collins, Myles Turner and more … all here: marcstein.substack.com/p/one-more-gus… – 4:25 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
My newest Ben Simmons trade idea for @CertifiedBckts: Trade Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris and Furkan Korkmaz to the Utah Jazz for Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic, Joe Ingles (hurt), Jordan Clarkson and first-round picks in 2026 & 2028. pic.twitter.com/i5pWsE18v7 – 4:23 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Nets come into Utah on a 6-game losing streak. Harden, Durant, Harris, Aldridge, Millsap, Duke all out for the Nets. – 2:10 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets guard James Harden (left hamstring tightness) is out tonight vs the #Jazz. – 2:02 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Brooklyn Nets say that James Harden will miss tonight’s game against the Utah Jazz because of left hamstring tightness – 2:01 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets now say James Harden (left hamstring tightness) is out tonight vs. Jazz. Same issue that kept him out of Nuggets game last week. – 2:00 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets rule James Harden out for tonight’s game due to left hamstring tightness. – 1:59 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Brooklyn Nets star James Harden (hamstring) is out tonight against the Utah Jazz, team says. – 1:59 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Nets are listing James Harden as out for tonight’s game vs. Utah. – 1:58 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Nets say James Harden is out tonight at Utah with left hamstring tightness. – 1:58 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Nets‘ James Harden is listed out tonight due to left hamstring tightness. – 1:58 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
New from me (though it likely won’t be a surprise):
Sources say it looks ‘increasingly likely’ Ben Simmons will not be traded before the deadline, based on what the Sixers are after and the offers currently on the table: phillyvoice.com/sources-ben-si… – 1:22 PM
New from me (though it likely won’t be a surprise):
The Ringer @ringernba
One of the most intriguing Ben Simmons trade ideas: Lu Dort for Simmons.
One of the most intriguing Ben Simmons trade ideas: Lu Dort for Simmons.
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
New Crossover pod: Breaking down the trade deadline w/@Billy King, including thoughts on Ben Simmons, Sixers, Kings, Kyrie, Cavs, Grizz. Plus, some revelations on the Melodrama and the Dwightmare.
Listen/subscribe: https://t.co/lhCvpA2us5 pic.twitter.com/B8B2xg6JLu – 9:32 AM
New Crossover pod: Breaking down the trade deadline w/@Billy King, including thoughts on Ben Simmons, Sixers, Kings, Kyrie, Cavs, Grizz. Plus, some revelations on the Melodrama and the Dwightmare.
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Fatigue, hand strain some reasons for James Harden’s #Nets struggles nypost.com/2022/02/03/fat… via @nypostsports – 9:41 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
N.J. native Karl-Anthony Towns, Nets star James Harden among NBA All-Star reserves nj.com/nets/2022/02/n… – 8:33 PM
Now on @njdotcom
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
NBA All-Star reserves chosen, including James Harden of the Nets and NJ native Karl-Anthony Towns pic.twitter.com/sfRRF1r9vs – 8:18 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Chris Paul, James Harden headline All-Star Game reserves nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/03/chr… – 7:43 PM
Jon Hamm @JonMHamm
I think Jarrett Allen is more deserving of an All-Star spot than Harden pic.twitter.com/CEARRJIoFC – 7:27 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets guard James Harden joins Jimmy Butler, Darius Garland, Zach LaVine, Khris Middleton, Jayson Tatum and Fred VanVleet as Eastern Conference reserves in the #NBA All-Star game. It’s his tenth straight, averaging 22 points, ten assists and eight boards. – 7:24 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
2021-22 East All-Star Game reserves: Jimmy Butler, Darius Garland, James Harden, Zach LaVine, Khris Middleton, Jayson Tatum and Fred VanVleet. – 7:22 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Jimmy Butler, Darius Garland, James Harden, Zach LaVine, Khris Middleton, Jayson Tatum, and Fred VanVleet are headed to Cleveland as All-Star reserves from the East. Garland, of the host Cavs, is making his first appearance. @The Athletic – 7:22 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
2022 NBA All-Star reserves
East
– Jimmy Butler
– Darius Garland
– James Harden
– Zach LaVine
– Khris Middleton
– Jayson Tatum
– Fred VanVleet
West
– Devin Booker
– Luka Doncic
– Rudy Gobert
– Draymond Green
– Donovan Mitchell
– Chris Paul
– Karl-Anthony Towns – 7:22 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
The 2022 Eastern Conference All-Star reserves are Jimmy Butler, Darius Garland, James Harden, Zach LaVine, Kris Middleton, Jayson Tatum and Fred VanVleet. – 7:22 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
East reserves:
Jimmy Butler
Darius Garland
James Harden
Zach LaVine
Khris Middleton
Jayson Tatum
Fred VanVleet – 7:21 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
NBA East All-Star reserves: Jimmy Butler, Darius Garland, James Harden, Zach LaVine, Khris Middleton, Jayson Tatum, Fred VanVleet – 7:21 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards do not have an All-Star this year, barring an injury replacement. Bradley Beal did not make it after being a starter last season.
East reserves: J Butler, D Garland, J Harden, Z LaVine, K Middleton, J Tatum, F VanVleet – 7:21 PM
The Wizards do not have an All-Star this year, barring an injury replacement. Bradley Beal did not make it after being a starter last season.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
2022 NBA East All-Star reserves: Jimmy Butler, Darius Garland, James Harden, Zach LaVine, Khris Middleton, Jayson Tatum, Fred VanVleet. – 7:21 PM
It is still more likely, sources familiar with the situation say, that the Sixers complete a deal for Harden or a player of Harden’s caliber in the summer, rather than in the next six days. But the Sixers are, as they have been for months now, prepared to move quickly if they feel the right opportunity is on the table. As we reported earlier Friday, no player on the roster (save for Joel Embiid) is untouchable in trade talks, depending on the player(s) on offer. And the team has insisted for a while now that this is not a Harden-or-bust push, a claim they feel has been made for dubious reasons elsewhere. -via Philly Voice / February 4, 2022
If it’s not clear at this point, posturing is going to hit record highs over the next week. Take this as you will — as of Friday evening, team sources told PhillyVoice there has been no significant conversation between the Nets and Sixers regarding Harden, with Philadelphia viewing this latest report as a signal that they’re merely open for business -via Philly Voice / February 4, 2022
Across the league, the Simmons market has become more focused as the deadline nears. The Atlanta Hawks have been most engaged with the 76ers in recent weeks, according to sources. The sides have discussed a framework around John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic and draft compensation, those sources have said. The Sacramento Kings, meanwhile, have made clear that they have moved on from the Simmons sweepstakes after being one of the top suitors in the past few months. -via The Athletic / February 4, 2022