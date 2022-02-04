76ers vs. Mavericks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Philadelphia 76ers (31-20) play against the Dallas Mavericks (23-23) at American Airlines Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Friday February 4, 2022
Philadelphia 76ers 0, Dallas Mavericks 0 (10:00 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
The shorthanded Mavs are starting small against 76ers … and All-Star center Joel Embiid:
Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson, Reggie Bullock, Dorian Finney-Smith, Dwight Powell
Tipoff a little after 9 p.m. on ESPN if you wanna tune in and see how this goes. – 9:38 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters, Bullock, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
PHI starters: Thybulle, Harris, Embiid, Curry, Maxey
9:15 tip @theeagledallas – 9:37 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Maxi Kleber (left knee effusion) out for Dallas, Seth Curry (back) in for Philly, tonight in the late-starting meeting at AAC. – 9:34 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
• @Matisse Thybulle
• @Tobias Harris
• @Joel Embiid
• @Seth Curry
• @Tyrese Maxey
🏀@RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/myAp1AwCj4 – 9:33 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Seth Curry is available and starting tonight in Dallas, Sixers say. – 9:33 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/q9zMjyvtJq – 9:31 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Only team ahead of Boston in East standings with easier strength of schedule rest of way is CLE.
Celtics with 22nd hardest remaining strength of schedule. MIL (1), CHI (5), PHI (6), MIA (9), CHA (10), BKN (11).
Boston 1.5 games back of BKN, 3 matchups over next month. – 9:21 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Dear Sixers twitter,
don’t fall asleep on us!
👟@Snipes_usa pic.twitter.com/wK4VRYLJHP – 9:17 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Maxi Kleber (left knee effusion) will miss tonight’s game vs Philadelphia. – 9:13 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd will play Trey Burke tonight to test potential for some of THJ’s time.
Reggie Bullock’s last 4 games: 17.8 p, 50% 3FG
Kidd: “Need someone else to join that. We need Josh [Green]. There’s no pressure on Josh. …We just need him to keep growing and enjoy the minutes.” – 9:10 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Mark Daigneault said Jeremiah Robinson-Earl felt an “alarming amount of pain” during his warmup in Dallas.
That led to the fracture in his foot being revealed. – 8:43 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Doc Rivers said the Sixers “hope” Seth Curry will return tonight vs. Mavs from back spasms. He went through “most of shootaround” today. – 8:31 PM
Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR
Saddiq Bey became the 5th-fastest player in NBA history to reach 300 career 3FGM tonight vs. BOS, reaching the milestone in 122 games. Only D. Robinson (95 games), A. Edwards (112), L. Doncic (117) and D. Lillard (117) have made 300 3FG faster. #Pistons
(via @Basketball-Reference) – 8:29 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Jason Kidd said he hopes to play Trey Burke more minutes tonight to see how he handles the opportunity. – 8:27 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Too insulting to call Pascal Siakam “Good Ben Simmons?”
I mean, insulting to Pascal. – 8:23 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Mavs coach Jason Kidd on how to guard Joel Embiid: “We tried the ice storm, but that didn’t work.” – 8:21 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers showing why Daryl Morey has to fill the Ben Simmons-sized hole on this roster | Mike Sielski inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 8:11 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Just one mans opinion but I would trade Simmons for wings who can shoot defend and score because I think maxey is fine at point guard. Trading for harden kills his growth – 7:41 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
MVP odds haven’t moved since the James Harden-to-Philly rumors flared up. Joel Embiid remains the favorite, but at the same +200 odds. Nikola Jokic close behind at +300. – 7:41 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
New Crossover pod: Previewing the trade deadline w/former Nets GM @Billy King, including thoughts on Ben Simmons, Sixers, Kings, Kyrie, Cavs, Grizz. Plus, some revelations on the Melodrama and the Dwightmare.
Listen/subscribe: https://t.co/lhCvpA2us5 pic.twitter.com/JRCmOyxDEe – 7:16 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Josh Giddey’s teammates for the rising stars:
Cole Anthony
MarJon Beauchamp
Josh Giddey
Jalen Green
Herbert Jones
Tyrese Maxey
Jalen Suggs# – 7:03 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets could be open to James Harden-Ben Simmons blockbuster at trade deadline nypost.com/2022/02/04/net… via @nypostsports – 6:59 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
James Harden-Ben Simmons deal could reportedly happen before the NBA trade deadline https://t.co/VDVGulz1nt pic.twitter.com/LCOmSMOO9g – 6:54 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
76ers-Nets to discuss Ben Simmons for James Harden trade sportando.basketball/en/76ers-nets-… – 6:42 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia Sixers Open To Discussing A James Harden-Ben Simmons Trade: ‘The Ball Is Is in The Nets’ Court’
forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 6:37 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Technically, Philadelphia *has to* put in extra money into a Simmons-Harden deal, about $2.1 million. Thybulle and Maxey each make just enough to do it, but also works with Korkmaz, or Reed + Joe, or lots of other combinations.
theathletic.com/3112818/2022/0… – 6:13 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Joel Embiid is averaging more points (33.5) than minutes (32.3) in 2022. Imagine him playing with Harden.
Win $100 with @PrizePicks when he scores 1 point tonight.
➡️ https://t.co/22VhJZtsvW #ad pic.twitter.com/LXThCBH1pe – 5:53 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Me + @Kevin O’Connor are hopping on Green Room to talk Harden, Portland, trades and more
Come join ‘Could James Harden for Ben Simmons Really Happen?’ on Greenroom! spotifygr.link/HAE6AlcTnnb – 5:46 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Going live on @SpotifyGrnroom with @Bill Simmons to discuss the latest on James Harden and Ben Simmons, what we’re hearing, what to watch for over this next week. @ringer @ringernba spotifygr.link/dlEzcb6Snnb – 5:46 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2022 NBA trade deadline rumors: Sixers to pursue James Harden, Nets open to discussing Ben Simmons swap
cbssports.com/nba/news/2022-… – 5:44 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Ben Simmons will balance out the Nets offensively, add defensive dimensions, and expand their window. On the court, he will help them.
Off it? 🤷 – 5:39 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
There is some amusement in Philadelphia regarding the latest Nets/Harden reporting — if he’s unhappy, a threat to walk, and disrupting on-court chemistry, the thought goes, why should they give up extra to go get him now? phillyvoice.com/nba-trade-rumo… – 5:34 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine will not play tonight against the Indiana Pacers due to back spasms, per Billy Donovan.
He might be ready to play Sunday against Philadelphia, but that decision will be made later. – 5:33 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Would guarantee Brooklyn is asking for Maxey, picks, in addition to Simmons, in exchange for Harden. – 5:20 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
James Harden is unhappy playing with Joel Embiid and would like to get traded, per 2023 NBA media reports – 5:16 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Maxey being carried out of Wells Fargo Center on KD and Simmons’ shoulders after hitting the series-winning shot against the 76ers in the East Finals. Doc says he doesnt know that question or the answer right now when asked if Harden can be the point guard of a championship team. – 5:09 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
What do we think Brooklyn prioritizes in a Simmons + for Harden deal?
Maxey obviously has the most upside. Curry probably does the most for their specific roster needs. Thybulle and Simmons could survive offensively with KD and Kyrie. Picks open up the most flexibility. – 5:09 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’ve never needed a 30-for-30 as badly as I need one on the roster-building war between the Nets, Celtics and 76ers over the past decade or so.
All three have looked positioned for multiple championships at some point only to be tripped up by one of the others. – 5:03 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Tyrese Maxey is averaging 17/5/4 and shooting 40% from downtown in his first year as a starter.
He’ll be 21 years old at the start of next season.
And will make just $2.7 million next season and $4.3 the following season.
I’m not trading that dude if I’m Morey. – 5:00 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
The Atlanta Hawks have been most engaged with the 76ers in recent weeks, according to sources. The sides have discussed a framework around John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic and draft compensation, those sources have said.
More from Shams ⬇️
theathletic.com/3112818/2022/0… – 4:55 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to pursue Brooklyn’s James Harden ahead of NBA trade deadline Thursday – and the Nets are now open to discussing a deal.
Details on @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3112818/2022/0… – 4:53 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
My NBA trade deadline latest on Ben Simmons, Bradley Beal, John Collins, Myles Turner and more … all here: marcstein.substack.com/p/one-more-gus… – 4:25 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
My newest Ben Simmons trade idea for @CertifiedBckts: Trade Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris and Furkan Korkmaz to the Utah Jazz for Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic, Joe Ingles (hurt), Jordan Clarkson and first-round picks in 2026 & 2028. pic.twitter.com/i5pWsE18v7 – 4:23 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
when the boys find out @Joel Embiid is No. 1 on @NBAcom’s MVP ladder.👀 pic.twitter.com/Pi7uGsqsrO – 4:14 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2021, the @Golden State Warriors Draymond Green dished out 15 assists in a win over the Mavericks.
Since the NBA began tracking starters in 1970-71, Green is one of only three players to record at least 15 assists in a game in which they were listed as the starting center. pic.twitter.com/412cW0kF9z – 2:31 PM
