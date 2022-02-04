Bradley Beal trade remains unlikely

As for the most coveted Wizard, one well-placed source reiterated this week that Bradley Beal remains highly unlikely to be seriously discussed in trade talks in the next six days — unless Beal goes to management and requests to be traded. That, I’m told, hasn’t happened yet.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
My NBA trade deadline latest on Ben Simmons, Bradley Beal, John Collins, Myles Turner and more … all here: marcstein.substack.com/p/one-more-gus… – 4:25 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: What To Do About Bradley Beal? Listener Trade Ideas w/ @Danny Leroux
Dunc’d On Prime: What To Do About Bradley Beal? Listener Trade Ideas w/ @Danny Leroux
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards’ official injury report for Saturday’s game against the Suns lists only Bradley Beal (sprained left wrist ligament), who will be out, and G-League players. Not listing Thomas Bryant (sprained right ankle) indicates that Bryant will be available to play on Saturday. – 3:49 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: What To Do About Bradley Beal? Listener Trade Ideas w/ @Nate Duncan
Dunc’d On Prime: What To Do About Bradley Beal? Listener Trade Ideas w/ @Nate Duncan
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: What To Do About Bradley Beal? Listener Trade Ideas w/ @Danny Leroux
Dunc’d On Prime: What To Do About Bradley Beal? Listener Trade Ideas w/ @Danny Leroux
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: What To Do About Bradley Beal? Listener Trade Ideas w/ @Nate Duncan
Dunc’d On Prime: What To Do About Bradley Beal? Listener Trade Ideas w/ @Nate Duncan
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: With the East in flux –Nets struggling, Bucks up and down — @Bobby Marks +@Tim Bontemps join to look at the East trade landscape: Simmons, Nets, Bucks, Beal, Bulls, Heat, Cavs, much more:
Lowe Post podcast: With the East in flux –Nets struggling, Bucks up and down — @Bobby Marks +@Tim Bontemps join to look at the East trade landscape: Simmons, Nets, Bucks, Beal, Bulls, Heat, Cavs, much more:
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: What To Do About Bradley Beal? Listener Trade Ideas w/ @Danny Leroux
Dunc’d On Prime: What To Do About Bradley Beal? Listener Trade Ideas w/ @Danny Leroux
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: What To Do About Bradley Beal? Listener Trade Ideas w/ @Nate Duncan
Dunc’d On Prime: What To Do About Bradley Beal? Listener Trade Ideas w/ @Nate Duncan
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards do not have an All-Star this year, barring an injury replacement. Bradley Beal did not make it after being a starter last season.
East reserves: J Butler, D Garland, J Harden, Z LaVine, K Middleton, J Tatum, F VanVleet – 7:21 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime: What To Do About Bradley Beal? Listener Trade Ideas with @Danny Leroux Join us and get the Mock Trade Deadline as well–over 100 sign-ups in the last 2 days alone! duncdon.supportingcast.fm/join – 5:15 PM
The team’s nosedive since its hot start has frustrated Beal, leaving him less sanguine about just taking the big bag next summer and staying in Washington. For the first time in a long time, sources close to Beal indicate he’s not rejecting out of hand the notion of trade elsewhere — even though his preference is to remain with the Wizards. Neither Beal nor his representatives, though, have officially asked for him to be moved with a week left before the deadline. -via The Athletic / February 2, 2022
Sources have heard no indications the Wizards are seriously considering trading Beal. But there is less unanimity among league sources about what Beal wants to do. Multiple league sources have indicated Beal remains conflicted. His desire to stay for his entire career with the franchise that took him third overall in 2012 remains genuine. But Beal also remains uncertain about whether the Wizards can surround him with difference-making talent that will make them a regular playoff contender. His contention in a recent interview with NBC Sports Washington’s Chris Miller that another Play-In Tournament appearance would be a step back for him spoke volumes. -via The Athletic / February 2, 2022