Bulls vs. Pacers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Chicago Bulls (32-19) play against the Indiana Pacers (34-34) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday February 4, 2022
Chicago Bulls 65, Indiana Pacers 62 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Lot of guys putting up big numbers tonight, but #Bulls better start competing on defense. They lead Pacers 65-62 at half after leading by as many as 11. Vucevic 18 & 10, DeRozan 17 pts, Ayo 8 asts; Levert has 28 for Indy – 8:03 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Halftime: Bulls 65, #Pacers 62
Caris LeVert single-handedly keep Indiana in the game with a 28-point first half on 12-for-14 shooting.
Terry Taylor has 12 points and four rebounds. – 8:02 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Taking a lead into halftime.
Vucevic: 18pts/10reb/2ast
DeRozan: 17pts/5ast/3reb
Green: 10pts/1reb/1stl
Ayo: 4pts/8ast/1stl pic.twitter.com/WXHJy0nq3r – 8:02 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls 65-62 at half. Vooch with his 9th dbl-dbl in his last 10 games. He’s got 29 on the season. DeRozan with 17pts. Ayo with 8 assists. – 8:02 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Vučević reaches a double-double (18 points, 10 rebounds) in the first half for the second straight night,
Despite having three players scoring in double digits, the Bulls only lead by three at the half. – 8:01 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Halftime: Bulls 65, Pacers 62
DeMar DeRozan has 17 points and 5 assists. Nikola Vucevic has 18 points (7-9 FG) and 10 rebounds. Ayo Dosunmu has 8 assists
Caris LeVert has 28 points, 5 dimes and is shooting 12-14 – 8:01 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 65, Pacers 62 at half
Vucevic 18 pts, 10 rebs
DeRozan 17 pts, 5 assists
Dosunmu 8 assists
Levert 28 pts; 12-14 FGs
Taylor 12 pts – 8:00 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
2nd straight 1st half double-double for Vucevic, who has 9 in his last 10 games and 29 overall. – 7:58 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Ayo makes it happen, Javonte finishes the job!
@NBCSChicago | @AyoDos_11 pic.twitter.com/INK98FhG6s – 7:57 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
keep ’em coming, Caris! 👏
@Caris LeVert | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/9SyeKILMt1 – 7:56 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Javonte Green meets his quota of tear-the-rim-off dunks in the first half off Ayo Dosunmu’s eighth assist of the night – 7:55 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Ayo Dosunmu has 8 first-half assists after posting 11, 9 and 8 in his last 3 games. – 7:54 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Caris LeVert with 26 points, but the lack of size is really hurting the #Pacers. Indiana trails 56-48. – 7:53 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Scottie Barnes was the sixth pick in the Rising Stars draft. He’ll be on a team with LaMelo, McDaniels, Ayo, Duarte, Davion Mitchell and Scoot Henderson.
Achiuwa was 24th. He’ll be on team with Ant Edwards, Bey, Bane, Beef Stew, Halliburton (picked stupidly low) and Jaden Hardy. – 7:52 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Pacers fans travel well … filled up about 30 percent of the United Center South tonight. – 7:50 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls up 53-42. Vooch: 13-8. Thomas-8 off the bench. Bulls: 57%fg. – 7:48 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Reggie Perry with a pull up jumper. He’s been with the #Pacers for like two seconds. – 7:36 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
That pass by Ayo 👀
The finish by Javonte 😤 pic.twitter.com/sf2KPtQnK0 – 7:35 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Pretty good 1stQ for #Bulls, they lea Indiana 40-33; Vucevic has 13 & 6. But Caris Levert is on pace to score 88. Can he do it? – 7:35 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Lots of buckets in the 1st.
Vucevic: 13pts (6-7 FG)/6reb
DeRozan/Green: 8pts pic.twitter.com/hadd3LP6Bi – 7:34 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Caris LeVert played the entire first quarter and scored 22 points on 10-11 shooting
Bulls lead 40-33 after one. 73 combined points in 12 minutes – 7:34 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Caris LeVert with a 22-point first quarter, and the #Pacers still trail by 7.
End of 1Q: Bulls 40, #Pacers 33 – 7:33 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls put up 40 on the scoreboard..after 1. 40-33. Vooch: 13pts 6 reb. Bulls 62%. LeVert with 22. (10-11pts). – 7:33 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Latest on Zach LaVine’s back, Coby White’s groin, and Ayo Dosunmu’s “Glove.”
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/sports-saturda… – 7:33 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls post season-high for 1st-quarter points with 40.
Also, Caris Levert scored 22 of the Pacers’ 33 points. Wow. – 7:32 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Caris LeVert drops 20 points in the first quarter, highlighting continued defensive problems for the Bulls despite their major size advantage tonight. – 7:32 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Javonte is a NASTY finisher.
@NBCSChicago | @Javonte Green pic.twitter.com/JnFNvYkfXV – 7:32 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Caris LeVert with a 20-point first quarter. Major buckets being given out. 40 ball incoming? #Pacers – 7:31 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
DeMar DeRozan has cracked 19,000 career points tonight and also passed Dale Ellis for 62nd on NBA all-time scoring list.
Next up? Former Bulls star Reggie Theus. – 7:30 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Nikola Vucevic has 13 points and 6 rebounds in eight first-quarter minutes. Made first six shots. This shorthanded, undersized Pacers front line has no chance – 7:28 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Congratulations to. All Star Starter @DeMar DeRozan has just reached 19-thousand career points. Book it—he will be enshrined in to the Hall of Fame after his brilliant career comes to a close. What a fantastic pick up by the Bulls AK/ME. DeMar is total class. Great addition. – 7:26 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
FEED NIKOLA VUCEVIC
@NBCSChicago | @Nikola Vucevic pic.twitter.com/LaEMRXSB6C – 7:24 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Vooch on pace for 88 points and 24 rebounds … Cowley Stats Inc. has learned! – 7:23 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Someone with an “AYOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!” cheer super loud here at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Former #Illini getting some love from a lot of traveling #Bulls fans. – 7:22 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Yesterday, Vucevic recorded his 28th double-double in the 1st half. Guarded by, well, guards here tonight, he’s going for one in 1st quarter. Has 11 points and 6 rebs already – 7:22 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Vooch is well set up for a night full of those second-chance shots under the basket when he’s rebounding on a mismatch. If he capitalizes on those chances, the Bulls could run away with this one quickly. – 7:20 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers now trail 17-10, They can’t get a stop. Offense looks pretty good. – 7:18 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
That’s 19K career points for @DeMar DeRozan. Born bucket getter. pic.twitter.com/s2SQCLHWXk – 7:18 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Ayo finds Javonte for the finish!
@NBCSChicago | @Javonte Green pic.twitter.com/v0iBABie44 – 7:17 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers playing Beyonce’s “Upgrade U” here at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. 👀👀👀 (Lol kidding) indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 7:16 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Is this the fastest first bucket of the season?
@NBCSChicago | @Javonte Green pic.twitter.com/57uhn9WduV – 7:15 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Pacers starting lineup … lose the rebounding edge tonight? Walk back to Chicago! pic.twitter.com/7mvkMxSHVK – 7:13 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Bulls score on a layup by Javonte Green and then DeMar DeRozan make a midrange jumper and then Ayo scores on a layup and then Vucevic scores a layup. #Pacers call timeout trailing 8-0. – 7:12 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Even with the injuries … Pacers on bum-team alert!!! Bulls still have two All-Stars, an Ayo, and a Javonte! Bulls by 8. – 7:10 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
ICYMI in the @EstablishRunNBA content, I’m risking my career-high scoring night streak tonight in hopes of extending it here.
Ayo Dosunmu is going for a career-high points game today (career high is 24). – 7:08 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Woo would do pretty well in the dunk contest, huh? 🤔
@MOR_Docs | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/28YlkuMFOU – 7:02 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DeMar in the “4th of July” Kobe 10s for tonight’s game.
@DeMar DeRozan | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/fQWlwLHMFr – 6:59 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Reggie Perry in the door for the Pacers for the next 10 days. What you need to know about the signing: forbes.com/sites/tonyeast… – 6:48 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers starters tonight against the #Bulls:
— Caris LeVert
— Chris Duarte
— Justin Holiday
— Torrey Craig
— Terry Taylor, who is making his first #NBA start.
📸: me pic.twitter.com/0GZBO8oepz – 6:47 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
first career start for @TerryTaylor21.
@MotorolaUS | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/PdssLP2nkx – 6:45 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls ball. Is on in 2 min. @670TheScore pic.twitter.com/O7EzE6GH9B – 6:43 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Let’s get this one in Indy.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/ayEtdXeY6W – 6:38 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Ayo Dosunmu was drafted to Gary Payton’s team for the Rising Stars challenge
Ayo’s teammates: LaMelo Ball, Scottie Barnes, Jaden McDaniels, Chris Duarte, Davion Mitchell, Scoot Henderson (G League) – 6:37 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
locked in 🔒
use #PacersGameNight and drop your game time mood ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/cp1qYSDeUd – 6:25 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
From Marshall and Belleville East to the #NBA. I’d say Illinois high school basketball is well-represented tonight.
@Alfonzo McKinnie | @Keifer Sykes | @Malcolm Hill
📸: me | #Bulls | #Pacers pic.twitter.com/ZA7BmZPZ3c – 6:17 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Vooch with a milestone bucket last night in Toronto!
@Nikola Vucevic | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/XBV4LoGIBm – 6:12 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. the Bulls (1/2):
Oshae Brissett – Available (sore right ankle)
Goga Bitadze – Out (sore right foot)
Domantas Sabonis – Out (Health & Safety Protocols)
Malcolm Brogdon – Out (right Achilles)
Myles Turner – Out (left foot) pic.twitter.com/XtlnVuoyA3 – 6:10 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
According to Donovan, LaVine agreed in taking the night off with the back and coming off knee soreness, especially with all the games before the All-Star Break. – 6:06 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Gary Trent Jr. and Scottie Barnes will both play vs. Atlanta on Friday. They were both banged up a little late in Thursday’s game vs. Chicago. – 5:54 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
If the crowd in the entry pavilion 80 minutes before tipoff is an indication, the stands will be filled with Bulls fans. It’s packed inside and probably 80% are in Bulls gear.
Expected attendance is 10,000. – 5:43 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Tonight in Indy, Bulls are completing a challenging week with four games in fives days … including a Toronto/Indiana back-to-back where they lost in OT last night.
Bulls got to their hotel around 3:30am. – 5:35 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls Head Coach Billy Donovan joins me tonight 5:45 CT. Zach LaVine is out for tonight’s game. @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network – 5:35 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
10 Questions Ahead of 2022 NBA Trade Deadline
🔘 Hawks (5:11)
🔘 Raptors (15:56)
🔘 Bulls (24:48)
🔘 Pelicans (30:22)
🔘 Dubs (36:27)
🔘 Grizzlies (46:22)
🔘 OKC (54:43)
🔘 Jazz (56:50)
🎧 https://t.co/3q4I79iADL
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7
MORE⬇️ pic.twitter.com/MIxVnOsEpN – 5:33 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine will not play tonight against the Indiana Pacers due to back spasms, per Billy Donovan.
He might be ready to play Sunday against Philadelphia, but that decision will be made later. – 5:33 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Max deal at stake this summer. LaVine is a gamer, but also a business man. – 5:33 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Donovan says LaVine is OUT tonight, White game time decision. #Bulls – 5:31 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Zach LaVine (back spasms) is out vs. Pacers, per Billy Donovan
Coby White (groin strain) is a gametime decision – 5:31 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Zach LaVine (back spasms) will NOT play tonight at Indiana. – 5:31 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Oshae Brissett (sore right ankle) is available and Goga Bitadze (sore right foot) is out tonight, per head coach Rick Carlisle. – 5:29 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Rick Carlisle says Goga Bitadze (right foot) is OUT tonight. Oshae Brissett (sore right ankle) is a game-time decision. Carlisle said he “believes” Brissett will play. #Pacers – 5:29 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Goga Bitadze is out tonight vs Bulls. Oshae Brissett will be available.
On newcomer Reggie Perry, coach Rick Carlisle said “He’s a good-looking prospect … with quite the resume.” Perry arrived from Toronto last night. – 5:27 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Between OT game, clearing customs, getting plane de-iced, etc., Bulls didn’t arrive in Indy hotel rooms until past 3 am.
Pacers are very shorthanded. Could be sleepy game. – 5:26 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Hey Bulls fans, @Jason1Goff has cooked up a special Chicago Bulls #SameGameParlay on @FDSportsbook.
Are you tailing or fading?
Click here to play along: https://t.co/TZOGxOxJuL pic.twitter.com/p7lqP44ADO – 4:52 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Catching up on Pacers/Magic. How about Wendell Carter Jr. switching onto everyone in crunch time, and holding up pretty well in the one-point win! Also had 19 points and 18 rebounds in this one. pic.twitter.com/lOyLtfcfrQ – 4:35 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Updated Pacers cap sheet! Lots of updates:
-Lance Stephenson second 10-day ends, re-signed for season
-Hardship payments in luxury tax calc (Pacers just over $1.4 mil away from tax line)
-Reggie Perry signed to hardship deal
-Cap/tax estimates updated for next season pic.twitter.com/XXhNdyeERb – 4:32 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
My NBA trade deadline latest on Ben Simmons, Bradley Beal, John Collins, Myles Turner and more … all here: marcstein.substack.com/p/one-more-gus… – 4:25 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
This just in from the NBA:
Spurs at Bulls on Feb. 14 will be televised by NBA TV.
But…
Warriors at Spurs on April 9 will no longer be televised by NBA TV. – 4:14 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Coby White (groin) and Zach LaVine (back) questionable tonight for Pacers. – 3:41 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers sign Reggie Perry to 10-day contract under hardship exception for frontcourt help indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 3:29 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raptors 905 star Reggie Perry has signed a 10-day with the Indiana Pacers. – 3:15 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
the perfect drink for a Friday night at @GainbridgeFH 🍸
grab yours at the @NewAmsterdam Bar outside section 18. pic.twitter.com/z5Hw9PQ1KQ – 2:36 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Let’s back bounce back in Indy.
📺: @NBCSChicago
📻: @670TheScore pic.twitter.com/DRQ2hoE6nu – 2:30 PM
Let’s back bounce back in Indy.
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Reggie Perry signed a 10-day contract with the #Pacers as a hardship exception. #NBA – 2:06 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Last month Bleacher Report reported the Raptors & multiple teams were interested in Poeltl. The Spurs were seeking a strong return in a deal.
According to Marc Stein’s reporting, looks like that strong return is a 1st and a quality player.
CHI, TOR, numerous teams interested – 1:55 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers say they’ve signed 6-8 forward Reggie Perry to a 10-day COVID-19 hardship exception contract. He’s previously played for the Nets and the Trail Blazers and most recently with Toronto’s G-League affiliate, Raptors 905. – 1:45 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers have signed 6-8 forward Reggie Perry (@_R1bang_) to a 10-day contract via the hardship exception. Sabonis remains in protocols, though he’s expected to exit soon.
Playing for Raptors 905 in the G League, Perry averaged 18.7 points and 11 rebounds per game. – 1:45 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Down a bunch of centers due to injuries and ailments, the Pacers have signed forward Reggie Perry to a 10-day hardship exception contract. He will wear number 0 for the team.
Perry averaged 5.5 points and 3.5 rebounds per game in 2 appearances for Portland earlier this season. – 1:44 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Pacers say they have signed Reggie Perry to a 10-day contract under the NBA’s COVID-related hardship exception. – 1:42 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Roster Update: We have signed forward Reggie Perry to a 10-day contract under the NBA’s COVID-related hardship exception.
Learn more » https://t.co/I4NUn3bx6k pic.twitter.com/mXvhWuXupe – 1:42 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
LaVine makes his second-straight All-Star appearance for the Bulls. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/02/03/zac… – 1:00 PM
