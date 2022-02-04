Carmelo Anthony out against Knicks

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Lakers F Carmelo Anthony is expected to miss Saturday’s game vs. the Knicks (ABC, 8:30 PM ET), which would give him four days of rest before re-evaluating his strained right hamstring ahead of Tuesday’s game vs. Milwaukee.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Lakers’ outlook tomorrow against the Knicks: Carmelo Anthony is OUT; LeBron James is DOUBTFUL. pic.twitter.com/p0Er63nfV3 – 8:04 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Carmelo Anthony will miss Saturday’s game due to the right hamstring strain that kept him out of the second half of Thursday’s game.
LeBron James (left knee soreness/effusion) is doubtful. – 8:03 PM
Carmelo Anthony will miss Saturday’s game due to the right hamstring strain that kept him out of the second half of Thursday’s game.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Lakers F Carmelo Anthony is expected to miss Saturday’s game vs. the Knicks (ABC, 8:30 PM ET), which would give him four days of rest before re-evaluating his strained right hamstring ahead of Tuesday’s game vs. Milwaukee. – 7:50 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
After another intense finish between the LA teams, @Dave McMenamin and I broke down the current and future state of the Lakers and Clippers, the playoff picture for both (someone say play-in?) and the latest on Kawhi, PG and Melo youtu.be/VXpsH-2tVOA – 1:56 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2009, the @Denver Nuggets Carmelo Anthony scored 32 points in a win over the Thunder, surpassing 10,000 career points in the process.
Anthony is the fourth-youngest player in NBA history to reach that mark, trailing only LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/ETsLx72v9T – 1:01 PM
📅 On this day in 2009, the @Denver Nuggets Carmelo Anthony scored 32 points in a win over the Thunder, surpassing 10,000 career points in the process.
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Fans should wait until Durant’s replacement is picked before freaking out about no All-Stars, I still think Melo has a good chance to be the choice.
If he’s not? A little more motivation for him, he will get there it’s only a matter of time. – 4:41 AM
Fans should wait until Durant’s replacement is picked before freaking out about no All-Stars, I still think Melo has a good chance to be the choice.
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’m nervous about Carmelo. Hamstrings are tricky, especially with older players. I wonder if the Lakers more aggressively pursue forwards at the deadline if they’re worried about this injury, but for now, it’s too early to speculate. – 1:35 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says Carmelo Anthony will be reevaluated tomorrow for his hamstring injury. – 1:00 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel said Carmelo Anthony will be reevaluated tomorrow, but has no further information on his hamstring injury – 1:00 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Anthony Davis: “Trevor came in and played a hell of a game” in Carmelo’s absence due to the hamstring injury. – 12:51 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Melo out for the rest of the game with a strained right hamstring, per the Lakers. Obviously, no bueno. AK – 11:21 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Carmelo Anthony will not return to tonight’s game because of a right hamstring strain, according to the Lakers. – 11:13 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Carmelo Anthony is out for the rest of the game with a right hamstring strain. – 11:08 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL trail 59-54 at the half, with LAC scoring the final four points of the period.
We’ll have an update on ‘Melo soon. Anthony, who was critical to LAL’s win last night, had 7 points in 11 minutes of this 2nd night of a B2B. – 11:05 PM
LAL trail 59-54 at the half, with LAC scoring the final four points of the period.
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’m way more concerned about what a Carmelo Anthony injury could mean to the Lakers than I thought I would be in February. – 11:01 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Carmelo Anthony appears to have hurt something on that last offensive possession, and asked for a sub as LAC leaked out in transition for a dunk. He walked straight to the locker room. – 11:00 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Looked like Melo tweaked something (leg related) – back to the locker room – 10:59 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Carmelo Anthony just pulled up with a little limp and hobbled toward the huddle during this timeout. – 10:59 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Looks like the back-to-back may have claimed Carmelo Anthony’s right hamstring. – 10:59 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Melo hit a pair of 3’s around a Reaves triple, and Howard drew the 3rd PF on Hartenstein with an and-1.
LAL lead 40-36 with 8:23 left in the 2nd Q. – 10:41 PM
Melo hit a pair of 3’s around a Reaves triple, and Howard drew the 3rd PF on Hartenstein with an and-1.
