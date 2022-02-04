Cavaliers vs. Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Cleveland Cavaliers (31-21) play against the Charlotte Hornets (24-24) at Spectrum Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday February 4, 2022
Cleveland Cavaliers 52, Charlotte Hornets 46 (Half)
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Wel that escalated quickly. Blown defensive coverages leading to a bevy of open 3s and some cold shooting. Hornets really can’t afford to lose tonight – 8:08 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Hornets keep going under these Brandon Goodwin screens. And I don’t totally understand why. – 8:06 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
#FROHIO’s got range 🎯
#FROHIO’s got range 🎯
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Jarrett Allen has a first-half double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds with 3:09 left in the half. – 8:03 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Cash out @LaMelo Ball 💰👌
Cash out @LaMelo Ball 💰👌
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
He’s back in the game and has his first-half double-double 👏 pic.twitter.com/JupiI0WXlF – 8:02 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Juan Toscano-Anderson will reportedly represent the Golden State Warriors at the dunk contest during All-Star weekend in Cleveland. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/01/rep… – 8:00 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Jarrett Allen checking back in. He spent the time talking with Steve Spiro, flexing his knee, and testing it before he went back out. – 7:59 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs trainer Steve Spiro has stayed near Jarrett Allen on the bench. They keep talking. Allen keeps flexing his knee, testing out the range of motion. He’s even trying to bounce up and down on it. Clearly wants to go back in. – 7:55 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Hornets ice cold from the field, open 3s every time down the floor but won’t fall, can’t be giving up straight line drives like that though. – 7:55 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Charlotte is missing a TON of really clean looks from 3. This could be a MUCH different game. But #Cavs are still within five. Somehow. – 7:53 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Scottie Barnes was the sixth pick in the Rising Stars draft. He’ll be on a team with LaMelo, McDaniels, Ayo, Duarte, Davion Mitchell and Scoot Henderson.
Scottie Barnes was the sixth pick in the Rising Stars draft. He’ll be on a team with LaMelo, McDaniels, Ayo, Duarte, Davion Mitchell and Scoot Henderson.
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
That’s charge #1⃣1⃣ of the season for @Kevin Love 👀 pic.twitter.com/0eI0rCAsms – 7:52 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Cavs’ Jarrett Allen limped off with 8:38 left in second quarter after collision with Gordon Hayward – 7:48 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Jarrett Allen walked gingerly off the floor, but he’s talking with the training staff during the timeout. He is flexing his knee, staying near the bench at the moment. – 7:46 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Jarrett Allen limping off during this timeout. He gave the thumbs up to his teammates on the bench. He is talking to trainer Steve Spiro. Looked like a knee-to-knee collision. He is flexing his knee but staying by the bench for now – 7:46 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Refs welcome Hayward back with his regular “How is that an offensive foul” call – 7:45 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the first, the Hornets lead the #Cavs 31-22. Not a lot of rhythm early on. Cavs shot 8 of 25 (32%) from the field and 1 of 6 (16.7%) from 3.
At the end of the first, the Hornets lead the #Cavs 31-22. Not a lot of rhythm early on. Cavs shot 8 of 25 (32%) from the field and 1 of 6 (16.7%) from 3.
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Outside of Allen’s offensive rebounding Charlotte with a good start defensively, also hitting some tough shots which is something they’ve struggled to do the last few games – 7:36 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Take off Plumlee! 💥
Take off Plumlee! 💥
Rod Boone @rodboone
Jarrett Allen is about to have a double-double in the first quarter. The man has 11 points and 9 rebounds in 8 minutes. pic.twitter.com/eXNK1m3aYL – 7:27 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
2 fouls on LaMelo and Plumlee early, Hornets forcing a lot of tough contested shots at the rim – 7:27 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Put two arms up… TOUCHDOWN! 🏈
@LaMelo Ball x @Miles Bridges
Put two arms up… TOUCHDOWN! 🏈
@LaMelo Ball x @Miles Bridges
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Jarrett. Allen.
Jarrett. Allen.
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Jarrett Allen playing with something to prove. All 9 #Cavs points & 5 rebounds in 4 minutes – 7:20 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs All-Star snub Jarrett Allen is playing his ass off early in this one. Has all nine points and five of the team’s six rebounds. – 7:20 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Jarrett Allen is playing really hard here early tonight. He has scored all of the #Cavs nine points in the first five minutes of the quarter. – 7:20 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
AND ☝️
AND ☝️
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Getting us started 🔨
Getting us started 🔨
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Silver lining of the Portland trade today for Charlotte, they got a lot worse and the Pelicans still have a chance to make the play in and if they win could make the playoffs and send their 22 1st round pick to Charlotte – 7:07 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
LaMelo placed with Scoot Henderson from G League ignite, the current projected number 1 pick ahead of Victor Wembanyama in 2023. 📺 🍿 pic.twitter.com/BSfKXG3PZK – 7:06 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Euphoria. Pride. Jubilation. Pandemonium. Garland is officially an All-Star — a moment he’s dreamed about since he was a little kid, watching almost every game. Photo: John Kuntz, cleveland.com trib.al/U5Ckco6 – 7:05 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Friday night hoops >>>>
📍 – 🏠
🆚 – @Cleveland Cavaliers
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
⏰ – NOW!
Friday night hoops >>>>
📍 – 🏠
🆚 – @Cleveland Cavaliers
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
⏰ – NOW!
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs ‘extremely disappointed’ by Jarrett Allen’s All-Star snub, coach J.B. Bickerstaff says beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 6:56 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Hi @Gordon Hayward! 👋
Hi @Gordon Hayward! 👋
Rod Boone @rodboone
Just like everyone predicted when the schedule came out back in the summer: big game on a February Friday night between the #Hornets and Cavs. pic.twitter.com/pFIjGhvp75 – 6:51 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton will play for Team Isiah in the Rising Stars Challenge with Anthony Edwards, Desmond Bane and Saddiq Bey. Rookie teammate Davion Mitchell will play for Team Payton with LaMelo Ball and Scottie Barnes. pic.twitter.com/yAG1kEWU3v – 6:48 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Josh Giddey goes #5 in the Rising Stars draft made up of the best players of the 2020 + 2021 drafts.
Giddey was the 2nd rookie picked after Evan Mobley.
Josh Giddey goes #5 in the Rising Stars draft made up of the best players of the 2020 + 2021 drafts.
Giddey was the 2nd rookie picked after Evan Mobley.
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Evan Mobley and Isaac Okoro were drafted to the same team, Team Barry, for Rising Stars.
Their team consists of Cade Cunningham, Dyson Daniels, Alperen Sengun, Jae’Sean Tate and Franz Wagner. – 6:45 PM
Their team consists of Cade Cunningham, Dyson Daniels, Alperen Sengun, Jae’Sean Tate and Franz Wagner. – 6:45 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Evan Mobley and Isaac Okoro were drafted to the same team for Rising Stars. – 6:43 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Ayo Dosunmu was drafted to Gary Payton’s team for the Rising Stars challenge
Ayo Dosunmu was drafted to Gary Payton’s team for the Rising Stars challenge
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Caleb Martin, Max Strus, and PJ Tucker questionable for tomorrow vs Hornets – 6:35 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Omer Yurtseven is out of protocols and joined the Heat in Charlotte for tomorrow’s game vs. Hornets.
Martin (Achilles), Strus (quad) and Tucker (knee) are questionable. Butler (toe) is probable.
Omer Yurtseven is out of protocols and joined the Heat in Charlotte for tomorrow’s game vs. Hornets.
Martin (Achilles), Strus (quad) and Tucker (knee) are questionable. Butler (toe) is probable.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Listed as questionable for Heat for Saturday at Charlotte: Martin (Achilles), Strus (quad) and Tucker (knee). Butler (toe) listed as probable. Still out: Morris, Okpala, Oladipo, Silva. – 6:27 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Omer Yurtseven out of health and safety protocols and has rejoined Heat in Charlotte. – 6:27 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#MIAvsCHA INJURY UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (toe) is listed as probable for tomorrow’s game vs the Hornets.
#MIAvsCHA INJURY UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (toe) is listed as probable for tomorrow’s game vs the Hornets.
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starters tonight against the Hornets: Brandon Goodwin, Isaac Okoro, Cedi Osman, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 6:24 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
First Five in Charlotte 🖐️ #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/5Al65YLCph – 6:20 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Gordon Hayward is playing for the first time in two weeks.
“We’ll monitor the minutes here, especially early in the first half. Just see where he’s at.”
Gordon Hayward is playing for the first time in two weeks.
“We’ll monitor the minutes here, especially early in the first half. Just see where he’s at.”
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
I’m told #Cavs are going with the same starting lineup from the other night in Houston. Brandon Goodwin will start for Darius Garland (back). Cedi Osman in the starting lineup for Dean Wade.
I’m told #Cavs are going with the same starting lineup from the other night in Houston. Brandon Goodwin will start for Darius Garland (back). Cedi Osman in the starting lineup for Dean Wade.
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs CLE
Gordon Hayward has been upgraded to available.
Jalen McDaniels (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
INJURY REPORT vs CLE
Gordon Hayward has been upgraded to available.
Jalen McDaniels (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Cavs rookies with 29+ PTS and 12+ REB in a game:
John Johnson
Mike Mitchell
Brad Daugherty (x3)
Zydrunas Ilgauskas
LeBron James
Cavs rookies with 29+ PTS and 12+ REB in a game:
John Johnson
Mike Mitchell
Brad Daugherty (x3)
Zydrunas Ilgauskas
LeBron James
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland always dreamed about making the All-Star Game. He thought it was possible after the summer. Last night, he officially got word
“It’s super cool to be representing the Cavs organization, representing Cleveland, representing the fans”
#Cavs Darius Garland always dreamed about making the All-Star Game. He thought it was possible after the summer. Last night, he officially got word
“It’s super cool to be representing the Cavs organization, representing Cleveland, representing the fans”
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
fresh fits & focus.
fresh fits & focus.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Sashi Brown is leaving Monumental Sports and the Washington Wizards to return to the NFL as an executive with the Baltimore Ravens, sources tell me and @AdamSchefter. Brown had previously been the Cleveland Browns GM. – 4:40 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
El sábado, @CoachCMorales y @QuiqueGaray se encargan del choque entre @Miami Heat y @Charlotte Hornets, pero solo por NBA League Pass. Es el #PartidoDeLaSemana. pic.twitter.com/ArAMwhzkuu – 4:39 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
The Hornets star was left off the Eastern Conference All-Star reserves on Thursday night. lonzowire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 4:00 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Win some cold hard cash making the right predictions in tonight’s Cavs Pick ‘Em game, presented by @FuboSportsbook!
MAKE YOUR PICKS: https://t.co/qrR6uHYi7C
Win some cold hard cash making the right predictions in tonight’s Cavs Pick ‘Em game, presented by @FuboSportsbook!
MAKE YOUR PICKS: https://t.co/qrR6uHYi7C
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
🏀🔜
🆚 @Charlotte Hornets
🕖 7:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE, @NBATV
🏀🔜
🆚 @Charlotte Hornets
🕖 7:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE, @NBATV
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Sashi Brown – president of Monumental Basketball (Wizards, WNBA’s Mystics, G League’s Go-Go) – is resigning from his position to transition to new opportunity. Brown joined the Wizards in 2019 after several years in the Cleveland Browns organization. – 3:28 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
If the LAC cost for getting Norman Powell on a long-term contract was basically a rookie contract/prospect (Keon Johnson) + 2R pick then it’s fair to assume the cost of trading for Jusuf Nurkic on an expiring contract should be significantly less. File that away, #Hornets fans. – 2:47 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Game 1️⃣ of our four-game home stand 👊
Game 1️⃣ of our four-game home stand 👊
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
The rook is averaging 15.2 & 8.2 on the season 👏
The rook is averaging 15.2 & 8.2 on the season 👏
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
The #Cavs were on a bus en route to Charlotte when Darius Garland found out he was selected as an #AllStar reserve, said he had a lot of emotions & called his parents instantly, who were ‘bawling crying.’
The #Cavs were on a bus en route to Charlotte when Darius Garland found out he was selected as an #AllStar reserve, said he had a lot of emotions & called his parents instantly, who were ‘bawling crying.’
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Our 18th annual #CavsBHC, presented by @CrownRoyalAPPLE, tips off Sunday with #CavsPacers!
– Celebrate Black History and Culture
– Invest in Black Futures
– Highlight Black Business and Entrepreneurship
– Inspire the Racial Justice Movement
Our 18th annual #CavsBHC, presented by @CrownRoyalAPPLE, tips off Sunday with #CavsPacers!
– Celebrate Black History and Culture
– Invest in Black Futures
– Highlight Black Business and Entrepreneurship
– Inspire the Racial Justice Movement
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
OFFICIAL: We have assigned forward JT Thor to the @GreensboroSwarm. Thor will join the Swarm in Greensboro prior to tonight’s game against the Wisconsin Herd.
OFFICIAL: We have assigned forward JT Thor to the @GreensboroSwarm. Thor will join the Swarm in Greensboro prior to tonight’s game against the Wisconsin Herd.
