Clippers trade for Norman Powell, Robert Covington

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Clippers are trading Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, Keon Johnson and future second-round pick to the Trail Blazers for Norman Powell and Robert Covington, sources tell ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers had a good look at Norman Powell this year. He’d averaged 21.3 pts on 46%/55% shooting in POR’s four games vs. LAC this season. His overall shooting splits this season: pic.twitter.com/rRPi8iNdku – 2:54 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
ICYMI, talked about Robert Covington likely being gone in the pod yesterday, so mentioned all the fantasy fallout here if that happened.
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Portland: What if we gave you Powell and Covington?
The Clips: Cool! Thank you!
Portland: No prob. – 2:49 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
I can’t believe the Clippers have Norman Powell and Robert Covington TO GO WITH PAUL GEORGE AND KAWHI LEONARD – 2:49 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Looks like Blazers just dumped 28-year-old 6-3 guard Norman Powell’s 5-year/$90 million contract for negative value.
Does that say anything about the value of 27-year-old 6-3 guard Marcus Smart’s 5-year/$91 million contract? pic.twitter.com/q0opQZQDge – 2:48 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
If the LAC cost for getting Norman Powell on a long-term contract was basically a rookie contract/prospect (Keon Johnson) + 2R pick then it’s fair to assume the cost of trading for Jusuf Nurkic on an expiring contract should be significantly less. File that away, #Hornets fans. – 2:47 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The Blazers traded two first-round picks and Trevor Ariza for Robert Covington.
The Blazers traded Gary Trent Jr. and Rodney Hood for Norman Powell.
And now all the Blazers have to show for those two trades is a Keon Johnson, J Winslow, a couple months of Eric Bledsoe.
Yikes – 2:38 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
League source confirms to @theathletic that Clippers are trading a 2025 Detroit 2nd round pick along with reserves Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, Keon Johnson to Portland for Norman Powell and Robert Covington. – 2:36 PM
David Morrow @_DavidMorrow
When Kawhi gets back…. Man. Norm will be an excellent sixth-man type for them, and imagine the defensive versatility of PG/Kawhi/Covington together. – 2:35 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
Among the 130 #NBA players to use 500 or more possessions this season, Norman Powell ranks 16th in scoring efficiency shooting an eFG% of 64% in spot up situations and 56% in transition. – 2:35 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Robert Covington is off the table, Jazz fans pic.twitter.com/L9x4MI7MOU – 2:33 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
A source confirmed to @latimessports the Clippers deal with Portland, sending Justise Winslow, Eric Bledsoe and Keon Johnson in exchange for Norman Powell and Robert Covington. @Adrian Wojnarowski first reported.
The deal opens a roster spot, too. – 2:32 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
That deal presumably shores up Clippers as a postseason team and candidate to get above the play-in line, but Powell will be a good fit (and Covington too if re-signed) with Kawhi/George next season. – 2:31 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
So let’s say the Clippers have Kawhi and PG back healthy next season.
Their supporting cast, right now, looks like this: Jackson, Morris, Batum, maybe Covington, Powell, Mann, Zubac, Kennard, Boston, Preston, Coffey, maybe Hartenstein, maybe an MLE.
Expensive but awesome. – 2:30 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Clippers are trading Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, Keon Johnson and future second-round pick to the Trail Blazers for Norman Powell and Robert Covington, sources tell ESPN. – 2:26 PM
Norman Powell @npowell2404
Congrats to my brother @Fred VanVleet on his All-Star selection. Always Bet on Yourself. pic.twitter.com/UfdvK7gdxP – 8:39 PM
Law Murray: This trade is not necessarily a move that suggests that Jason Preston would be ready to contribute anytime soon, league source says. Team has open roster spots and will continue to look to tinker with the roster. Team has a surplus of wings right now. -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / February 4, 2022
Bobby Marks: Here are the contracts: For LAC: 🏀N. Powell: $15.5M, $16.8M, $18M, $19.2M, $20.5M 🏀R. Covington: $13M (UFA w/bird rights) For POR: 🏀E. Bledsoe: $18.1M, $19.4M ($3.9M guaranteed) 🏀J. Winslow: $3.9M, $4.1M 🏀K. Johnson: $2.6M, $2.7M, $2.8M, $4.5M -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / February 4, 2022
