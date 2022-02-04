Daily statistical milestones: Anthony Davis moves past Clifford Robinson and more

shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
By HoopsHype |
February 4, 2022
Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
Klay Thompson No. 20 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Kobe Bryant with 1,829 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Chauncey Billups
Anthony Davis No. 45 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Clifford Robinson with 1,392 blocks. He’s now 6 away from Erick Dampier
Buddy Hield No. 53 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Baron Davis with 1,334 three-pointers. He’s now 26 away from Dan Majerle
Stephen Curry No. 57 in assists now
Moved ahead of Jeff Hornacek with 5,288 assists. He’s now 26 away from Kevin Porter
Stephen Curry No. 65 in steals now
Moved ahead of Derek Fisher with 1,353 steals. He’s now 16 away from Ben Wallace and Muggsy Bogues
Nikola Vucevic No. 90 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Juwan Howard with 7,435 rebounds. He’s now 57 away from James Donaldson
Marcus Morris No. 103 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Maurice Williams and Jae Crowder with 1,098 three-pointers. He’s now 6 away from Randy Foye
Jae Crowder No. 104 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Maurice Williams with 1,096 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Marcus Morris
DeMar DeRozan No. 156 in assists now
Moved ahead of Paul Westphal with 3,592 assists. He’s now 2 away from Earl Monroe
Eric Bledsoe No. 161 in assists now
Moved ahead of Vlade Divac with 3,545 assists. He’s now tied with Darren Collison
Thaddeus Young No. 162 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Walter Dukes with 6,230 rebounds. He’s now 9 away from Shareef Abdur-Rahim
PJ Tucker No. 197 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Robert Horry with 797 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Matt Bonner
Patrick Beverley No. 200 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Shawn Marion with 793 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Robert Horry
Karl-Anthony Towns No. 202 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Carmelo Anthony and Mickey Johnson with 634 blocks. He’s now 4 away from Shareef Abdur-Rahim and Clifford Ray
Carmelo Anthony No. 203 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Mickey Johnson with 633 blocks. He’s now 1 away from Karl-Anthony Towns
Jerami Grant No. 219 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Cliff Levingston and Ronny Turiaf with 595 blocks. He’s now 7 away from Steven Adams
Fred VanVleet No. 225 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Davis Bertans with 725 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from John Salmons, Steve Kerr and Karl-Anthony Towns
Nicolas Batum No. 235 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Brian Grant with 563 blocks. He’s now 1 away from Ed Davis
Reggie Jackson No. 243 in assists now
Moved ahead of Bernard King and Hersey Hawkins with 2,865 assists. He’s now 6 away from Mark Aguirre
Duncan Robinson No. 244 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Mickael Pietrus with 683 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Garrett Temple
PJ Tucker No. 247 in steals now
Moved ahead of Rodney Rodgers and Deron Williams with 869 steals. He’s now tied with Jerry Stackhouse and Ron Lee
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mirjam Swanson
@MirjamSwanson
Marcus Morris Sr. on forging ahead without their stars: “It’s not like an everyday type of thought, when those guys come back, we’re gonna welcome them with them with open arms … rehab is going well for both of them and if we get them back, that’s gonna be great.” – 1:32 AM
Anthony Slater
@anthonyVslater
Steph Curry’s nose was cracked by a Buddy Hield forearm in the fourth quarter. It was bloody. He said it’s fine, just “leaking” a bit. Didn’t need to get it X-rayed. Curry: “You should see Buddy’s arm.” – 1:21 AM
Law Murray
@LawMurrayTheNU
4th quarter FGs for Clippers:
– Reggie Jackson (4/9, 10 points)
– Marcus Morris (2/2, 5 points)
– Rest of team (0/11, 2 points on Ibaka FTs) – 1:15 AM
Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
Frank Vogel on the Lakers, noting that Anthony Davis has raised his play: “We’re gonna get there, and when we get there, we’re gonna have a chance to be dangerous. … But we gotta weather the storm right now.” – 1:02 AM
J. Kyle Mann
@jkylemann
klay goes 8-11 from the field (7-9 from three) with 7 assists in 23 minutes — filing that under ‘productive as fuck’ – 12:59 AM
Duane Rankin
@DuaneRankin
“It’s going to be a war.”
Charles Barkley on #Suns
, #Warriors
race for West top seed.
Golden St (40-13) trail Phoenix (41-10) by two games
Said Booker, Paul have to play well for Suns to win, but thinks Warriors don’t need Curry, Thompson to play well to win.
GSW 2-1 vs. PHX. – 12:56 AM
Ryan Ward
@RyanWardLA
Anthony Davis: “Trevor came in and played a hell of a game” in Carmelo’s absence due to the hamstring injury. – 12:51 AM
Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
Anthony Davis said he wasn’t surprised he missed an All-Star berth because of his missed games. Congratulates everyone, especially Darius Garland. “My wife is estatic” that he doesn’t have to travel to All-Star Weekend. – 12:51 AM
Mark Medina
@MarkG_Medina
Anthony Davis on not being named among All-Star reserves: “I figured I wasn’t because of the amount of the games I missed.” He added his wife feels happy for the extended break. AD added, “I’m sure I’ll have more opportunities.” – 12:50 AM
Ryan Ward
@RyanWardLA
Anthony Davis after another loss; “We got to find a way. Keep pushing.” Admits it’s an “uphill battle” for the Lakers from here on out. – 12:50 AM
Andrew Greif
@AndrewGreif
Ty Lue has praised counterpart Frank Vogel twice now. Once for a play that led to the AD lob in the final seconds and another with a matchup change.
“I thought coach Vogel did a nice job trying to keep me off balance.” – 12:49 AM
Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
Anthony Davis: “Hell of a game. The guys fought back down 17, I think. Just kept fighting. It’s tough to lose like that.” – 12:45 AM
Dave McMenamin
@mcten
That was a fun one. The Lakers battle back from down 17 to take a late lead but Reggie Jackson’s layup went in and Anthony Davis’s didn’t in the final seconds and the Clippers win 111-110. AD 30p 17r; Monk 21p 7r 7a; Russ 17p 6r. – 12:32 AM
Allen Sliwa
@AllenSliwa
That’s a tough one to swallow Laker Fans…LakeShow come all the way back from down 17, but still lose against the Clippers, 111-110…
Damn, thought AD’s shot was going in… – 12:31 AM
Ky Carlin
@Ky_Carlin
Big shots by both teams. That was crazy. Marcus Morris Sr. and Reggie Jackson with some really big hoops for the Clippers. – 12:30 AM
Law Murray
@LawMurrayTheNU
Reggie Jackson answers Anthony Davis go-ahead alley-oop dunk with the SIXTH and FINAL go-ahead field goal in the last 1:05 of the game. Davis’ runner misses. Tyrese Maxey defense part II.
Clippers 111, Lakers 110. Tyronn Lue is 5-0 vs Lakers as Clippers head coach. – 12:30 AM
Jovan Buha
@jovanbuha
Final: Clippers 111, Lakers 110
Anthony Davis’ last-second attempt rims in and out. The Lakers drop to 25-28. AD finished w/ 30 points, 17 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 blocks. Malik Monk had 21 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists. Russ had 17 points.
Up next: vs. New York on Saturday. – 12:30 AM
Mirjam Swanson
@MirjamSwanson
Clippers 111, Lakers 110 | Final | What a final flurry. AD! Reggie! AD’s final shot rims out … and Clippers exhale, fortunate be ahead when time expires.
Mook 29, Reggie 25, Ibaka 20.
AD 30, Monk 21, Westbrook 17. – 12:29 AM
Mark Medina
@MarkG_Medina
AD just came up short with a potential game winner. Lakers lose, 111-110, to the Clippers. Not good for a team needing every win it can. But Lakers showed some well-needed fight and chemistry – 12:29 AM
Carl Steward
@stewardsfolly
Classic Klay Thompson, a light dig at the SacKings for not taking him at No. 10 in the 2011 NBA Draft. Who did they draft? Jimmer Fredette. Gad. Other names taken ahead of him: Enes Freedom, Jan Vasely, Bismack Biyombo. Triple gad. – 12:29 AM
Jovan Buha
@jovanbuha
Review confirms that that’s a 3-pointer by Marcus Morris Sr. Clippers up 109-108 with 18.0 seconds left. Timeout Lakers. – 12:26 AM
Andrew Greif
@AndrewGreif
18 seconds left and Marcus Morris hits a three with Ariza draped all over him. The shot is under review to see if it’s a 2 or 3. As it stands, Clippers lead 109-108. – 12:25 AM
Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
Marcus Morris with the big bucket, we’re seeing if it’s a two or a three. Lot hanging in the balance, including deadline. – 12:25 AM
James Ham
@James_HamNBA
Trouble with the triple. After a solid win over the Nets, the Kings were lit up from the perimeter Thursday night at the Chase Center. Led by the sharpshooting of Klay Thompson, the Warriors ran over the Kings by a final of 126-114. Here are 6 quick thoughts from the loss. – 12:23 AM
Kerith Burke
@KerithBurke
Klay Thompson told our postgame crew he has great games against the Kings because he remembers who the Kings selected with the 10th pick in the 2011 draft: Not him. – 12:23 AM
Sean Cunningham
@SeanCunningham
Kings with a hard fought effort in San Francisco, Warriors win 126-114. A season high 21 3-pointers for Steve Kerr’s team. Davion Mitchell a career high 26 points, 8 assists. Harrison Barnes 25.
Warriors led by Klay Thompson’s 23 – 12:21 AM
Anthony Slater
@anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson’s final line tonight: 23 points, 8/11 FG, 7/9 from 3, plus 5 rebounds, 7 assists. Hit six straight 3s and scored 20 points in his first 10 minutes, the most vintage inferno sequence from him since return. – 12:18 AM
Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
If you need a window into how AD’s legs are, he was just sitting on the scorer’s table during these first two free throws by Jackson. – 12:17 AM
Mike Trudell
@LakersReporter
Clippers still haven’t scored in the 4th Q, at the 7:27 mark.
They just brought Ibaka and Morris back in, who have 18 and 24 points, respectively.
AD also returns for LAL. – 12:07 AM
Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
With 7:27 left in the fourth, the Clippers have yet to score in this quarter. Anthony Davis just checked back in. – 12:07 AM
Kendra Andrews
@kendra__andrews
If that Kuminga windmill dunk followed up by Klay’s three in transition doesn’t embody the Warriors’ goal of winning now while developing the future, not sure what will. – 11:58 PM
Law Murray
@LawMurrayTheNU
Frank Vogel is challenging Anthony Davis’ shooting foul on Isaiah Hartenstein with 10:26 left in fourth quarter and LAC up 94-84. Certainly looked like a block. – 11:54 PM
Law Murray
@LawMurrayTheNU
So yeah, Clippers are shooting a toasty 59.7% FGs through 3 quarters, lead 94-82.
Morris/Jackson: 25 points in the quarter. Those two, along with Amir Coffey and Anthony Davis, played the entire frame.
The second unit can close this out… or keep it interesting. – 11:50 PM
Andrew Greif
@AndrewGreif
The Clippers lead 94-82 after three quarters after an AD basket in the final seconds. Marcus Morris with 24 points (5-6 on 3PT), Ibaka with 18 and Jackson with 15, 12 of which came in that quarter. – 11:48 PM
Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
After Q3: Clippers 94, Lakers 82.
Anthony Davis with 25 points and 13 rebounds. Malik Monk with 14 points and 6 assists. – 11:48 PM
Law Murray
@LawMurrayTheNU
Reggie Jackson already hit the Lakers for 10 points in the first half of this third quarter, then he found Marcus Morris Sr. for a 3 that put Clippers up 82-67 with 5:26 left in the third quarter.
Also, Nicki Minaj is here – 11:36 PM
Andrew Greif
@AndrewGreif
Reggie Jackson is the driving force this quarter that has pushed the Clippers’ lead to 15. Hits a three, then hangs in the air and finds Marcus Morris for a three. – 11:34 PM
Law Murray
@LawMurrayTheNU
LAC has a 59-54 halftime lead. On one hand, they should be up double-digits. LAC shooting 57.8% FGs, but:
– Lakers have made more 3s (6/13, LAC is 5/13),
– Lakers have more made FTs than (8/12) than LAC has attempted (2/6)
– Lakers winning on glass (24-20)
Bledsoe: 7 assists. – 11:07 PM
Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
HALFTIME: Clippers 59, Lakers 54.
Anthony Davis has 15 points, THT has 9. Huge concern for Carmelo Anthony who hopped off with a minute and a half to go. – 11:04 PM
Anthony Slater
@anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson has been soaking up the love from the crowd more than ever since his return. Watch him hit this heat check from the deep corner and actually party in the first row for a couple seconds before the Kings actually decide to call timeout. pic.twitter.com/egsiBjm53S
– 10:56 PM
Marcus Thompson
@ThompsonScribe
HB posted up Curry for a bucket, cutting the lead to 20. Kerr immediately calls a timeout.
Thought it was to get Klay a rest. But Klay is still in the game. Must’ve been upset about the defense – 10:54 PM
Jason Jones
@mr_jasonjones
Man, when Klay went for 37 in a quarter, I cussed so much on press row. Like look at this mutha…. Respectfully, of course. – 10:47 PM
Marcus Thompson
@ThompsonScribe
Klay Thompson was 4-for-4 from 3 and running hard on the baseline to get open. A screen was waiting for him to take a corner 3
But Jonathan Kuminga took the 3
The rookie’s gonna learn – 10:44 PM
Kendra Andrews
@kendra__andrews
Klay Thompson hits three consecutive 3-pointers then proceeds to run to the other end of the court, stand on the baseline and wave his arms to the crowd telling them to get loud.
He’s 6-of-6 from the floor, 5-of-5 from three. – 10:44 PM
Anthony Slater
@anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson is hot: 6-of-6 overall, 5-of-5 from 3 in his first nine minutes tonight. Has 17 points early in the second quarter. He always torches the Kings. – 10:43 PM
Mirjam Swanson
@MirjamSwanson
Clippers 28, Lakers 26 | End 1 | Clippers shooting 54%, led by Morris’ 7. Ten assists on 12 baskets.
Lakers 44%, led by AD’s 8. 13-10 rebounding edge. – 10:33 PM
Law Murray
@LawMurrayTheNU
Isaiah Hartenstein is in foul trouble, but he scored off of three Eric Bledsoe assists; Bledsoe also assisted Luke Kennard on a 3.
LAC up 28-26 after one quarter of play. Anthony Davis also in foul trouble. Marcus Morris Sr.: 7 points, 2/3 3s. – 10:33 PM
Jovan Buha
@jovanbuha
First quarter: Clippers 28, Lakers 26
Anthony Davis leads the Lakers with 8 points and 5 rebounds. Talen Horton-Tucker has 6 points. Russell Westbrook and Malik Monk are a combined 2 of 9 to start. LAL is winning the rebounding/possession battle early. – 10:33 PM
Andrew Greif
@AndrewGreif
After 1Q: Clippers 28, Lakers 26
LAC shooting 44%, 2-5 from 3. Lakers 42%, 1-4 from 3. Both teams have two FTA. Only 1 LAC turnover.
Morris leads with 7 points, AD with 8 and 5 rebounds, but two fouls. – 10:32 PM
Nate Duncan
@NateDuncanNBA
Davion Mitchell carving up GSW here. He’s got 10 points and 2 assists since Kings trailed 13-2, Just blew by a foul addled Steph Curry twice. – 10:25 PM
Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
I was going to say that the Clippers have more guys who can credibly defend AD than the Blazers did … but he’s been dunking a bunch to start this game. – 10:25 PM
Andrew Greif
@AndrewGreif
Out of a timeout with 4:22 to play in the 1Q, Lue turns to reserves for the first time, inserting Eric Bledsoe for Jackson. – 10:22 PM
Law Murray
@LawMurrayTheNU
Marcus Morris Sr. ended a 6-1 go-ahead Lakers run with a 3 before Anthony Davis got a putback dunk.
Lue calls timeout with score tied at 15, presumably to get subs in for last 4:22 of opening quarter. – 10:21 PM
Eric Koreen
@ekoreen
Nurse says he was considering taking Barnes out, as he took a bit of an injury. Nurse gives him credit for what he called his best finish of the year, over Vucevic.
Obviously, Boucher came in eventually. – 10:15 PM
Julia Poe
@byjuliapoe
Bulls drop another road loss with a 120-127 finish in Toronto.
Vooch leads with 30 points, 18 rebounds and 4 assists.
Tough way to start a tough stretch of 7 games in the next 10 days. – 10:05 PM
Rob Schaefer
@rob_schaef
Final (OT): Raptors 127, Bulls 120
Vucevic: 30 pts, 18 reb, 4 ast
DeRozan: 28 pts (14-14 FT), 7 ast
LaVine: 15 pts, 7 ast
Wild one. Bulls are 32-19 – 10:04 PM
Eric Koreen
@ekoreen
‘Topes win! 127-120. 25-13-7 for Pascal Siakam, 21 apiece for FVV, OG and Barnes. DeMar with 28, Vucevic with 30-18.
Raps end up taking 23 more FGA than Bulls. This is quite the team. – 10:04 PM
KC Johnson
@KCJHoop
Raptors 127, Bulls 120 (OT)
Vucevic 30 points, 18 rebounds, 4 assists
DeRozan 28 points, 7 assists
LaVine 15 points, 7 assists
Dosunmu 11 points, 8 assists, two crucial TOs late
White 16 points off bench
Siakam 25 points, 13 rebounds – 10:03 PM
Sam Quinn
@SamQuinnCBS
It is really, really telling that a team with as many incredible defenders as the Raptors still feels the need to double DeMar DeRozan. He’s a clutch magician. – 9:59 PM
Vivek Jacob
@vivekmjacob
This is serious compete level from Scottie right now, dealing with some sort of leg issue but battling defensively and just went right at Vooch to finish inside – 9:56 PM
James Ham
@James_HamNBA
Team : SAC (Visitor)
Barnes, Harrison -Forward
Haliburton, Tyrese -Guard
Harkless, Maurice -Forward
Holmes, Richaun -Center
Mitchell, Davion -Guard
Team : GSW (Home)
Curry, Stephen -Guard
Looney, Kevon -Center
Moody, Moses -Forward
Thompson, Klay -Guard
Wiggins, Andrew -Forward – 9:36 PM
KC Johnson
@KCJHoop
Monster game from Vucevic as Raptors have focused on DeRozan and LaVine defensively.
This is wild: Raptors have attempted 27 more FGs than the Bulls. – 9:36 PM
Mirjam Swanson
@MirjamSwanson
LA vs Los Angeles
LAC
Marcus Morris Sr.
Nicolas Batum
Serge Ibaka
Amir Coffey
Reggie Jackson
LAL
Malik Monk
Stanley Johnson
Anthony Davis
Avery Bradley
Russell Westbrook – 9:34 PM
Chuck Swirsky
@ctsbulls
We go to the 4th..Raps 87-81. Vooch: 22-11. DeRozan: 14-4-4 Siakam 17-7-7. Toronto 41-32 on the glass. 14-OR. – 9:16 PM
Eric Koreen
@ekoreen
Fred and Boucher with very good ends to the quarter, and the Raps lead 87-81 after 3. 17-7-7 for Siakam, 14 and 9 for Boucher, 22 and 11 for Vooch. – 9:14 PM
KC Johnson
@KCJHoop
Vooch is 8-12 and has shot 50 percent or better in 5 of his last 8. His FG% is steadily climbing. Has a 20-10 game already. – 8:54 PM
Mark Medina
@MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel on Anthony Davis & Russell Westbrook not making the All-Star team: “It’s a little surprising. I think obviously we feel like those guys should be on there.” Vogel then added the exclusions are “probably more indicative of our win-loss record.” – 8:51 PM
Mike McGraw
@McGrawDHSports #Bulls
trailed by 11, but pulled within 54-50 at half. Looks like they’re getting the all-star snub performance from Siakam (15-6-5). Vuc trying to do same for Bulls, 12 & 10 – 8:35 PM
KC Johnson
@KCJHoop
Raptors 54, Bulls 50 at half
Vucevic 12 points, 10 rebounds
Siakam 15 points
Raptors have 32 points in paint. Bulls have 8 fast-break points as Donovan wants team to not work against Raptors’ set defense. – 8:34 PM
Eric Koreen
@ekoreen
Not a great end to the half, but Raps have 54-50 lead. 15-6-5 from Siakam. 12 and 20 from Vooch. Raps have taken 17 more FGA than Bulls (CHI has 6 more FTA) – 8:34 PM
Mirjam Swanson
@MirjamSwanson
Frank Vogel on no Russ, AD on All-Star team: “It’s a little surprising. We feel like those guys should be on there … but obviously, where you’re at in the standings matters with these things.” – 8:33 PM
Mark Haynes
@markhaynesnba
Moses Moody will start tonight with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Kevon Looney against the Sacramento Kings. – 8:21 PM
Duane Rankin
@DuaneRankin
On a previous trip, Capela had Chris Paul in the post and didn’t get the ball.
#Hawks
settled for jumper and missed.
Anyone want to take a stab on why Capela didn’t get the ball.
Paul scores. Booker in for Crowder. #Suns
– 8:20 PM
Mirjam Swanson
@MirjamSwanson
“Keeping him (Westbrook) out of the paint is gonna be the most important thing, and keeping AD off the glass.” – Ty’s keys for tonight. – 8:19 PM
Andrew Greif
@AndrewGreif
Ty Lue said that he saw Anthony Davis in the arena hallway and Davis already knew that he was going to see double teams from the Clippers tonight. – 8:15 PM
Sam Quinn
@SamQuinnCBS
I’m going to guess that Jarrett Allen and Anthony Davis end up as the injury replacements for Kevin Durant and Draymond Green. – 7:39 PM
Ben Golliver
@BenGolliver
2022 NBA All-Star snubs include:
– Jarrett Allen
– LaMelo Ball
– Anthony Davis
– Jrue Holiday
– Brandon Ingram
– Dejounte Murray
– Domantas Sabonis
– Pascal Siakam – 7:26 PM
KC Johnson
@KCJHoop
Zach LaVine is headed to his 2nd straight All-Star game, voted in as a coaches’ reserve pick. He’ll join DeMar DeRozan (All-Star starter) and Ayo Dosunmu (Rising Stars Challenge) (and maybe the coaching staff) in Cleveland. – 7:19 PM
Rob Schaefer
@rob_schaef
Zach LaVine is an All-Star. His second career selection
Him and DeMar DeRozan representing the Bulls marks 16th time in franchise history they’ve placed multiple All-Stars. First time since Jimmy Butler and Paul Gasol in 2016 – 7:19 PM
Ben Anderson
@BensHoops
The Western Conference #NBAAllStar
team joining the draft pool with Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert:
Captain: LeBron James
Starters:
Nikola Jokic
Andrew Wiggins
Ja Morant
Steph Curry
Devin Booker
Chris Paul
Draymond Green
Karl-Anthony Towns
Luka Doncic – 7:16 PM
Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
No Lakers have been selected as All-Star reserves. LeBron James will be the only Laker headed to Cleveland for the All Star Game.
Anthony Davis had made 8 straight AS selections before this year. Russell Westbrook is a 9-time AS, but didn’t make it last season, either. – 7:08 PM
Jeff McDonald
@JMcDonald_SAEN
Having not appeared in 22 of the previous 25 games, Thaddeus Young is poised to start his first game of the season for the short-handed Spurs. – 6:49 PM
Duane Rankin
@DuaneRankin
“Cam was knocking down shots and it was about time. They kind of know I’m looking down there, I’m about to put them back in. Jae came over to me, he was like, “Coach. let him roll. He’s got it going.” Monty Williams’ talk with Jae Crowder about Cam Johnson #Suns in win over #Nets pic.twitter.com/LM3GRpJz82
– 6:29 PM
Duane Rankin
@DuaneRankin
Just so #Suns
fans can breathe a little easier.
Deandre Ayton (ankle) and Jae Crowder (wrist) are in as they were listed as probable going into tonight’s game at Atlanta. – 6:20 PM
KC Johnson
@KCJHoop
Tonight’s rescheduled game in Toronto has created an old-school, 4-games-in-5-nights stretch. With Zach LaVine questionable, would not be surprised to see him or even Nikola Vucevic get one night off like Bulls gave DeMar DeRozan recently. DeRozan acknowledged how much it helped. – 5:36 PM
Tom Orsborn
@tom_orsborn
Pop said his starters will be Tre Jones, Keldon Johnson, Derrick White, “probably” Devin Vassell and Thaddeus Young.
“That’s my best guess,” he added. – 5:28 PM