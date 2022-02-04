Daily statistical milestones: Anthony Davis moves past Clifford Robinson and more

Milestones

February 4, 2022

By |

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Klay Thompson No. 20 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Kobe Bryant with 1,829 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Chauncey Billups

Anthony Davis No. 45 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Clifford Robinson with 1,392 blocks. He’s now 6 away from Erick Dampier

Buddy Hield No. 53 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Baron Davis with 1,334 three-pointers. He’s now 26 away from Dan Majerle

Stephen Curry No. 57 in assists now

Moved ahead of Jeff Hornacek with 5,288 assists. He’s now 26 away from Kevin Porter

Stephen Curry No. 65 in steals now

Moved ahead of Derek Fisher with 1,353 steals. He’s now 16 away from Ben Wallace and Muggsy Bogues

Nikola Vucevic No. 90 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Juwan Howard with 7,435 rebounds. He’s now 57 away from James Donaldson

Marcus Morris No. 103 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Maurice Williams and Jae Crowder with 1,098 three-pointers. He’s now 6 away from Randy Foye

Jae Crowder No. 104 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Maurice Williams with 1,096 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Marcus Morris

DeMar DeRozan No. 156 in assists now

Moved ahead of Paul Westphal with 3,592 assists. He’s now 2 away from Earl Monroe

Eric Bledsoe No. 161 in assists now

Moved ahead of Vlade Divac with 3,545 assists. He’s now tied with Darren Collison

Thaddeus Young No. 162 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Walter Dukes with 6,230 rebounds. He’s now 9 away from Shareef Abdur-Rahim

PJ Tucker No. 197 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Robert Horry with 797 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Matt Bonner

Patrick Beverley No. 200 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Shawn Marion with 793 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Robert Horry

Karl-Anthony Towns No. 202 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Carmelo Anthony and Mickey Johnson with 634 blocks. He’s now 4 away from Shareef Abdur-Rahim and Clifford Ray

Carmelo Anthony No. 203 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Mickey Johnson with 633 blocks. He’s now 1 away from Karl-Anthony Towns

Jerami Grant No. 219 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Cliff Levingston and Ronny Turiaf with 595 blocks. He’s now 7 away from Steven Adams

Fred VanVleet No. 225 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Davis Bertans with 725 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from John Salmons, Steve Kerr and Karl-Anthony Towns

Nicolas Batum No. 235 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Brian Grant with 563 blocks. He’s now 1 away from Ed Davis

Reggie Jackson No. 243 in assists now

Moved ahead of Bernard King and Hersey Hawkins with 2,865 assists. He’s now 6 away from Mark Aguirre

Duncan Robinson No. 244 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Mickael Pietrus with 683 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Garrett Temple

PJ Tucker No. 247 in steals now

Moved ahead of Rodney Rodgers and Deron Williams with 869 steals. He’s now tied with Jerry Stackhouse and Ron Lee


What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kyle Goon @kylegoon Anthony Davis got the last shot, but Reggie Jackson got the last word.
Clippers edge Lakers after 30 riveting seconds with four lead changes: ocregister.com/2022/02/03/reg…1:42 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson Marcus Morris Sr. on forging ahead without their stars: “It’s not like an everyday type of thought, when those guys come back, we’re gonna welcome them with them with open arms … rehab is going well for both of them and if we get them back, that’s gonna be great.” – 1:32 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Klay Thompson asked what the Warriors need at the trade deadline: “Maybe a new washing machine.” – 1:32 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Steph Curry’s nose was cracked by a Buddy Hield forearm in the fourth quarter. It was bloody. He said it’s fine, just “leaking” a bit. Didn’t need to get it X-rayed. Curry: “You should see Buddy’s arm.” – 1:21 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU 4th quarter FGs for Clippers:
– Reggie Jackson (4/9, 10 points)
– Marcus Morris (2/2, 5 points)
– Rest of team (0/11, 2 points on Ibaka FTs) – 1:15 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon Frank Vogel on the Lakers, noting that Anthony Davis has raised his play: “We’re gonna get there, and when we get there, we’re gonna have a chance to be dangerous. … But we gotta weather the storm right now.” – 1:02 AM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann klay goes 8-11 from the field (7-9 from three) with 7 assists in 23 minutes — filing that under ‘productive as fuck’ – 12:59 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin “It’s going to be a war.”
Charles Barkley on #Suns, #Warriors race for West top seed.
Golden St (40-13) trail Phoenix (41-10) by two games
Said Booker, Paul have to play well for Suns to win, but thinks Warriors don’t need Curry, Thompson to play well to win.
GSW 2-1 vs. PHX. – 12:56 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA Anthony Davis: “Trevor came in and played a hell of a game” in Carmelo’s absence due to the hamstring injury. – 12:51 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon Anthony Davis said he wasn’t surprised he missed an All-Star berth because of his missed games. Congratulates everyone, especially Darius Garland. “My wife is estatic” that he doesn’t have to travel to All-Star Weekend. – 12:51 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina Anthony Davis on not being named among All-Star reserves: “I figured I wasn’t because of the amount of the games I missed.” He added his wife feels happy for the extended break. AD added, “I’m sure I’ll have more opportunities.” – 12:50 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA Anthony Davis after another loss; “We got to find a way. Keep pushing.” Admits it’s an “uphill battle” for the Lakers from here on out. – 12:50 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif Ty Lue has praised counterpart Frank Vogel twice now. Once for a play that led to the AD lob in the final seconds and another with a matchup change.
“I thought coach Vogel did a nice job trying to keep me off balance.” – 12:49 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina Anthony Davis on his missed last shot: “Tough play, tough miss.” pic.twitter.com/NXGk6OM08z12:47 AM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA Anthony Davis on missed game-winning shot: “Tough play, tough miss.” – 12:47 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon Anthony Davis: “Hell of a game. The guys fought back down 17, I think. Just kept fighting. It’s tough to lose like that.” – 12:45 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten That was a fun one. The Lakers battle back from down 17 to take a late lead but Reggie Jackson’s layup went in and Anthony Davis’s didn’t in the final seconds and the Clippers win 111-110. AD 30p 17r; Monk 21p 7r 7a; Russ 17p 6r. – 12:32 AM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa That’s a tough one to swallow Laker Fans…LakeShow come all the way back from down 17, but still lose against the Clippers, 111-110…
Damn, thought AD’s shot was going in… – 12:31 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin Big shots by both teams. That was crazy. Marcus Morris Sr. and Reggie Jackson with some really big hoops for the Clippers. – 12:30 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Reggie Jackson answers Anthony Davis go-ahead alley-oop dunk with the SIXTH and FINAL go-ahead field goal in the last 1:05 of the game. Davis’ runner misses. Tyrese Maxey defense part II.
Clippers 111, Lakers 110. Tyronn Lue is 5-0 vs Lakers as Clippers head coach. – 12:30 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha Final: Clippers 111, Lakers 110
Anthony Davis’ last-second attempt rims in and out. The Lakers drop to 25-28. AD finished w/ 30 points, 17 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 blocks. Malik Monk had 21 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists. Russ had 17 points.
Up next: vs. New York on Saturday. – 12:30 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson Clippers 111, Lakers 110 | Final | What a final flurry. AD! Reggie! AD’s final shot rims out … and Clippers exhale, fortunate be ahead when time expires.
Mook 29, Reggie 25, Ibaka 20.
AD 30, Monk 21, Westbrook 17. – 12:29 AM
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne What a game! The lob to AD followed by some Skip-to-my-Lou from Reggie Jackson. Great finish. – 12:29 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina AD just came up short with a potential game winner. Lakers lose, 111-110, to the Clippers. Not good for a team needing every win it can. But Lakers showed some well-needed fight and chemistry – 12:29 AM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly Classic Klay Thompson, a light dig at the SacKings for not taking him at No. 10 in the 2011 NBA Draft. Who did they draft? Jimmer Fredette. Gad. Other names taken ahead of him: Enes Freedom, Jan Vasely, Bismack Biyombo. Triple gad. – 12:29 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe Why does Klay like to go off against the Kings, you ask? pic.twitter.com/PMm02dX3VK12:27 AM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha Review confirms that that’s a 3-pointer by Marcus Morris Sr. Clippers up 109-108 with 18.0 seconds left. Timeout Lakers. – 12:26 AM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports What a quote from Klay Thompson when @BontaHill asked him what it is about the Kings that brings out these shooting performances.
Killer pic.twitter.com/pHUlVFn6Lo12:26 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Marcus Morris Sr. corner jumper under review… – 12:25 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif 18 seconds left and Marcus Morris hits a three with Ariza draped all over him. The shot is under review to see if it’s a 2 or 3. As it stands, Clippers lead 109-108. – 12:25 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon Marcus Morris with the big bucket, we’re seeing if it’s a two or a three. Lot hanging in the balance, including deadline. – 12:25 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA Trouble with the triple. After a solid win over the Nets, the Kings were lit up from the perimeter Thursday night at the Chase Center. Led by the sharpshooting of Klay Thompson, the Warriors ran over the Kings by a final of 126-114. Here are 6 quick thoughts from the loss. – 12:23 AM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke Klay Thompson told our postgame crew he has great games against the Kings because he remembers who the Kings selected with the 10th pick in the 2011 draft: Not him. – 12:23 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham Kings with a hard fought effort in San Francisco, Warriors win 126-114. A season high 21 3-pointers for Steve Kerr’s team. Davion Mitchell a career high 26 points, 8 assists. Harrison Barnes 25.
Warriors led by Klay Thompson’s 23 – 12:21 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Klay Thompson’s final line tonight: 23 points, 8/11 FG, 7/9 from 3, plus 5 rebounds, 7 assists. Hit six straight 3s and scored 20 points in his first 10 minutes, the most vintage inferno sequence from him since return. – 12:18 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon If you need a window into how AD’s legs are, he was just sitting on the scorer’s table during these first two free throws by Jackson. – 12:17 AM
Bill Oram @billoram Anthony Davis is currently 11-for-63 on 3s this year, which is bizarre on multiple fronts. – 12:17 AM
StatMuse @statmuse Klay Thompson in 24 minutes:
23 PTS (20 in first half)
5 REB
7 AST
7-9 3P pic.twitter.com/2D2MntaifQ12:12 AM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe I was thinking “don’t forget about the blood on his jersey!” But Curry clearly changed it. – 12:10 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter Clippers still haven’t scored in the 4th Q, at the 7:27 mark.
They just brought Ibaka and Morris back in, who have 18 and 24 points, respectively.
AD also returns for LAL. – 12:07 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon With 7:27 left in the fourth, the Clippers have yet to score in this quarter. Anthony Davis just checked back in. – 12:07 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham Stephen Curry bleeding from the nose – 12:05 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews If that Kuminga windmill dunk followed up by Klay’s three in transition doesn’t embody the Warriors’ goal of winning now while developing the future, not sure what will. – 11:58 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe What a Klay Thompson-type shot – 11:56 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Frank Vogel is challenging Anthony Davis’ shooting foul on Isaiah Hartenstein with 10:26 left in fourth quarter and LAC up 94-84. Certainly looked like a block. – 11:54 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA After that Damion Lee corner 3 set up by a Klay drive, Golden State is 8/10 on 3s from the left corner. – 11:52 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU So yeah, Clippers are shooting a toasty 59.7% FGs through 3 quarters, lead 94-82.
Morris/Jackson: 25 points in the quarter. Those two, along with Amir Coffey and Anthony Davis, played the entire frame.
The second unit can close this out… or keep it interesting. – 11:50 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif The Clippers lead 94-82 after three quarters after an AD basket in the final seconds. Marcus Morris with 24 points (5-6 on 3PT), Ibaka with 18 and Jackson with 15, 12 of which came in that quarter. – 11:48 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon After Q3: Clippers 94, Lakers 82.
Anthony Davis with 25 points and 13 rebounds. Malik Monk with 14 points and 6 assists. – 11:48 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA Buddy Hield knocks down a triple to end the third. Kings down 94-83 heading to the fourth. – 11:45 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef 10 observations: Bulls drop a wild one in Toronto. On turnovers, offensive rebounds, Zach LaVine playing through pain, Nikola Vucevic rising to occasion, more:
nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/…11:37 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Reggie Jackson already hit the Lakers for 10 points in the first half of this third quarter, then he found Marcus Morris Sr. for a 3 that put Clippers up 82-67 with 5:26 left in the third quarter.
Also, Nicki Minaj is here – 11:36 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa AD & Russ not enough to beat the Clippers without Kawhi and PG…Tough to understand…Lakers down 15 – 11:35 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif Reggie Jackson is the driving force this quarter that has pushed the Clippers’ lead to 15. Hits a three, then hangs in the air and finds Marcus Morris for a three. – 11:34 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon Anthony Davis needs help. – 11:31 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU LAC has a 59-54 halftime lead. On one hand, they should be up double-digits. LAC shooting 57.8% FGs, but:
– Lakers have made more 3s (6/13, LAC is 5/13),
– Lakers have more made FTs than (8/12) than LAC has attempted (2/6)
– Lakers winning on glass (24-20)
Bledsoe: 7 assists. – 11:07 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans Klay Thompson has 20 points on 6-8 from deep in 13 minutes?
Your move, @Phoenix Suns. pic.twitter.com/TefpHDq29j11:04 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon HALFTIME: Clippers 59, Lakers 54.
Anthony Davis has 15 points, THT has 9. Huge concern for Carmelo Anthony who hopped off with a minute and a half to go. – 11:04 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe Curry checks in and picks up his third foul getting posted up by Harrison Barnes. He reached. There are 8.3 seconds left in the half – 11:04 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Eric Bledsoe got caught in paint and was whistled for offensive foul, then compounds that with a tech. – 11:01 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter Nice ATO from Vogel to get AD a catch right by the rim, where he turned and dunked through Ibaka. – 10:58 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband Stephen Curry gave Damian Jones a haircut on this pass to Klay Thompson. pic.twitter.com/aRDzeiwYa610:57 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Klay Thompson has been soaking up the love from the crowd more than ever since his return. Watch him hit this heat check from the deep corner and actually party in the first row for a couple seconds before the Kings actually decide to call timeout. pic.twitter.com/egsiBjm53S10:56 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe HB posted up Curry for a bucket, cutting the lead to 20. Kerr immediately calls a timeout.
Thought it was to get Klay a rest. But Klay is still in the game. Must’ve been upset about the defense – 10:54 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears With his sixth trey tonight, Warriors say @KlayThompson has passed Kobe Bryant for 20th on the NBA’s all-time threes list. – 10:52 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba Klay Thompson’s sixth three of the night here in the second quarter. pic.twitter.com/APkUpIyVC110:50 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC Death, Taxes & Klay Thompson killing the Sacramento Kings – 10:49 PM
Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones Man, when Klay went for 37 in a quarter, I cussed so much on press row. Like look at this mutha…. Respectfully, of course. – 10:47 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing Y’all might wanna go to LeaguePass and watch what Klay Thompson is doing. – 10:47 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Already a season-high in made 3s for Klay Thompson. Six in 11 minutes. – 10:47 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe Klay is 6-for-6 from 3 – 10:47 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA I’m gonna guess this ATO gonna be for Klay – 10:45 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe Klay Thompson was 4-for-4 from 3 and running hard on the baseline to get open. A screen was waiting for him to take a corner 3
But Jonathan Kuminga took the 3
The rookie’s gonna learn – 10:44 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba Klay Thompson with the heat check! He’s 6-of-6 from the field and 5-of-5 from three. It could be a special night. – 10:44 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews Klay Thompson hits three consecutive 3-pointers then proceeds to run to the other end of the court, stand on the baseline and wave his arms to the crowd telling them to get loud.
He’s 6-of-6 from the floor, 5-of-5 from three. – 10:44 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Klay Thompson is hot: 6-of-6 overall, 5-of-5 from 3 in his first nine minutes tonight. Has 17 points early in the second quarter. He always torches the Kings. – 10:43 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason Klay heatin up. I’m having flashbacks. – 10:42 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke KLAY IS 6-6, 5-5 AND ROWDY – 10:42 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux I legit cracked up when Klay pulled up there – 10:42 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA Klay is on a heater. – 10:42 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke Klay opens up 5-5, 4-4 versus the Kings…….. – 10:42 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba Klay Thompson hasn’t missed a shot yet. – 10:41 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe Vooch on not being named an All-Star for 2021-22: “I don’t feel I was snubbed this year.” – 10:38 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson Clippers 28, Lakers 26 | End 1 | Clippers shooting 54%, led by Morris’ 7. Ten assists on 12 baskets.
Lakers 44%, led by AD’s 8. 13-10 rebounding edge. – 10:33 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Isaiah Hartenstein is in foul trouble, but he scored off of three Eric Bledsoe assists; Bledsoe also assisted Luke Kennard on a 3.
LAC up 28-26 after one quarter of play. Anthony Davis also in foul trouble. Marcus Morris Sr.: 7 points, 2/3 3s. – 10:33 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha First quarter: Clippers 28, Lakers 26
Anthony Davis leads the Lakers with 8 points and 5 rebounds. Talen Horton-Tucker has 6 points. Russell Westbrook and Malik Monk are a combined 2 of 9 to start. LAL is winning the rebounding/possession battle early. – 10:33 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif After 1Q: Clippers 28, Lakers 26
LAC shooting 44%, 2-5 from 3. Lakers 42%, 1-4 from 3. Both teams have two FTA. Only 1 LAC turnover.
Morris leads with 7 points, AD with 8 and 5 rebounds, but two fouls. – 10:32 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter Second PF on Davis comes at the 2:43 mark. Lakers can ill afford limited minutes from AD tonight, so that could be significant. – 10:26 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif Anthony Davis has two fouls nine minutes into this game. – 10:25 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA Davion Mitchell carving up GSW here. He’s got 10 points and 2 assists since Kings trailed 13-2, Just blew by a foul addled Steph Curry twice. – 10:25 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon I was going to say that the Clippers have more guys who can credibly defend AD than the Blazers did … but he’s been dunking a bunch to start this game. – 10:25 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif Out of a timeout with 4:22 to play in the 1Q, Lue turns to reserves for the first time, inserting Eric Bledsoe for Jackson. – 10:22 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Marcus Morris Sr. ended a 6-1 go-ahead Lakers run with a 3 before Anthony Davis got a putback dunk.
Lue calls timeout with score tied at 15, presumably to get subs in for last 4:22 of opening quarter. – 10:21 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter With THT in for Russ, LAL outscored LAC 8-4 to tie the score at 15 into the second time out.
@Anthony Davis is up to 6 points with 4 boards, while Marcus Morris has 7 for LAC (2 of 2 3’s). – 10:20 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen Nurse says he was considering taking Barnes out, as he took a bit of an injury. Nurse gives him credit for what he called his best finish of the year, over Vucevic.
Obviously, Boucher came in eventually. – 10:15 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula Stephen Curry broke out The Museum DC x Curry One Retro collab 👀👀
📷: @_JordanJimenez pic.twitter.com/IK51BPU1tv10:05 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry Final: Raptors 127, Bulls 120, OT.
Nikola Vučević: 30/18/4
DeMar DeRozan: 28/6/7
Zach LaVine: 15/5/7
The Bulls are now 32-19. – 10:05 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe Bulls drop another road loss with a 120-127 finish in Toronto.
Vooch leads with 30 points, 18 rebounds and 4 assists.
Tough way to start a tough stretch of 7 games in the next 10 days. – 10:05 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef Final (OT): Raptors 127, Bulls 120
Vucevic: 30 pts, 18 reb, 4 ast
DeRozan: 28 pts (14-14 FT), 7 ast
LaVine: 15 pts, 7 ast
Wild one. Bulls are 32-19 – 10:04 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen ‘Topes win! 127-120. 25-13-7 for Pascal Siakam, 21 apiece for FVV, OG and Barnes. DeMar with 28, Vucevic with 30-18.
Raps end up taking 23 more FGA than Bulls. This is quite the team. – 10:04 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop Raptors 127, Bulls 120 (OT)
Vucevic 30 points, 18 rebounds, 4 assists
DeRozan 28 points, 7 assists
LaVine 15 points, 7 assists
Dosunmu 11 points, 8 assists, two crucial TOs late
White 16 points off bench
Siakam 25 points, 13 rebounds – 10:03 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS It is really, really telling that a team with as many incredible defenders as the Raptors still feels the need to double DeMar DeRozan. He’s a clutch magician. – 9:59 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob This is serious compete level from Scottie right now, dealing with some sort of leg issue but battling defensively and just went right at Vooch to finish inside – 9:56 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba How many points will Steph & Klay score tonight against the Kings? pic.twitter.com/gSwD5ybuah9:55 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA Team : SAC (Visitor)
Barnes, Harrison -Forward
Haliburton, Tyrese -Guard
Harkless, Maurice -Forward
Holmes, Richaun -Center
Mitchell, Davion -Guard
Team : GSW (Home)
Curry, Stephen -Guard
Looney, Kevon -Center
Moody, Moses -Forward
Thompson, Klay -Guard
Wiggins, Andrew -Forward – 9:36 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop Monster game from Vucevic as Raptors have focused on DeRozan and LaVine defensively.
This is wild: Raptors have attempted 27 more FGs than the Bulls. – 9:36 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson LA vs Los Angeles
LAC
Marcus Morris Sr.
Nicolas Batum
Serge Ibaka
Amir Coffey
Reggie Jackson
LAL
Malik Monk
Stanley Johnson
Anthony Davis
Avery Bradley
Russell Westbrook – 9:34 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon Same starting lineup: AD, Russ, Johnson, Monk, Bradley. – 9:31 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Crowder 3. #Suns down seven . – 9:31 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Suns going small with CP3, Booker, Bridges, Cam Johnson and Jae – 9:31 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop This is DeMar DeRozan’s 14th game with 10 or more FTAs – 9:25 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls We go to the 4th..Raps 87-81. Vooch: 22-11. DeRozan: 14-4-4 Siakam 17-7-7. Toronto 41-32 on the glass. 14-OR. – 9:16 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen Fred and Boucher with very good ends to the quarter, and the Raps lead 87-81 after 3. 17-7-7 for Siakam, 14 and 9 for Boucher, 22 and 11 for Vooch. – 9:14 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops Trade Vooch! – 8:55 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop Vooch is 8-12 and has shot 50 percent or better in 5 of his last 8. His FG% is steadily climbing. Has a 20-10 game already. – 8:54 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps Vucevic with the 20-10 game already
8 minutes left in the third – 8:54 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob Vooch has been a PROBLEM – 8:54 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina Lakers coach Frank Vogel on Anthony Davis & Russell Westbrook not making the All-Star team: “It’s a little surprising. I think obviously we feel like those guys should be on there.” Vogel then added the exclusions are “probably more indicative of our win-loss record.” – 8:51 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports #Bulls trailed by 11, but pulled within 54-50 at half. Looks like they’re getting the all-star snub performance from Siakam (15-6-5). Vuc trying to do same for Bulls, 12 & 10 – 8:35 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop Raptors 54, Bulls 50 at half
Vucevic 12 points, 10 rebounds
Siakam 15 points
Raptors have 32 points in paint. Bulls have 8 fast-break points as Donovan wants team to not work against Raptors’ set defense. – 8:34 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen Not a great end to the half, but Raps have 54-50 lead. 15-6-5 from Siakam. 12 and 20 from Vooch. Raps have taken 17 more FGA than Bulls (CHI has 6 more FTA) – 8:34 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson Frank Vogel on no Russ, AD on All-Star team: “It’s a little surprising. We feel like those guys should be on there … but obviously, where you’re at in the standings matters with these things.” – 8:33 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA Frank Vogel on AD: “We’ll have a normal rotation set for him.” – 8:32 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop This is Nikola Vucevic’s 8th double-double in 9 games. This one comes in the first half. – 8:32 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls Bulls down 44-37. Siakam 11-6-5. Boucher 8pts 7 reb. Vucevic 7pts 7 reb. 5:48 left 2nd. – 8:22 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina Clippers coach Ty Lue on trying to force Anthony Davis into a passer pic.twitter.com/nLsKVuHGpL8:21 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM Serge Ibaka will start alongside Marcus Morris Sr., Nic Batum, Amir Coffey and Reggie Jackson. – 8:21 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba Moses Moody will start tonight with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Kevon Looney against the Sacramento Kings. – 8:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin On a previous trip, Capela had Chris Paul in the post and didn’t get the ball.
#Hawks settled for jumper and missed.
Anyone want to take a stab on why Capela didn’t get the ball.
Paul scores. Booker in for Crowder. #Suns8:20 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Warriors starters tonight vs Kings
Steph Curry
Moses Moody
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Kevon Looney – 8:19 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson “Keeping him (Westbrook) out of the paint is gonna be the most important thing, and keeping AD off the glass.” – Ty’s keys for tonight. – 8:19 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin #Suns current lineup:
Paul, Bridges, Johnson, Crowder and Ayton.
Booker set to check in. – 8:18 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina Clippers coach Ty Lue said Ivica Zubac is out. Sounds like Lue is going to send a lot of doubles to Anthony Davis – 8:16 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif Ty Lue said that he saw Anthony Davis in the arena hallway and Davis already knew that he was going to see double teams from the Clippers tonight. – 8:15 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson It’s right back to work for Anthony Davis. pic.twitter.com/yToWms7Qkr8:12 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls Raps 26-24 after 1. Vucevic 6 reb. 5pts. LaVine : 5-1-2. VanVleet 7 – 8:08 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson the most Jae Crowder reverse layup you would expect – 8:08 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls Bulls down 19-16. 3:36 to play 1st. Vucevic 5pts 5 reb. – 7:57 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII Pat Bev just did the Step Curry look toward the crowd after he released the 3. He made it. – 7:53 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls Bulls 11-10 Vucevic 3pts 2 reb. – 7:50 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS I’m going to guess that Jarrett Allen and Anthony Davis end up as the injury replacements for Kevin Durant and Draymond Green. – 7:39 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver 2022 NBA All-Star snubs include:
– Jarrett Allen
– LaMelo Ball
– Anthony Davis
– Jrue Holiday
– Brandon Ingram
– Dejounte Murray
– Domantas Sabonis
– Pascal Siakam – 7:26 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop Zach LaVine is headed to his 2nd straight All-Star game, voted in as a coaches’ reserve pick. He’ll join DeMar DeRozan (All-Star starter) and Ayo Dosunmu (Rising Stars Challenge) (and maybe the coaching staff) in Cleveland. – 7:19 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef Zach LaVine is an All-Star. His second career selection
Him and DeMar DeRozan representing the Bulls marks 16th time in franchise history they’ve placed multiple All-Stars. First time since Jimmy Butler and Paul Gasol in 2016 – 7:19 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops The Western Conference #NBAAllStar team joining the draft pool with Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert:
Captain: LeBron James
Starters:
Nikola Jokic
Andrew Wiggins
Ja Morant
Steph Curry
Devin Booker
Chris Paul
Draymond Green
Karl-Anthony Towns
Luka Doncic – 7:16 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina Apologies to Anthony Davis but Dejounte Murray needs to be the injury replacement – 7:09 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon No Lakers have been selected as All-Star reserves. LeBron James will be the only Laker headed to Cleveland for the All Star Game.
Anthony Davis had made 8 straight AS selections before this year. Russell Westbrook is a 9-time AS, but didn’t make it last season, either. – 7:08 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN Having not appeared in 22 of the previous 25 games, Thaddeus Young is poised to start his first game of the season for the short-handed Spurs. – 6:49 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin “Cam was knocking down shots and it was about time. They kind of know I’m looking down there, I’m about to put them back in. Jae came over to me, he was like, “Coach. let him roll. He’s got it going.” Monty Williams’ talk with Jae Crowder about Cam Johnson #Suns in win over #Nets pic.twitter.com/LM3GRpJz826:29 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Just so #Suns fans can breathe a little easier.
Deandre Ayton (ankle) and Jae Crowder (wrist) are in as they were listed as probable going into tonight’s game at Atlanta. – 6:20 PM
Josh Giddey @joshgiddey Let’s gooo! Can’t wait to take the court in CLE for #CloroxRisingStars @Clorox #ad pic.twitter.com/77tXoM1YU06:15 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop Tonight’s rescheduled game in Toronto has created an old-school, 4-games-in-5-nights stretch. With Zach LaVine questionable, would not be surprised to see him or even Nikola Vucevic get one night off like Bulls gave DeMar DeRozan recently. DeRozan acknowledged how much it helped. – 5:36 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn Pop said his starters will be Tre Jones, Keldon Johnson, Derrick White, “probably” Devin Vassell and Thaddeus Young.
“That’s my best guess,” he added. – 5:28 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA Jones, White, Keldon, Vassell, and Thad Young will probably start tonight per Pop – 5:17 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange I’ll be jumping on @timandfriends at 530 to talk a little DeMar DeRozan — my ‘Words by Grange’ vid produced by @ReeshmaSud is below — and probably some other stuff: sportsnet.ca/nba/video/word…5:14 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_ Seth Curry is Questionable with back spasms for tomorrow’s game vs. #Mavericks
Furkan Korkmaz and Shake Milton remain out #Sixers4:21 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers For the sickos who like to watch, Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version! Among the talking points, Anthony Davis’ mentality of late, and Carmelo Anthony’s thoughts on what it takes to maintain that mindset. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
youtu.be/MYbconvSk1k?t=…4:18 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon As expected, LeBron is doubtful for the Clippers tonight. Anthony Davis and Malik Monk are probable. pic.twitter.com/XsLanLIoMq3:39 PM

Buddy Hield @buddyhield Thank God For Life, Health and Strength 🙏🏾💪🏾✊🏾 – 2:19 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko 📅 On this day in 2016, the @Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry scored 51 points with 11 3PM in a win over the Wizards.
There have been 15 games in NBA history in which a player scored at least 50 points with 10 3PM. Curry is responsible for seven of them. No one else has more than two. pic.twitter.com/5XCX9pLGKs2:01 PM

, , , , , , , , , ,

