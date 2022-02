De'Aaron Fox on Pelicans' radar?

Rival executives have painted all of CJ McCollum, Norman Powell, Jusuf Nurkic and Robert Covington as potential trade candidates. The destination most often linked to McCollum has been New Orleans, who could sensibly deal Jonas Valanciunas and Josh Hart. That would give the Blazers a center replacement for Nurkic, a strong veteran contributor in Hart and sneak Portland under the tax. It would seem the Pelicans would be more willing to part with Tomas Satoranksy and Jaxson Hayes over Valanciunas, however. -via Bleacher Report / January 27, 2022