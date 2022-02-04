De'Aaron Fox on Pelicans' radar?

The Pelicans are on the lookout for a “big-name guard” according to Windhorst, who named CJ McCollum, De’Aaron Fox and Eric Gordon as trade targets. “They look like they’re going to be buyers but we don’t know what’s happening with Zion,” he added. “The Pelicans have been really aggressive trying to add a guard.”
Source: Fox Sports
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings guard De’Aaron Fox has been ruled out for tonight’s game against the Warriors. Fox will miss his seventh consecutive game due to left ankle soreness. The Kings are 2-7 without him this season. – 9:34 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
De’Aaron Fox is a game time decision again tonight with a sore left ankle. He’s missed five straight. – 8:40 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry says De’Aaron Fox will be a gametime decision vs. the Warriors tonight after missing the past six games due to left ankle soreness. – 8:39 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Ep. 31 of The Kings Beat Podcast: Kings shock the Nets, De’Aaron Fox continues to sit. Via @James Ham and @Sean Cunningham kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/ep-31-kings-… – 7:27 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
De’Aaron Fox (ankle) is questionable for Kings vs. Warriors tonight tonight. Marvin Bagley III (ankle) and Terence Davis (wrist) are out. Warriors have ruled out Nemanja Bjelica (back), Draymond Green (disc), Andre Iguodala (hip), Otto Porter Jr. (back) and James Wiseman (knee). – 4:38 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Lets just enjoy the fun win without the “Kings are better without De’Aaron Fox” takes as if this team didn’t just lose 5 straight without him, including two blowouts. – 12:17 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Davion Mitchell can’t replace De’Aaron Fox, but him & Tyrese Haliburton as a starting back court could work. – 11:33 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
De’Aaron Fox is a game time decision tonight against the Nets. He’s missed five straight games with a sore ankle. – 8:17 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry says De’Aaron Fox will be a gametime decision vs. the Nets tonight. – 8:17 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
De’Aaron Fox is listed as questionable again tomorrow against the Nets with left ankle soreness. Terence Davis (wrist surgery) and Marvin Bagley (left ankle sprain) are both out. – 9:12 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox is questionable against vs. the Nets on Wednesday due to left ankle soreness. Marvin Bagley III will miss his second game with a left ankle sprain. – 8:34 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Could we see a Julius Randle-De’Aaron Fox swap before next Thursday’s deadline?
@Brian Windhorst tells @EvCoRadio and @Brian Geltzeiler why that scenario is on the table #NewYorkForever #Kings pic.twitter.com/oYhdUY5mwz – 12:31 PM
According to sources close to the Pelicans, the team is heading into the deadline as a buyer focusing on the 2022-23 campaign. Zion Williamson, who has yet to play this year with a foot injury, is eligible for an extension this offseason. The team apparently views McCollum as the potentially ideal veteran scorer and leader to play alongside Brandon Ingram and Williamson. -via Bleacher Report / February 1, 2022
Several executives view McCollum as a negative asset based on his salary ($100 million through 2023-24), size (6’3″) and age (30). But that may be an opportunity for the Pelicans to add one of the league’s best professional scorers at a diminished price. If so, New Orleans would be required to send out at least $24.6 million in outgoing salary. -via Bleacher Report / February 1, 2022
Rival executives have painted all of CJ McCollum, Norman Powell, Jusuf Nurkic and Robert Covington as potential trade candidates. The destination most often linked to McCollum has been New Orleans, who could sensibly deal Jonas Valanciunas and Josh Hart. That would give the Blazers a center replacement for Nurkic, a strong veteran contributor in Hart and sneak Portland under the tax. It would seem the Pelicans would be more willing to part with Tomas Satoranksy and Jaxson Hayes over Valanciunas, however. -via Bleacher Report / January 27, 2022
