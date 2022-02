Donovan Mitchell-Rudy Gobert dynamic: 'They're under each other's skin'

The relationship between Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert has come under focus again with the Utah Jazz struggling over the past few weeks. “Gobert and Mitchell have been at each other’s… I don’t know if I can say at each other’s throats,” said Brian Windhorst. “It’s back to being passively aggressively awkward,” interjected Tim MacMahon “It’s the most underplayed story in the league, I think,” continued Windhorst. “The Jazz are struggling a lot. This team had big expectations and they’re getting passed by frankly. They are not on the level they were a year ago. Donovan and Gobert, even though they’re both under long-term contract, are under each other’s skin. There’s all kind of subtweeting and passive aggressive stuff going on.” Source: RealGM