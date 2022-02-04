Hawks engaging Sixers on Ben Simmons trade in exchange for John Collins, more

Across the league, the Simmons market has become more focused as the deadline nears. The Atlanta Hawks have been most engaged with the 76ers in recent weeks, according to sources. The sides have discussed a framework around John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic and draft compensation, those sources have said. The Sacramento Kings, meanwhile, have made clear that they have moved on from the Simmons sweepstakes after being one of the top suitors in the past few months.
Source: Shams Charania @ The Athletic
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
John Collins (right shoulder soreness) is a game-time decision for tonight, Nate McMillan says.
Says Collins has been getting treatment on his shoulder today – 6:05 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
John Collins is a game-time decision, Nate McMillan said. He’s gotten treatment on his shoulder today. – 6:05 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Me + @Kevin O’Connor are hopping on Green Room to talk Harden, Portland, trades and more
Come join ‘Could James Harden for Ben Simmons Really Happen?’ on Greenroom! spotifygr.link/HAE6AlcTnnb – 5:46 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Going live on @SpotifyGrnroom with @Bill Simmons to discuss the latest on James Harden and Ben Simmons, what we’re hearing, what to watch for over this next week. @ringer @ringernba spotifygr.link/dlEzcb6Snnb – 5:46 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2022 NBA trade deadline rumors: Sixers to pursue James Harden, Nets open to discussing Ben Simmons swap
cbssports.com/nba/news/2022-… – 5:44 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Ben Simmons will balance out the Nets offensively, add defensive dimensions, and expand their window. On the court, he will help them.
Off it? 🤷 – 5:39 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
The Atlanta Hawks have been most engaged with the 76ers in recent weeks, according to sources. The sides have discussed a framework around John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic and draft compensation, those sources have said.
More from Shams ⬇️
theathletic.com/3112818/2022/0… – 4:55 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2022 NBA trade deadline rumors: Bradley Beal hasn’t requested a trade yet; John Collins may be staying put
cbssports.com/nba/news/2022-… – 4:45 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
My NBA trade deadline latest on Ben Simmons, Bradley Beal, John Collins, Myles Turner and more … all here: marcstein.substack.com/p/one-more-gus… – 4:25 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
My newest Ben Simmons trade idea for @CertifiedBckts: Trade Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris and Furkan Korkmaz to the Utah Jazz for Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic, Joe Ingles (hurt), Jordan Clarkson and first-round picks in 2026 & 2028. pic.twitter.com/i5pWsE18v7 – 4:23 PM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
John Collins (shoulder) and Lou Williams are questionable for tonight’s Raptors tilt. Danillo Gallineri is out. All Raps, save Dragic, are available. – 1:36 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
New from me (though it likely won’t be a surprise):
Sources say it looks ‘increasingly likely’ Ben Simmons will not be traded before the deadline, based on what the Sixers are after and the offers currently on the table: phillyvoice.com/sources-ben-si… – 1:22 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For tonight’s game at Toronto:
John Collins (right shoulder soreness) is questionable.
Lou Williams (low back spasms) is questionable.
Danilo Gallinari (right hamstring tightness) is out. – 1:02 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
John Collins is questionable for tonight with right shoulder soreness: pic.twitter.com/Lh7qFX9JeW – 1:01 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
For tonight’s game at Toronto:
John Collins (right shoulder soreness) is questionable.
Lou Williams (low back spasms) is questionable.
Danilo Gallinari (right hamstring tightness) is out. – 1:00 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
One of the most intriguing Ben Simmons trade ideas: Lu Dort for Simmons.
@Bill Simmons and @Rob Mahoney break it down: https://t.co/n7oWid6DXk pic.twitter.com/MR9j6eZg1f – 12:30 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
New Crossover pod: Breaking down the trade deadline w/@Billy King, including thoughts on Ben Simmons, Sixers, Kings, Kyrie, Cavs, Grizz. Plus, some revelations on the Melodrama and the Dwightmare.
Listen/subscribe: https://t.co/lhCvpA2us5 pic.twitter.com/B8B2xg6JLu – 9:32 AM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Didn’t have a great view in the arena, but here is the play where John Collins appeared to injure his shoulder. pic.twitter.com/n4whnKwaFa – 11:21 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
John Collins said he felt a shoulder pain for the first time vs. TOR and it came back when he got it pulled tonight. – 10:23 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
John Collins said he believes he’ll be playing tomorrow night against the Raptors. – 10:23 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
John Collins is slated to be one of the postgame interviews tonight. – 10:09 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Nate McMillan said John Collins is getting checked out now. Shoulder injury, he said. – 10:04 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Nate McMillan said that he thinks John Collins left with a shoulder issue and he is getting it checked out now. – 10:03 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
John Collins, for the in-arena postgame interview, when asked about the injury exit: “Yeah, I’m good.”
Didn’t get any more specific than that. – 9:53 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
John Collins just said “I’m good” in his courtside interview with Big Tigger – 9:52 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
John Collins just went to Hawks locker room with a shoulder injury. Looked like he was in a lot of pain. – 9:41 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Hawks push the lead back to 11 with 3:55 left against the Suns’ ultra-small lineup. Hard to trap Trae Young and still cover a vertical threat like John Collins like that. Still time, but that’ll probably do it – 9:36 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
No Hawks were named Eastern Conference All-Star reserves. John Collins or Clint Capela would have to be named an injury replacement to make it. – 7:21 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters vs. Suns
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Clint Capela – 7:01 PM
Diamond Leung @diamond83
DeVonta Smith to SiriusXM on Ben Simmons: “I really don’t know what’s going on, but everybody has their reasons. Whatever reason he has, that’s what his reason is and he’s going to stand on that. You can’t never blame somebody for the reason that they have. You’ve gotta respect.” – 6:08 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Tomorrow on the Crossover pod: @Billy King joins me to discuss all things Trade Deadline — including, of course, the still-festering Ben Simmons quagmire:
Subscribe: https://t.co/lhCvpA2us5 pic.twitter.com/scYMEYi2zj – 5:11 PM
There continues to indication that Atlanta is interested in Ben Simmons, though the asking price may be beyond its means. “I’m not sure if they’d move (Bogdan) Bogdanovic, but that would be a mistake,” said one league source. “I think him not being healthy all year is a big reason behind their problems. He’s one of those guys whose game can really complement (Trey) Young and (John) Collins.” -via Heavy.com / February 2, 2022
Bogdan Bogdanovic’s name has appeared in conversations with several rival teams as well, sources said. All three have been involved in Atlanta’s negotiations to acquire Ben Simmons. -via Bleacher Report / January 27, 2022
The 76ers and Hawks briefly kicked around a trade of Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris for John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Danilo Gallinari, league sources told HoopsHype. However, those talks stalled quickly, with Atlanta uninterested in Harris and unlikely to be able to flip him to a third team. -via HoopsHype / January 26, 2022
