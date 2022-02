Hawks vs. Raptors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Raptors have played clutch minutes (+/- 5 pts in final 5 mins) in 12 of their last 14 games after doing so in just 16 of their first 36 games.First 36 games: 51 clutch mins (4th-fewest in NBA)Last 14: 66 clutch mins (most in NBA, 26 more than anybody else over that span) – 1:34 PM