Hawks vs. Raptors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Atlanta Hawks (25-26) play against the Toronto Raptors (23-23) at Scotiabank Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday February 4, 2022
Atlanta Hawks 33, Toronto Raptors 39 (Q2 10:30)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors shoot 67 per cent from the field, hang 39 on the Hawks and lead by 11
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
39-28 Toronto over Atlanta after 1Q. Raptors are an offensive juggernaut. Or it could be the Hawks D. – 8:06 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks give up 39 points to the Raptors in the first quarter, but made a little run at the end to get an 18-point deficit down to 11.
Siakam has a game-high 21 points.
John Collins: 9 pts
Trae Young: 6 pts, 6 ast
Bogi: 6 pts – 8:06 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks down 39-28 to the Raptors at the end of the first quarter. Hawks finish the quarter on a 9-2 run.
Collins: 9, 4/7 FG
Young: 6/3/6, 3/6 FG
Pascal Siakam finished the quarter with 21 points. Raptors shot 68 percent from the floor. – 8:05 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
I really can’t recommend watching Pascal Siakam enough right now. He’s just an absolute monster. He made second-team All-NBA in 2020, and I legit think that his last six weeks are better than any run he had in that season. – 8:05 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Hawks get a four-point possession at end, but Raps lead 39-28. Siakam scores 21, four points shy of his Raptors record for most points in a quarter. (25 vs. San Antonio in January 2020) – 8:04 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
VanVleet on Siakam last night: “I don’t know if you can keep him out of the (All-Star) Game the way he’s been playing.”
He’s got a point. Pascal just scored 21 points on 7-9 FG, 3-3 3P, 4-4 FT… IN THE FIRST QUARTER. – 8:04 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Pascal Siakam’s first-quarter record is 25 points set on Jan. 26, 2020.
nba.com/game/0021900686 – 8:03 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Raptors are on a 23-5 run and are up 29-19 over the Hawks.
Pascal Siakam has 17 and 4 on 6/7 shooting. – 7:58 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Pascal’s got 17 and going to the line for 2 more with 2:40 remaining in the first quarter. Absolutely having his way with Atlanta’s bigs.
(His career high is 44) – 7:58 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Pascal Siakam has 16 points in his first nine minutes.
Raptors have opened up shooting 68.8% FG, 4-5 from 3 – 7:55 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Scottie Barnes was the sixth pick in the Rising Stars draft. He’ll be on a team with LaMelo, McDaniels, Ayo, Duarte, Davion Mitchell and Scoot Henderson.
Achiuwa was 24th. He’ll be on team with Ant Edwards, Bey, Bane, Beef Stew, Halliburton (picked stupidly low) and Jaden Hardy. – 7:52 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Both teams are in the 2nd night of a back-to-back. The Raptors are coming off an OT game, the Hawks a big win over the 1st-place Suns… So, naturally, they’re shooting a combined 15-for-22 to start. Don’t these guys ever get tired? – 7:49 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Scottie Barnes was taken one pick ahead of Cade Cunningham and three ahead of Jalen Green in the Rising Stars draft pic.twitter.com/xuzNXQspfF – 7:47 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Trae Young has five assists in 5:31. VanVleet has three. Hawks up 16-15 very early. – 7:47 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Here are the results of the Rising Stars draft. Gary Payton took Scottie Barnes with his 2nd-round pick and 6th-overall. Precious Achiuwa went to Isiah Thomas 24th-overall. pic.twitter.com/sYyMwqvICX – 7:45 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his first assist tonight, Trae Young has 2,230 for his career, tying Jason Terry for 10th place in Hawks history … Tonight is Young’s 251st career game (he is the all-time franchise leader entering tonight with 8.9 career apg). – 7:41 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks starters for tonight:
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Clint Capela – 7:12 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Collins is in and starts for Hawks, along with Young, Huerter, Capela and Hunter.
Usuals for Raps. – 7:12 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Over his past two games, Kevin Huerter is averaging 22.5 PPG & 5.0 3FGM (.593 FG%, .625 3FG%). In his last outing against TOR, he tallied 26 PTS (9-12 FG, 5-6 3FG) & 2 STL. He became the fourth Hawk in franchise history to notch 25+ PTS on 5+ 3FGM, .750-or-better FG% and 2+ STL. – 7:10 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters vs. Raptors
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Clint Capela – 7:07 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young recorded his 20th career 40+ scoring effort against the Suns on 2/3 becoming just the sixth player since the 1976-77 merger to have 20+ games of 40+ points before the age of 24. Over his last eight games, the fourth-year guard is averaging 30.3 PPG. – 6:50 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton will play for Team Isiah in the Rising Stars Challenge with Anthony Edwards, Desmond Bane and Saddiq Bey. Rookie teammate Davion Mitchell will play for Team Payton with LaMelo Ball and Scottie Barnes. pic.twitter.com/yAG1kEWU3v – 6:48 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Ayo Dosunmu was drafted to Gary Payton’s team for the Rising Stars challenge
Ayo’s teammates: LaMelo Ball, Scottie Barnes, Jaden McDaniels, Chris Duarte, Davion Mitchell, Scoot Henderson (G League) – 6:37 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Atlanta has registered 10+ 3FGM in 12 straight games, the third-longest streak in franchise history. This season, the Hawks are averaging 12.6 3FGM, the second-most 3FGM per game in club history (13.0 3FGM, 2018-19). – 6:25 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Vooch with a milestone bucket last night in Toronto!
@Nikola Vucevic | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/XBV4LoGIBm – 6:12 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Atlanta will face off against the Toronto Raptors tonight at 7:30. The Hawks have won eight of their last nine games, averaging 117.8 PPG and 26.9 APG over those nine outings (.503 FG%, .395 3FG%, .795 FG%).
Tonight’s Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 6:10 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns look to regroup against #Wizards after #Hawks snapped 11-game winning streak (w/video)
azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 6:10 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Nate McMillan didn’t give any indication on what the front court rotation will look like with Danilo Gallinari out for tonight’s game. – 6:08 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
John Collins (right shoulder soreness) is a game-time decision for tonight, Nate McMillan says.
Says Collins has been getting treatment on his shoulder today – 6:05 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
John Collins is a game-time decision, Nate McMillan said. He’s gotten treatment on his shoulder today. – 6:05 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Gary Trent Jr. and Scottie Barnes will both play vs. Atlanta on Friday. They were both banged up a little late in Thursday’s game vs. Chicago. – 5:54 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Scottie Barnes and Gary Trent are both good to go vs Atlanta tonight after getting banged up late in last night’s OT win. – 5:51 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Tonight in Indy, Bulls are completing a challenging week with four games in fives days … including a Toronto/Indiana back-to-back where they lost in OT last night.
Bulls got to their hotel around 3:30am. – 5:35 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
10 Questions Ahead of 2022 NBA Trade Deadline
🔘 Hawks (5:11)
🔘 Raptors (15:56)
🔘 Bulls (24:48)
🔘 Pelicans (30:22)
🔘 Dubs (36:27)
🔘 Grizzlies (46:22)
🔘 OKC (54:43)
🔘 Jazz (56:50)
🎧 https://t.co/3q4I79iADL
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7
MORE⬇️ pic.twitter.com/MIxVnOsEpN – 5:33 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Goga Bitadze is out tonight vs Bulls. Oshae Brissett will be available.
On newcomer Reggie Perry, coach Rick Carlisle said “He’s a good-looking prospect … with quite the resume.” Perry arrived from Toronto last night. – 5:27 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Coach
Open Gym presented by @Bell
SZN10 – E14: https://t.co/nJ8tSk5R1m pic.twitter.com/99XKX1rOit – 5:14 PM
Jeremy Woo @JeremyWoo
Back at OTE Arena in Atlanta for another set of games tonight. Have gotten a good feel for the talent and the setup this week. Looking forward to continuing to track these guys’ progress – players are definitely making strides here. pic.twitter.com/e6eYkZLzDs – 5:14 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Last night, Trae Young became the 12th player to reach 20 career 40-point games in his first 250 NBA games. The other 11 are Hall of Famers:
✅ Mikan
✅ Baylor
✅ Chamberlain
✅ Robertson
✅ Bellamy
✅ Hayes
✅ Abdul-Jabbar
✅ Barry
✅ Archibald
✅ McAdoo
✅ Jordan
✅ Young pic.twitter.com/1JaZjodwWp – 5:00 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Enter @sobeys Baskets from Baskets contest today for your chance to win FREE groceries.
📲: https://t.co/CvISfBRrm4 pic.twitter.com/Oaoz9TezQZ – 4:55 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
The Atlanta Hawks have been most engaged with the 76ers in recent weeks, according to sources. The sides have discussed a framework around John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic and draft compensation, those sources have said.
More from Shams ⬇️
theathletic.com/3112818/2022/0… – 4:55 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2022 NBA trade deadline rumors: Bradley Beal hasn’t requested a trade yet; John Collins may be staying put
cbssports.com/nba/news/2022-… – 4:45 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Hold Space: The Canadian Black Standard
As part of Black History Month, we’ve partnered with The Standard and the NBA to support Black Canadian women in the sports and entertainment industry.
Watch: https://t.co/wdF9wWDPbs pic.twitter.com/gpucuI6YKu – 4:32 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
My NBA trade deadline latest on Ben Simmons, Bradley Beal, John Collins, Myles Turner and more … all here: marcstein.substack.com/p/one-more-gus… – 4:25 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks get two games added to NBA TV: vs. Memphis March 18 and vs. Brooklyn April 2. pic.twitter.com/KCoYtBb40X – 4:13 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Earned, not given
📝 @Vivek Jacob | @TangerineHoops
➡️ https://t.co/abqaPmFM3q pic.twitter.com/ZyTDe2stBn – 4:11 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Two Hawks games just got added to the national TV schedule on NBA TV:
March 18: Memphis at Atlanta
April 2: Brooklyn at Atlanta – 4:10 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets’ Friday March 18 game vs. the #Trailblazers has been dropped by #NBA TV, but Brooklyn’s April 2 tilt at the #Hawks will be picked up. – 4:05 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🏀 All-Star reserves
🏀 Trae Young and the Hawks are rolling
🏀 Shout-out Freddie All-Star
#TheMismatch with @Chris Vernon and @Kevin O’Connor: open.spotify.com/episode/2mx9in… – 4:03 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The blazers really turned Gary Trent Jr. into Keon Johnson. Dame gotta be sick – 3:47 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
There was nobody in Portland’s front office who said “you know? We gave up Gary Trent Jr. for Norman, maybe we shouldn’t give him away for this bag of potato chips”
Nobody said that? – 3:32 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raptors 905 star Reggie Perry has signed a 10-day with the Indiana Pacers. – 3:15 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
Not exactly how it works but — The Blazers turned two first round picks and Gary Trent Jr into Eric Bledsoe’s partially guaranteed contract, Justice Winslow, Keon Johnson and a 2025 second round pick. – 2:58 PM
Not exactly how it works but — The Blazers turned two first round picks and Gary Trent Jr into Eric Bledsoe’s partially guaranteed contract, Justice Winslow, Keon Johnson and a 2025 second round pick. – 2:58 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
What an awful deal for Portland and terrible asset management (granted, in retrospect and management has changed). Meanwhile, Clippers trying to put the championship Raptors back together. Problem is Kawhi and Serge aren’t healthy. – 2:46 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Gary Trent Jr is averaging a career high 18.1 points this season.
He’s put up 29.5 PPG and 50 3P% on 11.3 attempts in his last 6 games.
The Blazers could’ve just kept him last season. Instead now they have Eric Bledsoe. pic.twitter.com/YXyMDM4vJh – 2:41 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
I am doing my yearly Hawks fan trade proposals story for Monday.
If you have trade proposals — big or small — send them here and I’ll choose the best ones to analyze.
I like this site the best for proposals: fanspo.com/nba/trade-mach… – 2:40 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The Blazers traded two first-round picks and Trevor Ariza for Robert Covington.
The Blazers traded Gary Trent Jr. and Rodney Hood for Norman Powell.
And now all the Blazers have to show for those two trades is a Keon Johnson, J Winslow, a couple months of Eric Bledsoe.
Yikes – 2:38 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Dame seeing the Blazers pretty much trading Gary Trent Jr. for Eric Bledsoe pic.twitter.com/gR3yyJkQuF – 2:33 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
So the Blazers basically traded Gary Trent Jr. for Eric Bledsoe. pic.twitter.com/w1adPoAAqb – 2:31 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Wrote about Trae’s gem last night and the season-long variety and intensity with which opponents have tried to hone in on him.
nba.com/hawks/trae-you… – 2:00 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Last month Bleacher Report reported the Raptors & multiple teams were interested in Poeltl. The Spurs were seeking a strong return in a deal.
According to Marc Stein’s reporting, looks like that strong return is a 1st and a quality player.
CHI, TOR, numerous teams interested – 1:55 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
The Raptors need a center, @David Thorpe has an idea. https://t.co/7WC18p89VW pic.twitter.com/Kn2L1SiYoJ – 1:47 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers say they’ve signed 6-8 forward Reggie Perry to a 10-day COVID-19 hardship exception contract. He’s previously played for the Nets and the Trail Blazers and most recently with Toronto’s G-League affiliate, Raptors 905. – 1:45 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers have signed 6-8 forward Reggie Perry (@_R1bang_) to a 10-day contract via the hardship exception. Sabonis remains in protocols, though he’s expected to exit soon.
Playing for Raptors 905 in the G League, Perry averaged 18.7 points and 11 rebounds per game. – 1:45 PM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
John Collins (shoulder) and Lou Williams are questionable for tonight’s Raptors tilt. Danillo Gallineri is out. All Raps, save Dragic, are available. – 1:36 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors have played clutch minutes (+/- 5 pts in final 5 mins) in 12 of their last 14 games after doing so in just 16 of their first 36 games.
First 36 games: 51 clutch mins (4th-fewest in NBA)
Last 14: 66 clutch mins (most in NBA, 26 more than anybody else over that span) – 1:34 PM
