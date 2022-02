James Harden out tonight due to hamstring

“The next morning, I woke up and probably couldn’t move my hand at all. It actually woke up pretty early. So I was just calling the trainer, my trainer, just to figure out what the hell was going on. The MRI was a strain. It’s calmed down. I’m back on the court. Just got to keep going.” After shooting just 6 of 19 in his return, Harden acknowledged his hand injury will take some managing. “Just continue to get treatment, continue to keep the swelling down and ice it and listen to my trainers because they’re professionals,” Harden said. -via New York Post / February 3, 2022