James Harden out tonight due to hamstring

Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Nets come into Utah on a 6-game losing streak. Harden, Durant, Harris, Aldridge, Millsap, Duke all out for the Nets. – 2:10 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets guard James Harden (left hamstring tightness) is out tonight vs the #Jazz. – 2:02 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Brooklyn Nets say that James Harden will miss tonight’s game against the Utah Jazz because of left hamstring tightness – 2:01 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets now say James Harden (left hamstring tightness) is out tonight vs. Jazz. Same issue that kept him out of Nuggets game last week. – 2:00 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets rule James Harden out for tonight’s game due to left hamstring tightness. – 1:59 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Brooklyn Nets star James Harden (hamstring) is out tonight against the Utah Jazz, team says. – 1:59 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Nets are listing James Harden as out for tonight’s game vs. Utah. – 1:58 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Nets say James Harden is out tonight at Utah with left hamstring tightness. – 1:58 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Nets‘ James Harden is listed out tonight due to left hamstring tightness. – 1:58 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Fatigue, hand strain some reasons for James Harden’s #Nets struggles nypost.com/2022/02/03/fat… via @nypostsports – 9:41 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
N.J. native Karl-Anthony Towns, Nets star James Harden among NBA All-Star reserves nj.com/nets/2022/02/n… – 8:33 PM
Now on @njdotcom
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
NBA All-Star reserves chosen, including James Harden of the Nets and NJ native Karl-Anthony Towns pic.twitter.com/sfRRF1r9vs – 8:18 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Chris Paul, James Harden headline All-Star Game reserves nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/03/chr… – 7:43 PM
Jon Hamm @JonMHamm
I think Jarrett Allen is more deserving of an All-Star spot than Harden pic.twitter.com/CEARRJIoFC – 7:27 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets guard James Harden joins Jimmy Butler, Darius Garland, Zach LaVine, Khris Middleton, Jayson Tatum and Fred VanVleet as Eastern Conference reserves in the #NBA All-Star game. It’s his tenth straight, averaging 22 points, ten assists and eight boards. – 7:24 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
2021-22 East All-Star Game reserves: Jimmy Butler, Darius Garland, James Harden, Zach LaVine, Khris Middleton, Jayson Tatum and Fred VanVleet. – 7:22 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Jimmy Butler, Darius Garland, James Harden, Zach LaVine, Khris Middleton, Jayson Tatum, and Fred VanVleet are headed to Cleveland as All-Star reserves from the East. Garland, of the host Cavs, is making his first appearance. @The Athletic – 7:22 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
2022 NBA All-Star reserves
East
– Jimmy Butler
– Darius Garland
– James Harden
– Zach LaVine
– Khris Middleton
– Jayson Tatum
– Fred VanVleet
West
– Devin Booker
– Luka Doncic
– Rudy Gobert
– Draymond Green
– Donovan Mitchell
– Chris Paul
– Karl-Anthony Towns – 7:22 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
The 2022 Eastern Conference All-Star reserves are Jimmy Butler, Darius Garland, James Harden, Zach LaVine, Kris Middleton, Jayson Tatum and Fred VanVleet. – 7:22 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
East reserves:
Jimmy Butler
Darius Garland
James Harden
Zach LaVine
Khris Middleton
Jayson Tatum
East reserves:
Jimmy Butler
Darius Garland
James Harden
Zach LaVine
Khris Middleton
Jayson Tatum
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
NBA East All-Star reserves: Jimmy Butler, Darius Garland, James Harden, Zach LaVine, Khris Middleton, Jayson Tatum, Fred VanVleet – 7:21 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards do not have an All-Star this year, barring an injury replacement. Bradley Beal did not make it after being a starter last season.
East reserves: J Butler, D Garland, J Harden, Z LaVine, K Middleton, J Tatum, F VanVleet – 7:21 PM
The Wizards do not have an All-Star this year, barring an injury replacement. Bradley Beal did not make it after being a starter last season.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
2022 NBA East All-Star reserves: Jimmy Butler, Darius Garland, James Harden, Zach LaVine, Khris Middleton, Jayson Tatum, Fred VanVleet. – 7:21 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
There are some tough calls on East A-S reserves. I’d say LaVine, Tatum, Harden are in for sure. Butler, Jaylen Brown, Garland, Middleton, VanVleet or Siakam, LaMelo or Bridges all have strong cases. #NBA – 6:39 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
My All-Star choices
East:
G: Fred VanVleet
G: Zach LaVine
FC: Jimmy Butler
FC: Jayson Tatum
FC: Khris Middleton
WC: James Harden
WC: Jrue Holiday
West:
G: Chris Paul
G: Devin Booker
FC: Rudy Gobert
FC: Draymond Green
FC: Karl-Anthony Towns
WC: Donovan Mitchell
WC: Luka Doncic – 6:32 PM
More on this storyline
James Harden might be back on the court, but he’s not back to 100 percent. And he may not be for a while. Though Harden returned from a hand strain Tuesday at Phoenix, it’s a problem he admits he’s going to have to manage for some time until it fully heals. “I couldn’t move my hand [Saturday]. That’s why I didn’t play my last game. [Couldn’t move it] at all,” Harden said. “I can move it, and I can play.” -via New York Post / February 3, 2022
“The next morning, I woke up and probably couldn’t move my hand at all. It actually woke up pretty early. So I was just calling the trainer, my trainer, just to figure out what the hell was going on. The MRI was a strain. It’s calmed down. I’m back on the court. Just got to keep going.” After shooting just 6 of 19 in his return, Harden acknowledged his hand injury will take some managing. “Just continue to get treatment, continue to keep the swelling down and ice it and listen to my trainers because they’re professionals,” Harden said. -via New York Post / February 3, 2022
After missing two straight games because of a hamstring injury and a right hand strain, Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden scored 22 points in 37 minutes during a 121-111 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. Harden admitted after the game that he is still dealing with some pain in the hand but thinks he’ll be able to play Wednesday night against the Sacramento Kings. “I couldn’t move my hand, that’s why I didn’t play the last game,” Harden said. “At all. But I can move it, I’m playing.” -via ESPN / February 2, 2022