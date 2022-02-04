Jaren Jackson Jr: Ja Morant is the MVP right now

Do you think Ja Morant is the best player in the league? Jaren Jackson Jr: He’s MVP right now. I know you guys like all those discussions and everything, but if he’s your MVP then we up right now! If he’s MVP, I’m pullin’ up to the crib and we goin’ crazy. I’m not even gonna ask him first, either. His gate code crazy, too. I don’t even know it, but I’ll figure it out when I get there. And then I’m on his ass! MVP, even younger than D-Rose [Derrick Rose, who was 22 years and 191 days old when he won MVP]
Source: Tyler R. Tynes, Condé Nast @ GQ.com
Source: Tyler R. Tynes, Condé Nast @ GQ.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
The NBA just added four Memphis Grizzlies games to its national TV schedule. Guess someone in the league office heard Ja Morant talking about them. – 4:05 PM
The NBA just added four Memphis Grizzlies games to its national TV schedule. Guess someone in the league office heard Ja Morant talking about them. – 4:05 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant is having one of the greatest seasons ever for a guard scoring in the paint. Teams plan for it, but can’t stop it because of his IQ, fearlessness and a nice tip from Steven Adams.
“You got to really guard him with your whole team.”
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 8:54 AM
Ja Morant is having one of the greatest seasons ever for a guard scoring in the paint. Teams plan for it, but can’t stop it because of his IQ, fearlessness and a nice tip from Steven Adams.
“You got to really guard him with your whole team.”
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 8:54 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Jaren Jackson Jr. doesn’t have an answer for why he’s quickly joined an elite defensive group.
But after being off the radar for DPOY before the season, he’s tied for the 3rd-best odds to win the award, and behind two players missing time 👀
JJJ on D:
dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 8:29 AM
Jaren Jackson Jr. doesn’t have an answer for why he’s quickly joined an elite defensive group.
But after being off the radar for DPOY before the season, he’s tied for the 3rd-best odds to win the award, and behind two players missing time 👀
JJJ on D:
dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 8:29 AM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Darius Garland making the All-Star team is a conflicting moment for my draft evaluations because 1) I thought he was going to be All-Star (NAILED IT) 2) I thought he was going to be better than Ja Morant (yikes). – 7:23 PM
Darius Garland making the All-Star team is a conflicting moment for my draft evaluations because 1) I thought he was going to be All-Star (NAILED IT) 2) I thought he was going to be better than Ja Morant (yikes). – 7:23 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Jaren Jackson Jr. wasn’t named an All-Star reserve tonight, but with Draymond Green missing the game, the door is still open for an injury replacement. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will make the choice.
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 7:20 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr. wasn’t named an All-Star reserve tonight, but with Draymond Green missing the game, the door is still open for an injury replacement. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will make the choice.
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 7:20 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
Hearing the @NBAonTNT guys touting JJJ as an all-star and certainly worthy, but noticed on https://t.co/qurOLeEVX8 that John Collins’ qualitative stats are same. pic.twitter.com/wqXpk9bpnm – 7:18 PM
Hearing the @NBAonTNT guys touting JJJ as an all-star and certainly worthy, but noticed on https://t.co/qurOLeEVX8 that John Collins’ qualitative stats are same. pic.twitter.com/wqXpk9bpnm – 7:18 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
On the JJJ All-Star stuff: He has a chance to be a replacement for Green.
Both wildcards went to guards, it shouldn’t be another guard added.
Typically, commish has let fan vote prevail. But he’s not picking Carmelo, so maybe Ayton? He’s only played 29 games… JJJ has a shot. – 7:18 PM
On the JJJ All-Star stuff: He has a chance to be a replacement for Green.
Both wildcards went to guards, it shouldn’t be another guard added.
Typically, commish has let fan vote prevail. But he’s not picking Carmelo, so maybe Ayton? He’s only played 29 games… JJJ has a shot. – 7:18 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The Western Conference #NBAAllStar team joining the draft pool with Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert:
Captain: LeBron James
Starters:
Nikola Jokic
Andrew Wiggins
Ja Morant
Steph Curry
Devin Booker
Chris Paul
Draymond Green
Karl-Anthony Towns
Luka Doncic – 7:16 PM
The Western Conference #NBAAllStar team joining the draft pool with Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert:
Captain: LeBron James
Starters:
Nikola Jokic
Andrew Wiggins
Ja Morant
Steph Curry
Devin Booker
Chris Paul
Draymond Green
Karl-Anthony Towns
Luka Doncic – 7:16 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Karl Anthony-Towns gets the last Western Conference frontcourt All-Star spot over Jaren Jackson Jr. – 7:08 PM
Karl Anthony-Towns gets the last Western Conference frontcourt All-Star spot over Jaren Jackson Jr. – 7:08 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
“Ain’t no running in the M, man. We climb up the chimney. We ain’t ducking no smoke, man.”
Ja Morant on trash talk in last night’s game 🗣
(via @Memphis Grizzlies)
pic.twitter.com/9vRce2TBb6 – 11:47 AM
“Ain’t no running in the M, man. We climb up the chimney. We ain’t ducking no smoke, man.”
Ja Morant on trash talk in last night’s game 🗣
(via @Memphis Grizzlies)
pic.twitter.com/9vRce2TBb6 – 11:47 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Jaren Jackson Jr. last night:
✅ 26 PTS
✅ 10 REB
✅ 2 BLK
✅ 4-7 3P
Jackson Jr. has recorded multiple 3PM and multiple blocks 19 times this season, five more such games than any other player.
He has 50 such career games, 16 more than any other player in @Memphis Grizzlies history. pic.twitter.com/A6XEVN7cxe – 9:31 AM
Jaren Jackson Jr. last night:
✅ 26 PTS
✅ 10 REB
✅ 2 BLK
✅ 4-7 3P
Jackson Jr. has recorded multiple 3PM and multiple blocks 19 times this season, five more such games than any other player.
He has 50 such career games, 16 more than any other player in @Memphis Grizzlies history. pic.twitter.com/A6XEVN7cxe – 9:31 AM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Ja Morant thought he was terrible. Thought he played one of his worst games. The Grizzlies beat the Knicks anyway, because they’re far more than their first time All-Star | AP News apnews.com/article/memphi… – 9:02 AM
Ja Morant thought he was terrible. Thought he played one of his worst games. The Grizzlies beat the Knicks anyway, because they’re far more than their first time All-Star | AP News apnews.com/article/memphi… – 9:02 AM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
In a game that Ja Morant and Desmond Bane would like to forget offensively, they made defensive impact.
On a night where Ziaire Williams and Jaren Jackson Jr. shined, they reminded us how much this Grizzlies team is growing.
Report Card time. Bing bong. https://t.co/bCl0KGUXxL pic.twitter.com/KgpXZi5AxX – 9:00 AM
In a game that Ja Morant and Desmond Bane would like to forget offensively, they made defensive impact.
On a night where Ziaire Williams and Jaren Jackson Jr. shined, they reminded us how much this Grizzlies team is growing.
Report Card time. Bing bong. https://t.co/bCl0KGUXxL pic.twitter.com/KgpXZi5AxX – 9:00 AM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
ESPN threw a belated Ja Morant party and found that the Grizzlies are real and that Lob City has relocated.
dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 8:51 AM
ESPN threw a belated Ja Morant party and found that the Grizzlies are real and that Lob City has relocated.
dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 8:51 AM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Ja Morant, Grizzlies tear through Knicks at MSG, then get to gloat about how good they are; Julius Randle gets ejected nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 7:45 AM
Ja Morant, Grizzlies tear through Knicks at MSG, then get to gloat about how good they are; Julius Randle gets ejected nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 7:45 AM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Good to see the #Grizzlies staying feisty in early February as they continue to win respect. Ja Morant made sure to advocate for Jaren Jackson for Defensive Player of the Year. He is on the board at +1100 for that award this morning. – 6:03 AM
Good to see the #Grizzlies staying feisty in early February as they continue to win respect. Ja Morant made sure to advocate for Jaren Jackson for Defensive Player of the Year. He is on the board at +1100 for that award this morning. – 6:03 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
You can take them off TV. You can talk shit back. But if you’re going to instigate the Memphis Grizzlies, they just might climb up the chimney.
“That brings joy to us,” Jaren Jackson said. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 12:52 AM
You can take them off TV. You can talk shit back. But if you’re going to instigate the Memphis Grizzlies, they just might climb up the chimney.
“That brings joy to us,” Jaren Jackson said. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 12:52 AM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Forgive the stathead, but these numbers are pretty round: That was Jaren Jackson’s first game with 25 points, 10 boards, 2 blocks and 4 3-pointers. – 12:00 AM
Forgive the stathead, but these numbers are pretty round: That was Jaren Jackson’s first game with 25 points, 10 boards, 2 blocks and 4 3-pointers. – 12:00 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Ja Morant had an epic quote about trash talking tonight:
“There ain’t no running in the M, man. We climb up the chimney. We ain’t ducking no smoke. We’re gonna let everybody know we’re here. We’re gonna play hard, we’re trying to get a win and if you don’t like it? Oh well.” – 11:53 PM
Ja Morant had an epic quote about trash talking tonight:
“There ain’t no running in the M, man. We climb up the chimney. We ain’t ducking no smoke. We’re gonna let everybody know we’re here. We’re gonna play hard, we’re trying to get a win and if you don’t like it? Oh well.” – 11:53 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Ja Morant gives all-time quote when asked about team’s dust-up with Julius Randle and ensuing trash talk:
“Ain’t no running in the M. We climb up the chimney. … If you going to cry, what the babies gonna do?”
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 11:50 PM
Ja Morant gives all-time quote when asked about team’s dust-up with Julius Randle and ensuing trash talk:
“Ain’t no running in the M. We climb up the chimney. … If you going to cry, what the babies gonna do?”
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 11:50 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
I asked Ziaire about how watching Ja Morant and Desmond Bane play hard defensively even when their shots aren’t falling. Williams says that the team helps him overcome adversity – he says he is blessed to be part of this organization. – 11:02 PM
I asked Ziaire about how watching Ja Morant and Desmond Bane play hard defensively even when their shots aren’t falling. Williams says that the team helps him overcome adversity – he says he is blessed to be part of this organization. – 11:02 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. giving Ziaire Williams first-class treatment after his career-high 23 points vs. the Knicks😂 pic.twitter.com/Yj4uieMbLY – 10:59 PM
Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. giving Ziaire Williams first-class treatment after his career-high 23 points vs. the Knicks😂 pic.twitter.com/Yj4uieMbLY – 10:59 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant make sure Ziaire Williams is ready for the interview after his career-high night. pic.twitter.com/PIXykjIrqp – 10:59 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant make sure Ziaire Williams is ready for the interview after his career-high night. pic.twitter.com/PIXykjIrqp – 10:59 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
“I definitely hear and appreciate the love that’s being shown to me, but honestly, man, it’s not just me out there making me look good.” -Ja Morant
Ja gave credit to his coaching staff & teammates. Ja said he played terrible tonight & it was one of the worst games of his career. – 10:58 PM
“I definitely hear and appreciate the love that’s being shown to me, but honestly, man, it’s not just me out there making me look good.” -Ja Morant
Ja gave credit to his coaching staff & teammates. Ja said he played terrible tonight & it was one of the worst games of his career. – 10:58 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. getting Ziaire Williams ready for his postgame media session after a career-high 21 points in tonight’s win over the Knicks. pic.twitter.com/RrPNLuDZNq – 10:58 PM
Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. getting Ziaire Williams ready for his postgame media session after a career-high 21 points in tonight’s win over the Knicks. pic.twitter.com/RrPNLuDZNq – 10:58 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant: “Memphis, y’all like this right here? You’re going to be seeing us for a loooooooooong time.” pic.twitter.com/D83AEPaBd8 – 10:57 PM
Ja Morant: “Memphis, y’all like this right here? You’re going to be seeing us for a loooooooooong time.” pic.twitter.com/D83AEPaBd8 – 10:57 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ja Morant – “Memphis, y’all like this right here? Y’all are gonna be seeing this for a long time…” – 10:56 PM
Ja Morant – “Memphis, y’all like this right here? Y’all are gonna be seeing this for a long time…” – 10:56 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Ja Morant: “We run up the chimney. We ain’t ducking no smoke.” – 10:53 PM
Ja Morant: “We run up the chimney. We ain’t ducking no smoke.” – 10:53 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Jaren Jackson Jr. on the exchange the Grizzlies had with Julius Randle:
“We love that. That brings joy to us.”
Ja Morant added: “Ain’t no running in the M. We climbing up the chimney.” – 10:53 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr. on the exchange the Grizzlies had with Julius Randle:
“We love that. That brings joy to us.”
Ja Morant added: “Ain’t no running in the M. We climbing up the chimney.” – 10:53 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant: “Make sure y’all hear me loud and clear. This man sitting to the left of me is the Defensive Player of the Year.” pic.twitter.com/k3xPiqSiEx – 10:51 PM
Ja Morant: “Make sure y’all hear me loud and clear. This man sitting to the left of me is the Defensive Player of the Year.” pic.twitter.com/k3xPiqSiEx – 10:51 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Ja Morant: “Make sure you hear me loud and clear, the Defensive Player of the Year is sitting to the left of me right now.” pic.twitter.com/pUpHlpfDyr – 10:51 PM
Ja Morant: “Make sure you hear me loud and clear, the Defensive Player of the Year is sitting to the left of me right now.” pic.twitter.com/pUpHlpfDyr – 10:51 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
“Make sure y’all hear me loud and clear. The Defensive Player of the Year is sitting next to me.”
– Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/UuwlPiDP8m – 10:50 PM
“Make sure y’all hear me loud and clear. The Defensive Player of the Year is sitting next to me.”
– Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/UuwlPiDP8m – 10:50 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ja thinks that Desmond Bane should be a lock for Most Improved Player and that Jaren Jackson Jr. deserves credit for how he is playing on both ends of the floor. – 10:50 PM
Ja thinks that Desmond Bane should be a lock for Most Improved Player and that Jaren Jackson Jr. deserves credit for how he is playing on both ends of the floor. – 10:50 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ja Morant says that he put in the work every day in the offseason to come back better each season. He says that this past offseason was his best in terms of working on his game and it shows in being an All-Star Starter, but now it is about what comes next. – 10:49 PM
Ja Morant says that he put in the work every day in the offseason to come back better each season. He says that this past offseason was his best in terms of working on his game and it shows in being an All-Star Starter, but now it is about what comes next. – 10:49 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant: “I played like the S word tonight. I couldn’t throw a rock in the ocean.”
But he’s super happy for his teammates and to get the win. – 10:48 PM
Ja Morant: “I played like the S word tonight. I couldn’t throw a rock in the ocean.”
But he’s super happy for his teammates and to get the win. – 10:48 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Ja Morant get a question that begins with playing on ESPN tonight.
Ja: “Against the team they kicked us off for. … Who won?” – 10:48 PM
Ja Morant get a question that begins with playing on ESPN tonight.
Ja: “Against the team they kicked us off for. … Who won?” – 10:48 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ja Morant – “…against the team they was kicking us off for…” Ja then asked who won the game tonight.
(The Grizzlies won) – 10:47 PM
Ja Morant – “…against the team they was kicking us off for…” Ja then asked who won the game tonight.
(The Grizzlies won) – 10:47 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. are here together. This should be fun – Ja says “the unicorn man and the ninja are here” – 10:46 PM
Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. are here together. This should be fun – Ja says “the unicorn man and the ninja are here” – 10:46 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
It may not have been a massive Ja Morant performance, but on the big stage, the Grizz showed exactly how they got to this position.
They have a deep team that can find the right pieces to win. Tonight, it was the rookie, and they’re thrilled about it. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 10:41 PM
It may not have been a massive Ja Morant performance, but on the big stage, the Grizz showed exactly how they got to this position.
They have a deep team that can find the right pieces to win. Tonight, it was the rookie, and they’re thrilled about it. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 10:41 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
#Knicks no match for Ja Morant and surging #Grizzlies nypost.com/2022/02/02/kni… – 10:40 PM
#Knicks no match for Ja Morant and surging #Grizzlies nypost.com/2022/02/02/kni… – 10:40 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
I asked Jenkins about Ja Morant and Desmond Bane making defensive plays with effort after a missed shot. Coach said that the team not hanging their head and moving on to the next play is a key factor for their defense. – 10:35 PM
I asked Jenkins about Ja Morant and Desmond Bane making defensive plays with effort after a missed shot. Coach said that the team not hanging their head and moving on to the next play is a key factor for their defense. – 10:35 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Jenkins says that the team can expect opposing teams to continue to try to take away Ja Morant and even slow down Desmond Bane. He complimented how strong the offensive game of the team passing (30 assists) – 10:33 PM
Jenkins says that the team can expect opposing teams to continue to try to take away Ja Morant and even slow down Desmond Bane. He complimented how strong the offensive game of the team passing (30 assists) – 10:33 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Jenkins says Ja Morant should be at the top of the list for Most Improved Player. – 10:30 PM
Jenkins says Ja Morant should be at the top of the list for Most Improved Player. – 10:30 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Desmond Bane and Ja Morant shot a combined 13-45.
Jaren Jackson Jr. Ziaire Williams and De’Anthony Melton picked them up. Grizzlies flexed their depth in the 120-108 win against the Knicks. – 10:24 PM
Desmond Bane and Ja Morant shot a combined 13-45.
Jaren Jackson Jr. Ziaire Williams and De’Anthony Melton picked them up. Grizzlies flexed their depth in the 120-108 win against the Knicks. – 10:24 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Hello there, friends. @JoeMullinax with you for postgame media availability. How about those Memphis Grizzlies, huh? 13-45 shooting from Ja Morant and Desmond Bane? No problem – Jaren Jackson Jr. (26 points/10 boards) and Ziaire Williams (career high 21 on 11 shots) are here. – 10:17 PM
Hello there, friends. @JoeMullinax with you for postgame media availability. How about those Memphis Grizzlies, huh? 13-45 shooting from Ja Morant and Desmond Bane? No problem – Jaren Jackson Jr. (26 points/10 boards) and Ziaire Williams (career high 21 on 11 shots) are here. – 10:17 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
The Grizzlies take down the New York Knicks 120-108. What a promising road victory.
Jaren Jackson Jr. led all Grizzlies with 26 points and 10 boards.
Ja Morant with 23 points and 9 assists. #GrizzDub – 10:14 PM
The Grizzlies take down the New York Knicks 120-108. What a promising road victory.
Jaren Jackson Jr. led all Grizzlies with 26 points and 10 boards.
Ja Morant with 23 points and 9 assists. #GrizzDub – 10:14 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
HAPPY TO SAY….Grizzlies win 120-108!
Jaren Jackson Jr: 26pts, 10reb, 2blk
Ja Morant: 23pts, 4reb, 9ast
Ziaire Williams: 21pts, 4reb, 3ast – 10:13 PM
HAPPY TO SAY….Grizzlies win 120-108!
Jaren Jackson Jr: 26pts, 10reb, 2blk
Ja Morant: 23pts, 4reb, 9ast
Ziaire Williams: 21pts, 4reb, 3ast – 10:13 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant attempted murder on Mitchell Robinson. Robinson has been a terror to the Grizz all night. Ja wanted that one. – 10:05 PM
Ja Morant attempted murder on Mitchell Robinson. Robinson has been a terror to the Grizz all night. Ja wanted that one. – 10:05 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
“They f’d up..” –Ja Morant following the layup to put Memphis up 109-98
Indeed they did, Ja.. Indeed they did. – 10:00 PM
“They f’d up..” –Ja Morant following the layup to put Memphis up 109-98
Indeed they did, Ja.. Indeed they did. – 10:00 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
ok now JJJ! A much-needed three and the lead is back to 10! – 9:45 PM
ok now JJJ! A much-needed three and the lead is back to 10! – 9:45 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Big swing there. Knicks score on themselves, turn it over, then it leads to a JJJ triple. Lead back to double digits. – 9:44 PM
Big swing there. Knicks score on themselves, turn it over, then it leads to a JJJ triple. Lead back to double digits. – 9:44 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Extremely dubious continuation to give JJJ two free throws here. – 9:38 PM
Extremely dubious continuation to give JJJ two free throws here. – 9:38 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
I love the Grizzlies bench leadership following the Ziaire Williams three.
“Get back!!!” -JJJ This team is wise beyond their years. – 9:15 PM
I love the Grizzlies bench leadership following the Ziaire Williams three.
“Get back!!!” -JJJ This team is wise beyond their years. – 9:15 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Grizzlies with the 64-52 lead at the half!
Morant: 15pts, 2reb, 5ast
De’Anthony Melton: 11pts
Jaren Jackson Jr.: 10pts, 5reb – 8:49 PM
Grizzlies with the 64-52 lead at the half!
Morant: 15pts, 2reb, 5ast
De’Anthony Melton: 11pts
Jaren Jackson Jr.: 10pts, 5reb – 8:49 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Grizzlies absolutely dominate the first half at MSG. Memphis leads the New York Knicks 64-52 at the half.
Ja Morant leads Memphis with 15 points, 7/13FG and 5 assists…. in only 15 minutes. – 8:46 PM
Grizzlies absolutely dominate the first half at MSG. Memphis leads the New York Knicks 64-52 at the half.
Ja Morant leads Memphis with 15 points, 7/13FG and 5 assists…. in only 15 minutes. – 8:46 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
when Ja Morant saw Evan Fournier as the last line of defense between him and an alley oop pic.twitter.com/YPFlMLKx4P – 8:46 PM
when Ja Morant saw Evan Fournier as the last line of defense between him and an alley oop pic.twitter.com/YPFlMLKx4P – 8:46 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Halftime:
Grizzlies 64 Knicks 52
Ja Morant has 15 points and 5 assists. Grizzlies have made more threes (7) than they did in their entire last game (6). – 8:46 PM
Halftime:
Grizzlies 64 Knicks 52
Ja Morant has 15 points and 5 assists. Grizzlies have made more threes (7) than they did in their entire last game (6). – 8:46 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
The noise for Ja Morant at MSG tonight is like a Stephen Curry sound. You hear the oohs and aahs as soon as the crowd thinks he’s about to do anything. He’s got 15 at halftime and the Grizzlies lead 64-52. – 8:46 PM
The noise for Ja Morant at MSG tonight is like a Stephen Curry sound. You hear the oohs and aahs as soon as the crowd thinks he’s about to do anything. He’s got 15 at halftime and the Grizzlies lead 64-52. – 8:46 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant clearly holds no grudge against ESPN. He’s giving them a show. 15 points and five assists in the first half. – 8:45 PM
Ja Morant clearly holds no grudge against ESPN. He’s giving them a show. 15 points and five assists in the first half. – 8:45 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Ja Morant checks back into the game in the 2nd qtr and has a quick 6pts in less than 2 minutes. – 8:35 PM
Ja Morant checks back into the game in the 2nd qtr and has a quick 6pts in less than 2 minutes. – 8:35 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Good news: RJ Barrett is not fast enough to guard Ja Morant.
Bad news: Mitchell Robinson is getting his way inside. – 8:34 PM
Good news: RJ Barrett is not fast enough to guard Ja Morant.
Bad news: Mitchell Robinson is getting his way inside. – 8:34 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Jaren Jackson Jr. mic’d up @ Madison Square Garden on ESPN…it’s amazing! – 8:28 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr. mic’d up @ Madison Square Garden on ESPN…it’s amazing! – 8:28 PM
Jonathan Wasserman @NBADraftWass
In Jersey tomorrow for the @MetroClassic but had to drop by MSG tonight for the Grizzlies. Ja-Bane-JJJ must watch especially for draft fans. pic.twitter.com/BQ9nnXYRuq – 8:25 PM
In Jersey tomorrow for the @MetroClassic but had to drop by MSG tonight for the Grizzlies. Ja-Bane-JJJ must watch especially for draft fans. pic.twitter.com/BQ9nnXYRuq – 8:25 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant just got a loud applause when he was introduced in the starting lineup at Madison Square Garden. – 7:42 PM
Ja Morant just got a loud applause when he was introduced in the starting lineup at Madison Square Garden. – 7:42 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ja Morant will add to the long list of superstars that tore the Knicks up at Madison Square Garden tonight.
Mark my words. – 7:38 PM
Ja Morant will add to the long list of superstars that tore the Knicks up at Madison Square Garden tonight.
Mark my words. – 7:38 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
This Knicks fan couple (bottom left) just got engaged during Ja Morant warmups, naturally. pic.twitter.com/AFnNADTPlq – 6:59 PM
This Knicks fan couple (bottom left) just got engaged during Ja Morant warmups, naturally. pic.twitter.com/AFnNADTPlq – 6:59 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Tom Thibodeau, who has coached Derrick Rose for most of his NBA career, gave his take on the Ja Morant-Derrick Rose comparisons:
“They’re different. The pressure on the defense, I’d say that’s similar.” – 5:53 PM
Tom Thibodeau, who has coached Derrick Rose for most of his NBA career, gave his take on the Ja Morant-Derrick Rose comparisons:
“They’re different. The pressure on the defense, I’d say that’s similar.” – 5:53 PM
Chiney Ogwumike @chiney
Here is one of the many reasons why Ja Morant has been remarkable…
…and also what to watch for tonight vs the Knicks! 💯 pic.twitter.com/3yAYFMiiDo – 5:36 PM
Here is one of the many reasons why Ja Morant has been remarkable…
…and also what to watch for tonight vs the Knicks! 💯 pic.twitter.com/3yAYFMiiDo – 5:36 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Joel Embiid is NBA EC player of the month. Jayson Tatum among 6 other nominees (Jimmy Butler, DeMar DeRozan, Darius Garland, Pascal Siakam, Trae Young).
Nikola Jokic gets WC honor over Devin Booker, Luka Doncic, Jaren Jackson, Dejounte Murray, Anfernee Simons, K-A Towns. – 5:04 PM
Joel Embiid is NBA EC player of the month. Jayson Tatum among 6 other nominees (Jimmy Butler, DeMar DeRozan, Darius Garland, Pascal Siakam, Trae Young).
Nikola Jokic gets WC honor over Devin Booker, Luka Doncic, Jaren Jackson, Dejounte Murray, Anfernee Simons, K-A Towns. – 5:04 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Remember when LeBron cussed out Memphis’ Desmond Bane in the middle of a game? The Grizzlies are quite proud of that moment, which epitomizes their identity. Ja Morant: “I loved it, because it just shows that no matter who it is, our guys don’t back down.” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:34 PM
Remember when LeBron cussed out Memphis’ Desmond Bane in the middle of a game? The Grizzlies are quite proud of that moment, which epitomizes their identity. Ja Morant: “I loved it, because it just shows that no matter who it is, our guys don’t back down.” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:34 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
One guy I haven’t seen get much publicity for Most Improved Player, but should be in the conversation is Jaren Jackson Jr. His improvement on defense this year has been enormous. From guy with fouling issues who wasn’t always completely reliable to Legit All-Defense contender. – 3:33 PM
One guy I haven’t seen get much publicity for Most Improved Player, but should be in the conversation is Jaren Jackson Jr. His improvement on defense this year has been enormous. From guy with fouling issues who wasn’t always completely reliable to Legit All-Defense contender. – 3:33 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
couple of big Wobnesday promotions @UnderdogFantasy for tonight:
1) You’ll notice in today’s Over/Under prop list, we are offering Ja Morant to score at least 1 point in MSG.
2) Wobnesday is the site’s biggest NBA daily payout to date: $50k in prizes
➡️ https://t.co/pU9Em4uMTC pic.twitter.com/jXxUJlyxgP – 1:54 PM
couple of big Wobnesday promotions @UnderdogFantasy for tonight:
1) You’ll notice in today’s Over/Under prop list, we are offering Ja Morant to score at least 1 point in MSG.
2) Wobnesday is the site’s biggest NBA daily payout to date: $50k in prizes
➡️ https://t.co/pU9Em4uMTC pic.twitter.com/jXxUJlyxgP – 1:54 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Ja Morant attacks every part of the paint.
He is on pace to become the 3rd player over the last 25 seasons to average at least 3 made shots in both the restricted area and non-restricted area part of the paint.
Others to do this?
Nikola Jokic
Shaquille O’Neal – 11:50 AM
Ja Morant attacks every part of the paint.
He is on pace to become the 3rd player over the last 25 seasons to average at least 3 made shots in both the restricted area and non-restricted area part of the paint.
Others to do this?
Nikola Jokic
Shaquille O’Neal – 11:50 AM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
ICYMI, talking Boston’s defense, Ja Morant destroying strong perimeter defenders, injuries to Thomas Bryant and Brad Beal, KPJ revenge, Gary Trent Jr. flames, and much more in today’s NBA 3 Ball.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/est… – 11:41 AM
ICYMI, talking Boston’s defense, Ja Morant destroying strong perimeter defenders, injuries to Thomas Bryant and Brad Beal, KPJ revenge, Gary Trent Jr. flames, and much more in today’s NBA 3 Ball.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/est… – 11:41 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
The great Grizzlies performances at Madison Square Garden:
Zach Randolph ’09-10: 31 points, 25 rebounds
Mike Miller ’07-08: 34 points, 7 assists, 3 rebounds
Pau Gasol ’05-06: 36 points, 3 assists, 8 rebounds
Will Ja Morant have his MSG moment tonight? – 9:59 AM
The great Grizzlies performances at Madison Square Garden:
Zach Randolph ’09-10: 31 points, 25 rebounds
Mike Miller ’07-08: 34 points, 7 assists, 3 rebounds
Pau Gasol ’05-06: 36 points, 3 assists, 8 rebounds
Will Ja Morant have his MSG moment tonight? – 9:59 AM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ja Morant is almost certainly ready to take a bite out of the Big Apple on national TV. Will the Grizzlies bounce back after a tough loss to start their road trip?
Memphis Grizzlies vs. New York Knicks Game Preview https://t.co/9lCoib4S8o pic.twitter.com/LmXB0bpChZ – 8:40 AM
Ja Morant is almost certainly ready to take a bite out of the Big Apple on national TV. Will the Grizzlies bounce back after a tough loss to start their road trip?
Memphis Grizzlies vs. New York Knicks Game Preview https://t.co/9lCoib4S8o pic.twitter.com/LmXB0bpChZ – 8:40 AM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Talking Boston’s incredible interior defense, Ja Morant slaying good point-of-attack defenders, Tuesday injuries, rotation changes, and much more in today’s NBA 3 Ball.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/est… – 12:55 AM
Talking Boston’s incredible interior defense, Ja Morant slaying good point-of-attack defenders, Tuesday injuries, rotation changes, and much more in today’s NBA 3 Ball.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/est… – 12:55 AM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
The Ja Morant show is coming to MSG
“Electric”
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 7:03 PM
The Ja Morant show is coming to MSG
“Electric”
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 7:03 PM
More on this storyline
Edwards’ long-term goals are, in a word, lofty. Without any hesitation, he tells me he wants to be the face of the league in five years. He wants to be a multiple-time MVP and have an NBA championship ring. Outside of Kevin Garnett and his MVP season, those are feats that no one in the Minnesota Timberwolves organization has ever accomplished. “I want to be an All-Star. I want to go deep in the playoffs, definitely past the first round. In five years, I want to be the face of the league and have a couple of MVPs by then and have a ring. In five years, I would expect to go to the Finals for sure,” Edwards says. -via Bleacher Report / February 2, 2022
As for the big man himself, when asked what would mean more to him — Cameroon triumphing at AFCON or Embiid winning MVP — he smiles. “That’s tough! I want both — both would be great! “It would have been a better question if you were to ask me between Cameroon winning or me winning a championship!” Asked then which he would prefer, Embiid said, “Both would be great, like I said, I’m a competitor — I want to win.” -via CNN / January 29, 2022