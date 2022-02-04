Jayson Tatum on not wanting to do 3-point contest: I missed 20 threes in a row

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jayson Tatum is a big advocate for Rob Williams’ upside: “I’m not even sure Rob believes he can be an All-Star, but he definitely can one of these days.” masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 1:03 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
On competing in the three-point contest at this All-Star weekend, Jayson Tatum laughed and said “I don’t deserve to be. I missed 20 three-point shots in a row.” – 11:55 AM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Jayson Tatum, when asked who else on roster (not including Jaylen Brown) could become an all-star: “Rob.” – 11:55 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum said in order for him to break into the frontcourt starter group, he thinks the team needs to win more and get back to a top seed.
Asked what needs to change for that to happen, Tatum said “Keep getting better. Take every game seriously. Work at it every day.” – 11:53 AM
Jayson Tatum said in order for him to break into the frontcourt starter group, he thinks the team needs to win more and get back to a top seed.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum on Jaylen Brown possibly being named as an All-Star injury replacement: “I might text Adam Silver to see what we can do.” – 11:51 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum said he found out he was an All-Star the same way everyone else did: watching on TV. – 11:49 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said Jayson Tatum reminds him his former teammate Brandon Roy with his maturity and professionalism at a young age. – 11:21 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said that the Celtics all congratulated Jayson Tatum on his All-Star selection and that Tatum thanked the team for making it happen.
Udoka added: “That’s a standard he’s set for him. And next is All-NBA and eventually MVP.” – 11:17 AM
Ime Udoka said that the Celtics all congratulated Jayson Tatum on his All-Star selection and that Tatum thanked the team for making it happen.
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
The NBA’s best 2-man lineup (> 200 MIN) since December 31:
Jayson Tatum/Marcus Smart
+30.4 net rating
123.4 OFF Rtg
92.9 DEF Rtg
9 games / 212 MIN
(next closest: Bullock/Doncic, +25.5. Celtics have 4 of top 6 2-man lineups in that span) – 10:37 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets guard James Harden joins Jimmy Butler, Darius Garland, Zach LaVine, Khris Middleton, Jayson Tatum and Fred VanVleet as Eastern Conference reserves in the #NBA All-Star game. It’s his tenth straight, averaging 22 points, ten assists and eight boards. – 7:24 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Jayson Tatum will make his second straight All-Star start when Kevin Durant withdraws from the game. – 7:23 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
2021-22 East All-Star Game reserves: Jimmy Butler, Darius Garland, James Harden, Zach LaVine, Khris Middleton, Jayson Tatum and Fred VanVleet. – 7:22 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Jimmy Butler, Darius Garland, James Harden, Zach LaVine, Khris Middleton, Jayson Tatum, and Fred VanVleet are headed to Cleveland as All-Star reserves from the East. Garland, of the host Cavs, is making his first appearance. @The Athletic – 7:22 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
2022 NBA All-Star reserves
East
– Jimmy Butler
– Darius Garland
– James Harden
– Zach LaVine
– Khris Middleton
– Jayson Tatum
– Fred VanVleet
West
– Devin Booker
– Luka Doncic
– Rudy Gobert
– Draymond Green
– Donovan Mitchell
– Chris Paul
– Karl-Anthony Towns – 7:22 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
The 2022 Eastern Conference All-Star reserves are Jimmy Butler, Darius Garland, James Harden, Zach LaVine, Kris Middleton, Jayson Tatum and Fred VanVleet. – 7:22 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
East reserves:
Jimmy Butler
Darius Garland
James Harden
Zach LaVine
Khris Middleton
Jayson Tatum
Fred VanVleet – 7:21 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
NBA East All-Star reserves: Jimmy Butler, Darius Garland, James Harden, Zach LaVine, Khris Middleton, Jayson Tatum, Fred VanVleet – 7:21 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards do not have an All-Star this year, barring an injury replacement. Bradley Beal did not make it after being a starter last season.
East reserves: J Butler, D Garland, J Harden, Z LaVine, K Middleton, J Tatum, F VanVleet – 7:21 PM
The Wizards do not have an All-Star this year, barring an injury replacement. Bradley Beal did not make it after being a starter last season.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
2022 NBA East All-Star reserves: Jimmy Butler, Darius Garland, James Harden, Zach LaVine, Khris Middleton, Jayson Tatum, Fred VanVleet. – 7:21 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum has officially been named an All-Star reserve, his third straight season making it. – 7:21 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
jayson tatum now has three all-star selections before his 20th birthday. wild. – 7:20 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jayson Tatum named a reserve on the All-Star team, his third appearance. #Celtics – 7:20 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Here was my all-time 75 #Celtics team:
1st team: Bird, Garnett, Russell, Cousy and Havlicek
2nd team: Cowens, White, McHale, Pierce, Parish
3rd team: S. Jones, D. Johnson, Tatum, R. Allen, Heinsohn. – 7:04 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
There are some tough calls on East A-S reserves. I’d say LaVine, Tatum, Harden are in for sure. Butler, Jaylen Brown, Garland, Middleton, VanVleet or Siakam, LaMelo or Bridges all have strong cases. #NBA – 6:39 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
My All-Star choices
East:
G: Fred VanVleet
G: Zach LaVine
FC: Jimmy Butler
FC: Jayson Tatum
FC: Khris Middleton
WC: James Harden
WC: Jrue Holiday
West:
G: Chris Paul
G: Devin Booker
FC: Rudy Gobert
FC: Draymond Green
FC: Karl-Anthony Towns
WC: Donovan Mitchell
WC: Luka Doncic – 6:32 PM
