Joe Harris confident he can return this season

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Just filed to @NYDailyNews/@NYDNSports on the Joe Harris situation. The Nets need answers now, not later. – 2:47 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Joe Harris met with reporters at shootaround this morning. Isn’t sure when he will play again. Might need a second procedure. Said he was eager to get back and probably wasn’t as patient as he should have been. Didn’t skip steps, but needed more time with some. – 12:57 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Joe Harris just spoke after shootaround — the biggest takeaway is he doesn’t know when he’ll be able to play again. He’s hopeful his ankle will improve in the next couple weeks without getting another procedure on it — but he just doesn’t know. – 12:50 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Joe Harris says in his mind he’s confident he can come back this season. Adds he needed to be patient through this. #nets – 12:48 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Nets sharpshooter Joe Harris could need second surgery on ankle nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/03/rep… – 10:59 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on the possibility of Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Harris needing a second procedure on his left ankle: es.pn/3ultH4x – 8:42 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets could be facing another Joe Harris ankle surgery blow nypost.com/2022/02/03/net… via @nypostsports – 8:12 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets’ Joe Harris may undergo a 2nd procedure on his left ankle that would “fix the ankle once and for good,” Priority Sports’ Mark Bartelstein, Harris’ agent, says. Bartelstein says it’s unclear at this point if 2nd procedure is necessary. Decision will be made in next week or 2. – 7:38 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
According to Joe Harris’ agent Mark Bartelstein, the sharpshooting wing could need a second procedure “that would fix the ankle once and for good. But we’re not sure if we need that or not.” That determination will be made over the next week or two. #Nets #NBA – 7:23 PM
More on this storyline
The Nets have acknowledged “setbacks” in Harris’ rehab from a Nov. 29 surgery, pushing back an original four-to-eight-week timetable for return. There’s still hope another procedure won’t be necessary and that Harris could return to the Nets’ lineup on his current course of rehabilitation, but a second procedure hasn’t been ruled out, Bartelstein said. -via ESPN / February 3, 2022