Joe Ingles not retiring

The 34-year-old Ingles, who will soon undergo surgery to repair the torn ACL in his left knee, is determined and confident that he will return strong after a grueling rehabilitation process that could last into next season. Ingles, the runner-up for Sixth Man of the Year last season who has been an essential role player during his eight-year Jazz tenure, insists that he will continue to be a quality contributor after his comeback . “Literally no doubt,” Ingles told ESPN. “I know probably everybody says that when they’re going through this. A few days post-injury, people might think I’m a little bit crazy. But you look at people who have been through this. The MRI was a little bit of a win, I guess, with it just being my ACL.Source: Tim MacMahon @ ESPN