Joe Ingles not retiring

The 34-year-old Ingles, who will soon undergo surgery to repair the torn ACL in his left knee, is determined and confident that he will return strong after a grueling rehabilitation process that could last into next season. Ingles, the runner-up for Sixth Man of the Year last season who has been an essential role player during his eight-year Jazz tenure, insists that he will continue to be a quality contributor after his comeback. “Literally no doubt,” Ingles told ESPN. “I know probably everybody says that when they’re going through this. A few days post-injury, people might think I’m a little bit crazy. But you look at people who have been through this. The MRI was a little bit of a win, I guess, with it just being my ACL.
Source: Tim MacMahon @ ESPN
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Joe Ingles said he knows he could be gone at the deadline and team sources have indicated that there is transparency about future plans and that leaving the door open for a return to Utah is not out of the realm of possibility, even if its not as a player – 12:44 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Great talk from the media with Joe Ingles this morning. Says he has no intention of retiring. Wants to return to the Jazz, even if his contract is moved by next week. Doesn’t plan on leaving in the interim, no matter what happens….is aware of the challenges ahead – 12:44 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Highlights from talking with Joe Ingles this morning:
-He’s completely aware of what lies ahead as far as rehab and recovery. He doesn’t see a way he doesn’t return to playing. He’s not done.
-When will he be done? He wants to play in the Paris Olympics (2024). Then he’ll decide – 12:36 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Joe Ingles just spoke to the SLC media talking about what happened and what’s next. He noted how weird this all was given that he hadn’t had a significant injury since he was 15 years old. – 12:35 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Joe Ingles says the earliest he can imagine retiring is “after the gold medal ceremony” at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. – 12:25 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Deadpan Joe Ingles, speaking to Utah media about the play when he tore his ACL: “I was gonna dunk it! That was the crazy part.” pic.twitter.com/QZhaiDSqOf – 12:07 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jazz F Joe Ingles has “literally no doubt” he will come back strong from torn ACL. “I still love playing,” Ingles told ESPN. “I want to play in the NBA. I’m not trying to play anywhere else right now. The goals I’ve got and have had haven’t changed.” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 11:18 AM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
New for @ESPNAusNZ: From fringe squad member to playing a key role on the Boomers. I caught up with Nick Kay to discuss life in Japan, adjusting his game in the green and gold, Joe Ingles stories and much more.
Full podcast chat🎙️ linktr.ee/ESPNPodcast
espn.com.au/nbl/story/_/id… – 9:08 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Jazz Injury Report (as of 2/3)
OUT – Rudy Gobert
OUT – Danuel House
OUT – Joe Ingles
QUESTIONABLE – Jordan Clarkson
QUESTIONABLE – Hassan Whiteside
*Donovan Mitchell has officially cleared the NBA concussion protocol* – 6:26 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz Injury Report:
OUT – Rudy Gobert (Left Calf Strain)
OUT – Danuel House (COVID)
OUT – Joe Ingles (ACL)
QUESTIONABLE – Jordan Clarkson (Knee Soreness)
QUESTIONABLE – Hassan Whiteside (Low Back Strain)
And: Donovan Mitchell has officially cleared the NBA concussion protocol – 6:24 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
One week until the NBA trade deadline.
Here’s a Thunder trade primer, discussing Lu Dort, Kenrich Williams and why Joe Ingles to OKC makes a lot of sense. oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 12:27 PM
“Then the other part of it — and we joke about it — is my game. My game has never been based on athleticism, above the rim or anything like that. I’m not writing off what this surgery is and what the rehab looks like, but everyone around the league knows how I play and what I can do.” Ingles said he struggled emotionally after his knee buckled and collapsed on a drive to the basket during Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. He had not suffered a serious injury since breaking his foot at age 15 and had the NBA’s longest active games played streak at 384 before sitting out due to Achilles soreness last season. -via ESPN / February 4, 2022
“There’s going to be bumpy roads, and I’m going to have setbacks,” said Ingles, who starred professionally in Australia and Europe before his NBA career. “I’m very aware of what injuries are and have seen people go through this. From Australia to America to overseas, I’ve got contacts and friends and people all over the world. I’m going to make sure I have the best of the best looking after me and helping me. “I still love playing. I want to play in the NBA. I’m not trying to play anywhere else right now. The goals I’ve got and have had haven’t changed.” -via ESPN / February 4, 2022
Ricky Rubio: … love you hermano. We will be back @Joe Ingles “ the key to success is playing the hand you were dealt like it was the hand you wanted “ 💛 -via Twitter @rickyrubio9 / January 31, 2022