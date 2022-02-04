John Collins trade being pushed into offseason?

The Hawks have discussed numerous trade scenarios with numerous teams in recent weeks, but appear increasingly prepared to push a potential Collins trade into the offseason thanks at least partly to their 8-3 surge since trading Cam Reddish to New York.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
John Collins (shoulder) and Lou Williams are questionable for tonight’s Raptors tilt. Danillo Gallineri is out. All Raps, save Dragic, are available. – 1:36 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For tonight’s game at Toronto:
John Collins (right shoulder soreness) is questionable.
Lou Williams (low back spasms) is questionable.
Danilo Gallinari (right hamstring tightness) is out. – 1:02 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
John Collins is questionable for tonight with right shoulder soreness: pic.twitter.com/Lh7qFX9JeW – 1:01 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
For tonight’s game at Toronto:
John Collins (right shoulder soreness) is questionable.
Lou Williams (low back spasms) is questionable.
Danilo Gallinari (right hamstring tightness) is out. – 1:00 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Didn’t have a great view in the arena, but here is the play where John Collins appeared to injure his shoulder. pic.twitter.com/n4whnKwaFa – 11:21 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
John Collins said he felt a shoulder pain for the first time vs. TOR and it came back when he got it pulled tonight. – 10:23 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
John Collins said he believes he’ll be playing tomorrow night against the Raptors. – 10:23 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
John Collins is slated to be one of the postgame interviews tonight. – 10:09 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Nate McMillan said John Collins is getting checked out now. Shoulder injury, he said. – 10:04 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Nate McMillan said that he thinks John Collins left with a shoulder issue and he is getting it checked out now. – 10:03 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
John Collins, for the in-arena postgame interview, when asked about the injury exit: “Yeah, I’m good.”
Didn’t get any more specific than that. – 9:53 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
John Collins just said “I’m good” in his courtside interview with Big Tigger – 9:52 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
John Collins just went to Hawks locker room with a shoulder injury. Looked like he was in a lot of pain. – 9:41 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Hawks push the lead back to 11 with 3:55 left against the Suns’ ultra-small lineup. Hard to trap Trae Young and still cover a vertical threat like John Collins like that. Still time, but that’ll probably do it – 9:36 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
No Hawks were named Eastern Conference All-Star reserves. John Collins or Clint Capela would have to be named an injury replacement to make it. – 7:21 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters vs. Suns
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Clint Capela – 7:01 PM
One team contacted by Atlanta regarding Collins told Bleacher Report the Hawks were only seeking a valuable first-round pick and a starting-caliber player in exchange for the talented young forward. -via Bleacher Report / January 27, 2022
The Spurs and Mavericks have been considered Collins suitors dating back to the 2020 offseason. -via Bleacher Report / January 27, 2022
The 76ers and Hawks briefly kicked around a trade of Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris for John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Danilo Gallinari, league sources told HoopsHype. However, those talks stalled quickly, with Atlanta uninterested in Harris and unlikely to be able to flip him to a third team. -via HoopsHype / January 26, 2022