Kawhi Leonard unlikely to return this season

The LA Clippers might find out more about whether Paul George will play again this season when he undergoes an MRI on his right elbow on Feb. 24, but head coach Ty Lue did not sound optimistic about a potential Kawhi Leonard return this season.
Source: Ohm Youngmisuk @ ESPN
Ty Lue says Kawhi Leonard is “probably” not returning for the Clippers this season.
Ty Lue says Kawhi Leonard is “probably” not returning for the Clippers this season.
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
The Clippers wait and hope for the best on Paul George’s torn elbow ligament which will undergo an MRI on Feb. 24. As for a possible Kawhi return this season, Ty Lue remains hopeful but painted a bleak picture espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 4:31 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Status of Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard, Paul George remains cloudy ocregister.com/2022/02/04/sta… – 4:06 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Asked about beating Sixers with Embiid and Lakers with AD and Russ all while without Kawhi and PG, Marcus Morris said Clips work hard from coaches to players: “I mean shit, both of them teams is pretty average from what I have seen. Like I don’t see them just being great teams.” – 2:45 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George and Kawhi Leonard injury news upstages LA Clippers home win vs Los Angeles Lakers theathletic.com/news/clippers-… – 2:28 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kawhi Leonard has worked hard through his rehab, Serge Ibaka says. Now it’s a matter of the calendar. The regular season ends in mid-April, the postseason begins.
“I know he wants to come back, it’s just a question about time,” Ibaka said. – 1:41 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Serge Ibaka says Kawhi Leonard has been working hard, adds that it’s just a question of time. Regular season ends 9 weeks from Sunday. – 1:40 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Serge on Kawhi: “I saw him a couple times, he be doing good — working so hard every day, in the gym.” – 1:39 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Asked Ty Lue about his comment about Kawhi Leonard probably not returning this season and he said that he hopes Kawhi will be able to return this season but that “you never know” with the injuries to PG and Kawhi. – 12:59 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue said when asked about his stars being out, “We know Kawhi’s probably not gonna come back.” Asked to clarify later, Lue said he hopes every day Kawhi will return and then reiterated his phrase tonight that was used about PG’s MRI: “Hope is stronger than fear.” – 12:56 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Ty adds, on Kawhi’s status: “I don’t know, I’m not a doctor, but like I said, hope is stronger than fear so I’m hoping every night these two guys can come back and that’s all I’m gonna say. You have a good night.” – 12:55 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue, in answering a question about the team’s resolve with their two stars out, said that “we know Kawhi is probably not going to come back.” – 12:53 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Ty on this year’s Clips, minus Kawhi and PG “The biggest thing, with Kawhi being out all year and PG, not knowing what’s gonna happen with PG … we know Kawhi’s probably not gonna come back, we don’t know the status of PG and we know these guys are gonna compete every night.” – 12:53 AM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
AD & Russ not enough to beat the Clippers without Kawhi and PG…Tough to understand…Lakers down 15 – 11:35 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Ty Lue on not starting slow: *SIGH.*
“Kawhi. Paul George… you losing your best players, you try to find ways to start the game. Last few games, we did a better job with that … We’re getting better.” – 8:23 PM
More on this storyline
“We know Kawhi’s probably not gonna come back,” Lue said in the middle of answering a question about how much he has enjoyed coaching this group that has fought without the team’s two franchise stars. “We don’t know the status of PG, but these guys continue to keep fighting. Every single night.” -via ESPN / February 4, 2022
Ohm Youngmisuk: Serge Ibaka says he has seen how hard Kawhi Leonard is working, rehabbing and trying to come back strong: “I know he wants to come back, it’s just a question about time.” -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / February 4, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: Paul George has been out since Christmas, with a torn ligament in his right elbow, and the team wanted to give it three or four weeks to see how it healed. Well, they’ve extended that. And I’m told they’re going to give it a few more weeks to see how that elbow heals. Listen, they certainly want to avoid perhaps having a procedure on it. This Clipper season’s in a little bit of limbo until they see how that plays out for Paul George and of course Kawhi Leonard, who’s rehabbing that ACL injury. That’s not going to be determined for months. -via YouTube / January 20, 2022