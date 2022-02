Knicks interested in De'Aaron Fox

But standing in the catacombs of Fiserv Forum on Friday morning after the shootaround to prep for that night’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Randle insisted he would not change a thing and has no intention of bailing on his commitment to the Knicks. “I wouldn’t change it,” he said. “I still want to be a part of it. I still want to see this thing through. I still want to be a part of trying to bring a championship to the Knicks. “So I’m not going to be happy and be all about it when things are good and just because it’s not necessarily going the way I want it to or the team wants it, to run and hide. I’m still behind this. I’m still sticking it through.” -via Newsday / January 29, 2022