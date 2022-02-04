Miles Bridges on future with Hornets: If I could, I'd pull a Dirk or a Kobe

How much do you still want to be a part as we like to talk about long term and be here forever? Miles Bridges: If I could, I’d pull a Dirk or a Kobe, you know. I love being in Charlotte. I love the fans. I love the atmosphere and I want to be a part of some that’s building. We’re building something. And eventually we want to win a championship.
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Miles Bridges headed to the locker room to get stitches. Looks like he collided with Grant Williams on the drive and took a shot to the mouth. #Celtics #Hornets. – 9:11 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Hornets starters:
Mason Plumlee
P.J. Washington
Miles Bridges
Terry Rozier
LaMelo Ball – 7:13 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Hornets at Celtics – TD Garden – February 2, 2022 – Starting Lineups
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Charlotte – LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, P.J. Washington, Miles Bridges, Mason Plumlee
OUT: Boston: Bol, Dozier Charlotte: Gordon Hayward pic.twitter.com/JaSkt7AYOw – 7:06 PM
“I’m not worried about the money,” Bridges told The Undefeated after getting 32 points, nine rebounds and making five 3-pointers in a 114-92 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Nov. 3. “I’m really just worried about playing the right way and winning. I will let my agent worry about all that stuff and just worry about the game.” -via The Undefeated / November 8, 2021