Miles Bridges on future with Hornets: If I could, I'd pull a Dirk or a Kobe

Rod Boone @rodboone
James Borrego said it’s “disappointing” that neither LaMelo nor Miles Bridges were selected to the All-Star team as reserves. Said he knows there are a limited number of spots, but felt both were deserving. Said he spoke privately with each about it. – 5:40 PM
Miles Bridges @MilesBridges
God’s Timing – 10:11 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Draymond Green with a good point. Said he thinks LaMelo and Miles Bridges split votes and that’s why neither was selected. Draymond said he was “shocked” the #Hornets didn’t have a rep. – 7:25 PM
Eric Woodyard @E_Woodyard
Miles Bridges got snubbed. – 7:21 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
#Hornets say Miles Bridges has a lower lip laceration and will return. – 9:22 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Miles Bridges headed to the locker room to get stitches. Looks like he collided with Grant Williams on the drive and took a shot to the mouth. #Celtics #Hornets. – 9:11 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Hornets starters:
Mason Plumlee
P.J. Washington
Miles Bridges
Terry Rozier
LaMelo Ball – 7:13 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Hornets at Celtics – TD Garden – February 2, 2022 – Starting Lineups
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Charlotte – LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, P.J. Washington, Miles Bridges, Mason Plumlee
OUT: Boston: Bol, Dozier Charlotte: Gordon Hayward pic.twitter.com/JaSkt7AYOw7:06 PM

“I’m not worried about the money,” Bridges told The Undefeated after getting 32 points, nine rebounds and making five 3-pointers in a 114-92 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Nov. 3. “I’m really just worried about playing the right way and winning. I will let my agent worry about all that stuff and just worry about the game.” -via The Undefeated / November 8, 2021

