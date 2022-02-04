Montrezl Harrell, Spencer Dinwiddie, Thomas Bryant available for trade

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards’ official injury report for Saturday’s game against the Suns lists only Bradley Beal (sprained left wrist ligament), who will be out, and G-League players. Not listing Thomas Bryant (sprained right ankle) indicates that Bryant will be available to play on Saturday. – 3:49 PM
Spencer Dinwiddie @SDinwiddie_25
Been a crazy week son… rumors, Shaqtin and the first triple double in a win. You ain’t hearing me tho, you just wanted to dunk and celebrate lol @ Wells Fargo Center instagram.com/p/CZkKwD1J7cC/… – 1:16 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Thomas Bryant was a full participant at today’s practice after missing Wed.’s game with an ankle sprain, per Wes Unseld Jr. “Hopefully he’ll be available.” – 1:01 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Thomas Bryant (right ankle sprain) practiced fully today, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 12:58 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Center Thomas Bryant, who suffered a right ankle sprain Wednesday in Milwaukee, is taking jump shots during the Wizards’ post-practice shooting drills right now. From the Wizards’ perspective, that’s a welcome sign. – 12:24 PM
Spencer Dinwiddie @SDinwiddie_25
Mr. Benedetto Vigna I’m a Huge fan of the brand, Just got a Spider and wanna help with the Web3 expansion.
@Ferrari x @hedera / @HBAR_foundation – 10:18 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
A big surprise, help from Robin Lopez and appearing on a reality show. I sat down with Thomas Bryant to find out how he kept his mind right during a long ACL rehab. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 9:28 AM
Spencer Dinwiddie @SDinwiddie_25
I love community driven projects for the culture.
And that’s why The Moon is made of cheese 🌝 $CHEDDA
@CheddaToken – 10:49 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
“It’s hard for me to not go crazy not playing basketball.”
A big surprise, help from Robin Lopez and appearing on a reality show: how Thomas Bryant kept his mind right during a long ACL rehab. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 9:59 AM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
#Knicks Newsletter: Why the Knicks should go after Washington’s Spencer Dinwiddie at the NBA trade deadline #NBA #Wizarads nypost.com/2022/02/03/why… – 9:13 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Best and worst from #Sixers–#Wizards: Inability to stop Montrezl Harrell late, missed bunnies, and more inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 8:16 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Best and worst from #Sixers–#Wizards: Inability to stop Montrezl Harrell, missed bunnies, and more inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 5:02 AM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards have ended their six-game losing streak by beating the Sixers on the road, 106-103. Kyle Kuzma scored a team-high 24 points, and Spencer Dinwiddie had his first career triple-double (14p, 12r, 10a). Washington was on the second night of a back-to-back. – 9:21 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Spencer Dinwiddie first career triple-double:
12 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists – 9:13 PM
Spencer Dinwiddie first career triple-double:
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Spencer Dinwiddie has his first career triple-double: 12 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Washington leads Philly 102-98 with 52.5 seconds to go. – 9:12 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Spencer Dinwiddie has 12 rebounds, a new career high for him. He’s now at 10 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists with 3:26 to go in the fourth quarter. – 9:05 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Spencer Dinwiddie has 10 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists with 3:35 remaining in the third quarter. With three more assists, he would record his first career triple-double. – 8:35 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Tonight’s Wizards starters, per Wes Unseld Jr.: Spencer Dinwiddie, Aaron Holiday, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Daniel Gafford. – 5:40 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Thomas Bryant’s right ankle sprain responded well to treatment overnight after it swelled in the hours following the injury, Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. Unseld said Bryant will likely be listed as “day to day.” – 5:39 PM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Daniel Gafford will start replacing injured Thomas Bryant vs. Sixers – 5:34 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Daniel Gafford will start in Thomas Bryant’s place tonight, per coach Unseld Jr. – 5:33 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Trade rumor rankings: James Harden, Spencer Dinwiddie and more.
hoopshype.com/lists/nba-trad… – 3:51 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Thomas Bryant is OUT tonight against the Sixers, as expected. He sprained his right ankle last night against the Bucks. – 1:32 PM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Thomas Bryant has been ruled OUT (right ankle sprain) vs. Sixers. #WizSixers – 12:44 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
ICYMI, talking Boston’s defense, Ja Morant destroying strong perimeter defenders, injuries to Thomas Bryant and Brad Beal, KPJ revenge, Gary Trent Jr. flames, and much more in today’s NBA 3 Ball.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/est… – 11:41 AM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Wes Unseld Jr. said Thomas Bryant suffered a “significant” ankle sprain. While it seems unlikely that Bryant will play tomorrow in Philly, Unseld would not rule him out. – 10:21 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wes Unseld Jr. wouldn’t rule Thomas Bryant out for tomorrow’s game, but acknowledges the obvious that it’s unlikely he plays. Used the word “significant” when describing the sprain. – 10:19 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Giannis gets absolutely hacked by Montrezl Harrell and Bobby Portis immediately gets in Harrell’s face. pic.twitter.com/1BIgzHKcWo – 9:44 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Flagrant foul by Montrezl Harrell on Giannis, which led to Harrell and Bobby Portis getting face-to-face and earning double techs. pic.twitter.com/3INNAuowwW – 9:40 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Thomas Bryant has a sprained right ankle and will not return to tonight’s game, the Wizards announced. – 9:20 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Thomas Bryant is OUT for the rest of this game with a right ankle sprain, the Wizards say. – 9:20 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Daniel Gafford subs for Thomas Bryant (ankle) with Bryant in the locker room. Not great. – 8:55 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
With Thomas Bryant off to the locker room with a right ankle injury, Daniel Gafford is seeing his first playing time after not playing for 1.5 games. – 8:55 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Thomas Bryant appeared to injure his right ankle when he rolled his ankle stepping on Grayson Allen’s right foot. – 8:52 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Thomas Bryant is down in pain holding his ankle.
Timeout on the floor. – 8:52 PM
Thomas Bryant is down in pain holding his ankle.
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Thomas Bryant is down holding his right ankle and appears to be in a lot of pain. – 8:51 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talk Jalen Brunson trade rumors, LeBron’s injury, Jerami Grant returning, Spencer Dinwiddie on the block and where things stand nine days from the deadline. Watch, like and subscribe below. 20K subs soon!
youtu.be/5BwrwZnPKdA – 5:59 PM
More on this storyline
Yet sources also believe Washington would encounter difficulties trading Dinwiddie, who is one year removed from knee surgery and is owed $18 million in guaranteed salary in 2022-23. His $18.9 million salary for 2023-24 is partially guaranteed for $10 million. “I think it would be tough (to trade him) because he makes a lot of money, and he hasn’t played very well, and, honestly, they’re not playing very well, and people can smell that a mile away,” one source said. -via The Athletic / February 2, 2022
Elsewhere in Washington, the Wizards have made Spencer Dinwiddie available for trade. It is difficult to imagine a wide market just a few months after the combo guard signed a three-year, $54 million contract. Team personnel across the league have noted Dinwiddie’s decline in production as he’s returned from a torn ACL that cost him all but three games in the 2020-21 season. “He needs the ball, he’s not good enough to have the ball, and he’s not a good shooter,” one Western Conference executive told B/R. Even with a career-high 37.6 percent mark in 2016-17, Dinwiddie has converted just 31.8 percent of his long-range attempts in eight seasons. -via Bleacher Report / February 2, 2022
So, what kind of point guard can the Clippers reasonably obtain? Over the past few weeks, numerous reports have cited names like Jalen Brunson, Dennis Schröder, Kemba Walker, Goran Dragic, Spencer Dinwiddie, and John Wall as targets. Brunson embodies what the Clippers really need. He’s selfless and tough. He makes quick decisions as a playmaker, limits mistakes, and he can score with confidence all over the court. The truth is the Mavericks should be trying to keep him. And he might realistically be out of the Clippers’ price range, unless he forces his way to Los Angeles in a sign-and-trade during the summer as an unrestricted free agent. Other options are less inspiring. Kemba is well past his prime. The Wizards want to move Dinwiddie because he looks like a shell of his former self and his teammates don’t want him there. Schröder is fine, but he leans too far toward scoring and would be an awkward fit next to Jackson. -via The Ringer / January 31, 2022