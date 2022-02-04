Myles Turner trade by the deadline a 'coinflip'

When I checked in Friday morning on the prospect of Turner being moved between now and the deadline while he’s still recovering from a foot injury, I was told that it remains a coinflip at this stage.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
My NBA trade deadline latest on Ben Simmons, Bradley Beal, John Collins, Myles Turner and more … all here: marcstein.substack.com/p/one-more-gus… – 4:25 PM
My NBA trade deadline latest on Ben Simmons, Bradley Beal, John Collins, Myles Turner and more … all here: marcstein.substack.com/p/one-more-gus… – 4:25 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
A lot *could* change for the #Pacers by the trade deadline but keep in mind: owner Herb Simon is 87 and doesn’t want to tank, Myles Turner is injured w/ no timeline for a return and (looking at you fans) drafting #Purdue star Jaden Ivey isn’t a guarantee. indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 12:09 PM
A lot *could* change for the #Pacers by the trade deadline but keep in mind: owner Herb Simon is 87 and doesn’t want to tank, Myles Turner is injured w/ no timeline for a return and (looking at you fans) drafting #Purdue star Jaden Ivey isn’t a guarantee. indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 12:09 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Brogdon, Sabonis, Myles Turner all listed as out for Pacers. Bitadze (foot) and Brissett (ankle) questionable. #Bulls – 11:36 AM
Brogdon, Sabonis, Myles Turner all listed as out for Pacers. Bitadze (foot) and Brissett (ankle) questionable. #Bulls – 11:36 AM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
I asked Rick Carlisle about undrafted rookie Terry Taylor’s ascension following his breakout game against the Magic. He’ll be relied on again w/ Isaiah Jackson, Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner all out against the Bulls.
“It’s a great story.” —> https://t.co/5VaHzUxEc2 #Pacers pic.twitter.com/fZrvOr9cJo – 11:10 AM
I asked Rick Carlisle about undrafted rookie Terry Taylor’s ascension following his breakout game against the Magic. He’ll be relied on again w/ Isaiah Jackson, Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner all out against the Bulls.
“It’s a great story.” —> https://t.co/5VaHzUxEc2 #Pacers pic.twitter.com/fZrvOr9cJo – 11:10 AM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Isaiah Jackson is OUT tonight due to a right ankle sprain, per the #Pacers’ latest injury report. Goga Bitadze (bruised right foot) and Oshae Brissett (sore right ankle) are questionable.
Indiana’s frontcourt remains thin. Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner are already out. – 9:26 AM
Isaiah Jackson is OUT tonight due to a right ankle sprain, per the #Pacers’ latest injury report. Goga Bitadze (bruised right foot) and Oshae Brissett (sore right ankle) are questionable.
Indiana’s frontcourt remains thin. Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner are already out. – 9:26 AM
More on this storyline
Jake Fischer: Myles Turner, from when I was told, had a recent scan on his foot. And it does seem like he will be ready to come back pretty shortly after the All-Star break, by probably early March the latest. -via Spotify / February 3, 2022
James Boyd: Myles Turner is back on the court shooting. Rick Carlisle said he’s getting more active. Turner’s been out with a stress reaction in his left foot. Still no timetable for his return. #Pacers -via Twitter @RomeovilleKid / January 31, 2022
Scott Agness: Pacers center Myles Turner had another scan on his foot, has made progress and he is going to begin ramping up his activity level. -via Twitter @ScottAgness / January 27, 2022