Optimism that Carmelo Anthony's hamstring injury isn't serious

Adrian Wojnarowski: There’s optimism that Carmelo Anthony’s right hamstring strain isn’t serious and he’s expected to be day-to-day on a return to the Lakers lineup, sources tell ESPN.
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
After another intense finish between the LA teams, @Dave McMenamin and I broke down the current and future state of the Lakers and Clippers, the playoff picture for both (someone say play-in?) and the latest on Kawhi, PG and Melo youtu.be/VXpsH-2tVOA – 1:56 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2009, the @Denver Nuggets Carmelo Anthony scored 32 points in a win over the Thunder, surpassing 10,000 career points in the process.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
There’s optimism that Carmelo Anthony’s right hamstring strain isn’t serious and he’s expected to be day-to-day on a return to the Lakers lineup, sources tell ESPN. – 12:51 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Fans should wait until Durant’s replacement is picked before freaking out about no All-Stars, I still think Melo has a good chance to be the choice.
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’m nervous about Carmelo. Hamstrings are tricky, especially with older players. I wonder if the Lakers more aggressively pursue forwards at the deadline if they’re worried about this injury, but for now, it’s too early to speculate. – 1:35 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says Carmelo Anthony will be reevaluated tomorrow for his hamstring injury. – 1:00 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel said Carmelo Anthony will be reevaluated tomorrow, but has no further information on his hamstring injury – 1:00 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Anthony Davis: “Trevor came in and played a hell of a game” in Carmelo’s absence due to the hamstring injury. – 12:51 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Melo out for the rest of the game with a strained right hamstring, per the Lakers. Obviously, no bueno. AK – 11:21 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Carmelo Anthony will not return to tonight’s game because of a right hamstring strain, according to the Lakers. – 11:13 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Carmelo Anthony is out for the rest of the game with a right hamstring strain. – 11:08 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL trail 59-54 at the half, with LAC scoring the final four points of the period.
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’m way more concerned about what a Carmelo Anthony injury could mean to the Lakers than I thought I would be in February. – 11:01 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Carmelo Anthony appears to have hurt something on that last offensive possession, and asked for a sub as LAC leaked out in transition for a dunk. He walked straight to the locker room. – 11:00 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Looked like Melo tweaked something (leg related) – back to the locker room – 10:59 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Carmelo Anthony just pulled up with a little limp and hobbled toward the huddle during this timeout. – 10:59 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Looks like the back-to-back may have claimed Carmelo Anthony’s right hamstring. – 10:59 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Melo hit a pair of 3’s around a Reaves triple, and Howard drew the 3rd PF on Hartenstein with an and-1.
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The most fun possible iteration of the All-Star Game would be just picking the captains and letting them draft any player in the NBA.
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
On the JJJ All-Star stuff: He has a chance to be a replacement for Green.
Both wildcards went to guards, it shouldn’t be another guard added.
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version! Among the talking points, Anthony Davis’ mentality of late, and Carmelo Anthony’s thoughts on what it takes to maintain that mindset. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
