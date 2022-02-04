Optimism that Carmelo Anthony's hamstring injury isn't serious

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
After another intense finish between the LA teams, @Dave McMenamin and I broke down the current and future state of the Lakers and Clippers, the playoff picture for both (someone say play-in?) and the latest on Kawhi, PG and Melo youtu.be/VXpsH-2tVOA1:56 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2009, the @Denver Nuggets Carmelo Anthony scored 32 points in a win over the Thunder, surpassing 10,000 career points in the process.
Anthony is the fourth-youngest player in NBA history to reach that mark, trailing only LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/ETsLx72v9T1:01 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
There’s optimism that Carmelo Anthony’s right hamstring strain isn’t serious and he’s expected to be day-to-day on a return to the Lakers lineup, sources tell ESPN. – 12:51 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Fans should wait until Durant’s replacement is picked before freaking out about no All-Stars, I still think Melo has a good chance to be the choice.
If he’s not? A little more motivation for him, he will get there it’s only a matter of time. – 4:41 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’m nervous about Carmelo. Hamstrings are tricky, especially with older players. I wonder if the Lakers more aggressively pursue forwards at the deadline if they’re worried about this injury, but for now, it’s too early to speculate. – 1:35 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says Carmelo Anthony will be reevaluated tomorrow for his hamstring injury. – 1:00 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel said Carmelo Anthony will be reevaluated tomorrow, but has no further information on his hamstring injury – 1:00 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Anthony Davis: “Trevor came in and played a hell of a game” in Carmelo’s absence due to the hamstring injury. – 12:51 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Trevor Ariza checks in at Melo’s usual rotation spot. – 11:37 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Melo out for the rest of the game with a strained right hamstring, per the Lakers. Obviously, no bueno. AK – 11:21 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Carmelo Anthony will not return to tonight’s game because of a right hamstring strain, according to the Lakers. – 11:13 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Tough, tough blow for the Lakers to lose Carmelo Anthony for the rest of tonight with a hamstring strain. Scored 24 points last night, had 7 going in 11 minutes before getting hurt. – 11:10 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
Lakers say Carmelo Anthony will not return tonight after suffering a right hamstring strain late in the first half. – 11:09 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Carmelo Anthony is out for the rest of the game with a right hamstring strain. – 11:08 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL trail 59-54 at the half, with LAC scoring the final four points of the period.
We’ll have an update on ‘Melo soon. Anthony, who was critical to LAL’s win last night, had 7 points in 11 minutes of this 2nd night of a B2B. – 11:05 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
HALFTIME: Clippers 59, Lakers 54.
Anthony Davis has 15 points, THT has 9. Huge concern for Carmelo Anthony who hopped off with a minute and a half to go. – 11:04 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’m way more concerned about what a Carmelo Anthony injury could mean to the Lakers than I thought I would be in February. – 11:01 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Carmelo Anthony appears to have hurt something on that last offensive possession, and asked for a sub as LAC leaked out in transition for a dunk. He walked straight to the locker room. – 11:00 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Looked like Melo tweaked something (leg related) – back to the locker room – 10:59 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Melo landed awkwardly and was wincing and hopping after that last missed shot. Looks like he’s headed straight back to the locker room. – 10:59 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Carmelo Anthony just pulled up with a little limp and hobbled toward the huddle during this timeout. – 10:59 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Looks like the back-to-back may have claimed Carmelo Anthony’s right hamstring. – 10:59 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Melo hit a pair of 3’s around a Reaves triple, and Howard drew the 3rd PF on Hartenstein with an and-1.
LAL lead 40-36 with 8:23 left in the 2nd Q. – 10:41 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The most fun possible iteration of the All-Star Game would be just picking the captains and letting them draft any player in the NBA.
LeBron using the final pick on Carmelo instead of Rudy Gobert would be the absolute funniest possible Twitter moment relating to the ASG. – 7:36 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
On the JJJ All-Star stuff: He has a chance to be a replacement for Green.
Both wildcards went to guards, it shouldn’t be another guard added.
Typically, commish has let fan vote prevail. But he’s not picking Carmelo, so maybe Ayton? He’s only played 29 games… JJJ has a shot. – 7:18 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version! Among the talking points, Anthony Davis’ mentality of late, and Carmelo Anthony’s thoughts on what it takes to maintain that mindset. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
youtu.be/MYbconvSk1k?t=…4:18 PM

Harrison Faigen: Carmelo Anthony is once again questionable for tomorrow pic.twitter.com/e6BAlq2sLv -via Twitter @hmfaigen / January 16, 2022

