Rockets vs. Spurs: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Houston Rockets (15-36) play against the San Antonio Spurs (34-34) at AT&T Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Friday February 4, 2022
Houston Rockets 54, San Antonio Spurs 65 (Q3 10:46)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
No word yet from the #Rockets, but Kevin Porter Jr. did not start the second half, Mathews in for him. Should have an update from team shortly. – 9:51 PM
No word yet from the #Rockets, but Kevin Porter Jr. did not start the second half, Mathews in for him. Should have an update from team shortly. – 9:51 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Second half about to start, don’t see Kevin Porter Jr. We’ll get an update, I’m sure, shortly. Garrison Mathews starting the second half. – 9:49 PM
Second half about to start, don’t see Kevin Porter Jr. We’ll get an update, I’m sure, shortly. Garrison Mathews starting the second half. – 9:49 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
63% of the Spurs shot attempts in the first half came from the paint and they made 69% of those attempts.
SA struggling on jumpers.
HOU shooting well from three and from the FT line pic.twitter.com/Yf0Go1Nkxx – 9:47 PM
63% of the Spurs shot attempts in the first half came from the paint and they made 69% of those attempts.
SA struggling on jumpers.
HOU shooting well from three and from the FT line pic.twitter.com/Yf0Go1Nkxx – 9:47 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
fresh 24 coming 🆙 after the break
#GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/m1JLrYIWXl – 9:40 PM
fresh 24 coming 🆙 after the break
#GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/m1JLrYIWXl – 9:40 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
With that late 1st half 3ptFG, Eric Gordon is now tied for 25th on the all-time 3-point FG made (1,722) list. He’s tied with Kevin Durant. Also tied with Durant for 10th most among active players. #Rockets – 9:39 PM
With that late 1st half 3ptFG, Eric Gordon is now tied for 25th on the all-time 3-point FG made (1,722) list. He’s tied with Kevin Durant. Also tied with Durant for 10th most among active players. #Rockets – 9:39 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Eric Gordon is 3 of 3 on 3s, moving into the top 25 in NBA history in 3-pointers. He’s tied with Kevin Durant, who might hit some more, too. Probably not tonight. – 9:37 PM
Eric Gordon is 3 of 3 on 3s, moving into the top 25 in NBA history in 3-pointers. He’s tied with Kevin Durant, who might hit some more, too. Probably not tonight. – 9:37 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Half: Spurs by 3
HOU takes the 2Q 29-24
Spurs with a 40-24 scoring advantage in the paint. 70% of Spurs points from paint.
Rockets winning the 3PT line by 12 and FT line by 5
Rockets 10 turnovers, Spurs 9 turnovers pic.twitter.com/EdKmlPwuae – 9:37 PM
Half: Spurs by 3
HOU takes the 2Q 29-24
Spurs with a 40-24 scoring advantage in the paint. 70% of Spurs points from paint.
Rockets winning the 3PT line by 12 and FT line by 5
Rockets 10 turnovers, Spurs 9 turnovers pic.twitter.com/EdKmlPwuae – 9:37 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
After shooting 54.3 % from floor in first half, Spurs lead 57-54 at the break.
In his first game since being bypassed as an All-Star reserve, Murray has 12 points (6 of 9), 7 assists (no turnovers), 5 rebounds and 4 steals (1 shy of his season high). – 9:36 PM
After shooting 54.3 % from floor in first half, Spurs lead 57-54 at the break.
In his first game since being bypassed as an All-Star reserve, Murray has 12 points (6 of 9), 7 assists (no turnovers), 5 rebounds and 4 steals (1 shy of his season high). – 9:36 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
SHEEESH, BIG BODY!
DJ ➡️ KJ for the SLAM 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XIGSR7RUSt – 9:36 PM
SHEEESH, BIG BODY!
DJ ➡️ KJ for the SLAM 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XIGSR7RUSt – 9:36 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Spurs 57, Rockets 54 at half. Spurs with 40 points in the paint. Averaged 41 per half in the previous meeting so this is better. Beating Rockets off the dribble opening up second shots, too. Spurs with six offensive boards. – 9:35 PM
Spurs 57, Rockets 54 at half. Spurs with 40 points in the paint. Averaged 41 per half in the previous meeting so this is better. Beating Rockets off the dribble opening up second shots, too. Spurs with six offensive boards. – 9:35 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Silas is not pleased with the rebounding effort tonight. Spurs have 6 offensive boards in the first half, turning that into 9 second-chance points. – 9:35 PM
Silas is not pleased with the rebounding effort tonight. Spurs have 6 offensive boards in the first half, turning that into 9 second-chance points. – 9:35 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Never thought the Spurs would be taking too many 3s. Tonight, taking any feels like too many when the option is layups. – 9:33 PM
Never thought the Spurs would be taking too many 3s. Tonight, taking any feels like too many when the option is layups. – 9:33 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Rockets bench outscoring their Spurs counterparts, 24-14, thanks in large part to Christopher’s 14 on 4 of 4 FG, 1 of 1 3FG and 5 of 5 FT. – 9:27 PM
Rockets bench outscoring their Spurs counterparts, 24-14, thanks in large part to Christopher’s 14 on 4 of 4 FG, 1 of 1 3FG and 5 of 5 FT. – 9:27 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
That 13 point lead for the Spurs is gone.
Rockets tie the game at 47 all.
HOU winning the 2Q 22-14.
Turnovers have been an issue for SA in this quarter – 9:25 PM
That 13 point lead for the Spurs is gone.
Rockets tie the game at 47 all.
HOU winning the 2Q 22-14.
Turnovers have been an issue for SA in this quarter – 9:25 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Dejounte Murray has 10 points in the first half, all in the paint.
Spurs with 68% of their points in the paint – 9:23 PM
Dejounte Murray has 10 points in the first half, all in the paint.
Spurs with 68% of their points in the paint – 9:23 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Josh Christopher is playing so confidently, on both ends of the floor. He’s really reading the defense much better.
Coach Silas said just days ago that he likes playing Christopher with Gordon so he can allow him to bring the ball up and run simple stuff. It’s working. – 9:22 PM
Josh Christopher is playing so confidently, on both ends of the floor. He’s really reading the defense much better.
Coach Silas said just days ago that he likes playing Christopher with Gordon so he can allow him to bring the ball up and run simple stuff. It’s working. – 9:22 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Big half from Josh Christopher keeping game tight. Has 12 points, three steals in 10 minutes. – 9:21 PM
Big half from Josh Christopher keeping game tight. Has 12 points, three steals in 10 minutes. – 9:21 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Gup is tough. Consistently plays hard, easy to see why Houston’s coaches love him. – 9:21 PM
Gup is tough. Consistently plays hard, easy to see why Houston’s coaches love him. – 9:21 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Keep in mind the #RisingStars rosters were drafted by the 4 honorary coaches: Isiah Thomas, Rick Barry, Gary Payton & James Worthy. #Rockets Green went 12th, Tate went 15th, Sengun went 23rd. #NBAAllStar @SportsTalk790 pic.twitter.com/P8NSaCvWh5 – 9:21 PM
Keep in mind the #RisingStars rosters were drafted by the 4 honorary coaches: Isiah Thomas, Rick Barry, Gary Payton & James Worthy. #Rockets Green went 12th, Tate went 15th, Sengun went 23rd. #NBAAllStar @SportsTalk790 pic.twitter.com/P8NSaCvWh5 – 9:21 PM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
From the rivalry that gave us such epic matchups as Admiral-Hakeem and Timmy-Yao and Tony-TMac and Manu-Harden, we now get the privilege to witness Zach Collins-Alperen Sengun. – 9:21 PM
From the rivalry that gave us such epic matchups as Admiral-Hakeem and Timmy-Yao and Tony-TMac and Manu-Harden, we now get the privilege to witness Zach Collins-Alperen Sengun. – 9:21 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Audio and video aren’t synced up on the Rockets TV broadcast. Let broadcasters travel again – 9:11 PM
Audio and video aren’t synced up on the Rockets TV broadcast. Let broadcasters travel again – 9:11 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Kevin Porter Jr. checks out again. Looks like he is really struggling just to breathe. – 9:10 PM
Kevin Porter Jr. checks out again. Looks like he is really struggling just to breathe. – 9:10 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
End of 1
Rockets: 25
Spurs: 33
@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/KxPeeTC9nl – 9:07 PM
End of 1
Rockets: 25
Spurs: 33
@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/KxPeeTC9nl – 9:07 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs head into 2Q leading 33-25 behind a combined 13 points from Johnson and Poeltl. They shot 58.3 percent form the floor (14 of 24), outscoring the Rockets 24-8 in the paint. – 9:07 PM
Spurs head into 2Q leading 33-25 behind a combined 13 points from Johnson and Poeltl. They shot 58.3 percent form the floor (14 of 24), outscoring the Rockets 24-8 in the paint. – 9:07 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Spurs 33, Rockets 25 after 1. Spurs with 24 points in the paint, where they have made 12 of 16 shots. Rockets shooting 38.1 %, 4 of 11 in the paint. – 9:07 PM
Spurs 33, Rockets 25 after 1. Spurs with 24 points in the paint, where they have made 12 of 16 shots. Rockets shooting 38.1 %, 4 of 11 in the paint. – 9:07 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Spurs by 8
Keldon 7 pts | KPJ, Wood, Green 5 pts each
Poeltl, Murray 6 pts each
Primo 5 pts
COLLINS 3 pts
Spurs are winning the paint 24-8.
73% of the Spurs’ points were scored in the paint – 9:06 PM
1Q: Spurs by 8
Keldon 7 pts | KPJ, Wood, Green 5 pts each
Poeltl, Murray 6 pts each
Primo 5 pts
COLLINS 3 pts
Spurs are winning the paint 24-8.
73% of the Spurs’ points were scored in the paint – 9:06 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
The #Rockets allowed 82 points in the paint in the last meeting with San Antonio. They’ve allowed 24 points in the paint in the first quarter. – 9:05 PM
The #Rockets allowed 82 points in the paint in the last meeting with San Antonio. They’ve allowed 24 points in the paint in the first quarter. – 9:05 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
that Sengun spin is too quick 😵💫 pic.twitter.com/R8kYz6uOcT – 9:04 PM
that Sengun spin is too quick 😵💫 pic.twitter.com/R8kYz6uOcT – 9:04 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Spurs getting to the rim at will. Rockets seem to be hoping they’ll tire from running 94 feet so often. – 9:03 PM
Spurs getting to the rim at will. Rockets seem to be hoping they’ll tire from running 94 feet so often. – 9:03 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have 24 points in the paint.
The Rockets have 20 points total.
Spurs up by 13 right now – 9:03 PM
The Spurs have 24 points in the paint.
The Rockets have 20 points total.
Spurs up by 13 right now – 9:03 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs enter 17-9 when leading by double digits in a game this season. – 9:02 PM
The Spurs enter 17-9 when leading by double digits in a game this season. – 9:02 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Yessir! DJ showing off the springs early 💪 pic.twitter.com/NHggSIwvOi – 8:58 PM
Yessir! DJ showing off the springs early 💪 pic.twitter.com/NHggSIwvOi – 8:58 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs continue to dominate the paint early, now winning it 16-4.
76% of the Spurs’ points have been scored in the paint
Spurs by 5, their largest lead – 8:55 PM
The Spurs continue to dominate the paint early, now winning it 16-4.
76% of the Spurs’ points have been scored in the paint
Spurs by 5, their largest lead – 8:55 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Zach Collins is about to check in for the first time this season – 8:53 PM
Zach Collins is about to check in for the first time this season – 8:53 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets going with the two-center lineup for a second-consecutive game. Sengun in for Tate. – 8:52 PM
Rockets going with the two-center lineup for a second-consecutive game. Sengun in for Tate. – 8:52 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Spurs had a season-high 82 ppints in the paint in the previous meeting. At the first time out, they are on pace for 96, which is ridiculouser. – 8:52 PM
Spurs had a season-high 82 ppints in the paint in the previous meeting. At the first time out, they are on pace for 96, which is ridiculouser. – 8:52 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Not long after a steal and huge right-handed dunk for Kevin Porter Jr. checked out of the game (just 4:13 into the 1stQ). He is still seated on the bench (as in not back in the locker room being looked at). #Rockets lead 16-15 now w/ 6:58 left in 1stQ – 8:49 PM
Not long after a steal and huge right-handed dunk for Kevin Porter Jr. checked out of the game (just 4:13 into the 1stQ). He is still seated on the bench (as in not back in the locker room being looked at). #Rockets lead 16-15 now w/ 6:58 left in 1stQ – 8:49 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Welcome to 𝙎𝙥𝙡𝙖𝙨𝙝 𝙏𝙤𝙬𝙣 💦
Population: Jalen pic.twitter.com/9h2mBieXNm – 8:49 PM
Welcome to 𝙎𝙥𝙡𝙖𝙨𝙝 𝙏𝙤𝙬𝙣 💦
Population: Jalen pic.twitter.com/9h2mBieXNm – 8:49 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
The steal. The finish.
You love to see it 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/Ngn4wr3zZ4 – 8:49 PM
The steal. The finish.
You love to see it 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/Ngn4wr3zZ4 – 8:49 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Kevin Porter Jr. checks out early, has a quick conversation with Rockets trainer Jason Biles. – 8:47 PM
Kevin Porter Jr. checks out early, has a quick conversation with Rockets trainer Jason Biles. – 8:47 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
So far all 10 of the Spurs’ points have been scored in the paint.
HOu winning the 3PT line 9-0 – 8:46 PM
So far all 10 of the Spurs’ points have been scored in the paint.
HOu winning the 3PT line 9-0 – 8:46 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
“I’m worried about #3 though, he’s good as f*ck” — Spurs fan sitting near courtside – 8:42 PM
“I’m worried about #3 though, he’s good as f*ck” — Spurs fan sitting near courtside – 8:42 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
#Rockets starting 5 in San Antonio 🚀 pic.twitter.com/zLd95Xub9I – 8:38 PM
#Rockets starting 5 in San Antonio 🚀 pic.twitter.com/zLd95Xub9I – 8:38 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
There’s a Rockets fan, about 10, 12 years old in the front row. Jalen Green gave him a “what’s up” and flashed some Hs. The dad was too slow with the camera, however. Got to be ready in those seats. – 8:32 PM
There’s a Rockets fan, about 10, 12 years old in the front row. Jalen Green gave him a “what’s up” and flashed some Hs. The dad was too slow with the camera, however. Got to be ready in those seats. – 8:32 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Growth of Spurs’ Dejounte Murray an example for young Rockets houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 8:25 PM
Growth of Spurs’ Dejounte Murray an example for young Rockets houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 8:25 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets enjoy luxurious new charter jet houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 8:24 PM
Rockets enjoy luxurious new charter jet houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 8:24 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Slowed by injuries, Rockets rookie Usman Garuba looks forward to return houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 8:23 PM
Slowed by injuries, Rockets rookie Usman Garuba looks forward to return houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 8:23 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs back to Pop’s preferred starting five of Murray, White, Johnson, McDermott and Poeltl. – 8:21 PM
Spurs back to Pop’s preferred starting five of Murray, White, Johnson, McDermott and Poeltl. – 8:21 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Hawks get a four-point possession at end, but Raps lead 39-28. Siakam scores 21, four points shy of his Raptors record for most points in a quarter. (25 vs. San Antonio in January 2020) – 8:04 PM
Hawks get a four-point possession at end, but Raps lead 39-28. Siakam scores 21, four points shy of his Raptors record for most points in a quarter. (25 vs. San Antonio in January 2020) – 8:04 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Tate, Gordon, Wood, Green, Porter Jr.
Spurs starters: Johnson, McDermott, Poltl, White, Murray. – 8:02 PM
Rockets starters: Tate, Gordon, Wood, Green, Porter Jr.
Spurs starters: Johnson, McDermott, Poltl, White, Murray. – 8:02 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Scottie Barnes was taken one pick ahead of Cade Cunningham and three ahead of Jalen Green in the Rising Stars draft pic.twitter.com/xuzNXQspfF – 7:47 PM
Scottie Barnes was taken one pick ahead of Cade Cunningham and three ahead of Jalen Green in the Rising Stars draft pic.twitter.com/xuzNXQspfF – 7:47 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
The injuries continue to pile on for the Hustle, as they’ll have just 8 available players tonight. Ahmad Caver, Freddie Gillespie, David Stockton, Sean McDermott, and Yves Pons are out. – 7:40 PM
The injuries continue to pile on for the Hustle, as they’ll have just 8 available players tonight. Ahmad Caver, Freddie Gillespie, David Stockton, Sean McDermott, and Yves Pons are out. – 7:40 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Friday night drip ☔️
#ULTRADrip | #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/kYzctdok7s – 7:34 PM
Friday night drip ☔️
#ULTRADrip | #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/kYzctdok7s – 7:34 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Silas sees more All-Star opportunities ahead for Dejounte Murray:
“He’s crushed us. But it’s not just us….The thing about him is he is a 2-way player. He really gets after it defensively, can guard his man, play off the ball, get into passing lanes…” – 7:24 PM
Silas sees more All-Star opportunities ahead for Dejounte Murray:
“He’s crushed us. But it’s not just us….The thing about him is he is a 2-way player. He really gets after it defensively, can guard his man, play off the ball, get into passing lanes…” – 7:24 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Rockets coach Stephen Silas is excited to see Zach Collins return;
“Game 1 for him. It’s been a long time for him. I am happy for him, to fight all the way back and to go through everything he has gone through to make it back. He is probably pretty excited to play tonight. – 7:22 PM
Rockets coach Stephen Silas is excited to see Zach Collins return;
“Game 1 for him. It’s been a long time for him. I am happy for him, to fight all the way back and to go through everything he has gone through to make it back. He is probably pretty excited to play tonight. – 7:22 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
📍in the building
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/U9rh5Wja1M – 7:14 PM
📍in the building
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/U9rh5Wja1M – 7:14 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
January 25 the Spurs scored 82 of their 134 points in the paint (61%) against Houston.
That was the season high in paint scoring for San Antonio this season pic.twitter.com/9YfJgxxVqW – 7:06 PM
January 25 the Spurs scored 82 of their 134 points in the paint (61%) against Houston.
That was the season high in paint scoring for San Antonio this season pic.twitter.com/9YfJgxxVqW – 7:06 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Coach Silas says limiting the Spurs’ scoring in the paint is a focus tonight after the Rockets allowed 82 paint points last time the teams played: “I asked how many points in the paint did the Spurs have in the paint last time and multiple guys said 82.” – 7:05 PM
Coach Silas says limiting the Spurs’ scoring in the paint is a focus tonight after the Rockets allowed 82 paint points last time the teams played: “I asked how many points in the paint did the Spurs have in the paint last time and multiple guys said 82.” – 7:05 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Josh Giddey’s teammates for the rising stars:
Cole Anthony
MarJon Beauchamp
Josh Giddey
Jalen Green
Herbert Jones
Tyrese Maxey
Jalen Suggs# – 7:03 PM
Josh Giddey’s teammates for the rising stars:
Cole Anthony
MarJon Beauchamp
Josh Giddey
Jalen Green
Herbert Jones
Tyrese Maxey
Jalen Suggs# – 7:03 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Stephen Silas on the Rockets new plane: “It was done to perfection. We are very thankful to Tilman for doing that for us.” – 7:03 PM
Stephen Silas on the Rockets new plane: “It was done to perfection. We are very thankful to Tilman for doing that for us.” – 7:03 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“The thing about him is he’s a two-way player. His future is definitely bright.” – Rockets Coach Stephen Silas on Dejounte Murray – 7:02 PM
“The thing about him is he’s a two-way player. His future is definitely bright.” – Rockets Coach Stephen Silas on Dejounte Murray – 7:02 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop on the faith he has in the athletic training, performance and medical staffs that oversee the rehab of Spurs players:
“I rarely even check on them. They know exactly what they are doing and they don’t need my two cents.” – 6:55 PM
Pop on the faith he has in the athletic training, performance and medical staffs that oversee the rehab of Spurs players:
“I rarely even check on them. They know exactly what they are doing and they don’t need my two cents.” – 6:55 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Best sign of the weekend? A #SpursFanArt Friday!! 🎨🏀
Keep creating your Spurs masterpieces and submit them to the link below for a chance to have them featured in-arena at our Fan Appreciation Night on April 9th!
➡️ https://t.co/RK6y9aGBy0
(via @brianellingboe & dbl.drbbl/IG) pic.twitter.com/lVnvIQOjSi – 6:52 PM
Best sign of the weekend? A #SpursFanArt Friday!! 🎨🏀
Keep creating your Spurs masterpieces and submit them to the link below for a chance to have them featured in-arena at our Fan Appreciation Night on April 9th!
➡️ https://t.co/RK6y9aGBy0
(via @brianellingboe & dbl.drbbl/IG) pic.twitter.com/lVnvIQOjSi – 6:52 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Evan Mobley and Isaac Okoro were drafted to the same team, Team Barry, for Rising Stars.
Their team consists of Cade Cunningham, Dyson Daniels, Alperen Sengun, Jae’Sean Tate and Franz Wagner. – 6:45 PM
#Cavs Evan Mobley and Isaac Okoro were drafted to the same team, Team Barry, for Rising Stars.
Their team consists of Cade Cunningham, Dyson Daniels, Alperen Sengun, Jae’Sean Tate and Franz Wagner. – 6:45 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
You can’t tell me Tilman Fertitta doesn’t want this Eric Gordon trade pic.twitter.com/5TvhctoqS4 – 6:32 PM
You can’t tell me Tilman Fertitta doesn’t want this Eric Gordon trade pic.twitter.com/5TvhctoqS4 – 6:32 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
I’m told #Cavs are going with the same starting lineup from the other night in Houston. Brandon Goodwin will start for Darius Garland (back). Cedi Osman in the starting lineup for Dean Wade.
Goodwin, Okoro, Osman, Mobley and Allen. – 6:01 PM
I’m told #Cavs are going with the same starting lineup from the other night in Houston. Brandon Goodwin will start for Darius Garland (back). Cedi Osman in the starting lineup for Dean Wade.
Goodwin, Okoro, Osman, Mobley and Allen. – 6:01 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
We’re hosting a #Rockets Trade Deadline Discussion on Spaces next week as @BimaThug and I will be talking deals the night before the deadline. We would love to have you join us. twitter.com/i/spaces/1MnGn… – 5:42 PM
We’re hosting a #Rockets Trade Deadline Discussion on Spaces next week as @BimaThug and I will be talking deals the night before the deadline. We would love to have you join us. twitter.com/i/spaces/1MnGn… – 5:42 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Hey #Rockets fans, if I were to organize a Twitter Spaces around the Trade Deadline, which local media or your favorite Twitter follows would you want to interact with?
Let’s try our best to make it happen. – 5:40 PM
Hey #Rockets fans, if I were to organize a Twitter Spaces around the Trade Deadline, which local media or your favorite Twitter follows would you want to interact with?
Let’s try our best to make it happen. – 5:40 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
The Thunder own the Clippers draft picks. The Rockets own the Nets draft picks.
Today has been a good day. – 5:17 PM
The Thunder own the Clippers draft picks. The Rockets own the Nets draft picks.
Today has been a good day. – 5:17 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
With salary cap projection increasing to $121 million next season, I’ve got the Spurs being able to open up a maximum of $38 million in cap space.
That would require letting all free agents walk and letting go of all players on non-guaranteed deals. – 4:49 PM
With salary cap projection increasing to $121 million next season, I’ve got the Spurs being able to open up a maximum of $38 million in cap space.
That would require letting all free agents walk and letting go of all players on non-guaranteed deals. – 4:49 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
This just in from the NBA:
Spurs at Bulls on Feb. 14 will be televised by NBA TV.
But…
Warriors at Spurs on April 9 will no longer be televised by NBA TV. – 4:14 PM
This just in from the NBA:
Spurs at Bulls on Feb. 14 will be televised by NBA TV.
But…
Warriors at Spurs on April 9 will no longer be televised by NBA TV. – 4:14 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Game day in San Antonio 🚀
⏰ 7:30 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español KLAT 1010AM pic.twitter.com/g05pLLcbTO – 4:00 PM
Game day in San Antonio 🚀
⏰ 7:30 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español KLAT 1010AM pic.twitter.com/g05pLLcbTO – 4:00 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Determining Eric Gordon’s trade value ahead of the deadline
clutchpoints.com/determining-er… – 3:57 PM
Determining Eric Gordon’s trade value ahead of the deadline
clutchpoints.com/determining-er… – 3:57 PM