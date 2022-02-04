Spurs want first-round pick and quality player if they trade Jakob Poeltl

To convince San Antonio to surrender Jakob Poeltl, sources say, would require a future first-round pick and a quality player.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Zach Collins is no longer on the Spurs injury report for the 1st time this season
Dejounte Murray and Jakob Poeltl are also both off the injury report.
Jock Landale remains in concussion protocols.
Lonnie Walker IV is out with right knee soreness.
Cacok and Wieskamp w/ Austin – 1:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spurs’ injury report for Thursday vs. Heat:
Keita Bates-Diop, Out, conditioning
Zach Collins, Out, conditioning
Jock Landale, Out, concussion protocol
Doug McDermott, Questionable, ankle sprain
Dejounte Murray, Questionable, wrist sprain
Jakob Poeltl, Out, Concussion Protocol – 6:37 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Spurs listing Doug McDermott (sprained ankle) and Dejounte Murray (sprained wrist) as questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. Heat.
Keita Bates-Diop, Zach Collins, Jock Landale and Jakob Poeltl ruled out.
No Heat injury report yet. – 6:33 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Jakob Poeltl and Jock Landale have both entered concussion protocol and are out tomorrow against Miami, per Spurs. This is Landale’s second concussion of the season. – 6:03 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
#Spurs will be without big men Jakob Poeltl and Jock Landale on Thursday against Miami after both landed in the league’s concussion protocols following blows to the head vs. GSW.
It’s the second stint in protocols this season for Landale after he missed time in the preseason. – 5:40 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop said the Spurs medical staff wouldn’t let Jakob Poeltl return because his “vision was bothering him” after he took the Kuminga elbow to the face with 9:17 left in the first half. – 11:15 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Jock Landale and Jakob Poeltl will both miss the rest of the game after they each took a hit to the head, per team. – 10:10 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
From the Spurs: Jakob Poeltl and Jock Landale both took a hit to the head and will not return to tonight’s game. – 10:09 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
McDermott limps to the locker room after tweaking … something. Also we haven’t seen Jakob Poeltl since taking a shot to the chops earlier. – 9:26 PM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
jakob poeltl seemed irritated by that sequence where kuminga straight up challenged him twice, the second time with ending with a euro-elbow to the nose – 9:13 PM
The Spurs would be more open to moving Poeltl had Gregg Popovich already broken the league’s all-time record for coaching victories. Popovich remains seven shy of passing his pal Don Nelson’s 1,335 career wins. -via marcstein.substack.com / February 4, 2022
Toronto is said to have interest in reacquiring center Jakob Poeltl from San Antonio. The Raptors’ recent 11-4 surge propelled them into Eastern Conference playoff contention, and they have been looking for center upgrades for some time. -via marcstein.substack.com / January 14, 2022