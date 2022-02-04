Teams interested in Robin Lopez trade

While Magic veterans Terrence Ross and Gary Harris remain available, I’m told that teams seeking a proven big man have registered interest in Orlando’s Robin Lopez.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
A big surprise, help from Robin Lopez and appearing on a reality show. I sat down with Thomas Bryant to find out how he kept his mind right during a long ACL rehab. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 9:28 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
“It’s hard for me to not go crazy not playing basketball.”
A big surprise, help from Robin Lopez and appearing on a reality show: how Thomas Bryant kept his mind right during a long ACL rehab. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 9:59 AM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Tie game after a layup by Robin Lopez over Terry Taylor. Just not tall enough to defend that. #Pacers – 8:51 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Robin Lopez, who hasn’t played in the last 6 games, checks in against the Pacers late in the 3Q and immediately makes his patented scoop hook shot. – 8:50 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
I am surprised the Magic didn’t go to Robin Lopez earlier. Just spamming post-ups against the Pacers’ Masaiball MASH unit. – 8:49 PM
Robin Lopez @rolopez42
Why are All Star Game Challanges limited to basketball? Can we get Giannis, Lebron and Steph going head to head on Jeopardy or Wheel of Fortune?
Or, I guess, Legends of the Hidden Temple. Do that one instead. – 5:41 PM
