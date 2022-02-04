Teams interested in Robin Lopez trade

Teams interested in Robin Lopez trade

Main Rumors

Teams interested in Robin Lopez trade

February 4, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
A big surprise, help from Robin Lopez and appearing on a reality show. I sat down with Thomas Bryant to find out how he kept his mind right during a long ACL rehab. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz…9:28 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
“It’s hard for me to not go crazy not playing basketball.”
A big surprise, help from Robin Lopez and appearing on a reality show: how Thomas Bryant kept his mind right during a long ACL rehab. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz…9:59 AM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Pacers up 4 with 7:30 to go in this game. The Magic turned to Robin Lopez, who hasn’t played in a while, to get a size advantage over the centerless Pacers and it’s working for Orlando. Rick Carlisle will have to get creative to close this one out. – 9:01 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Tie game after a layup by Robin Lopez over Terry Taylor. Just not tall enough to defend that. #Pacers8:51 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Robin Lopez, who hasn’t played in the last 6 games, checks in against the Pacers late in the 3Q and immediately makes his patented scoop hook shot. – 8:50 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
I am surprised the Magic didn’t go to Robin Lopez earlier. Just spamming post-ups against the Pacers’ Masaiball MASH unit. – 8:49 PM
Robin Lopez @rolopez42
Why are All Star Game Challanges limited to basketball? Can we get Giannis, Lebron and Steph going head to head on Jeopardy or Wheel of Fortune?
Or, I guess, Legends of the Hidden Temple. Do that one instead. – 5:41 PM

More on this storyline

, Main Rumors

, , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home