Thunder vs. Blazers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Oklahoma City Thunder (16-34) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (31-31) at Moda Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday February 4, 2022
Oklahoma City Thunder 66, Portland Trail Blazers 67 (Q3 04:23)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
David MacKay @DavidMacKayNBA
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR
Sean Highkin @highkin
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Norman Powell @npowell2404
Norman Powell @npowell2404
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Tony East @TEastNBA
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Let's hear it, what's your fav photo of the week? 📸
𝐕𝐎𝐓𝐄 and 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓 your answer below to enter to win and we’ll randomly select a winner to receive an entire suite to the game Monday, Feb. 7th thanks to @Socios! – 4:59 PM
Let’s hear it, what’s your fav photo of the week? 📸
𝐕𝐎𝐓𝐄 and 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓 your answer below to enter to win and we’ll randomly select a winner to receive an entire suite to the game Monday, Feb. 7th thanks to @Socios! – 4:59 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Tony East @TEastNBA
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
