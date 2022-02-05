Bucks signing Greg Monroe

Michael Scotto: The Milwaukee Bucks and free agent center Greg Monroe have agreed to a 10-day contract, a league source told @HoopsHype. Monroe had multiple 10-day offers on the table before choosing the Bucks.
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Milwaukee Bucks and free agent center Greg Monroe have agreed to a 10-day contract, a league source told @Jorge Sierra. Monroe had multiple 10-day offers on the table before choosing the Bucks. – 8:45 AM

Darren Wolfson: NEWS: Thought otherwise, especially after Celtics game, but assuming #Timberwolves are good Covid-wise today, they won’t sign Greg Monroe to another 10-day. Good news for him is that he will sign a 10-day with the Washington #Wizards. -via Twitter @DWolfsonKSTP / January 5, 2022

 

