Bucks signing Greg Monroe

Michael Scotto: The Milwaukee Bucks and free agent center Greg Monroe have agreed to a 10-day contract, a league source told @HoopsHype. Monroe had multiple 10-day offers on the table before choosing the Bucks.
Ava Wallace: The Wizards announce Greg Monroe’s 10-day contract. Monroe recently finished up a 10-day with Minnesota where he played three games, marking his first appearance since the 18-19 season. Hoyas fans who had all those games canceled… does this help?? -via Twitter @avarwallace / January 6, 2022
Darren Wolfson: NEWS: Thought otherwise, especially after Celtics game, but assuming #Timberwolves are good Covid-wise today, they won’t sign Greg Monroe to another 10-day. Good news for him is that he will sign a 10-day with the Washington #Wizards. -via Twitter @DWolfsonKSTP / January 5, 2022
Marc J. Spears: The Timberwolves say they have signed center Greg Monroe to a 10-day contract. -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / December 27, 2021