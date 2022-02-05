Bucks vs. Blazers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Milwaukee Bucks (32-21) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (32-32) at Moda Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Saturday February 5, 2022
Milwaukee Bucks 36, Portland Trail Blazers 28 (Q2 10:59)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR
First Quarter Box Score: Bucks 34, Trail Blazers 26
statsdmz.nba.com/pdfs/20220205/… – 10:41 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
According to the running live stats provided by the NBA, Donte DiVincenzo didn’t play that first quarter for the #Bucks – 10:41 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks made 7 threes.
The #Bucks made 7 threes.
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
First bucket as a Blazer ✅
First bucket as a Blazer ✅
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Blazers have trimmed an 18-point #Bucks lead to 34-26 to end the first quarter. – 10:38 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Bucks 34, Blazers 26: end of first quarter. 9 points, 1 rebound/steal for @Anfernee Simons. 2 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block for @Jusuf Nurkic. 8 points for @Ben McLemore. – 10:38 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Bucks have been content to switch their centers Portis and even Monroe onto Simons in PnR. Simons tries Monroe and gets his pocket picked. – 10:32 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Moose delivers his first bucket for the Bucks. pic.twitter.com/QgLkKEgFrS – 10:30 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Wesley Matthews gets a nice applause upon checking in from his former home crowd. Pat Connaughton did as well. – 10:29 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks are 6-for-10 from behind the three-point line and 11-for-17 overall in taking a 29-16 lead over the #Blazers with 3:42 to go in the first. – 10:27 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Greg Monroe gets his first bucket off an offensive rebound. #Bucks up 26-16. – 10:25 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Justise Winslow is the second Blazers player to wear No. 26, joining James “Hollywood” Robinson. – 10:25 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday has passed #Warrior star Eric “Sleepy” Floyd for No. 64 on the all-time assists list. – 10:23 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis 3-for-3 from the arc already tonight. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fH2UdLP779 – 10:21 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Justise Winslow making his Blazers debut now. Crowd reaction kind of indifferent. Not nearly as loud as the cheers for Giannis or the boos for Grayson Allen. – 10:21 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
FROM THE WILD, WILD EAST!
FROM THE WILD, WILD EAST!
Sean Highkin @highkin
Not close to sold out but this is the fullest the Rose Garden has been all season. The Giannis effect. – 10:19 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks are up 18-11 on the #Blazers at the start of the first quarter and Giannis Antetokounmpo is 3-for-3 from behind the three-point line. Portland had no interest in contesting. – 10:19 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
We may finally get the answer to how many 3s Giannis would have to hit for teams to have to guard him. He’s made three straight to open the game with no Blazer even pretending to close him out. – 10:18 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Giannis is 3-for-3 from three. Blazers defenders are giving it to him and he’s making them. – 10:17 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Damian Lillard just walked out of the tunnel to a loud ovation as he joins his team on the bench ahead of this Bucks contest – 10:08 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
There is a #Bengals jersey in the crowd here in Portland for #Bucks – #Blazers – 10:06 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The New Orleans Pelicans have been “really aggressive on the trade market for a guard,” according to @Brian Windhorst.
The New Orleans Pelicans have been “really aggressive on the trade market for a guard,” according to @Brian Windhorst.
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Saturday night starting 5.
1⃣ @Anfernee Simons
3⃣ @CJ McCollum
1⃣6⃣ @CJ Elleby
1⃣7⃣ @Tony Snell
2⃣7⃣ @Jusuf Nurkic
#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/3ZHSqZsxWt – 10:00 PM
Saturday night starting 5.
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Good to have Hoodie back in the building ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YimJQMUoPZ – 9:57 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs @Milwaukee Bucks
Sean Highkin @highkin
Jusuf Nurkic’s warmup music choice is the Bosnian reggae-rock group “Dubioza kolektiv” – 9:48 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Miami on the road beat the Hornets 104-86..the Heat trail the Bulls by five percentage points in a virtual tie for first in the EC. Cavs and Bucks 1 1/2 out. Philly 2 out. 76ers and Bulls Sunday 2:15 pre @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio network @Audacy Fired up! – 9:48 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Eric Bledsoe, who hasn’t missed a game this season, is being held out tonight with “left Achilles tendinopathy.” A separate fact that may or may not be related: due to his contract, Bledsoe is the most likely of the new guys to be flipped before Thursday. – 9:36 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
On the Bucks’ 3-game homestand, Jrue averaged 20.0 ppg on 57.5% shooting from the field with a 50% mark from three. pic.twitter.com/S1DvH6pwiw – 9:22 PM
Jason Quick @jwquick
Justise Winslow will make his Trail Blazers debut tonight against Milwaukee. Eric Bledsoe (Achilles) and Keon Johnson (ankle) are sidelined. pic.twitter.com/wo6U43ZE2S – 9:13 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
During his pregame presser, Mike Budenholzer told reporters they are going to throw Greg Monroe into the fire. Three games in four nights, so expect him to get some run.
During his pregame presser, Mike Budenholzer told reporters they are going to throw Greg Monroe into the fire. Three games in four nights, so expect him to get some run.
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Daigneault on Dort’s injury (facial contusion): “He got hit twice there. He had the Nurkic hit and then the Simons hit. We’ll check him out when we get back to OKC, but nothing further at this point.” – 9:05 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Update:
Update:
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis dropped 47 points last year in Portland on April 2, 2021. The Bucks snapped the Blazers’ 4-game win streak with a 127-109 win.
Giannis dropped 47 points last year in Portland on April 2, 2021. The Bucks snapped the Blazers’ 4-game win streak with a 127-109 win.
Sean Highkin @highkin
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer on new Blazer Eric Bledsoe: “Great guy. I love Bled. Really special human being. An incredible defender. An elite, elite-level defender. I think they’re getting a very good player. He’s one of my favorite people. I love him.” – 8:40 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Tonight, we’re talking with Tony Snell about last night’s performance, today’s game vs. the Bucks, and what’s the latest with his beloved Blackberry phone #RipCity Pregame shows starts at 6:30pm on @ROOTSPORTS_NW pic.twitter.com/TRDcE0Fgut – 8:34 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Chauncey Billups says there’s no word yet on whether the three new guys will be able to play. Still waiting on league approval. Even once it’s final Keon Johnson would be out with an ankle injury. The other two (Winslow+Bledsoe) Billups says he’ll play if he has them. – 8:20 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers don’t list Norman Powell or Robert Covington on injury report.
Clippers don’t list Norman Powell or Robert Covington on injury report.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ivica Zubac is listed by the Clippers as questionable to play vs. Bucks tomorrow because of the sore right calf he was testing out today before practice. pic.twitter.com/dOJqgIS3T1 – 8:12 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
The @Milwaukee Bucks begin their 4-game trip out west tonight. Put on the pot of coffee and hang with me for the night
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Tonight’s Gameday Poster 🎨
Tonight’s Gameday Poster 🎨
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Saturday night showdown behind the arc.
Saturday night showdown behind the arc.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Greg Monroe is ready to play tonight at the start of his 10-day contract for the #Bucks
Greg Monroe is ready to play tonight at the start of his 10-day contract for the #Bucks
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Some new faces in the building 👋 pic.twitter.com/Dlo4T831xy – 6:48 PM
Jon Hamm @JonMHamm
Remember the last time a Thunder guard suffered a face injury in Portland pic.twitter.com/A6uIPiLOIB – 6:37 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
I know some Portland fans are down about that Norm/Covington trade and see it as purely a financial move, but I would bet the team really values acquiring Keon Johnson. He ticks a lot of the boxes this FO has valued in the past as a young, highly athletic player with HS pedigree – 6:15 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Halftime: Grizzlies 76, Magic 56
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Embarrassed to admit I was today years old when I found out Evan Mobley is the son of former Bucks legend Eric Mobley – 5:26 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Lu Dort is out tonight against Sacramento. He got hit in the face late in last nights victory over Portland and is out with a facial contusion.
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers Injury Report:
Justise Winslow (trade pending), Eric Bledsoe (trade pending), Keon Johnson (trade pending), Larry Nance Jr. (right knee), Nassir Little (left shoulder), Damian Lillard (core muscle recovery) and Cody Zeller (right knee) are out for today’s game vs Bucks – 4:54 PM
Blazers Injury Report:
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Justise Winslow, Eric Bledsoe, Keon Johnson (all trade pending), Larry Nance Jr. (right knee; inflammation), Nassir Little (left shoulder recovery), Damian Lillard (core muscle recovery) and Cody Zeller (right knee recovery) are out for today’s game against Milwaukee. – 4:38 PM
Jay Allen @PDXjay
#Blazers list Eric Bledsoe, Keon Johnson, & Justise Winslow as out/trade pending for tonight’s game against the Bucks. Larry Nance Jr. (right knee inflammation) is also out. @RipCityRadio620 – 4:36 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
First meeting with the Bucks this season.
First meeting with the Bucks this season.
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Woke up and the first thing I saw was Greg Monroe getting shots up in a Bucks uni.
