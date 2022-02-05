Joe Vardon: The Cavaliers are trying to acquire Caris LeVert from the Pacers ahead of next week’s deadline. For a little twist, Indiana is on its way to Cleveland today for a game tomorrow, @The Athletic
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Cavaliers trying to acquire Caris LeVert, Ricky Rubio on the table
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Caris LeVert stayed after practice for ~30mins to get more shots up and was the last player off the court. This after his 42-point showing last night v Chicago. pic.twitter.com/EECimtv1at – 2:42 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
The Cavaliers are trying to acquire Caris LeVert from the Pacers ahead of next week’s deadline. For a little twist, Indiana is on its way to Cleveland today for a game tomorrow, @The Athletic – 12:18 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Caris LeVert scores season-high 42, but Ayo Dosunmu’s late dunk lifts Bulls past #Pacers indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 10:13 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Dosunmu. Dunk. Dagger.
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Vucevic may have just iced the game with a layup. #Bulls up 118-112 with 41.1 seconds left. He’s got 36 and 17.
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Caris LeVert has attacked the Matt Thomas matchup quickly and eagerly. – 8:50 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
End of 3Q: #Bulls 93, #Pacers 90
Caris LeVert with 30 points, six assists and five rebounds. Terry Taylor has 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Halftime: Bulls 65, #Pacers 62
Caris LeVert single-handedly keep Indiana in the game with a 28-point first half on 12-for-14 shooting.
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Halftime: Bulls 65, Pacers 62
DeMar DeRozan has 17 points and 5 assists. Nikola Vucevic has 18 points (7-9 FG) and 10 rebounds. Ayo Dosunmu has 8 assists
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Caris LeVert with 26 points, but the lack of size is really hurting the #Pacers. Indiana trails 56-48. – 7:53 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Pretty good 1stQ for #Bulls, they lea Indiana 40-33; Vucevic has 13 & 6. But Caris Levert is on pace to score 88. Can he do it? – 7:35 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Caris LeVert played the entire first quarter and scored 22 points on 10-11 shooting
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Caris LeVert with a 22-point first quarter, and the #Pacers still trail by 7.
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls post season-high for 1st-quarter points with 40.
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Caris LeVert drops 20 points in the first quarter, highlighting continued defensive problems for the Bulls despite their major size advantage tonight. – 7:32 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Caris LeVert with a 20-point first quarter. Major buckets being given out. 40 ball incoming? #Pacers – 7:31 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers starters tonight against the #Bulls:
— Caris LeVert
— Chris Duarte
— Justin Holiday
— Torrey Craig
— Terry Taylor, who is making his first #NBA start.
While the Cavs have placed calls on wing reinforcements such as Eric Gordon and Caris LeVert, both the Rockets’ and Pacers’ asking prices have been described as too high for Cleveland. The Cavaliers seem to prefer sending two second-round picks to acquire either player, but the Rockets believe they can get a first-rounder for Gordon, and the Pacers are seeking more than a first-round pick for LeVert. -via Bleacher Report / February 2, 2022
Eric Gordon’s value hasn’t been this high in years after he’s had multiple injury-plagued seasons. The Cavaliers have kept tabs on Gordon, Caris LeVert, Terrence Ross, among shooting guards on the trade market, I’ve heard. -via HoopsHype / January 26, 2022