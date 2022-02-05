Daily statistical milestones: DeMar DeRozan moves past Reggie Theus and more

shares
By HoopsHype |
February 5, 2022
Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
Eric Gordon No. 25 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Dale Ellis with 1,722 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Kevin Durant
Mike Conley No. 44 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Bradley Beal with 1,435 three-pointers. He’s now 13 away from Lou Williams
Patrick Mills No. 49 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Antoine Walker with 1,388 three-pointers. He’s now 6 away from Kevin Love
Kyrie Irving No. 59 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of CJ McCollum with 1,297 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Terry Porter
DeMar DeRozan No. 61 in points now
Moved ahead of Reggie Theus and Dale Ellis with 19,028 points. He’s now 153 away from Gail Goodrich
Mike Conley No. 70 in steals now
Moved ahead of Kyle Lowry and Paul Millsap with 1,325 steals. He’s now 12 away from Quinn Buckner
Gordon Hayward No. 128 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Isaiah Thomas with 1,020 three-pointers. He’s now 8 away from George Hill
DeMar DeRozan No. 155 in assists now
Moved ahead of Earl Monroe with 3,599 assists. He’s now 14 away from Sedale Threatt
Justin Holiday No. 157 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Raymond Felton with 927 three-pointers. He’s now 7 away from Chucky Atkins
Donovan Mitchell No. 176 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Eric Bledsoe and OJ Mayo with 860 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Terry Rozier
Kevin Love No. 180 in points now
Moved ahead of Andre Iguodala with 13,950 points. He’s now 26 away from Carlos Boozer
Mike Conley No. 184 in points now
Moved ahead of Bob Love with 13,907 points. He’s now 3 away from Alvan Adams and Ron Harper
Nikola Vucevic No. 190 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Andrew Bynum with 659 blocks. He’s now 9 away from Bill Cartwright
Andre Drummond No. 198 in steals now
Moved ahead of John Starks, Jim Paxson and Mario Chalmers with 952 steals. He’s now tied with Mike Woodson
Jeff Green No. 211 in points now
Moved ahead of Jeff Mullins with 13,018 points. He’s now 40 away from Metta World Peace
Al Horford No. 212 in assists now
Moved ahead of Dick Van Arsdale with 3,061 assists. He’s now 11 away from Dolph Schayes
Jayson Tatum No. 216 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Marcus Thornton and Mark Jackson with 736 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Monta Ellis
Fred VanVleet No. 220 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Victor Oladipo, Hubert Davis, John Salmons, Steve Kerr and Karl-Anthony Towns with 730 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Toni Kukoc
DeMar DeRozan No. 228 in steals now
Moved ahead of Gerald Wilkins with 908 steals. He’s now 2 away from World Free and Darnell Valentine
Hassan Whiteside No. 232 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Trevor Ariza with 5,323 rebounds. He’s now 24 away from Mark West
Doug McDermott No. 235 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Dennis Schroeder with 702 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Tony Snell
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eric Walden
@tribjazz
In his much-anticipated return from a concussion-related absence, Donovan Mitchell delivers not only 27 points, six assists, efficient shooting and impressive playmaking, but also an infectious energy that powered the Jazz to a much-needed blowout victory. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20…
– 1:05 AM
Dave Early
@DavidEarly
“I don’t feel like I’m close to where I wanna be personally, just I have like mountain high expectations for myself.”
-Kyrie Irving – 12:36 AM
Nick Friedell
@NickFriedell
Kyrie: “Building championship habits takes time. And time is not necessarily always on our side. I don’t know what game this is for me, so I’m still just getting used to being in this flow of everything right now, still being in an observant place. – 12:20 AM
Brian Lewis
@NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving on #Nets
loss to #Jazz
: “We had a few chances and some of our focus level diminished as they started making shots. We came to the bench, had some good talks about adjustments we wanted to make, but it was just a battle of will tonight and they took over the game.” – 12:13 AM
Dave Early
@DavidEarly
“There’s no time to feel like our season is in doomsday or we need to push the panic button at all points but we have to face reality that a lot of our guys, a lot of my teammates, we’re still getting to know one another….”
-Kyrie Irving on Nets 7 game slide – 12:13 AM
Kristian Winfield
@Krisplashed
Shoutouts to @Nick Friedell
for asking some good questions of Kyrie Irving in Utah tonight. Irving admits he’s not where he wants to be and the game is different when all the stars aren’t playing the way they need to. Full quote and story coming soon. – 12:08 AM
Alex Schiffer
@Alex__Schiffer
Tonight marked Kyrie Irving’s 11th game of the 22 he’s eligible for. On the halfway mark, Irving said he’s not close to where he wants to be, but admits his expectations for himself are extremely high. – 12:07 AM
Kristian Winfield
@Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving says the defense wasn’t good, and taking the ball out under the rim every possession “is a demoralizing way to play basketball.” – 12:03 AM
Ben Anderson
@BensHoops
Alex Jensen on Donovan Mitchell:
“There’s so much focus other teams have on him that it frees up other guys offensively — he’s Donovan Mitchell, it makes life a lot easier for everybody.”
#TakeNote
| @KSLSports – 11:54 PM
Eric Walden
@tribjazz
Udoka Azubuike, on Donovan Mitchell’s night: “He was unbelievable. It looked like a video game. There was one time I had to catch myself in the moment, because I was just watching him. Every shot was going in. Don is a stud.” – 11:45 PM
Ryan Miller
@millerjryan
Alex Jensen on Donovan Mitchell’s return: “He takes pressure off the other guys, especially Mike. There’s so much focus on him that he frees up other guys offensively. He’s Donovan Mitchell, he makes everything a lot easier for everybody.” – 11:30 PM
Eric Walden
@tribjazz
Alex Jensen, on Donovan Mitchell’s return: “He looked really good. He was running, defending, passing. He looked really good out there. … He takes pressure off of other guys, especially Mike. He’s Donovan Mitchell, so he makes life easy for everybody.” – 11:27 PM
Kristian Winfield
@Krisplashed
Donovan Mitchell scored 27 points and only missed 2 shots. He was 8-of-10 from the field and 6-of-7 from downtown.
Whatever defense the Nets played earlier in the season has regressed beyond recognition. This was an abomination. – 11:19 PM
Ben Anderson
@BensHoops
Donovan Mitchell’s 27 points are the most points he’s scored in a game when he’s taken 10 shots or fewer.
Only he, Eric Gordon, and Kevin Durant have done that this season. – 11:17 PM
Tony Jones
@Tjonesonthenba
Utah defeats Brooklyn 125-102. 27 for Donovan Mitchell in his return. 19/11/4 for Bojan Bogdanovic. Terrific performance on both ends. Utah moves to 32-21 on the season. The Jazz have a winning streak. GAME OF THE YEAR ON MONDAY NIGHT – 11:07 PM
Andy Larsen
@andyblarsen
Jazz beat the Nets, 125-102. Just absolutely obliterated them; the scoreline makes it look closer than it was.
Donovan Mitchell with a casual 27/6/3. Bogdanovic 17/11/4, a +36. Paschall had 16p, Whiteside 15p.
Next up: the other NYC team, the Knicks, on Monday. – 11:07 PM
David Hardisty
@clutchfans
Nets are going to lose their 7th straight game. Their next 4 games:
@ Denver (no Harden?)
Boston (no Kyrie)
—– TRADE DEADLINE —–
@ Washington
@ Miami – 10:51 PM
Tim MacMahon
@espn_macmahon
Donovan Mitchell looked refreshed and in rhythm during his return after missing 8 games with a concussion. Scored 27 points on 10 FGA, dished out 6 assists and made several energy plays. Assume he’s done for night with Jazz up 31 in fourth. – 10:51 PM
Brian Mahoney
@briancmahoney
Nets down 32 after three in Utah. Nash can probably take a chance at a comeback and leave Irving out there, and if it doesn’t work out just rest him when they get back home. – 10:43 PM
Eric Walden
@tribjazz
End 3Q: Jazz 105, Nets 73. Donovan Mitchell with 25p (7-9 FGs, 6-7 from 3), 5a, 3r. Kyrie Irving with 15p, (6-20 FGs, 3-8 from 3), 6a, 3r. – 10:40 PM
Ryan Miller
@millerjryan
Donovan Mitchell has played 19 minutes — he’s got 25 points, five assists and three rebounds. Jazz lead 105-73 going to the 4th. – 10:40 PM
Nick Friedell
@NickFriedell
As strange as it is given his current part-time status, Nash would be wise to get Kyrie out of this game. The last thing the Nets need is for him to get hurt in a game they’re losing by 33. – 10:36 PM
Ryan Miller
@millerjryan
The Jazz are a lot better with Donovan Mitchell.
Utah leads 68-47 at the half — and really one of the most impressive halves of the season when it comes to consistent effort and execution. Everything clicking. – 10:03 PM
Alex Schiffer
@Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Jazz lead the Nets 68-47. Cam Thomas has a game-high 14 points. Patty Mills has 11. The arena is playing ‘Love on Top’ by Beyonce. That’s been the highlight of the half. I’m going to get a milkshake from Chick-Fil-A. I earned this. – 10:02 PM
Eric Walden
@tribjazz
Joe Ingles said today that Patty Mills was at his house last night, and as they were discussing Mills’ year, he mentioned he already had a career-high for 3s made in a season. Most he’d made in a full season before: 161. This season, came into tonight at 165. He’s added 3 more. – 9:54 PM
Keith Smith
@KeithSmithNBA
It’s not out of play that the Nets could slip to 7 or 8 and into the Play-In in the East.
That sets up a situation where they wouldn’t have Kyrie Irving available for a must-win game(s).
That’s a laughable premise as recently as a month or so ago. Now, it could happen. Unreal. – 9:49 PM
Adam Wexler
@AdamJWexler
With that late 1st half 3ptFG, Eric Gordon is now tied for 25th on the all-time 3-point FG made (1,722) list. He’s tied with Kevin Durant. Also tied with Durant for 10th most among active players. #Rockets
– 9:39 PM
Jonathan Feigen
@Jonathan_Feigen
Eric Gordon is 3 of 3 on 3s, moving into the top 25 in NBA history in 3-pointers. He’s tied with Kevin Durant, who might hit some more, too. Probably not tonight. – 9:37 PM
Joe Gabriele
@CavsJoeG
Kevin Love cans two FT w/1.2 to play, #Cavs (32-21) gut one out in CHA, weather Hornets late rally – win 102-101 thriller; CLE, snap 3-gm road skid, hold NBA’s highest-scoring team to 41%FG, 13pts below avg; monster game for Jarrett Allen (29pts, 22reb) on eve of All-Star snub. pic.twitter.com/yQ0kT5L7Xo
– 9:35 PM
Mike McGraw
@McGrawDHSports
Crazy ending to Cle-Cha, everyone thought game was over, but Cavs used their challenge on last play and after review, Kevin Love was sent to the line and hit winning FTs to win by 1 – 9:31 PM
Kelsey Russo
@kelseyyrusso
WOW. Free throws had been an issue as of late for Cleveland, but Kevin Love comes in, knocks down two and the Cavs hold it down on the defensive end in the final 1.2 seconds. #Cavs
win 102-101 over the Hornets.
Jarrett Allen finished with 29 pts and 22 rebounds. Love with 25 pts – 9:28 PM
Darnell Mayberry
@DarnellMayberry
Final: Bulls 122, Pacers 115.
Nikola Vučević: 36/17/4
DeMar DeRozan: 31/5/7
Ayo Dosunmu: 15 pts, 14 asts
Javonte Green: 16/3/2
Matt Thomas: 10/2/1
The Bulls are now 33-19. – 9:27 PM
Nick Friedell
@NickFriedell
James Johnson has already taken 8 shots. The Nets are just 4-for-19 from the field. Kyrie is 1-for-6. Jazz getting any kind of look they want. Brooklyn has the look of a team that is ready to get home. The problem is they still have the rest of this game — and another in Denver. – 9:23 PM
Tony East
@TEastNBA
Big slam from Dosunmu followed by a missed Justin Holiday 3 and this one is probably over. Bulls have the ball up 5 with just 6 seconds left, and fans are heading for the exits.
Good fight from the undermanned Pacers, but not enough defensive punch tonight. – 9:22 PM
Ryan Miller
@millerjryan
Donovan Mitchell already has 5 points and an assist in his return and had a hand in all 8 points as Jazz jump out to an 8-0 lead. – 9:14 PM
Andy Larsen
@andyblarsen
Jazz out to an entirely Donovan Mitchell-fueled 8-0 start, timeout Nets. It’s good to have the Jazz’s All-Star guard back. – 9:13 PM
Eric Walden
@tribjazz
Jazz’s first offensive possession: Donovan Mitchell fires a no-look pass to Royce O’Neale for an and-1 layup. – 9:11 PM
Alex Schiffer
@Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Salt Lake City. It has been a day. Getting to media seating was a conquest in itself. Nets-Jazz tip shortly. It’s Kyrie Irving and co. vs. Donovan Mitchell…and co. Battle of two NY/NJ area point guards. Does the losing streak get to seven? Updates to come. – 9:02 PM
Rod Boone
@rodboone
Cavs are on a 43-19 run and are threatening to make this a laugher. #Hornets
down 70-56 with 5:38 left in the third quarter. Kevin Love is out here banging in threes. – 8:37 PM
Rob Schaefer
@rob_schaef
Halftime: Bulls 65, Pacers 62
DeMar DeRozan has 17 points and 5 assists. Nikola Vucevic has 18 points (7-9 FG) and 10 rebounds. Ayo Dosunmu has 8 assists
Caris LeVert has 28 points, 5 dimes and is shooting 12-14 – 8:01 PM
Rod Boone
@rodboone
Looks like Jarrett Allen bumped knees with Gordon Hayward during Hayward’s drive to basket. Allen limped gingerly on his left as he walked off the floor. – 7:46 PM
KC Johnson
@KCJHoop
DeMar DeRozan has cracked 19,000 career points tonight and also passed Dale Ellis for 62nd on NBA all-time scoring list.
Next up? Former Bulls star Reggie Theus. – 7:30 PM
James Boyd
@RomeovilleKid
Bulls score on a layup by Javonte Green and then DeMar DeRozan make a midrange jumper and then Ayo scores on a layup and then Vucevic scores a layup. #Pacers
call timeout trailing 8-0. – 7:12 PM
Tony East
@TEastNBA
Terry Taylor, who is averaging 19.5 points and 12 rebounds per game in his last two appearances, will get the start at center for the Pacers tonight. It’s his first career start. Torrey Craig, Justin Holiday, Caris LeVert, and Chris Duarte will start alongside him. – 6:50 PM
Anthony Puccio
@APOOCH
Things have been rocky since James Harden got to Brooklyn. Kyrie part-time, injuries, COVID, and his own inconsistency this season.
He’s frustrated and he’s a free agent this summer. The Big 3 has hardly played together… Nets would be foolish if they didn’t field calls. – 6:18 PM
Sam Quinn
@SamQuinnCBS
What do we think Brooklyn prioritizes in a Simmons + for Harden deal?
Maxey obviously has the most upside. Curry probably does the most for their specific roster needs. Thybulle and Simmons could survive offensively with KD and Kyrie. Picks open up the most flexibility. – 5:09 PM
Sarah Todd
@NBASarah
I’m so exhausted today, I’m really just hoping and praying that Kyrie doesn’t try to smudge Vivint or something. I just can’t deal with anything like that today 😂 – 4:02 PM
Eric Walden
@tribjazz
All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, who will play Friday vs. Nets, called the latest rumor of discord with Utah Jazz teammate Rudy Gobert “blatantly not true.” He also discussed at length his recovery from the concussion he suffered Jan. 17. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20…
– 2:52 PM