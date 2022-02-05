Danilo Gallinari an option for Toronto?

The Toronto Raptors have also expressed interest in trading for Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari, HoopsHype has learned. Toronto is one of a handful of teams who’ve inquired about Gallinari. It’s worth noting Toronto has looked to trade Goran Dragic, who is in the final year of his contract. Dragic could be used as a potential trade chip to match salaries with Gallinari.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Nick Gallo doing play by play is going to be a treat, heard him on The Blue games, just call @NickAGallo the Swiss Army Knife. – 10:01 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Matt Pinto is out tonight (non-COVID illness), so Nick Gallo is stepping in as the play-by-play man alongside Michael Cage.
Shoutout to the Thunder broadcast team, which has done a nice job adjusting.
A reminder that Chris Fisher will be back on the broadcast tomorrow. – 9:59 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Nate McMillan didn’t give any indication on what the front court rotation will look like with Danilo Gallinari out for tonight’s game. – 6:08 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For tonight’s game at Toronto:
John Collins (right shoulder soreness) is questionable.
Lou Williams (low back spasms) is questionable.
Danilo Gallinari (right hamstring tightness) is out. – 1:02 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
For tonight’s game at Toronto:
John Collins (right shoulder soreness) is questionable.
Lou Williams (low back spasms) is questionable.
Danilo Gallinari (right hamstring tightness) is out. – 1:00 PM
Danilo Gallinari @gallinari8888
We are back, like a phoenix from the ashes! 🔙🔥
WWWWWWW*W
#GoHawks #BelieveAtlanta pic.twitter.com/mQjuZhmUDt – 7:45 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Gallinari drawing that double in the post that left Young open for 3 likely led to this move to Smith at the four. #Suns – 9:18 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks up 32-30 over the Suns at the end of the first quarter.
Young: 10/2, 4/6 FG
Hunter/Gallinari: 6 each
Collins: 5, 2/3 FG
Hawks shot 58 percent from the floor, 50 percent from 3 – 8:01 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Notice #Suns logo.
Looks a little off right?
Well, every team has their interactions with fans on game nights.
So Atlanta has this thing with players drawing #NBA logos from memory.
Call it doodling.
Danilo Gallinari drew the #Suns logo. pic.twitter.com/5gXZuQt2Er – 7:52 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Danilo Gallinari and John Collins shooting. John has a wristwatch on his left wrist. Is that common for a practice? pic.twitter.com/b6Ti1RogrR – 12:27 PM
Danilo Gallinari @gallinari8888
🤜🤛 Being a team means that everybody matters.
That’s our potential. It’s up to us to exploit it.
@Jaryd Wilson
#GoHawks #BelieveAtlanta pic.twitter.com/WR0jPUjh40 – 10:46 AM
More on this storyline
The 76ers and Hawks briefly kicked around a trade of Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris for John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Danilo Gallinari, league sources told HoopsHype. However, those talks stalled quickly, with Atlanta uninterested in Harris and unlikely to be able to flip him to a third team. -via HoopsHype / January 26, 2022
Danilo Gallinari’s name also started to circulate among league executives on Monday. His $20 million salary could serve as cap filler for a larger impact veteran. Only $5 million of Gallinari’s salary is guaranteed for next season, the final of his three-year deal. Meanwhile, Solomon Hill, out for the season with a hamstring tear, is a strong trade candidate in order to open a roster spot. -via Bleacher Report / January 14, 2022
Danilo Gallinari on trade rumors: “I’d like to stay until the end of the season also because changing in-season is never easy, for many reasons. But anything can happen “. -via Sky.it / January 12, 2022