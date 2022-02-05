Grizzlies vs. Magic: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Memphis Grizzlies (36-18) play against the Orlando Magic (41-41) at Amway Center
Game Time: 5:00 PM EST on Saturday February 5, 2022
Memphis Grizzlies 41, Orlando Magic 26 (Q2 10:35)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
S— that was a scary fall by Desmond Bane. Right on the hip. That hurts. – 5:41 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
first 12 in the books.
we lead by 13.
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/gxg2vkWdgl – 5:41 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Great Saturday afternoon start for the Grizz!
up 37-24 over the Magic after the 1st qtr.
10 assists on 14 made FGs. 5 three-pointers. quick 12 by Ja Morant. 18pts in the paint. & only 1 turnover. – 5:40 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Grizzlies 37, Magic 24.
Memphis closed the quarter on a 15-2 run. Magic shooting 30% compared to the Grizzlies’ 53.8%, including 55.6% on 3s.
Wendell: 6 points, 6 rebounds
F. Wagner/Anthony/Suggs: 5 points each.
Morant: 12 points – 5:38 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
End of 1Q: Grizzlies 37, Magic 24
Morant: 12 points, 4 assists
Jackson: 7 points
Carter: 6 points, 6 rebounds
F. Wagner/Anthony/Suggs: 5 points each
Grizzlies ended the period on a 15-2 run. – 5:37 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
End 1Q: Grizzlies 37, Magic 24
Was Ja Morant supposed to be dealing with an injury or something? – 5:37 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
12 points.
4 assists.
It’s only the first quarter for @Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/5BYi49iwj7 – 5:33 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
another game, another Franz Euro step 🤧
📺: https://t.co/3b5LcPuNP3 pic.twitter.com/OofSdKbcER – 5:32 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
there’s those weird, off-color panels again. Seems likely they’re from one of the Magic’s other courts, and somehow these panels in particular got mixed up?? pic.twitter.com/xugicF1qjU – 5:28 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
#NEBHInjuryReport vs. Orlando:
Bol Bol (right foot surgery) – OUT
P.J. Dozier (left ACL surgery) – OUT – 5:20 PM
#NEBHInjuryReport vs. Orlando:
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
ninja and the unicorn man 🦄 🥷
@Ja Morant | @Jaren Jackson Jr. pic.twitter.com/BweO8gQoVq – 5:16 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Hot start for the Magic and Grizzlies: both have made 4 of their first 6 shots.
Magic lead 14-10 three minutes in. – 5:15 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Orlando going bombs away from the 3-point line, which isn’t a terrible strategy given the circumstances. – 5:14 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ja Morant just went coast-to-coast off a made free throw. Ran it right to the rim before the Magic were even remotely ready. – 5:14 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
The Grizzlies start the game with — you guessed it — and alley-oop. The most fun team in the NBA. – 5:11 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
These Magic uniforms make me thirsty pic.twitter.com/GVBXYPvCME – 5:11 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,183 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 5:11 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Grizzlies and Magic have tipped off pic.twitter.com/oRCf0mPJdt – 5:11 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Early tip tonight for Grizzlies-Magic. Game starting now. Great chance to see two fun, exciting, young teams. – 5:10 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The only Celtics on the injury report for tomorrow at the Magic are Bol Bol and P.J. Dozier. Both players remain out. – 5:09 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
IT’S THE ROLL CALL. IT’S THE ROLL CALL.
🚨 GRIZZ TWITTER WHERE YOU WATCHING FROM 🚨 pic.twitter.com/szw2XuhlUP – 5:00 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Still only three teams project to have 2022-23 cap space after cap projection revised from $119M to $121M:
1. Detroit Pistons – $31.4M
2. Orlando Magic – $28.1M
3. San Antonio Spurs – $22.5M
Full pre-trade deadline summer 2022 landscape outlook coming for @spotrac soon! – 4:56 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
first five out 🆚 @Orlando Magic
🥷 @Ja Morant
🎯 @Desmond Bane
🎱 @Ziaire Williams
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🥝 @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon // #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/fdpt4FOTGZ – 4:49 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
The new guys are not going to play tonight according to the Blazers’ newest injury report. Would think their debuts are coming Tuesday vs Orlando – 4:39 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 54 vs MEMPHIS
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣4️⃣F: @Wendell Carter Jr.
5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba
5️⃣0️⃣G: @Cole Anthony
4️⃣G: @jalensuggs
⏰5 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 4:30 p.m.)
📲Bally Sports app
📻@1045thebeat
#MagicTogether – 4:33 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
put it on a poster 😤
Grizzlies vs. Magic tonight at 5 p.m. on @BallySportsFL
#NBA75 x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/z4LZQPsKus – 4:30 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Woke up and the first thing I saw was Greg Monroe getting shots up in a Bucks uni.
Had to do some quick googling for confirmation. Jason Kidd is coaching elsewhere, MCW is in Orlando, John Henson is fishing and the Bucks are the champs. It is still 2022. It wasn’t a dream. – 4:01 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said Ja Morant (foot soreness) will be a game-time decision. He will see how he feels after his pre-game routine. – 3:44 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Grizzlies star Ja Morant (right foot soreness) is a game-time decision vs. the Magic, per Taylor Jenkins. – 3:43 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Taylor Jenkins says the Magic kick the ball ahead further than any of them, and they’ve been getting good results on getting into the paint — pointed to Anthony, Suggs, and Wagner’s ability to do so – 3:40 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Taylor Jenkins on Ziaire Williams: “Whether he’s starting or coming off the bench, he’s making an impact on winning” – 3:39 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Taylor Jenkins says there are a lot of things they’re learning about Ziaire Williams — 1st points to his defensive versatlity, and this starting stint is giving him great lessons to learn. Offensively, he likes the pace he brings, and how he’s always in the right spots – 3:38 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Chuma Okeke warming up prior to facing the Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/uDQbY7Nvjh – 3:28 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley used the words “swag” and “confidence” to describe the Grizzlies.
“They’re a very well coached team as well as a high spirited team.” – 3:23 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
didn’t know drip was in the forecast 💧
#ULTRADrip x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/mbiWNDfb4w – 2:45 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
ain’t nothing over there
@Jalen Suggs x #SlowMoSaturday pic.twitter.com/eWbjVijWHm – 1:55 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
NO. 4️⃣4️⃣
@Luka Doncic now joins Oscar Robertson as the only two players in @nba history with 8 or more 30/10/15 games. Magic 🪄
@ModeloUSA | #ModeloMilestone pic.twitter.com/V0FF4LgDTQ – 1:07 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
the magic stuff ✨
game day poster series pres. by @MountainDew
🎨: Steven Fessey pic.twitter.com/4EGAmmPwR6 – 12:00 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Magic will be wearing their City Edition jerseys tonight as they host the Grizzlies at 5 p.m. – 11:42 AM
