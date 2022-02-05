Heat vs. Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Miami Heat (33-20) play against the Charlotte Hornets (25-25) at Spectrum Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday February 5, 2022
Miami Heat 101, Charlotte Hornets 71 (Q4 04:34)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics are getting some standings help from the Heat tonight. Miami is blowing out Charlotte. That will drop the Hornets a full game behind Boston. – 8:59 PM
Celtics are getting some standings help from the Heat tonight. Miami is blowing out Charlotte. That will drop the Hornets a full game behind Boston. – 8:59 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Yikes. Hornets had been at their best (+4.7 pp100p) in the 3rd quarter prior to tonight. pic.twitter.com/G0f2Ls0JQO – 8:56 PM
Yikes. Hornets had been at their best (+4.7 pp100p) in the 3rd quarter prior to tonight. pic.twitter.com/G0f2Ls0JQO – 8:56 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
If Heat win tonight, then when it comes to East coach for All-Star Game:
— Bulls’ Billy Donovan if Chicago defeats visiting Philadelphia on Sunday.
— Otherwise, it’s Heat’s Erik Spoelstra for second time in his career (also 2013). – 8:52 PM
If Heat win tonight, then when it comes to East coach for All-Star Game:
— Bulls’ Billy Donovan if Chicago defeats visiting Philadelphia on Sunday.
— Otherwise, it’s Heat’s Erik Spoelstra for second time in his career (also 2013). – 8:52 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Only gave up 8 points in that third quarter #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/vGSaGWEfeu – 8:51 PM
Only gave up 8 points in that third quarter #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/vGSaGWEfeu – 8:51 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo has tied a career-high with 21 shot attempts and the Heat just outscored the Hornets 35-8 in the third quarter. How’s your Saturday night going? – 8:48 PM
Bam Adebayo has tied a career-high with 21 shot attempts and the Heat just outscored the Hornets 35-8 in the third quarter. How’s your Saturday night going? – 8:48 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Why yes, Heat has outscored Hornets 35-8 in the third to lead by 22 late in third. – 8:45 PM
Why yes, Heat has outscored Hornets 35-8 in the third to lead by 22 late in third. – 8:45 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Only a matter of time before P.J. drained a 3 👌 pic.twitter.com/kajyu6Oe3M – 8:44 PM
Only a matter of time before P.J. drained a 3 👌 pic.twitter.com/kajyu6Oe3M – 8:44 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler currently has the weirdest 27 point performance I’ve seen all season lol – 8:42 PM
Jimmy Butler currently has the weirdest 27 point performance I’ve seen all season lol – 8:42 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I’ve legitimately never seen Bam Adebayo look at the rim so much
He’s not thinking
He’s just going
His best version – 8:40 PM
I’ve legitimately never seen Bam Adebayo look at the rim so much
He’s not thinking
He’s just going
His best version – 8:40 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Hornets struggles recently is somewhat down to individuals not playing to the same standard as earlier in the season. Hayward, Oubre, Martin, important players who have all struggled in recent games – 8:39 PM
Hornets struggles recently is somewhat down to individuals not playing to the same standard as earlier in the season. Hayward, Oubre, Martin, important players who have all struggled in recent games – 8:39 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
I’ve been traveling w/ my 16 month old for 16 hours today. Still traveling. Needless to say, I won’t be watching #Hornets game tonight. #AllFly ! pic.twitter.com/UwZKNJed0M – 8:31 PM
I’ve been traveling w/ my 16 month old for 16 hours today. Still traveling. Needless to say, I won’t be watching #Hornets game tonight. #AllFly ! pic.twitter.com/UwZKNJed0M – 8:31 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
First Half 📸📸📸
Let’s keep it going! 👊
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/SA0aklQsVt – 8:31 PM
First Half 📸📸📸
Let’s keep it going! 👊
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/SA0aklQsVt – 8:31 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
18 shot attempts by Bam Adebayo already
Forget efficiency
They need this type of takeoff turn in terms of taking over the offense – 8:29 PM
18 shot attempts by Bam Adebayo already
Forget efficiency
They need this type of takeoff turn in terms of taking over the offense – 8:29 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Duke beats UNC in Chapel Hill by 20.
UNC has now lost 5 of its 7 games by at least 17 points.
Tennesse – 17
Duke – 20
Wake – 22
Miami – 28
Kentucky – 29 – 8:12 PM
Duke beats UNC in Chapel Hill by 20.
UNC has now lost 5 of its 7 games by at least 17 points.
Tennesse – 17
Duke – 20
Wake – 22
Miami – 28
Kentucky – 29 – 8:12 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Quick Release 💨👌
@Terry Rozier | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/yJSlXhCr0L – 8:06 PM
Quick Release 💨👌
@Terry Rozier | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/yJSlXhCr0L – 8:06 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
M3️⃣LO! 👌
@LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/n2dIkgDfgk – 7:57 PM
M3️⃣LO! 👌
@LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/n2dIkgDfgk – 7:57 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
That last minute you could just see Miami falling into the trap of playing at Charlotte’s pace
Timeout now
Gotta slow it back down – 7:49 PM
That last minute you could just see Miami falling into the trap of playing at Charlotte’s pace
Timeout now
Gotta slow it back down – 7:49 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Trade deadline aside
Victor Oladipo return levels aside
This first quarter version of Bam Adebayo is what can take this team to a whole other level – 7:39 PM
Trade deadline aside
Victor Oladipo return levels aside
This first quarter version of Bam Adebayo is what can take this team to a whole other level – 7:39 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Bam exits
Finishes off with a swat after perfect defense on Rozier
His defensive improvements: fivereasonssports.com/news/bam-adeba… – 7:38 PM
Bam exits
Finishes off with a swat after perfect defense on Rozier
His defensive improvements: fivereasonssports.com/news/bam-adeba… – 7:38 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Caleb knew that pass was coming. Twin telepathy. pic.twitter.com/RH5NZgK1Qp – 7:37 PM
Caleb knew that pass was coming. Twin telepathy. pic.twitter.com/RH5NZgK1Qp – 7:37 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Turnovers aside, Bam Adebayo has been super intentional tonight offensively
That’s so crucial – 7:33 PM
Turnovers aside, Bam Adebayo has been super intentional tonight offensively
That’s so crucial – 7:33 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Miamis only source of offense has been attack the mismatch
The Jimmy Butler offense
That’s kept them in it, but they’re going to have to take advantage of the open pockets in this next stretch – 7:30 PM
Miamis only source of offense has been attack the mismatch
The Jimmy Butler offense
That’s kept them in it, but they’re going to have to take advantage of the open pockets in this next stretch – 7:30 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
🆙, 🆙, and AWAY! ✈️
@Miles Bridges | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/V2bDq2gbZA – 7:26 PM
🆙, 🆙, and AWAY! ✈️
@Miles Bridges | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/V2bDq2gbZA – 7:26 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
It’s really a skill of Jimmy Butler to force the defender to foul
That dip in his forward shoulder just creates such a weird spot for the defender – 7:25 PM
It’s really a skill of Jimmy Butler to force the defender to foul
That dip in his forward shoulder just creates such a weird spot for the defender – 7:25 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Yeah blitzing Kyle Lowry that far out is a choice
2 on 1 on backside with Bam and Jimmy
Only positive offensive possession so far though – 7:16 PM
Yeah blitzing Kyle Lowry that far out is a choice
2 on 1 on backside with Bam and Jimmy
Only positive offensive possession so far though – 7:16 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Let’s ball out.
@Miami Heat // @therabody pic.twitter.com/Nuf4ljuQJR – 7:10 PM
Let’s ball out.
@Miami Heat // @therabody pic.twitter.com/Nuf4ljuQJR – 7:10 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Hornets PA announcer asks crowd to welcome back Caleb Martin, and they oblige. Opposes his twin brother Cody in regular season game for first time tonight. Heat with mechanisms to re-sign him this summer, but he obviously has made strong case for more than minimum deal. – 6:57 PM
Hornets PA announcer asks crowd to welcome back Caleb Martin, and they oblige. Opposes his twin brother Cody in regular season game for first time tonight. Heat with mechanisms to re-sign him this summer, but he obviously has made strong case for more than minimum deal. – 6:57 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Brotherly Love 💜
@cody_martin15 x @Caleb Martin
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/tdnr5Wz5vq – 6:57 PM
Brotherly Love 💜
@cody_martin15 x @Caleb Martin
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/tdnr5Wz5vq – 6:57 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Welcome back to the Hive @Caleb Martin!
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/NDE1LFFQkr – 6:53 PM
Welcome back to the Hive @Caleb Martin!
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/NDE1LFFQkr – 6:53 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Olapido continues doing a lot of courtwork multiple times a day. Yurtseven, Silva, Guy, Vic with post-shootaround 2 on 2 session this morning. He’s out here again now at Charlotte’s Spectrum Center, with teammates in lockerroom, taking shot after shot with A. Carter assisting. – 6:48 PM
Olapido continues doing a lot of courtwork multiple times a day. Yurtseven, Silva, Guy, Vic with post-shootaround 2 on 2 session this morning. He’s out here again now at Charlotte’s Spectrum Center, with teammates in lockerroom, taking shot after shot with A. Carter assisting. – 6:48 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
NBA’s two-minute report says the review of Terry Rozier’s foul resulting in two free throws for Kevin Love was INCORRECT. Rozier’s foul occurred before the shot and he “makes contact to Love’s arm prior to his shooting motion and a non-shooting foul should have been assessed.” – 6:45 PM
NBA’s two-minute report says the review of Terry Rozier’s foul resulting in two free throws for Kevin Love was INCORRECT. Rozier’s foul occurred before the shot and he “makes contact to Love’s arm prior to his shooting motion and a non-shooting foul should have been assessed.” – 6:45 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Back at it! 👊
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/fGEebEFIYb – 6:45 PM
Back at it! 👊
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/fGEebEFIYb – 6:45 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Only other officiating mistake in the #Cavs–#Hornets last 2-minute report came with 12 seconds left. “Hayward hooks Okoro’s arm and Okoro responds by pulling Hayward during the rebound. The initial illegal contact by Hayward should have been whistled as a loose ball foul.” – 6:34 PM
Only other officiating mistake in the #Cavs–#Hornets last 2-minute report came with 12 seconds left. “Hayward hooks Okoro’s arm and Okoro responds by pulling Hayward during the rebound. The initial illegal contact by Hayward should have been whistled as a loose ball foul.” – 6:34 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Tucker playing for Heat, per team. So second straight game for starting group that hadn’t played collectively since Thanksgiving weekend – 6:33 PM
Tucker playing for Heat, per team. So second straight game for starting group that hadn’t played collectively since Thanksgiving weekend – 6:33 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
This is a Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler night if they want to win
Must control pace against this Charlotte team
Plus, I’m interested to see the defensive coverages Miami chooses to throw at this team oriented offense – 6:33 PM
This is a Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler night if they want to win
Must control pace against this Charlotte team
Plus, I’m interested to see the defensive coverages Miami chooses to throw at this team oriented offense – 6:33 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
1️⃣2️⃣3️⃣4️⃣5️⃣
#AllFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/ORpQ5hi8Ia – 6:30 PM
1️⃣2️⃣3️⃣4️⃣5️⃣
#AllFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/ORpQ5hi8Ia – 6:30 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
NBA last 2-minute report said #Cavs @Kevin Love should not have gotten game-winning free throws vs #Hornets. “The replay outcome is incorrect, as Rozier makes contact to Love’s arm prior to his shooting motion and a non-shooting foul should have been assessed.” – 6:23 PM
NBA last 2-minute report said #Cavs @Kevin Love should not have gotten game-winning free throws vs #Hornets. “The replay outcome is incorrect, as Rozier makes contact to Love’s arm prior to his shooting motion and a non-shooting foul should have been assessed.” – 6:23 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
James Posey is a three-time NBA champion:
🏆 2006 Heat
🏆 2008 Celtics
🏆 2016 Cavaliers (as a coach)
In this article, @James_Posey41 wrote about what it takes to win an NBA title, while also comparing the three championship runs that he’s been part of: basketballnews.com/stories/nba-ja… – 6:11 PM
James Posey is a three-time NBA champion:
🏆 2006 Heat
🏆 2008 Celtics
🏆 2016 Cavaliers (as a coach)
In this article, @James_Posey41 wrote about what it takes to win an NBA title, while also comparing the three championship runs that he’s been part of: basketballnews.com/stories/nba-ja… – 6:11 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
It’s a family affair. The Martin Twins squaring off. Caleb has played exceptionally well for the Heat. Another big game tonight. pic.twitter.com/D8n8I9VN0w – 6:04 PM
It’s a family affair. The Martin Twins squaring off. Caleb has played exceptionally well for the Heat. Another big game tonight. pic.twitter.com/D8n8I9VN0w – 6:04 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Morris wants to play, but Heat has medical concerns. Morris says late this afternoon that “both sides” are “concerned” but vows he will play this season: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:01 PM
Morris wants to play, but Heat has medical concerns. Morris says late this afternoon that “both sides” are “concerned” but vows he will play this season: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:01 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
With now a 6th #NBAAllStar added to his resume we’re entering Hall-of-Fame territory for @Jimmy Butler 👀
@CoupNBA breaks down why this enters him into the convo, and a few other HEAT trends in the Notebook – 5:53 PM
With now a 6th #NBAAllStar added to his resume we’re entering Hall-of-Fame territory for @Jimmy Butler 👀
@CoupNBA breaks down why this enters him into the convo, and a few other HEAT trends in the Notebook – 5:53 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#MIAvsCHA INJURY UPDATE: Yurtseven has returned from health & safety protocols and will be available. Butler (toe) and Martin (Achilles) will also be available.
P.J. Tucker (knee) will warm up with the hope to play.
Strus (quad) and Silva (ineligible) have both been ruled out. – 5:45 PM
#MIAvsCHA INJURY UPDATE: Yurtseven has returned from health & safety protocols and will be available. Butler (toe) and Martin (Achilles) will also be available.
P.J. Tucker (knee) will warm up with the hope to play.
Strus (quad) and Silva (ineligible) have both been ruled out. – 5:45 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra on Tyler Herro:
“I was hoping that he was gonna be an All-Star.”
Talks about the injuries that have occurred for the ASG:
“But if there’s any others, I’m hoping that he will be selected.” – 5:35 PM
Erik Spoelstra on Tyler Herro:
“I was hoping that he was gonna be an All-Star.”
Talks about the injuries that have occurred for the ASG:
“But if there’s any others, I’m hoping that he will be selected.” – 5:35 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Heat’s Caleb Martin, back where it started tonight, recalls the key moment Spoelstra stared at him and what then happened. Another Heat developmental success story: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:27 PM
Heat’s Caleb Martin, back where it started tonight, recalls the key moment Spoelstra stared at him and what then happened. Another Heat developmental success story: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:27 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin available tonight
Max Strus is out
PJ Tucker still questionable
@5ReasonsSports – 5:27 PM
Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin available tonight
Max Strus is out
PJ Tucker still questionable
@5ReasonsSports – 5:27 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs MIA
Jalen McDaniels (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/SZUDbLxO7C – 5:24 PM
INJURY REPORT vs MIA
Jalen McDaniels (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/SZUDbLxO7C – 5:24 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
There’s a few things about Duncan Robinson that we’re pretty sure you didn’t know… including his partial Hawaiian ethnicity 👀
A few more interesting tidbits and thoughts from the shooter himself ⬇️ – 4:07 PM
There’s a few things about Duncan Robinson that we’re pretty sure you didn’t know… including his partial Hawaiian ethnicity 👀
A few more interesting tidbits and thoughts from the shooter himself ⬇️ – 4:07 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Darius Garland is currently listed as questionable (back soreness) for tomorrow’s home game against Indiana.
Garland went through a light pregame workout, with some shooting, last night with assistant coach J.J. Outlaw in Charlotte. – 4:01 PM
#Cavs Darius Garland is currently listed as questionable (back soreness) for tomorrow’s home game against Indiana.
Garland went through a light pregame workout, with some shooting, last night with assistant coach J.J. Outlaw in Charlotte. – 4:01 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland (back) is listed as QUESTIONABLE for Sunday’s home game against Indiana. Garland went through a light pregame workout in Charlotte before last night’s game. – 3:57 PM
#Cavs Darius Garland (back) is listed as QUESTIONABLE for Sunday’s home game against Indiana. Garland went through a light pregame workout in Charlotte before last night’s game. – 3:57 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Congrats to our very own Malik Allen for being inducted into the Villanova Hall-of-Fame!
Allen played for 2 NCAA tourney teams and totaled 1,131 points from 1996-2000. He is 4th in program history with 191 blocks and 25th with 708 rebounds.
📸 Jerry Millevoi – @NovaAthletics pic.twitter.com/wnDuutzBcq – 2:43 PM
Congrats to our very own Malik Allen for being inducted into the Villanova Hall-of-Fame!
Allen played for 2 NCAA tourney teams and totaled 1,131 points from 1996-2000. He is 4th in program history with 191 blocks and 25th with 708 rebounds.
📸 Jerry Millevoi – @NovaAthletics pic.twitter.com/wnDuutzBcq – 2:43 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
January brought the heat 🔥
@wingstop || Hot Plays of the Month pic.twitter.com/Z7fVUQYPJS – 2:25 PM
January brought the heat 🔥
@wingstop || Hot Plays of the Month pic.twitter.com/Z7fVUQYPJS – 2:25 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW from @Anthony Chiang and me: Per multiple sources, Markieff Morris wants to play, but Heat has a serious medical concern, leaving his status this season very much in question: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 1:41 PM
NEW from @Anthony Chiang and me: Per multiple sources, Markieff Morris wants to play, but Heat has a serious medical concern, leaving his status this season very much in question: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 1:41 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Taking a night off, so follow @ABLichtenstein tonight for your Heat-Hornets coverage. – 1:29 PM
Taking a night off, so follow @ABLichtenstein tonight for your Heat-Hornets coverage. – 1:29 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
watching that whole cavs hornets sequence play out is a trip… imagine if that happened in front of 20k (including one william lou) at sba?? – 1:19 PM
watching that whole cavs hornets sequence play out is a trip… imagine if that happened in front of 20k (including one william lou) at sba?? – 1:19 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Heat get their fourth look at LaMelo Ball #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 1:04 PM
Heat get their fourth look at LaMelo Ball #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 1:04 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
#NBACast returns on Monday for MIA/WAS at 7 ET!
Join me and @Danny Leroux live on League Pass. Will be taking your questions throughout the evening, send yours in using #NBACast – 1:00 PM
#NBACast returns on Monday for MIA/WAS at 7 ET!
Join me and @Danny Leroux live on League Pass. Will be taking your questions throughout the evening, send yours in using #NBACast – 1:00 PM