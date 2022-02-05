James Wiseman returning for Playoffs?

Connor Letourneau: Steve Kerr on James Wiseman: “There’s a chance that he could be playing come playoff time. We don’t really know what to expect.”
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
‘That was a good step for him . . . for him just to be back on the court, it was great just to see him happy, see him in good spirits.’
-Warriors G Damion Lee, on C James Wiseman joining his teammates in a non-contact practice on Saturday – 4:00 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
James Wiseman has been ‘on the floor’ all week and today participated in a non-contact practice with his Warriors teammates, per Steve Kerr – 3:45 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steve Kerr on James Wiseman: “There’s a chance that he could be playing come playoff time. We don’t really know what to expect.” – 3:44 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Bob Myers: “We’re being told that both of those guys, Draymond (Green) and James (Wiseman), will be available and back to help up with some games to go. I don’t know if it’ll be 20, 25, 15. But we think those two will help us more than anything we’re looking at on the market.” pic.twitter.com/KtSIupqV0f – 10:38 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Probably the most forthright quote we’ve gotten regarding James Wiseman getting back to full contact activity since his meniscus surgery on April 15th. pic.twitter.com/yn420mffIl – 10:15 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Bob Myers acknowledges that it is concerning that Kevon Looney is currently the only active true center.
He’s confident that Draymond and Wiseman will be back this year, but if there’s a hiccup in their recovery it could change their outlook as they head into the trade deadline – 9:55 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Bob Myers said he expects Draymond and Wiseman to “be back in time to help us” and along with Looney, he believes these players will help “more than any trade could.” – 9:55 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Bob Myers said James Wiseman has come to “the doorstep” of contact several times before his knee didn’t respond. He said they are confident he will get into contact this time around and, if he does, could still return with time left in the season. pic.twitter.com/t5hcIxcAxt – 9:52 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors president Bob Myers says he’s being told (by medical and training staffs) that Draymond Green and James Wiseman will return with sufficient regular-season games remaining to help down the stretch and into the postseason. In short, no great urgency to add a big – 9:51 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
De’Aaron Fox (ankle) is questionable for Kings vs. Warriors tonight tonight. Marvin Bagley III (ankle) and Terence Davis (wrist) are out. Warriors have ruled out Nemanja Bjelica (back), Draymond Green (disc), Andre Iguodala (hip), Otto Porter Jr. (back) and James Wiseman (knee). – 4:38 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Andre Iguodala says James Wiseman has been grinding and has been ‘on the court’ at the Warriors’ facility, including this morning. – 2:06 PM
Connor Letourneau: Damion Lee on James Wiseman working out with the team today: “That was a good step for him. … For him to be back on the court, it was great.” -via Twitter @Con_Chron / February 5, 2022
Mark Haynes: Steve Kerr on James Wiseman: “James has been ramping up individual workouts. He has spent a lot of time on the floor this past week, and he’s been doing well with it. There’s nothing planned yet going forward in terms of contact work, but the individual work has gone well.” -via Twitter @markhaynesnba / January 28, 2022