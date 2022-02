Julius Randle misses out on a $600,000 All-Star bonus

“In any given year, there’s always a number of guys who are deserving and don’t get it,’’ Thibodeau said. “There’s not enough spots for guys who have had All-Star type years. A big part of that is the success of the team. I know from voting it’s a tough position for coaches to be in. You get down to the end and you’re wrestling with it. You got three or four guys and two spots or one spot. You’re saying how am I going to determine who actually gets there? Usually the next criteria is what’s the impact on the team. What team is doing better.’’ Asked if Randle is playing at an All-Star level, Thibodeau said: “Yeah, when you look at all the things that he does, our team hasn’t played up to what we should be playing up to. There’s a lot of things that go into it.’’ -via New York Post / February 5, 2022