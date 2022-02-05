Knicks vs. Lakers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New York Knicks (24-28) play against the Los Angeles Lakers (28-28) at STAPLES Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Saturday February 5, 2022
New York Knicks 29, Los Angeles Lakers 16 (Q1 04:40)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Dish ➡️ Dunk
@Julius Randle ➡️ @Mitchell Robinson pic.twitter.com/Ik9QLX2LZm – 8:54 PM
Dish ➡️ Dunk
@Julius Randle ➡️ @Mitchell Robinson pic.twitter.com/Ik9QLX2LZm – 8:54 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
i too watched the Sacramento Kings play this week, Julius Randle. welcome back. – 8:53 PM
i too watched the Sacramento Kings play this week, Julius Randle. welcome back. – 8:53 PM
Greg Dickerson @gregdickerson13
I don’t typically like to kick people when they’re down, but lebron returns and the lakers are already down 15 to the KNICKS! Lol lol lol lol – 8:52 PM
I don’t typically like to kick people when they’re down, but lebron returns and the lakers are already down 15 to the KNICKS! Lol lol lol lol – 8:52 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
When the Knicks push the pace a bit and pass the ball a bunch… good things happen – 8:52 PM
When the Knicks push the pace a bit and pass the ball a bunch… good things happen – 8:52 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
“Grandma’s gonna start using some bad language.” – Mom, watching the Lakers, with grandkids nearby. AK – 8:51 PM
“Grandma’s gonna start using some bad language.” – Mom, watching the Lakers, with grandkids nearby. AK – 8:51 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
The Lakers are proud to announce our new HBCU partner, @Fisk1866, with a performance by the Grammy Award winning Fisk Jubilee Singers of the National Anthem and The Black National Anthem, Lift Every Voice and Sing, by James Weldon Johnson #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/PPVP9MenUD – 8:51 PM
The Lakers are proud to announce our new HBCU partner, @Fisk1866, with a performance by the Grammy Award winning Fisk Jubilee Singers of the National Anthem and The Black National Anthem, Lift Every Voice and Sing, by James Weldon Johnson #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/PPVP9MenUD – 8:51 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks making the extra pass – 9-for-10 from the field with 8 assists already. – 8:51 PM
Knicks making the extra pass – 9-for-10 from the field with 8 assists already. – 8:51 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Knicks have 21 points in five minutes and are beating the Lakers by 15. – 8:51 PM
Knicks have 21 points in five minutes and are beating the Lakers by 15. – 8:51 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Kemba takes a skip pass from Fournier and hits a 3 to snap his 9 quarter scoreless run. – 8:49 PM
Kemba takes a skip pass from Fournier and hits a 3 to snap his 9 quarter scoreless run. – 8:49 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Pushin’ the pace.
@Julius Randle ➡️ @RjBarrett6 pic.twitter.com/6thiE6ENss – 8:48 PM
Pushin’ the pace.
@Julius Randle ➡️ @RjBarrett6 pic.twitter.com/6thiE6ENss – 8:48 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Looks like Julius Randle is playing at half speed sometimes – 8:47 PM
Looks like Julius Randle is playing at half speed sometimes – 8:47 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Quick 9-0 deficit. The Lakers haven’t missed a beat since LeBron’s return. AK – 8:46 PM
Quick 9-0 deficit. The Lakers haven’t missed a beat since LeBron’s return. AK – 8:46 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Lakers doing everything in their power to make sure Avery Bradley is their starting shooting guard for the next 65 years. – 8:44 PM
Lakers doing everything in their power to make sure Avery Bradley is their starting shooting guard for the next 65 years. – 8:44 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Two Knicks fans in full uniform at Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/u6guQrx0NH – 8:43 PM
Two Knicks fans in full uniform at Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/u6guQrx0NH – 8:43 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks start off 9-0 — 3-for-3 from beyond the arc, including two from Barrett (not the Barrett sitting courtside). – 8:43 PM
Knicks start off 9-0 — 3-for-3 from beyond the arc, including two from Barrett (not the Barrett sitting courtside). – 8:43 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
The Knicks are shooting 100% outside the Eastern & Central time zones this season. – 8:43 PM
The Knicks are shooting 100% outside the Eastern & Central time zones this season. – 8:43 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks will be in good shape if they make a 3-pointer on every offensive trip and don’t allow the Lakers to score – 8:43 PM
Knicks will be in good shape if they make a 3-pointer on every offensive trip and don’t allow the Lakers to score – 8:43 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Dwight Howard’s back tightened up during pregame and he will be out tonight, per the Lakers. He’s considered day to day going forward – 8:41 PM
Dwight Howard’s back tightened up during pregame and he will be out tonight, per the Lakers. He’s considered day to day going forward – 8:41 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Simmons and Klutch = Pam and Jim (just getting up out of the situation)
Dwight, Michael and Andy = Nets, Sixers and Harden in a standoff pic.twitter.com/a7z68KcVhr – 8:38 PM
Simmons and Klutch = Pam and Jim (just getting up out of the situation)
Dwight, Michael and Andy = Nets, Sixers and Harden in a standoff pic.twitter.com/a7z68KcVhr – 8:38 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
I’m in the radio booth alongside @champagnennuts tonight filling in for @John Ireland, who’s under the weather but should be good to go next game.
Lakers vs. Knicks is tipping off on @ESPNLosAngeles in moments (no @SpectrumSN for TV tonight, it’s an ABC exclusive). – 8:32 PM
I’m in the radio booth alongside @champagnennuts tonight filling in for @John Ireland, who’s under the weather but should be good to go next game.
Lakers vs. Knicks is tipping off on @ESPNLosAngeles in moments (no @SpectrumSN for TV tonight, it’s an ABC exclusive). – 8:32 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Two Knicks fans from Manhattan scored baseline seats for tonight. Oddly, Lakers security has warned them twice about not getting too close to court. pic.twitter.com/B7Lbzl5Ebr – 8:32 PM
Two Knicks fans from Manhattan scored baseline seats for tonight. Oddly, Lakers security has warned them twice about not getting too close to court. pic.twitter.com/B7Lbzl5Ebr – 8:32 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
So there are two fans courtside in Randle and Barrett uniforms…Not jerseys…Uniforms. You will not mix them up for the actual Randle and Barrett. – 8:30 PM
So there are two fans courtside in Randle and Barrett uniforms…Not jerseys…Uniforms. You will not mix them up for the actual Randle and Barrett. – 8:30 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
As one 🐐 retires in the NFL, a Lakers legend weighs in on the NBA’s greatest.
Michael Cooper tells @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson why Kareem Abdul-Jabbar stands above the rest.
#LakeShow pic.twitter.com/zKgwx5UBs8 – 8:28 PM
As one 🐐 retires in the NFL, a Lakers legend weighs in on the NBA’s greatest.
Michael Cooper tells @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson why Kareem Abdul-Jabbar stands above the rest.
#LakeShow pic.twitter.com/zKgwx5UBs8 – 8:28 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
The five to get it going.
Let’s get to work. pic.twitter.com/usf4a9ztM5 – 8:25 PM
The five to get it going.
Let’s get to work. pic.twitter.com/usf4a9ztM5 – 8:25 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
👑🔙
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/E0Zu6veQ9x – 8:05 PM
👑🔙
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/E0Zu6veQ9x – 8:05 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron James replaces Avery Bradley in the starting lineup. Malik Monk remains a starter. pic.twitter.com/P0h3280DeK – 8:01 PM
LeBron James replaces Avery Bradley in the starting lineup. Malik Monk remains a starter. pic.twitter.com/P0h3280DeK – 8:01 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
LeBron James is back and starting against the Knicks: pic.twitter.com/7dNYptgY5c – 8:01 PM
LeBron James is back and starting against the Knicks: pic.twitter.com/7dNYptgY5c – 8:01 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Tonight’s starting lineups with LeBron back in the mix: pic.twitter.com/oSXcgA0fL7 – 8:01 PM
Tonight’s starting lineups with LeBron back in the mix: pic.twitter.com/oSXcgA0fL7 – 8:01 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
LeBron James will play tonight vs. the Knicks after missing five games with a knee injury. pic.twitter.com/9LV2ZtVcS1 – 7:57 PM
LeBron James will play tonight vs. the Knicks after missing five games with a knee injury. pic.twitter.com/9LV2ZtVcS1 – 7:57 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Lebron is playing tonight — Vogel pregame said “Itching to play isn’t a strong enough word. He’s been working day and night just to get back in the lineup in general. Obviously this is a big game against the Knicks on ABC and he wants to be in there.” – 7:57 PM
Lebron is playing tonight — Vogel pregame said “Itching to play isn’t a strong enough word. He’s been working day and night just to get back in the lineup in general. Obviously this is a big game against the Knicks on ABC and he wants to be in there.” – 7:57 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
LeBron will play against the Knicks tonight
It’s his first game vs. New York since January of 2020 – 7:55 PM
LeBron will play against the Knicks tonight
It’s his first game vs. New York since January of 2020 – 7:55 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
LeBron James will play and, of course, will start for the Lakers vs the Knicks tonight. – 7:42 PM
LeBron James will play and, of course, will start for the Lakers vs the Knicks tonight. – 7:42 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
After five-game absence, Lakers star LeBron James (knee) will return tonight vs. Knicks. – 7:41 PM
After five-game absence, Lakers star LeBron James (knee) will return tonight vs. Knicks. – 7:41 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
With deadline approaching, rumors and gossip are the thing. And for Julius Randle and the Knicks: What’s next? newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 7:37 PM
With deadline approaching, rumors and gossip are the thing. And for Julius Randle and the Knicks: What’s next? newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 7:37 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Lebron warming up now, he’s a game time decision… pic.twitter.com/GvNJkWsCgJ – 7:31 PM
Lebron warming up now, he’s a game time decision… pic.twitter.com/GvNJkWsCgJ – 7:31 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Saturday Primetime.
#UltraDrip | #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/wPGZCuTfyO – 7:30 PM
Saturday Primetime.
#UltraDrip | #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/wPGZCuTfyO – 7:30 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Phil Handy putting LeBron through some dribbling. pic.twitter.com/15OVThYgTg – 7:20 PM
Phil Handy putting LeBron through some dribbling. pic.twitter.com/15OVThYgTg – 7:20 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron going through his pregame shooting routine to determine if he can play tonight pic.twitter.com/quYquINr8O – 7:20 PM
LeBron going through his pregame shooting routine to determine if he can play tonight pic.twitter.com/quYquINr8O – 7:20 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron going through some shooting on the court. pic.twitter.com/DRydUDqzRV – 7:16 PM
LeBron going through some shooting on the court. pic.twitter.com/DRydUDqzRV – 7:16 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Vogel on King: It’s a big game against the Knicks on ABC. He wants to be there.” – 6:54 PM
Vogel on King: It’s a big game against the Knicks on ABC. He wants to be there.” – 6:54 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says “Itching to play isn’t a strong enough word” for the way LeBron James feels right now. – 6:51 PM
Frank Vogel says “Itching to play isn’t a strong enough word” for the way LeBron James feels right now. – 6:51 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Frank Vogel says LeBron (knee) will get on the court for a pregame workout, see how he feels and it’ll be a game-time decision. Carmelo Anthony (hamstring) is out, but they’re encouraged by his progress. AK – 6:48 PM
Frank Vogel says LeBron (knee) will get on the court for a pregame workout, see how he feels and it’ll be a game-time decision. Carmelo Anthony (hamstring) is out, but they’re encouraged by his progress. AK – 6:48 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Frank Vogel says LeBron James remains a gametime decision for tonight. He added that Carmelo Anthony had an evaluation on his right hamstring that left the team “encouraged” but he will be out tonight. – 6:47 PM
Frank Vogel says LeBron James remains a gametime decision for tonight. He added that Carmelo Anthony had an evaluation on his right hamstring that left the team “encouraged” but he will be out tonight. – 6:47 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Vogel added that Carmelo Anthony (hamstring) is out tonight, but will be day-to-day moving forward. – 6:47 PM
Vogel added that Carmelo Anthony (hamstring) is out tonight, but will be day-to-day moving forward. – 6:47 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel confirms that Carmelo Anthony will be OUT tonight against the Knicks. – 6:47 PM
Frank Vogel confirms that Carmelo Anthony will be OUT tonight against the Knicks. – 6:47 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James remains a game-time decision for tonight’s game, per Frank Vogel. – 6:47 PM
LeBron James remains a game-time decision for tonight’s game, per Frank Vogel. – 6:47 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says LeBron James (knee) will be a game-time decision against the Knicks. – 6:47 PM
Frank Vogel says LeBron James (knee) will be a game-time decision against the Knicks. – 6:47 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Vogel says Lebron will test it – game time decision. Melo is out. – 6:47 PM
Vogel says Lebron will test it – game time decision. Melo is out. – 6:47 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Frank Vogel on LeBron James: “LeBron is going to get out on the court and see how it feels, and he’ll be a game-time decision.” – 6:47 PM
Frank Vogel on LeBron James: “LeBron is going to get out on the court and see how it feels, and he’ll be a game-time decision.” – 6:47 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
City threads.
#LakeShow x @bibigoUSA pic.twitter.com/WIv24iyImV – 6:13 PM
City threads.
#LakeShow x @bibigoUSA pic.twitter.com/WIv24iyImV – 6:13 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron has been upgraded to questionable for tonight’s game.
The Lakers are 1-4 in the 5 games he’s missed with the left knee soreness/effusion. – 5:07 PM
LeBron has been upgraded to questionable for tonight’s game.
The Lakers are 1-4 in the 5 games he’s missed with the left knee soreness/effusion. – 5:07 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James now listed as questionable with left knee soreness for Lakers game against New York tonight at Crypto.com Arena. – 5:04 PM
LeBron James now listed as questionable with left knee soreness for Lakers game against New York tonight at Crypto.com Arena. – 5:04 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Julius Randle’s averages the last three games against the Lakers:
28.3 points, 11.3 rebounds
Said he always gets up to play his former team. – 4:59 PM
Julius Randle’s averages the last three games against the Lakers:
28.3 points, 11.3 rebounds
Said he always gets up to play his former team. – 4:59 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Julius Randle doesn’t believe in “gossip” and value too low to give up on him #Lakers #Knicks nypost.com/2022/02/05/nba… – 4:54 PM
Julius Randle doesn’t believe in “gossip” and value too low to give up on him #Lakers #Knicks nypost.com/2022/02/05/nba… – 4:54 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1999, Paul Pierce had 19 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and four blocks in his NBA debut with the @Boston Celtics.
Pierce is one of four players in NBA history to reach career totals of 25,000 points and 2,000 3P made (Ray Allen, Vince Carter, and LeBron James). pic.twitter.com/fUj4o5uUhi – 4:01 PM
📅 On this day in 1999, Paul Pierce had 19 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and four blocks in his NBA debut with the @Boston Celtics.
Pierce is one of four players in NBA history to reach career totals of 25,000 points and 2,000 3P made (Ray Allen, Vince Carter, and LeBron James). pic.twitter.com/fUj4o5uUhi – 4:01 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James, who has missed the Lakers last five games with swelling in his left knee, could return tonight against the New York Knicks (8:30 pm PT, ABC), sources told ESPN. James will go through a pregame warmup to determine if he is ready to return, sources said. – 3:52 PM
LeBron James, who has missed the Lakers last five games with swelling in his left knee, could return tonight against the New York Knicks (8:30 pm PT, ABC), sources told ESPN. James will go through a pregame warmup to determine if he is ready to return, sources said. – 3:52 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
‘Who reported it?”
Julius Randle is skeptical of trade rumors.
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 3:52 PM
‘Who reported it?”
Julius Randle is skeptical of trade rumors.
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 3:52 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
East Meets West
⏰: 5:30 p.m. PT
📺: ABC
📻: ESPN LA 710/1330 KWKW & ESPN Radio
#LakeShow x @socios on.nba.com/3rtEckk – 3:48 PM
East Meets West
⏰: 5:30 p.m. PT
📺: ABC
📻: ESPN LA 710/1330 KWKW & ESPN Radio
#LakeShow x @socios on.nba.com/3rtEckk – 3:48 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Julius Randle and the Knicks: What’s next?
After signing a four-year extension in the summer that takes effect after this season there are legitimate questions of whether Randle and the franchise as currently configured are the right path. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 3:46 PM
Julius Randle and the Knicks: What’s next?
After signing a four-year extension in the summer that takes effect after this season there are legitimate questions of whether Randle and the franchise as currently configured are the right path. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 3:46 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Julius Randle doesn’t believe trade talks are for real and league sources sense value to low to sell off #Knicks nypost.com/2022/02/05/nba… – 3:39 PM
Julius Randle doesn’t believe trade talks are for real and league sources sense value to low to sell off #Knicks nypost.com/2022/02/05/nba… – 3:39 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Could we see a Julius Randle-De’Aaron Fox swap before Thursday’s deadline?
@Brian Windhorst tells @EvCoRadio and @Brian Geltzeiler why that scenario is on the table #NewYorkForever #Kings pic.twitter.com/7GxNvjRcvO – 3:35 PM
Could we see a Julius Randle-De’Aaron Fox swap before Thursday’s deadline?
@Brian Windhorst tells @EvCoRadio and @Brian Geltzeiler why that scenario is on the table #NewYorkForever #Kings pic.twitter.com/7GxNvjRcvO – 3:35 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
ICYMI: OKC was OVER the salary cap until the Trevor Ariza trade exception expired on 2/3/22. Now that it’s gone, the team also lost the George Hill trade exception, the remaining NTMLE/BAE and is now very-much UNDER the salary cap. It’s not specifically significant, but factual – 3:25 PM
ICYMI: OKC was OVER the salary cap until the Trevor Ariza trade exception expired on 2/3/22. Now that it’s gone, the team also lost the George Hill trade exception, the remaining NTMLE/BAE and is now very-much UNDER the salary cap. It’s not specifically significant, but factual – 3:25 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Latest injury report for Knicks and Lakers…Lebron still listed as doubtful. Melo out. pic.twitter.com/TjIBhILc4J – 3:07 PM
Latest injury report for Knicks and Lakers…Lebron still listed as doubtful. Melo out. pic.twitter.com/TjIBhILc4J – 3:07 PM