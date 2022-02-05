LeBron James available to return after missing last five games

Bill Oram: Lakers say LeBron James will play tonight versus New York.
Source: Twitter @billoram
Greg Dickerson @gregdickerson13
I don’t typically like to kick people when they’re down, but lebron returns and the lakers are already down 15 to the KNICKS! Lol lol lol lol – 8:52 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Quick 9-0 deficit. The Lakers haven’t missed a beat since LeBron’s return. AK – 8:46 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron James replaces Avery Bradley in the starting lineup. Malik Monk remains a starter. pic.twitter.com/P0h3280DeK – 8:01 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
LeBron James is back and starting against the Knicks: pic.twitter.com/7dNYptgY5c – 8:01 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Tonight’s starting lineups with LeBron back in the mix: pic.twitter.com/oSXcgA0fL7 – 8:01 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
LeBron James will play tonight vs. the Knicks after missing five games with a knee injury. pic.twitter.com/9LV2ZtVcS1 – 7:57 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Lebron is playing tonight — Vogel pregame said “Itching to play isn’t a strong enough word. He’s been working day and night just to get back in the lineup in general. Obviously this is a big game against the Knicks on ABC and he wants to be in there.” – 7:57 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
LeBron will play against the Knicks tonight
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
LeBron James will play and, of course, will start for the Lakers vs the Knicks tonight. – 7:42 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
After five-game absence, Lakers star LeBron James (knee) will return tonight vs. Knicks. – 7:41 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Lebron warming up now, he’s a game time decision… pic.twitter.com/GvNJkWsCgJ – 7:31 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Phil Handy putting LeBron through some dribbling. pic.twitter.com/15OVThYgTg – 7:20 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron going through his pregame shooting routine to determine if he can play tonight pic.twitter.com/quYquINr8O – 7:20 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron going through some shooting on the court. pic.twitter.com/DRydUDqzRV – 7:16 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Frank Vogel says LeBron (knee) will get on the court for a pregame workout, see how he feels and it’ll be a game-time decision. Carmelo Anthony (hamstring) is out, but they’re encouraged by his progress. AK – 6:48 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James remains a game-time decision for tonight’s game, per Frank Vogel. – 6:47 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says LeBron James (knee) will be a game-time decision against the Knicks. – 6:47 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Vogel says Lebron will test it – game time decision. Melo is out. – 6:47 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Frank Vogel on LeBron James: “LeBron is going to get out on the court and see how it feels, and he’ll be a game-time decision.” – 6:47 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron has been upgraded to questionable for tonight’s game.
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James now listed as questionable with left knee soreness for Lakers game against New York tonight at Crypto.com Arena. – 5:04 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1999, Paul Pierce had 19 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and four blocks in his NBA debut with the @Boston Celtics.
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James, who has missed the Lakers last five games with swelling in his left knee, could return tonight against the New York Knicks (8:30 pm PT, ABC), sources told ESPN. James will go through a pregame warmup to determine if he is ready to return, sources said. – 3:52 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Latest injury report for Knicks and Lakers…Lebron still listed as doubtful. Melo out. pic.twitter.com/TjIBhILc4J – 3:07 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The Lakers are listing LeBron James (knee) as doubtful and Anthony Davis as probable for tonight’s game vs. the Knicks.
Carmelo Anthony (hamstring) has been ruled out.
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Would you want to see LeBron in a Miami uniform one more time before his career ends? si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 10:50 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor, determined by Rolling Player Ratings and team success:
1. Nikola Jokic: 17.27
2. Joel Embiid: 15.31
3. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 15.3
4. LeBron James: 14.47
5. Stephen Curry: 14.0
6. Trae Young: 13.87
7. Kevin Durant: 13.47
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Lakers injury report has LeBron James listed as doubtful with knee swelling for tomorrow. If he sits, The King will have missed last season’s Knicks series and this one. – 11:30 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Lakers’ outlook tomorrow against the Knicks: Carmelo Anthony is OUT; LeBron James is DOUBTFUL. pic.twitter.com/p0Er63nfV3 – 8:04 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Carmelo Anthony will miss Saturday’s game due to the right hamstring strain that kept him out of the second half of Thursday’s game.
Dave McMenamin: Frank Vogel says LeBron James remains a gametime decision for tonight. He added that Carmelo Anthony had an evaluation on his right hamstring that left the team “encouraged” but he will be out tonight. -via Twitter @mcten / February 5, 2022
Ryan Ward: Frank Vogel says “Itching to play isn’t a strong enough word” for the way LeBron James feels right now. -via Twitter @RyanWardLA / February 5, 2022