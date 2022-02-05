Markieff Morris wants to play but hasn't been cleared by Heat

Heat forward Markieff Morris, who has been sidelined since Nuggets center Nikola Jokic shoved him to the floor three months ago, wants to play but the team still has not cleared him to do so, multiple sources told The Miami Herald this week.
Source: Miami Herald
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW from @Anthony Chiang and me: Per multiple sources, Markieff Morris wants to play, but Heat has a serious medical concern, leaving his status this season very much in question: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 1:41 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Even with Lowry back, Heat still dealing with a final four of absences. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… A look at where the Heat stand with Victor Oladipo, Markieff Morris, KZ Okpala and Omer Yurtseven. – 9:49 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat injury report for Thurs. at Spurs:
Kyle Lowry (personal) questionable
Jimmy Butler (toe) questionable
PJ Tucker (knee) questionable
Caleb Martin (Achilles) questionable
Markieff Morris (neck) out
KZ Okpala (wrist) out
Victor Oladipo (knee) out
Omer Yurtseven (protocols) out – 7:33 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Was curious on the scale of trade deadline/buyout moves for the last handful of NBA champions.
’21 Bucks: P.J. Tucker, Jeff Teague
’20 Lakers: Markieff Morris
’19 Raptors: Marc Gasol
’18 Warriors: N/A
’17 Warriors: N/A
’16 Cavaliers: Channing Frye
’15 Warriors: N/A – 7:11 PM
The Heat’s position has left in question when or if the veteran power forward will return to play this season. Morris’ injury — sustained in that Nov. 8 game in Denver — was termed “whiplash” by the Heat. The Heat is now listing him as out because of a “return to competitive reconditioning.” But the team has declined to discuss his status, what he has been cleared to do physically or whether he will play again this season. -via Miami Herald / February 5, 2022
The Heat’s specific medical concern with Morris isn’t clear, but the sources said it was significant enough to make the Heat uneasy about clearing him to play, at least to this point, and significant enough to leave the team concerned about liability issues. -via Miami Herald / February 5, 2022
An associate said Morris very much wants to be playing now. His representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday. -via Miami Herald / February 5, 2022