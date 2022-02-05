MRI shows De'Aaron Fox does not have a sprained ankle

MRI shows De'Aaron Fox does not have a sprained ankle

Main Rumors

MRI shows De'Aaron Fox does not have a sprained ankle

February 5, 2022- by

By |

Has Fox had an MRI? Yes, and while he pointed out that he is not a doctor, multiple sources have confirmed that he does not have a sprained ankle and there is no structural damage to the ankle. “It’s getting better,” Fox said. “I want to come back as close to 100 percent as I can.”
Source: Kings Beat

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Could we see a Julius Randle-De’Aaron Fox swap before Thursday’s deadline?
@Brian Windhorst tells @EvCoRadio and @Brian Geltzeiler why that scenario is on the table #NewYorkForever #Kings pic.twitter.com/7GxNvjRcvO3:35 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings are listing De’Aaron Fox (ankle) and Marvin Bagley III (ankle) as questionable for Saturday’s game against the Thunder. – 8:31 PM
De’Aaron Fox @swipathefox
Y’all should check if I follow Kentucky basketball page. You might be surprised. 💀 – 7:12 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
De’Aaron Fox will miss tonight’s game against Golden State. – 9:34 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings guard De’Aaron Fox has been ruled out for tonight’s game against the Warriors. Fox will miss his seventh consecutive game due to left ankle soreness. The Kings are 2-7 without him this season. – 9:34 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
De’Aaron Fox is a game time decision again tonight with a sore left ankle. He’s missed five straight. – 8:40 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox is again a game time decision. – 8:39 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Ep. 31 of The Kings Beat Podcast: Kings shock the Nets, De’Aaron Fox continues to sit. Via @James Ham and @Sean Cunningham kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/ep-31-kings-…7:27 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Lets just enjoy the fun win without the “Kings are better without De’Aaron Fox” takes as if this team didn’t just lose 5 straight without him, including two blowouts. – 12:17 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Davion Mitchell can’t replace De’Aaron Fox, but him & Tyrese Haliburton as a starting back court could work. – 11:33 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
De’Aaron Fox is a game time decision tonight against the Nets. He’s missed five straight games with a sore ankle. – 8:17 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry says De’Aaron Fox will be a gametime decision vs. the Nets tonight. – 8:17 PM

More on this storyline

, Main Rumors

, , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home