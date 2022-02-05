MRI shows De'Aaron Fox does not have a sprained ankle

Has Fox had an MRI? Yes, and while he pointed out that he is not a doctor, multiple sources have confirmed that he does not have a sprained ankle and there is no structural damage to the ankle. “It’s getting better,” Fox said. “I want to come back as close to 100 percent as I can.”
Source: Kings Beat
Source: Kings Beat
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Could we see a Julius Randle-De’Aaron Fox swap before Thursday’s deadline?
@Brian Windhorst tells @EvCoRadio and @Brian Geltzeiler why that scenario is on the table #NewYorkForever #Kings pic.twitter.com/7GxNvjRcvO – 3:35 PM
Could we see a Julius Randle-De’Aaron Fox swap before Thursday’s deadline?
@Brian Windhorst tells @EvCoRadio and @Brian Geltzeiler why that scenario is on the table #NewYorkForever #Kings pic.twitter.com/7GxNvjRcvO – 3:35 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings are listing De’Aaron Fox (ankle) and Marvin Bagley III (ankle) as questionable for Saturday’s game against the Thunder. – 8:31 PM
The Kings are listing De’Aaron Fox (ankle) and Marvin Bagley III (ankle) as questionable for Saturday’s game against the Thunder. – 8:31 PM
De’Aaron Fox @swipathefox
Y’all should check if I follow Kentucky basketball page. You might be surprised. 💀 – 7:12 PM
Y’all should check if I follow Kentucky basketball page. You might be surprised. 💀 – 7:12 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings guard De’Aaron Fox has been ruled out for tonight’s game against the Warriors. Fox will miss his seventh consecutive game due to left ankle soreness. The Kings are 2-7 without him this season. – 9:34 PM
Kings guard De’Aaron Fox has been ruled out for tonight’s game against the Warriors. Fox will miss his seventh consecutive game due to left ankle soreness. The Kings are 2-7 without him this season. – 9:34 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
De’Aaron Fox is a game time decision again tonight with a sore left ankle. He’s missed five straight. – 8:40 PM
De’Aaron Fox is a game time decision again tonight with a sore left ankle. He’s missed five straight. – 8:40 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Ep. 31 of The Kings Beat Podcast: Kings shock the Nets, De’Aaron Fox continues to sit. Via @James Ham and @Sean Cunningham kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/ep-31-kings-… – 7:27 PM
Ep. 31 of The Kings Beat Podcast: Kings shock the Nets, De’Aaron Fox continues to sit. Via @James Ham and @Sean Cunningham kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/ep-31-kings-… – 7:27 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Lets just enjoy the fun win without the “Kings are better without De’Aaron Fox” takes as if this team didn’t just lose 5 straight without him, including two blowouts. – 12:17 AM
Lets just enjoy the fun win without the “Kings are better without De’Aaron Fox” takes as if this team didn’t just lose 5 straight without him, including two blowouts. – 12:17 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Davion Mitchell can’t replace De’Aaron Fox, but him & Tyrese Haliburton as a starting back court could work. – 11:33 PM
Davion Mitchell can’t replace De’Aaron Fox, but him & Tyrese Haliburton as a starting back court could work. – 11:33 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
De’Aaron Fox is a game time decision tonight against the Nets. He’s missed five straight games with a sore ankle. – 8:17 PM
De’Aaron Fox is a game time decision tonight against the Nets. He’s missed five straight games with a sore ankle. – 8:17 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry says De’Aaron Fox will be a gametime decision vs. the Nets tonight. – 8:17 PM
Interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry says De’Aaron Fox will be a gametime decision vs. the Nets tonight. – 8:17 PM
More on this storyline
Rylan Stiles: The Kings list Fox and Bagley as questionable, Terrance Davis is OUT vs OKC. The Thunder have no submitted an injury report yet. -via Twitter @Rylan_Stiles / February 5, 2022
Jason Anderson: De’Aaron Fox (ankle) is questionable for Kings vs. Warriors tonight tonight. Marvin Bagley III (ankle) and Terence Davis (wrist) are out. Warriors have ruled out Nemanja Bjelica (back), Draymond Green (disc), Andre Iguodala (hip), Otto Porter Jr. (back) and James Wiseman (knee). -via Twitter @JandersonSacBee / February 3, 2022