Raptors targeting centers Jusuf Nurkic, Jakob Poeltl, Myles Turner, Robert Williams and Nic Claxton

The Raptors have searched for a center on the market and expressed interest in trading for several centers, including Jakob Poeltl, Myles Turner, Robert Williams, Nicolas Claxton and Jusuf Nurkic. Toronto has all its first-round picks looking ahead, which can be dangled as trade bait for a potential starting-caliber center. The Raptors have flirted with the idea of moving a first-round pick to re-acquire Poeltl, HoopsHype has learned. San Antonio is seeking a first-round pick and a quality player for Poeltl, according to Marc Stein. Poeltl is averaging career-highs in points (13.3), rebounds (9.0), and assists (2.8) this season.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault said he thought Mamadi Diakite was “fantastic” on Jusuf Nurkic. – 12:45 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said he didn’t know until halftime that Nic Claxton’s hamstring tightened up on him. Has no update and isn’t sure if he would have played in a closer game. Hasn’t spoken with performance yet. – 11:12 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs are now 16-18 when Dejounte Murray, Derrick White, and Jakob Poeltl play in the same game together.
They’re also 13-15 when winning or tying the 3PT line. – 11:05 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
21 point night for Jakob Poeltl
Poeltl with 18 of his 21 points in the paint – 10:30 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Nic Claxton is questionable to return due to left hamstring tightness. #Nets #Jazz – 10:24 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nic Claxton is questionable to return to this game with left hamstring tightness, the Nets say. – 10:23 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nic Claxton is questionable to return due to left hamstring tightness, Nets say. – 10:23 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Rob Williams says one of the biggest improvements recently is that the Celtics are getting better at taking criticism and checking each other. – 10:02 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Rob Williams on defensive turnaround: “Shit, it’s losing I guess. Sick of losing like that. Sick of having the disgusting taste in your mouth. Checking each other, like JB telling me you gotta sit down on defense. I’m telling JB stop losing him.” – 10:01 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Robert Williams on what has changed during the winning streak: “Shit…sick of losing, I guess. Sick of that disgusting taste in your mouth.” – 10:01 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Rob Williams on what’s changed during team’s recent hot streak: “Shit, sick of losing I guess.” – 10:01 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Robert Williams just outed Grant on that coast to coast drive saying that wasn’t a lob he threw. “I love Grant Williams to death, but that was not a pass” – 10:01 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Rob Williams on point Grant and the lob: “He got it in him, so I ain’t really too surprised. I told him we seen the behind the back coming from a mile away…It was not a pass. It was not a pass. I love Grant to death, but it was not a pass.” – 9:59 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Robert Williams: “I’m trying to win. That’s all I’m worried about.” – 9:59 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
It just dawned on me that although I’ve seen Robert Williams dunk a million times, I don’t think I’ve ever seen him throw down a reverse dunk. – 9:07 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Robert Williams got that block, but Smart was the one pulling him further up into position. Literally pointed on the floor where Rob should be – 8:34 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart – 6:47 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
My NBA trade deadline latest on Ben Simmons, Bradley Beal, John Collins, Myles Turner and more … all here: marcstein.substack.com/p/one-more-gus… – 4:25 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
If the LAC cost for getting Norman Powell on a long-term contract was basically a rookie contract/prospect (Keon Johnson) + 2R pick then it’s fair to assume the cost of trading for Jusuf Nurkic on an expiring contract should be significantly less. File that away, #Hornets fans. – 2:47 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Zach Collins is no longer on the Spurs injury report for the 1st time this season
Dejounte Murray and Jakob Poeltl are also both off the injury report.
Jock Landale remains in concussion protocols.
Lonnie Walker IV is out with right knee soreness.
Cacok and Wieskamp w/ Austin – 1:36 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jayson Tatum is a big advocate for Rob Williams’ upside: “I’m not even sure Rob believes he can be an All-Star, but he definitely can one of these days.” masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 1:03 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
A lot *could* change for the #Pacers by the trade deadline but keep in mind: owner Herb Simon is 87 and doesn’t want to tank, Myles Turner is injured w/ no timeline for a return and (looking at you fans) drafting #Purdue star Jaden Ivey isn’t a guarantee. indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 12:09 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Brogdon, Sabonis, Myles Turner all listed as out for Pacers. Bitadze (foot) and Brissett (ankle) questionable. #Bulls – 11:36 AM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
I asked Rick Carlisle about undrafted rookie Terry Taylor’s ascension following his breakout game against the Magic. He’ll be relied on again w/ Isaiah Jackson, Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner all out against the Bulls.
“It’s a great story.” —> https://t.co/5VaHzUxEc2 #Pacers pic.twitter.com/fZrvOr9cJo – 11:10 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New #Celtics mailbag features thoughts on Josh Richardson’s future, the path to Robert Williams becoming an All-Star and how the tax figures into the trade deadline masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 10:39 AM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Isaiah Jackson is OUT tonight due to a right ankle sprain, per the #Pacers’ latest injury report. Goga Bitadze (bruised right foot) and Oshae Brissett (sore right ankle) are questionable.
Indiana’s frontcourt remains thin. Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner are already out. – 9:26 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nic Claxton, who had a career night — 23 points, 11 rebounds and 5 blocks — sat down, answered 4 questions, and left. Awful night for the Nets. This is Detroit all over again. – 12:51 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nic Claxton hit the nail on the head: “I think offensively, we can get a little stagnant. We need to get the ball moving a little more.” – 12:50 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nic Claxton admits he was fatigued in the second half. Notes its his third game back and his conditioning caught up with him in the second half. – 12:49 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nic Claxton: “My performance, it doesn’t really matter. We lost the game.” – 12:49 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Should be a quick review here, as AD caught Nurkic with a shoulder to the mouth, but it was clearly a basketball play. – 12:42 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash thought Nic Claxton looked gassed, too. Said they tried to watch his minutes in the second half because he looked tired every four to five minutes. Hence the dropoff in second hand production. – 12:24 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Kings beat the Nets 112-101. The losing streak is now six, the most ever under Steve Nash. Nic Claxton’s career night goes to waste as does James Johnson’s performance. James Harden’s performance was riddled with turnovers. On to Salt Lake City. – 12:13 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Nets lead over the Kings trimmed to 86-83 as the head to the 4th in Sacramento. Nic Claxton with the career high 21 points for Brooklyn. Kings led by Harrison Barnes’ 19 and Davion Mitchell continues to be a bright spot offensively with 16 – 11:46 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Tough break for LAL to close the half … on a Nurkic jumper, the ball hit the wire behind the basket that holds up the shot clock, which is a violation.
Officials gave Portland the ball, and Powell hit a buzzer-beating J to cut LAL’s lead to 1 at half. – 11:38 PM
Tough break for LAL to close the half … on a Nurkic jumper, the ball hit the wire behind the basket that holds up the shot clock, which is a violation.
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
The Lakers caught a bit of a break when Covington misses Nurkic with Russ guarding him very down low on a switch, instead fires up a three. Lakers run out the miss, and Russ sets up Bradley for a corner three. AK – 11:35 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Jursuf Nurkic and Anthony Davis have been in a physical battle all night. Each matchup has often ended with one of them falling to the ground – 11:33 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Nic Claxton just set a new career high with 19 points. He also has four blocks. – 11:26 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
There it is. Nic Claxton with a putback on Patty Mills’ missed corner 3 gives him a new career-high of 19. He has plenty of time to add to it with eight left in the third quarter. – 11:26 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Career-high 19 points for Nets forward Nic Claxton with 8:13 to play in the third quarter against the Kings. – 11:26 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Nets lead the Kings 62-54. Sacramento has shaved BK’s lead down a few times and they’ve responded each time. Nic Claxton on pace to shatter his career-high and Kyrie Irving’s dozen has been huge. James Johnson giving the Nets’ good minutes tonight. – 11:06 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Nets lead the Kings 62-54 at the half in Sacramento. Nic Claxton one point from matching his career high, has 17. Harrison Barnes leads Sacramento with 12. – 11:06 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Anthony Davis is limping. He had asked to be taken out after Nurkic got an offensive rebound over him. – 10:59 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Nets forward Nic Claxton has 17 points with 7:00 to play in the first half against the Kings. His career high is 18. – 10:50 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Some with the #Nets have felt Nic Claxton had to realize just how good he could become. He might be figuring that out tonight. He already has 17 points – one off his career high – less than midway through the second quarter. #Kings #NBA – 10:49 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nic Claxton’s career-high is 18 points. He’s already got 17…with 8:45 left in the first half. – 10:47 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Kings 32-23. Kyrie Irving helped the Nets score 10 straight with a pair of pullup 3s. Nic Claxton already has 11. Hot start for him. – 10:38 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Nets forward Nic Claxton had 11 points in the first 6:18 of this game against the Kings. He came in averaging 8.9 points. – 10:25 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Nic Claxton all kinds of active, with nine points, two boards, a block and a steal. But the #Nets trail 18-15 with 5:42 left in the first. #Kings – 10:20 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spurs’ injury report for Thursday vs. Heat:
Keita Bates-Diop, Out, conditioning
Zach Collins, Out, conditioning
Jock Landale, Out, concussion protocol
Doug McDermott, Questionable, ankle sprain
Dejounte Murray, Questionable, wrist sprain
Jakob Poeltl, Out, Concussion Protocol – 6:37 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Spurs listing Doug McDermott (sprained ankle) and Dejounte Murray (sprained wrist) as questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. Heat.
Keita Bates-Diop, Zach Collins, Jock Landale and Jakob Poeltl ruled out.
No Heat injury report yet. – 6:33 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Jakob Poeltl and Jock Landale have both entered concussion protocol and are out tomorrow against Miami, per Spurs. This is Landale’s second concussion of the season. – 6:03 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
#Spurs will be without big men Jakob Poeltl and Jock Landale on Thursday against Miami after both landed in the league’s concussion protocols following blows to the head vs. GSW.
It’s the second stint in protocols this season for Landale after he missed time in the preseason. – 5:40 PM
More on this storyline
To convince San Antonio to surrender Jakob Poeltl, sources say, would require a future first-round pick and a quality player. -via marcstein.substack.com / February 4, 2022
The Spurs would be more open to moving Poeltl had Gregg Popovich already broken the league’s all-time record for coaching victories. Popovich remains seven shy of passing his pal Don Nelson’s 1,335 career wins. -via marcstein.substack.com / February 4, 2022
Toronto is said to have interest in reacquiring center Jakob Poeltl from San Antonio. The Raptors’ recent 11-4 surge propelled them into Eastern Conference playoff contention, and they have been looking for center upgrades for some time. -via marcstein.substack.com / January 14, 2022
