Suns vs. Wizards: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Phoenix Suns (41-10) play against the Washington Wizards (27-27) at Capital One Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday February 5, 2022
Phoenix Suns 92, Washington Wizards 70 (Q4 05:13)
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Rui Hachimura accidentally kicks Corey Kispert in the head. Corey looks to be okay. – 8:57 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Montrezl Harrell has 11 points in the first 5 minutes of the fourth quarter, as many as the Wizards had the entire second quarter – 8:55 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Wizards start 4th on 6-0 run.
Timeout #Suns with 10:25 left in game. Wizards down 85-57.
Now #Suns should win game. That’s not the issue.
The issue is will they have to bring back any starters to make this a comfy win?
Payton, Johnson, Wainright, Smith and McGee on floor. – 8:49 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards are in the fourth quarter and their leading scorer is Aaron Holiday, who has 11 points. – 8:48 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Could The Suns Not Score In The Fourth Quarter And Still Win Watch – 8:46 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Suns are a machine on a regular night.
The Suns off a loss are a machine out for blood.
This is a complete annihilation of the Wizards. Washington had 51 points after three quarters. – 8:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns up 34 after 3.
Now can the reserves close the game to the point that the starters don’t have to play another second in this game. #Suns – 8:45 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I reiterate: The Phoenix Suns have held their opponent to FIFTY-ONE POINTS through 3 quarters – 8:44 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards are down 85-51 after three quarters, fewest points they have had after three since 2016. They are shooting 29.9% FG and 15.8% 3PT.
The Suns have the 3rd-ranked defense and the Wizards have no answer tonight. – 8:44 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
End of the 3rd Quarter: Suns 85, Wizards 51
A. Holiday: 11 pts., 1 reb., 3 assts.
Kuzma: 9 pts., 6 rebs., 1 asst.
Ayton: 20 pts., 16 rebs., 2 assts.
Paul: 14 pts., 4 rebs., 9 assts.
FG%: Suns 48.6%, Wizards 29.9% – 8:42 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: PHX 85, WAS 51
Ayton: 20 Pts, 16 Reb, 2 Stl, 8-14 FG
Paul: 14 Pts, 9 Ast
Booker: 11 Pts, 7 Reb, 5 Ast
Holiday: 11 Pts – 8:42 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
LOL everyone telling Cam and Stix shame on them for taking away an assist for CP3 – 8:41 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Devin Booker saying something to Kyle Kuzma on the Wizards bench to make him laugh while Jalen Smith shoots free throws – 8:41 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Daniel Gafford just made me laugh out loud. I admire the irrational confidence to yell out “AND ONNEEEE” when you’re down 30 – 8:34 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards cannot hit a shot; they’re 18 for 57 from the field and 3 for 18 from beyond the arc. They’re up to 45 points with 4:11 remaining in the third quarter. The team’s low for a game this season is 87 points, which occurred twice. – 8:30 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Great performance from Deandre Ayton tonight. Just needed some time to get back in shape and find his rhythm again. A sort of reconditioning to get back to form.
His gestAYTON period, if you will. – 8:30 PM
Great performance from Deandre Ayton tonight. Just needed some time to get back in shape and find his rhythm again. A sort of reconditioning to get back to form.
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards are down 31 points in the 3rd quarter and only have 38 points in the game. So, Wes Unseld Jr. is going deep into his bench to give Daniel Gafford some run and Davis Bertans some rare minutes. – 8:27 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Daniel Gafford has checked into the game for the first time tonight. There’s 7:04 remaining in the third quarter, and the Wizards trail 70-38. – 8:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
This is Ayton’s 111th career double double. Has 18 and 13. #Suns up 32 with 7:04 left in 3rd. – 8:26 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Daniel Gafford and Davis Bertans in the game midway through the third quarter with Wizards down 69-38 – 8:26 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker to Bridges.
#Suns up 69-38. Timeout Wizards with 7:58 left in 3rd. – 8:22 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Watching Suns- Wizards. For people who continue to dismiss the Suns chances of repeating in the West…let me tell you, they’re outstanding. With a taste of the Finals a year ago and 8-0 in the bubble two seasons gone-bye the Suns look like they’re ready. – 8:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Wizards shot 4-of-21 (19%) in the second quarter, missing all nine of its 3PT FGAs in scoring just 11 points in the quarter.
#Suns outscored them by 15 in the second quarter. – 8:17 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards made their first two 3-pointers (Kuzma and Bryant) and have proceeded to miss their next 12 – 8:17 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I am once again begging you to hire Skylar Diggins-Smith for Suns broadcasts – 8:13 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
#DCAboveAll 31
#ValleyProud 59
Halftime.
Holiday 7 Ayton 13
KCP 5 Bridges 10
Kuzma 5 Booker 9 – 8:04 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Don’t think that final possession went according to plan as Paul had mini conversations with players.
#Suns up 59-32 at half.
PHX: Ayton 13 and 11 (after 6 and 9 last game in Atlanta). Bridges 10. Team: 49.1% FG (37.5% on 3s).
WAS: Holiday 7. Team: 30.2% FG (2-of-13 on 3s). – 8:03 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards scored 11 points in the second quarter. That’s their lowest point total in any quarter this season. The previous low was 12 points in the first quarter on Dec. 5 at Toronto. Washington trails 59-32 at halftime. – 8:01 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards go into halftime down 27 to the Suns. Their 11 points in the 2nd quarter were a season-low for a single quarter.
Wiz are shooting 31% FG, 2-13 3PT. Not what you want. – 8:01 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: PHX 59, WAS 32
Ayton: 13 Pts, 11 Reb, 6-9 FG
Bridges: 10 Pts, 4 Ast, 4-9 FG
Booker: 9 Pts, 4-9 FG
Holiday: 7 Pts
Suns held the Wiz to 31% shooting in the first half – 8:01 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
13-11-1-2 in 15 minutes for Deandre Ayton. Safe to say he’s back. Suns lead by 27 at halftime. – 8:00 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards have less points in the first half (32) than the Suns had in the first quarter (33)
Washington had 11 points in the second quarter – 8:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bridges with 10. #Suns up 59-31 as they’re 55.3% from the field (6-of-14 on 3s). – 7:57 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
De’Anthony Melton says it’s a blessing being on this team, after coming in on a 19-win season in PHX and taking lessons from that. They got a whole different lineup and a great team – 7:56 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Wizards down 50 – 27 to the Suns. They dug themselves quite the hole to come back. – 7:52 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Suns are up 50-27. Pretty decent response to that 10th loss the other day – 7:50 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Again, when Paul gets in paint and the five man dives, as Ayton did, that opens up the floor because the defense has to decide on whether to guard Paul or the lob.
So Paul finds Johnson for corner 3. #Suns up 23. Teams runs pick-and-roll, but having Paul makes it tough to stop. – 7:49 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards getting doubled up midway through the second quarter, Suns up 48-23 😬 – 7:48 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
McGee chasedown save to Johnson, who makes catch and pulls up to hit jumper.
#Suns up 20. – 7:44 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Someone on the Wizards bench must be talking trash to JaVale McGee because he shot them a look right after this play 😂 pic.twitter.com/8zP3a81Pig – 7:44 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Paul has the backtrot going.
#Suns up 18 as Paul hits jumper.
Timeout Wizards with 8:44 left in half.
At this rate, Phoenix will have four players reach double figures by halftime.
Ayton 9. Bridges 8. Booker and Paul each with 7.
PHX: 52.9% FG. WAS: 37% FG. – 7:42 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams had said his guys were “chomping at the bit” to get back out there coming off that loss to the Hawks. Suns up 41-23 early in the 2nd quarter.
Get CHOMPED, bit – 7:41 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns now up 18 in the early second quarter and that sounds like some boos from Wizards fans. – 7:41 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns fans have asked why Bismack Biyombo didn’t play last game with Deandre Ayton being back.
Williams addressed that pregame, saying now 48 minutes is for 5 when before teams played two bigs to eat into 96 minutes.
Possible answer? Play Ayton at the 4 with Biyombo.
Thoughts? – 7:39 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Third time is the charm for the Wizards PA announcer after calling Jalen Smith Jaden Smith twice – 7:38 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Suns lead the Wizards by 12 points at the end of the 1st quarter. D Ayton leads all scorers with 9 pts. Wizards are losing the TO battle 0-4 so far. – 7:34 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Suns finished the first quarter by outscoring the Wizards 28-11. Phoenix will carry a 33-21 lead into the second quarter. – 7:34 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Double lob attack for DA.
He’s heating up. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dhISgrMuBn – 7:34 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Score after 1.
#DCAboveAll 21
#ValleyProud 33
Ayton leads all scorers with 9. Holiday leads wizards scoring w/ 6. – 7:33 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 33, WAS 21
Ayton: 9 Pts, 4 Reb, 4-5 FG
Booker: 7 Pts, 3 Reb, 2 Ast
Bridges: 8 Pts, 3-6 FG
Holiday: 6 Pts, 3-4 FG – 7:33 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
That dive McGee made to rim and Booker looking to him forces defense to adjust.
Booker then adjusted and found Bridges for corner 3. #Suns up 10.
Jalen Smith enters game for Bridges. So Cam Johnson is at the 3, Smith 4, McGee 5. – 7:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Payton in as Shamet remains out with ankle.
Shamet didn’t make trip to Atlanta.
#Suns up nine as Hachimura scores off the bounce inside in traffic, but Payton answers. #Suns #Wizards – 7:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
McGee in for Ayton.
Now keep eye on McGee-Harrell. #Suns up 26-17 with 2:54 left in 1st quarter . – 7:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton transition lob finish of Bridges pass. #Suns up seven as Booker forces turnover. – 7:24 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton’s already up to 7 points and 4 rebounds in 6 and a half minutes – 7:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Caldwell-Pope off the bounce scores on Bridges.
Fouled. Hits FT. #Suns up 19-17.
Harrell checks in. Keep eye on him and Ayton. – 7:22 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Dinwiddie scores for Wizards out of timeout, but Ayton scores on dunk off Paul feed. #Suns up 19-14. – 7:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns on 12-2 run. Up 17-12 after Booker 2. Timeout #Wizards with 6:19 left in 1st quarter.
Suns started 1-of-5. Now 7-of-15. – 7:19 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
DA looks great. A 12-2 run from the Suns after a nice start for the Wizards. – 7:18 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Kuz coming out of the gate firing 👌
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/Dx2xmsX7au – 7:18 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Conditioning is so key to what Deandre Ayton does on both ends. Very nice start for the big fella being active on the O-boards – 7:17 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Subtle deal but CP3 giving that transition break to Bridges for him to lead it instead is one of those things he does early in the game to let guys get going – 7:16 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Wizards testing that #Suns perimeter defense.
Holiday to cup again. #Suns down 10-5. – 7:14 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns move ball after getting in transition. Crowder bucket , but Bryant hits 3.
#Suns down 6-2. – 7:13 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker takes tough fader early. Miss. Thomas Bryant is back for Wizards. He’s had huge games against the #Suns.
Kuzma puts Wizards up 3-0. #Suns – 7:12 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Capital One Arena has filled up decently for Wizards-Suns as we approach tipoff, but of course a good chunk of that are road fans – 7:06 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Phoenix Suns are doing football formations during their warm-ups. Having a 41 – 10 record makes things fun. – 7:03 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Jalen Smith gets up up for an alley-oop during layup lines and Jae Crowder is so impressed he bear hugs the Terp and lifts him up a bit 😂 – 7:01 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Wait for it.
JaVale McGee blasting off back where his #NBA career began.
“I HEAR THERE’S SOME MF’ING DOGS IN THE CAPITAL.”
Devin Booker has last word as they run through tunnel.
“Let’s get it.”
#Suns look to bounce back from loss to Atlanta that ended 11-game win streak. pic.twitter.com/nF06vmrGIs – 6:55 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Montrezl Harrell, Thomas Bryant, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vibing out to @DJHeatDC having Right Foot Creep in the playlist during pre-tip warmups – 6:51 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Kuz is looking to stay hot 🔥
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/EYXNm7o2ya – 6:46 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Saturday night hoops coming up soon!
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/Ti1VzLLh1R – 6:38 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns fans lined up to see them take the court in DC. pic.twitter.com/RL6JiwAqwH – 6:33 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Tonight, for the first home game of Black History Month, we celebrate Our Community, Our History: Leaders in Sports.
We started with a discussion on D.C. basketball history with Edwin Henderson, Kevin Lloyd, Phil Chenier, and John Thompson III. pic.twitter.com/hOU2KfvC3C – 6:31 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Devin Booker and Chris Paul are in the house. So is Michael Ruffin.
My 3 keys to the game for Wizards-Suns (7 pm on @NBCSWashington) plus some breaking personal news: I am now a pocket square guy. pic.twitter.com/8y2fSSvVCQ – 6:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I think he’s gonna knock the rust off here and start to play the kind of basketball that he’s accustomed to and to his standard.” Monty Williams on Deandre Ayton, who scored 6 in #Suns loss at Atlanta.
Tonight vs. Wizards will be 3rd game back after missing 7 with ankle sprain pic.twitter.com/Mznzfxwwy4 – 6:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
When Phoenix was in DC last season, Monty Williams saw his mom for 1st time in over a year amid COVID-19 pandemic.
Met for just a few minutes in hotel parking lot.
This time, he and his mom shared a meal and did some catching up.
“Family rundown.”
#Suns at #Wizards next. pic.twitter.com/6UAD42EcZ1 – 6:16 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“The maturation.” Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. on the growth of #Suns JaVale McGee, who started his career in Washington. Unseld Jr. was an assistant with the Wizards. pic.twitter.com/PYlAKOY1DV – 6:06 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Former Washington Wizard Javale Mcgee is warming up with Jarret Jack.
#valleyproud | #dcaboveall pic.twitter.com/Qe03FLmCwl – 6:04 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He’s a tremendous example.” Wizards first-year head coach Wes Unseld Jr. about #Suns head coach Monty Williams. pic.twitter.com/dkC1DiGewU – 6:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Saturday night hoops in 6️⃣0️⃣ minutes!
📍 @CapitalOneArena
🎙 @Team980
📺 @NBCSWashington
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 6:00 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said JaVale McGee and Bismack Biyombo have both been great about their roles with limited playing time. He will go back to 2 centers tonight unless there’s foul trouble, with Deandre Ayton on his normal minutes. He expects DA to “knock the rust off” soon. – 5:50 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Who had the best fit tonight?
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/LiHxyJ8Swi – 5:40 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams back home in PG County. #Suns pic.twitter.com/6oKmyomqyq – 5:39 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said a lot of today’s shootaround was revisiting the Suns’ core principles defensively. Positioning on ball screens, communication off switches, etc. – 5:39 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said he thinks Deandre Ayton is going to knock the rust off here soon. He doesn’t think he’s been bad, but the Suns are planning to play him his normal minutes again to get him back in the groove – 5:37 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams had tried to find minutes for all 3 of the Suns’ centers, but he says it’s difficult to do. Barring foul trouble, it’ll be back to DA and McGee at that spot – 5:34 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Wizards starters tonight vs. the Suns: Spencer Dinwiddie, Aaron Holiday, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Thomas Bryant. – 5:30 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Our 1.81 assist-to-turnover ratio ranks 10th in the NBA this season.
#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/zy98H5robN – 2:00 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Keep an eye on the point guards tonight.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/9JqxmR7uWH – 1:00 PM
