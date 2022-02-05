Thunder vs. Kings: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Oklahoma City Thunder (17-34) play against the Sacramento Kings (35-35) at Golden 1 Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Saturday February 5, 2022
Oklahoma City Thunder 36, Sacramento Kings 41 (Q2 08:59)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The Athletic reported that the Kings want to keep De’Aaron Fox, but rival GMs aren’t buying it.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Harrison Barnes has 12 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists here in the first quarter. Kings OKC lead 36-30. – 10:34 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Neemias Queta is here in Sacramento in uniform. At this pace, the Kings will play 5 centers and all of them will have 2 or more fouls. – 10:27 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Poku is checking in for the Thunder, for the first time in nearly a month. – 10:27 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
✅ @Moe Harkless dunk.
✅ @Tyrese Haliburton steal.
✅ @Davion Mitchell stepback jumper.
you love to see it. pic.twitter.com/CJXfEt6M6P – 10:23 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
‘Hoos getting us started!
@Ty Jerome | @_mdiakite pic.twitter.com/ZTH6J9F8Sx – 10:20 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Harrison Barnes with the up and under And-1 to start the game. 3-0 Kings. – 10:11 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
next up ⚡️
Presented by @EnergyTransfer pic.twitter.com/cqKAiQD9rd – 10:03 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The New Orleans Pelicans have been “really aggressive on the trade market for a guard,” according to @Brian Windhorst.
C.J. McCollum, De’Aaron Fox and Eric Gordon seem to be available, reports @Marc Stein. 👀 basketballnews.com/stories/pelica… – 10:00 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
We’re celebrating Lunar New Year tonight during our game against the Thunder🧧
Presented by @CacheCreekCR pic.twitter.com/HUMmYtQiD6 – 9:59 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
New Rule:
Berman had to ask Randle about potentially being traded to Sacramento before every game. pic.twitter.com/AauVIkBltR – 9:51 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starters Powered by @Verizon ⤵️
👑 @Tyrese Haliburton
👑 @Davion Mitchell
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Moe Harkless
👑 @Richaun Holmes pic.twitter.com/KYiu24xkkF – 9:32 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Same starters for the Kings:
Haliburton, Mitchell, Barnes, Harkless and Holmes – 9:32 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings starters vs. Thunder:
G – Tyrese Haliburton
G – Davion Mitchell
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Moe Harkless
C – Richaun Holmes – 9:32 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. Oklahoma City Thunder – 2/5:
G – Tyrese Haliburton
G – Davion Mitchell
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Moe Harkless
C – Richaun Holmes – 9:32 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
De’Aaron Fox is out tonight vs. OKC. Tonight will be the 8th game he’s missed.
Bagley is out tonight as well. – 9:31 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox has been ruled out for tonight’s game against the Thunder. He will miss his eighth consecutive game due to left ankle soreness. Marvin Bagley III has been ruled out as well. He will miss his fourth game with a sprained left ankle. – 9:31 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Updated Injury Report vs. Oklahoma City Thunder – 2/5:
De’Aaron Fox (left ankle soreness) – OUT
Marvin Bagley III (left ankle sprain) – OUT – 9:31 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
When the Rockets traded Chris Paul for Russell Westbrook, it was the THUNDER that got all the picks.
Amazing. – 9:31 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Ladies and gentlemen, the weekend 💧
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS pic.twitter.com/Qu3RSZJEp9 – 9:17 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Asked Mark Daigneault about how the Thunder is handling Poku differently this season than last season.
“He’s had a lot of experience, and we’re putting pressure on him to compete harder and to play tighter, be more efficient, that sort of thing.”
Full response from Daigneault pic.twitter.com/L2gv5CLfSl – 9:14 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Tyrese Haliburton, man of the people. instagram.com/p/CZnl6lpJ0lK/… – 9:12 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault said they will check Lu Dort out when the team gets back to OKC. Mentions Dort was hit in the face twice during last nights game. – 9:05 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Daigneault on Dort’s injury (facial contusion): “He got hit twice there. He had the Nurkic hit and then the Simons hit. We’ll check him out when we get back to OKC, but nothing further at this point.” – 9:05 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Josh Giddey
Tre Mann
Ty Jerome
Darius Bazley
Mamadi Diakite
That is the Thunder starters tonight. – 8:56 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Darius Bazley will start on Tyrese Haliburton, per Daigneaullt. Big test for Bazley, as the Thunder continues to stretch him defensively. – 8:54 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
i too watched the Sacramento Kings play this week, Julius Randle. welcome back. – 8:53 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Derrick Favors will also play tonight. He’s sat in eight of the last nine games. – 8:51 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Aleksej Pokusevski is in the rotation tonight per Mark Daigneault – 8:49 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder starters at Kings:
– Giddey
– Mann
– Jerome
– Bazley
– Diakite – 8:43 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
De’Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley are both game-time decisions tonight for the Kings. – 8:28 PM
Noel Harris @NorCalNoel916
I take it the availability for the Kings’ De’Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley III will be a game-time decision. pic.twitter.com/zKmvTVs8uS – 8:22 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley have been ruled gametime decisions for the Kings – 8:20 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings forward Marvin Bagley III will be a game-time decision vs. the Thunder tonight after missing the past three games with a left ankle sprain. – 8:19 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox will be a game-time decision again tonight vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder after missing the past seven games due to left ankle soreness. – 8:18 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
De’Aaron Fox is a game time decision again tonight with a sore left ankle. – 8:18 PM
Jon Hamm @JonMHamm
Remember the last time a Thunder guard suffered a face injury in Portland pic.twitter.com/A6uIPiLOIB – 6:37 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The Thunder wraps up its road trip with a chance to make it four in a row tonight against the Kings.
🎥 | @OUHealth Game Day Report pic.twitter.com/9r1JBpGJO5 – 6:02 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After Klay Thompson caught fire during the Warriors’ win over the Kings, NBA Twitter exploded with different reactions. Here’s what fans and analysts were saying on Thursday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 6:00 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Lu Dort is out tonight against Sacramento. He got hit in the face late in last nights victory over Portland and is out with a facial contusion.
Fox and Bagley are questionable. – 5:19 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
No Lu Dort tonight (facial contusion/too good to get Jabari or Chet).
SGA and Lu’s absences means the ball is going to be in Josh Giddey’s hands even more tonight.
He could become the second youngest player to ever get a triple double, trailing only himself. – 5:09 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
De’Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley are both listed as questionable for Sacramento. Terence Davis is out. – 4:56 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Lu Dort, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Aaron Wiggins, Isaiah Roby, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Vit Krelci are all out for OKC tonight. – 4:55 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga showed off his ridiculous athleticism with a smooth dunk against the Kings on Thursday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/04/wat… – 4:00 PM
