76ers vs. Bulls: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Philadelphia 76ers (31-21) play against the Chicago Bulls (19-19) at United Center
Game Time: 3:30 PM EST on Sunday February 6, 2022
Philadelphia 76ers 61, Chicago Bulls 52 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Let’s try this again.
Last year, 3s off the dribble accounted for just 22% of Tyrese Maxey’s total attempts off the dribble, and he made them at a 23% clip.
This year, 3s account for 39% of his off the dribble attempts, and he’s making 40.9% of them. – 4:40 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Down at the half.
DeMar DeRozan: 26 pts (10-15 FG)
Nikola Vucevic: 8 pts, 5 ast, 1 blk pic.twitter.com/Adhtr2Kcfd – 4:37 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls trail Sixers 61-52 at half. Biggest difference is 3-pt shooting. Philly 7-13, Bulls 3-12. DeRozan has 26 pts, Embiid 22 – 4:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bulls down nine at half to 76ers. That has Erik Spoelstra 24 game minutes from becoming NBA East All-Star coach. – 4:36 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead Chicago, 61-52, at halftime.
Embiid: 22 PTS / 5 REB / 2 AST
Maxey: 11 PTS / 3 REB / 5 AST
Team: 53.5% fg / 53.8% 3fg 👀 – 4:36 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Fun half of basketball in Chicago: Sixers lead 61-52 at the break, though the game feels a bit closer than that.
26 efficient points for DeMar DeRozan. 22 efficient points for Joel Embiid. And a nice little 11 and 5 half for Tyrese Maxey. – 4:36 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Javonte doing Javonte things.
@NBCSChicago | @Javonte Green pic.twitter.com/El2inPDidT – 4:35 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Sixers 61, Bulls 52. Philly led by as many as 15 in the first half. Both All-Stars playing like All-Stars, with 26 for DeRozan and 22 for Embiid. Both teams still shooting above 50 percent from the floor, though Bulls are just 3-of-12 from deep. – 4:35 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Halftime: Sixers 61, Bulls 52
DeMar DeRozan has 26 points (10-15 FG, 6-7 FT) and Bulls are +1 in his 19 minutes despite trailing by 9, overall
Joel Embiid has 22 points on 8-11 shooting – 4:35 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
76ers 61, Bulls 52 at half
DeRozan 26 points
Embiid 22 points
Maxey 11 pts, 6 assists – 4:34 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers are in a tough spot with DeRozan, who they are underprepared to guard.
Think you have to live with the drop coverage or something at the level, though. The two possessions they trapped, the back line did not look ready at all to defend Vooch playing 4-on-3. – 4:30 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Embiid just contested DeRozan jumper at one end, dribbled the entire length, beat Vucevic and dunked it. – 4:25 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Glad I’m not at the Bulls game because I think Ayo Dosunmu would try and dunk on me in media row – 4:23 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Ayo’s collecting posters left and right. pic.twitter.com/9tBJIFhLFw – 4:20 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
AYO WILL NOT BE DENIED.
@NBCSChicago | @AyoDos_11 pic.twitter.com/vszS8cPCqR – 4:19 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls down 45-36. 6:31 left 2nd quarter. 76ers bench 12-3. DeRozan-17pts – 4:19 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Embiid comes back fully rested. Sat from 2:41 of 1st to 6:31 of 2nd. He has 12 points in 9 minutes. – 4:18 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
The very injured Bulls are running out some wild lineups today. – 4:18 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Rejected by Tony!
@NBCSChicago | @Tony Bradley pic.twitter.com/h4LEyBqoBw – 4:17 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Two pull-up 3s out of pick-and-roll for Tyrese Maxey in the first quarter, a shot that he looks more and more comfortable taking.
Sixers gave up 14 on 6-7 shooting to DeRozan that quarter, though. Put Charlie Brown on him defensively for the last possession and he fouled him. – 4:07 PM
Philadelphia 76ers PR @SixersStats
With 12 first-quarter points today, @Philadelphia 76ers @Joel Embiid moved past @Luka Doncic and @Giannis Antetokounmpo in total 1Q points this season. He’s now seventh in the @NBA.
He entered play today fourth in the league with an average of 7.8 points per 1Q.
h/t @nbastats – 4:06 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
One again, Sixers are hurting #Bulls from 3-pt line. Philly has made 5-of-10 and leads 34-26 after 1stQ. DeRozan has 14 pts, Embiid 12. – 4:06 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 34, Bulls 26 at the end of the first. Both teams are shooting above 50%, but the Sixers are 5-of-10 from 3 while Chicago is 2-of-7. Embiid with 12 pints on 5-of-6 shooting. Maxey with 8 on 3-of-3 from the floor and 4 assists. – 4:06 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bulls down 34-26 to 76ers at end of one in Chicago. If Bulls lose, Erik Spoelstra is East All-Star coach. – 4:06 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
DeRozan single-handedly keeping shorthanded Bulls afloat. 14 1st-quarter points to keep Bulls within 8. – 4:05 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Malcolm Hill from the corner!
@NBCSChicago | @Malcolm Hill pic.twitter.com/2ouBKhOCCz – 4:04 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
We have a Charlie Brown Jr. sighting. First time he’s played in a minute. – 4:04 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tyrese Maxey’s first 10 minutes today:
8 PTS / 3-3 FG / 2-2 3fg / 3 AST – 4:01 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers up 23-17 late in the third after Maxey hits another pull-up 3. He’s also already got four assists. Sixers are shooting 10-of-17 from the floor. – 3:57 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
WHAT A RECOVERY BY WOO.
@NBCSChicago | @Javonte Green pic.twitter.com/IeEVakzNcV – 3:55 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Malcolm Hill and Matt Thomas are first subs for your Eastern Conference-leading Bulls.
Amazing. Speaks to widespread injuries and team’s resilience. – 3:54 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls Nation..what’s going on? @Chicago Bulls Philly 12-11. DeRozan with 6. Embiid with 10. – 3:49 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DeMar & Vooch working the two-man game.
@NBCSChicago | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/DLCeIrOIKV – 3:48 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Joel Embiid has 10 points on 4-4 shooting after four minutes
He’s trying to move his career record against the Bulls to 10-0 today – 3:48 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
The normal shot clocks are not working in Chicago. There is one in a corner on each end of the floor. The PA announcer is also counting down the seconds at the end of the shot clock.
The Sixers are not going to play a normal basketball game on this trip. – 3:44 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
We’ve got old school floor clocks today. Looks like above the backboard is not working. #Bulls pic.twitter.com/PxJJZOxwbi – 3:40 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers was asked if he had a discussion with Tyrese Maxey in light of a report that Maxey could be an option to be packaged with Ben Simmons in a trade to the #Nets: “First of all, the one thing that I won’t do is all of the discussion is from a writer…. – 3:30 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Ready to put in work.
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/F5MFxjZpQs – 3:26 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DeMar in the “Red, White & Blue” Kobe XIs today.
@DeMar DeRozan | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/HQgyTQbWWB – 3:15 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls ball is rolling @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio @Audacy pic.twitter.com/VUIdZYAueX – 3:15 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Attending the game @UnitedCenter ? Send me a pic and I’ll retweet @Chicago Bulls – 3:10 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Word from the 76ers…Thybulle is OUT vs Bulls. Korkmaz who always plays against the Bulls is in. 76ers startwers: Green, Harris, Embiid, Curry and Maxey. 2:15b pre @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio network @Audacy – 3:08 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
To recap, LaVine (back) and White (adductor strain) are out today. For Sixers, Thybulle (shoulder) is out, Korkmaz (knee) is in. #Bulls – 3:07 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
*this afternoon’s* starting five:
• @Danny Green
• @Tobias Harris
• @Joel Embiid
• @Seth Curry
• @Tyrese Maxey
🏀@RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/4tal1yeSK9 – 3:01 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Matisse Thybulle (shoulder) is OUT today at Chicago, while Furkan Korkmaz is available to play after missing the last three games. Danny Green will start in place of Thybulle. – 3:01 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Matisse Thybulle is out, while Furkan Korkmaz will play vs. Bulls. – 3:00 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Starters today vs. Philly.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/kw1BVy8PqI – 3:00 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls update from NBA Injury Report: White and LaVine both OUT. Joining Ball, Caruso, Jones and Williams. – 2:58 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
A unique wrinkle to the schedule today. The Suns’ two opponents on their back-to-back Monday and Tuesday (Bulls/76ers) play each other on Sunday. A 2-for-1 scouting special! That tips off in an hour. – 2:34 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Last time #Bulls played Sixers, Embiid scored 30, but what really hurt Bulls, I thought, was not being able to contain guards. Maxey/Milton combined for 14 assists, drove and dished to Embiid/Korkmaz who went 11-14 from 3. Milton is out today, Korkmaz & Thybulle questionable – 2:28 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Sixers coach Doc Rivers on the Bulls: “We’re going to have to face a very mentally tough team tonight. And if we don’t match that, it’s going to be a tough night.” – 2:12 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash said nothing has changed with James Harden and his desire to be in Brooklyn except “noise from the outside world.”
That outside noise is coming from Philadelphia, where the 76ers have made their attempts to poach Harden from the Nets very clear. – 2:06 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls coach Billy Donovan confirms a Sun-Times report that Patrick Williams could be back before the end of the regular season. – 2:00 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan expressed optimism that Patrick Williams will be back for some regular-season action. Couched it that he doesn’t know when and it’s not for sure. But called it “very good possibility” as long as no setbacks. – 1:56 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Donovan says he thinks there’s a strong possibility Patrick Williams could return from wrist surgery before end of regular season. #Bulls – 1:56 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Billy Donovan says there’s a “very strong possibility” Patrick Williams (wrist) will play again this season – 1:55 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Zach LaVine (back) will miss his second straight game today vs 76ers – 1:46 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Zach LaVine (back spasms) will NOT play today against Philadelphia. – 1:45 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
It’s time for another @goaawol digital shirt toss
RT now for a chance to win – the only way to get this crewneck! pic.twitter.com/eA4boh2IV6 – 1:30 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Atlanta Hawks big man John Collins has surfaced in trade talks in recent weeks (including as a possible centerpiece of a Ben Simmons deal).
However, now it appears that Collins won’t be moved prior to Thursday’s trade deadline, per @Marc Stein: basketballnews.com/stories/hawks-… – 1:09 PM
Atlanta Hawks big man John Collins has surfaced in trade talks in recent weeks (including as a possible centerpiece of a Ben Simmons deal).
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The team is the NFC Champion Rams. But the Bulls should pay attention. Stafford is Vooch, RWoods is PWill. But the Rams didn’t do it halfway. Grabbed VMiller at the deadline, signed OBJ. Understood that “windows” are a fugazi. The time is now – future be damned. What say you AK? – 12:32 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA All-Star Game: Head coach for Team Durant to be decided Sunday; Billy Donovan gets spot if Bulls top 76ers
https://t.co/0vfJ5vA0RI pic.twitter.com/SEjF1HuBZe – 12:28 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Sunday- Monday back to back games. Today the 76ers- Monday – Phoenix. No matter how many games I’ve broadcast in my 42 years of college- NBA, I love coming to the gym. At heart I am a gym rat. I love basketball. Love my job . Love everything about it. @Chicago Bulls pic.twitter.com/nLmHUQ3iJ0 – 12:18 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
If Bulls lose today and Spoelstra becomes an All-Star coach, it would be the third time for a Heat coach in franchise’s 34 seasons. Also:
-Stan Van Gundy, 2005
-Erik Spoelstra, 2013
(But never Pat Riley, who did coach the West in the lone All-Star Game held in Miami, in 1990.) – 12:12 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
A reminder …
The head coach for Team Durant in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game will be decided today.
• If Chicago defeats Philadelphia, Bulls coach Billy Donovan will earn the spot.
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“This dude’s reverence right now, in this city, is up there with anything I’ve seen.
@LegsESPN tells @Vincent Goodwill why he’s been so impressed with Joel Embiid’s historic season
#76ers pic.twitter.com/Xl391NJtTj – 12:03 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tale of the tape.
🔒 @BetwayUSA | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/TqhQroZKis – 11:43 AM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
Our best bet and prediction for Sunday’s Bulls vs. 76ers game, with odds from @Tipico Sportsbook. lonzowire.usatoday.com/lists/bulls-vs… – 11:19 AM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
Bulls vs. 76ers: Lineups, injuries, and broadcast info for Sunday lonzowire.usatoday.com/lists/bulls-vs… – 11:10 AM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
GAMES TO WATCH:
Providence at G’Town, 12 pm ET (FOX)
Maryland and Ohio St, 1 (CBS)
Loyola Chicago at Missouri St, 2 (ESPN2)
Nevada at SD St, 4 (CBSSN)
Washington at Stanford, 4 (ESPNU)
Minnesota at Iowa, 4 (BTN)
Houston at Cincinnati, 6 (ESPN2)
Wyoming at Fresno, 7 (FS1) – 11:02 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#76ers need to figure out how to attack zone defenses | Keith Pompey inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer #NBA – 10:44 AM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Exciting matchup today with the Sixers coming to the UC. If the Bulls win this afternoon, Billy Donovan and his staff will join Ayo, DeMar and Zach in Cleveland to coach the All-Star game.
Zach LaVine (back) and Coby White (right adductor) both listed questionable this morning. – 10:14 AM
Exciting matchup today with the Sixers coming to the UC. If the Bulls win this afternoon, Billy Donovan and his staff will join Ayo, DeMar and Zach in Cleveland to coach the All-Star game.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bulls win today at home vs. 76ers, they move into sole possession of first and Billy Donovan All-Star coach. Bulls lose and idle Heat into sole possession of first and Erik Spoelstra All-Star coach: pic.twitter.com/arNhnRWHga – 9:56 AM
