Blake Griffin admits concern about Nets losing streak

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
When Blake Griffin was asked the #Nets concern level right now, he said “Um, I mean, Very high.” – 6:26 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“Every team needs health, every team needs their best players…That’s not a secret. Not having KD, not having James, not having LaMarcus, not having Joe, I mean you have four starters out? That’s obviously a problem. But that’s not an excuse….”
-Blake Griffin – 6:21 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“Umm, very high.”
Blake Griffin was asked what his concern level after 8 straight losses was. – 6:13 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
This is just the 12th time in his career that Blake Griffin has made 5 or more threes. His career high is 9. – 4:45 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Blake Griffin’s 19 points are a season-high already. He’s 5-of-6 from behind the arc, the most 3-pointers he’s made with the #Nets. – 4:38 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets trail the #Nuggets 76-75. Denver had no intention of playing at that kind of breakneck pace, but Jokic came on late and has 18 at the break. Blake Griffin and Kyrie Irving lead Brooklyn with 19 each. – 4:37 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Wasn’t going to predict Blake Griffin would outplay Nikola Jokic but here we are. – 4:28 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Blake Griffin has turned back the clock today. He’s got 16 points — 6-for-9 from the field and 4-for-5 from beyond the arc. The Nets are showing some fight on the last game of this trip. The defense is still bad, but at least they are showing some pride after Friday’s loss. – 4:28 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Blake Griffin has 16 points on 4-of-5 shooting from deep. #Nets have allowed .583 shooting but still lead the #Nuggets 62-56 midway through the second quarter. – 4:27 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Blake Griffin has 16 points in 14 minutes with 4-for-5 shooting from 3. – 4:26 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Two-man game with Jokić and Bryn is nuts, but Blake Griffin hitting more above the break threes than his entire season to date is just a killer. – 4:26 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Nuggets 40-39. Strong play from Blake Griffin and Bruce Brown. They’ve combined for 19. Cam Thomas with seven points to offset Kyrie Irving’s 1-for-5 start. In other news I just finished my second pretzel. – 4:09 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets lead the #Nuggets 40-39 after a frenetic first quarter. Blake Griffin has ten and Cam Thomas seven off the bench. – 4:09 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Blake Griffin with ten points and two early 3s. #Nets trail 23-20. – 3:53 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Blake Griffin has hit his first three shots including a pair of 3s. – 3:51 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
I’m gonna assume the Nets will start Day’ron Sharpe today to guard Nikola Jokić with Blake Griffin as the backup center.
That has ramifications for the backup center battle. Denver could go big with Cousins like last matchup vs Nets (+2 in 12:42) or continue with JaMychal Green. – 2:26 PM
More on this storyline
Kristian Winfield: Kyrie Irving: “There’s no room for the’ let me hold your hand for a minute.’” Says he likes the team’s energy but concedes the Nets have been undone by their team’s mental lapses. -via Twitter @Krisplashed / February 6, 2022
Kristian Winfield: Steve Nash on the Nets’ losing streak: “There’s a good chance we’re in the play-in (tournament) after the All-Star break.” Mentions how many players are out due to injury: “It is what it is.” -via Twitter @Krisplashed / February 6, 2022