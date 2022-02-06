Bucks vs. Clippers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Milwaukee Bucks (33-21) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (27-27) at STAPLES Center
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Sunday February 6, 2022
Milwaukee Bucks 39, Los Angeles Clippers 40 (Q2 05:24)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers are in a scoring drought that is at four minutes, 12 seconds, and counting.
Bucks are in bonus last 5:24 of first half.
It’s kind of nasty out there.
LA up 40-39, mid second quarter. – 9:49 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers are in another of their droughts. With 5:24 to go before halftime, they’ve scored three points since 11:24 remained in this quarter — six minutes. – 9:49 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Gritty Clippers hanging around with Bucks through first half. Can’t say enough about the job Ty Lue is doing.
Of course, it helps the Bucks are 3-15 from 3 to start the game. – 9:48 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Welcome to the family, RoCo. 👌
@Norman Powell ➡️ @Robert Covington
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/hnBwrQrWjy – 9:43 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Norman Powell’s first shift ends after six minutes:
– 9 points, 3-4 shooting
– Got to the FT line, was able to score out of transition (not a LAC strength if you’re new here) and a pull-up 3. Clippers like that variety. – 9:42 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Giannis showing some swag. Drops two fingers attacking the basket and drawing a foul – 9:41 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Giannis. He went careening through four Clippers in the lane, made the shot, drew the foul and knocked down the free throw that ties it 37-all. – 9:41 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
A Rodney Hood block = Giannis Antetokounmpo three-point play = a third foul on Normal Powell. That’s a trifecta for the #Bucks – 9:41 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
+4 going into the second frame. pic.twitter.com/kK5qpORnPR – 9:40 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
My #NBA Top 5 going into Sunday’s games:
1. #Suns
2. #Warriors
3. #Grizzlies
4. #Heat
5. #Bucks
Next 5: #76ers, #Bulls, #Cavs, #Jazz #Mavericks
One final thing: What happened to the Brooklyn Nets?
https://t.co/94SgivFv2h pic.twitter.com/XBVQdKqt4p – 9:40 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Milwaukee’s Big Three has 22 of the #Bucks 28 points. Mike Budenholzer went five deep into the bench in the first quarter on the second night of a back-to-back. – 9:37 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LA leads the reigning, defending, undisputed NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks 32-28 at the end of one quarter.
Powell has outscored Bucks bench 7-1, and Marcus Morris Sr. leads all scorers with 11. LA at 52.2% FGs with 5 3s. – 9:36 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Ty Lue was asked about incorporating Normal Powell and Robert Covington into the #Clippers offense. In reality Normal Powell just needs to know he’s playing the #Bucks.
He scored 7 points in 4 minutes. – 9:36 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Welcome to the family, @Norman Powell.
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/dFIRuK5BHe – 9:36 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clips 32, Bucks 28 | End 1 | Norman Powell scored seven points in his first four minutes as a Clipper.
Also: Ten lead changes already.
The Bucks have 12 points in the paint to the Clippers’ 4.
Clippers have 11 points from their bench to the Bucks’ 3. – 9:36 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Starting early for Norman Powell…
3 ✅
Transition competence ✅
FTs ✅
Drive ✅ – 9:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns battle #Bulls, #76ers in monster road back-to-back before finals rematch vs. #Bucks https://t.co/C7D88YMwOT via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/4aE6t6Igh7 – 9:32 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Robert Covington now checks in for his first minutes with the Clippers with 1:47 to play in the first. The new guys will draw the most attention today but Marcus Morris has been hooping — 11 points on 4-5 shooting with four rebounds. – 9:32 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
The thing about Robert Covington is his teams always play better with him on the court, often dramatically so, as @Ben Falk makes clear: https://t.co/kDJw7ru8eO pic.twitter.com/8NfeDEjUek – 9:32 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
Norm shot it (and made it) on his first touch with the Clippers. Never change, Norman. – 9:30 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
For his first shot with the Clippers, Norman Powell makes a 3 and then throws down three fingers on his way back on defense. Powell feels right back at home. – 9:29 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Last Clippers with #24 before Powell: Malik Fitts, Richie Frahm, Alvin Williams, Andre Miller
Last Clippers with #23 before Robert Covington: Lou Williams, Travis Leslie, Marcus Camby, Ruben Patterson – 9:27 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks all-star Khris Middleton’s first three-pointer tonight moved him into No. 90 all-time in made threes. He passed Jameer Nelson. – 9:27 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Quick five points by Khris Middleton & Jrue Holiday have the #Bucks up 19-18 with 4:15 to go in the first quarter.
Big Three have 16 of those points for Milwaukee. – 9:26 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Norman Powell (#24) will be checking in on other side of this timeout.
Bucks up 19-18 after Jrue Holiday rips Marcus Morris on the perimeter and finishes his second straight artful layup. – 9:25 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Norman Powell is about to check in for his Clippers debut with 4:15 to play in the first quarter. – 9:25 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Serge Ibaka is the second center used by Ty Lue tonight against Milwaukee. – 9:22 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Marcus Morris Sr: 3-3 for 8 points in the first six minutes. Claps his hands after draining his first 3. Feeling good. – 9:22 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
The bank is o-p-e-n even on Sunday…
📺 @BallySportWest | @Marcus Morris pic.twitter.com/90DditRzcW – 9:21 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Marcus Morris Sr. steps forward with Jrue Holiday prone in air and draws an and-one from 22 feet away. Looking like a long two, even though they’re reviewing.
LA up 14-11 with 6:51 left in 1st quarter. Offense looking healthy early vs Bucks team that is yielding above break 3s. – 9:19 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Marcus Morris Sr.’s foot was on the line. But he deserves a 3 based on the difficulty of that shot alone – 9:18 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis picking up where he left off yesterday. 👌 pic.twitter.com/RYtMhAFhVV – 9:17 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Coffey for three. 👌
📺 @BallySportWest | @coffeyshop_ pic.twitter.com/vRa1mH3LQe – 9:17 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Clippers are up 12-11 in the early going against the #Bucks here at the crypto. Milwaukee has started 4 of 10 from the field. – 9:17 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Two minutes into the Clippers-Bucks game, and Giannis is already literally doing everything – 9:14 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
LET’S GO!!
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/fdoA0Hqz0L – 9:12 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
With no Grayson Allen (right hip) and George Hill (neck), Pat Connaughton gets the start for the #Bucks. – 8:49 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Celtics are:
-Virtually tied with TOR and BKN for 6th-8th
-1.5 games up on CHA in 9th
-4 games up on ATL in 10th
-3 games behind PHI for 5th
-3.5 behind CLE and MIL (before tonight’s game) for 3rd and 4th
-4 games behind CHI for 2nd
-4.5 games behind MIA for 1st
Crazy – 8:40 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Gettin’ some reps in.
🕡 6:00PM PT | @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/8Na11xSbDd – 8:36 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
For the 3rd time this season, Bobby matched his career-high with six 3FGM and was his first 30-point game since Dec.12, 2019.
🎥 @socios pic.twitter.com/WCFhHURqit – 8:25 PM
Kristina Pink @Kristina_Pink
Chatting with Norman Powell ahead of his Clippers debut…interview coming on @BallySportWest Clipper Live @ 5:30pm pic.twitter.com/R0BYYdxJab – 8:17 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis extended his career-long 25-point scoring streak to 18 games last night.
🎥 @socios pic.twitter.com/RgHsQxbjWl – 8:08 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
I don’t know what happened to alleged Milwaukee Tyrant Jason Kidd, but he’s been nowhere to be found in Dallas. Shrugs should at having 2 point guards, and now a third, with 5 fouls. Calmly tells ESPN it’s part of the game, a learning lesson. – 7:59 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Clippers dropped 19 three-pointers to down the Bucks, 129-105 in their last meeting on March 29, 2021.
🔄 @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/wxLGOHei12 – 7:53 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said Grayson Allen was a late addition to the injury report with hip soreness. He is going to test it out pregame. – 7:52 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Mike Budenholzer tells @Eric Nehm that Grayson Allen (hip) is a gametime decision. – 7:39 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
John Collins has pulled down a season-high 12 rebounds (previously 11 vs. MIL, 1/17/22). – 7:33 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue said that he might split backup point guard duties between Terance Mann, Norman Powell and Amir Coffey. – 7:22 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers coach Ty Lue on how he adjusts incorporating Norman Powell and Robert Covington onto roster. Ty said it helps that Blazers coach Chauncey Billups runs similar stuff per his background as a Clippers assistant pic.twitter.com/7A4spqhQcC – 7:21 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue’s dinner with Norman Powell last night was hardly their first meeting. He mentioned facing Powell during Cleveland-Toronto series and running into him in Las Vegas, where they both spend their offseasons. – 7:17 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Clippers coach Ty Lue says Norman Powell and Robert Covington will play tonight and come off the bench – 7:15 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers center Ivica Zubac will play tonight vs the Bucks on a minutes restriction. Norman Powell will play off the bench tonight in his first game – 7:14 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Ivica Zubac is back and Norman Powell and Robert Covington will debut off the bench today vs Bucks – 7:13 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue is here before Clippers/Bucks.
Ivica Zubac will play today, as will Covington and Powell. Those new additions will play as reserves tonight in their debuts. – 7:13 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
🗣new @hardwoodknocks!
fake trades galore + other stuff w/ @btoporek!
🔘 caris levert trade reax (0:50)
🔘 lac-por trade (20:50)
🔘 harden (30:49)
🔘 trade ideas (50:56)
🔘 trade mailbag (1:42:45)
🎧 https://t.co/kpswsPzvH4
subscribe
https://t.co/3TWZ040v85
full breakdown⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Vs5QNG889f – 6:51 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Javonte Green has gone from poor man’s Robert Covington in fantasy to apparently a rich man’s version of RoCo.
He’s been terrific lately. – 5:39 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: The Celtics reportedly have a couple offers on the table for Dennis Schroder from the Bulls and Bucks. I took a closer look at those team’s rosters and assets to get a sense of what those potential offers could be for the PG. masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 5:37 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Did the Pacers get more for Caris LeVert than the Blazers got for Norman Powell AND Robert Covington?
It was less salary to take on for LeVert, but I don’t consider Powell’s deal to be a bad one.
Maybe Portland really loves Keon Johnson? – 5:18 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks make more or less than 15.5 three-pointers tonight?
📊 @BetwayUSA – 5:01 PM
Will the Bucks make more or less than 15.5 three-pointers tonight?
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Right now, anything that helps these nine East teams could help the Rockets: Chicago, Milwaukee, Miami, Cleveland, Philadelphia, Toronto, Boston, Charlotte, Atlanta. If six of them finish ahead of Brooklyn, there is a slim chance that the Nets could end up in the lottery. – 4:55 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
As the #Clippers remain without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the franchise is forced to face a crushing reality.
#NBA
sportscasting.com/kawhi-leonard-… – 4:37 PM
As the #Clippers remain without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the franchise is forced to face a crushing reality.
#NBA
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
#ClipperNation it’s a Lunar New Year Celebration in DTLA!
🕖 6:00PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/ti5ZGn2XNh – 3:31 PM
#ClipperNation it’s a Lunar New Year Celebration in DTLA!
