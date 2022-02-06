Caris LeVert traded to Cavaliers

Adrian Wojnarowski: Cleveland is acquiring Caris LeVert in a trade, sources tell ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Cleveland Cavs have a nice, young and talented core and will get out from Kevin Love’s deal soon. Can also use Sexton as trade bait when he gets back healthy.
Darius Garland: 22
Evan Mobley: 20
Jarrett Allen: 23
Lauri Markkanen: 24
Caris LeVert: 27
Isaac Okoro: 21 – 4:41 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Small note: Caris LeVert expires after next season, so Cleveland’s projected max cap space for the 2023 offseason remains intact. – 4:37 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Cavs trading a protected first and two seconds along with an expiring contract for Caris LeVert takes a team with a need for Eric Gordon out of a potential mix. But it also might help set a price. Also, might signal Pacers are open for business to teams chasing one of their bigs. – 4:35 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Huge move for Cavs getting Caris Levert. Cleveland is already fourth in East, 11 games over .500 – 4:35 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Full trade: Indiana sends Caris LeVert and a 2022 second-round pick via Miami to Cleveland for Ricky Rubio, lottery-protected 2022 first-round pick, 2022 second-round pick via Houston and a 2027 second-round pick via Utah, per sources. – 4:32 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Cleveland Boys @Jarrett Allen @Caris LeVert pic.twitter.com/EpoDyeg2TC – 4:32 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: The Pacers are trading Caris LeVert to the Cavaliers for Ricky Rubio, a first-round pick and two second-round picks. – 4:31 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs are acquiring Caris LeVert from Indiana in exchange for Cleveland’s lottery-protected first round pick in 2022, Houston’s second-round pick in 2022 that Cleveland owned and a future second-round pick, sources tell @clevelanddotcom – 4:31 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
Caris LeVert has shot an eFG% of 51% playing out of ball screens and 58% in catch and shoot situations this season. – 4:29 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I don’t think there are too many teams that should make a major investment in Caris LeVert, but Cleveland would be one of them. I like the addition. – 4:29 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers guard Caris LeVert is being traded to the #Cavs per @Adrian Wojnarowski. – 4:27 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Cleveland is acquiring Caris LeVert in a trade, sources tell ESPN. – 4:26 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Cavaliers reportedly trying to trade for Caris LeVert before deadline nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/06/cav… – 10:01 AM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Caris LeVert scores season-high 42, but Ayo Dosunmu’s late dunk lifts Bulls past #Pacers indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 11:41 PM
Joe Vardon: Caris LeVert just walked into the arena in Cleveland, having just been told he was traded to the Cavaliers. He’s in the Pacers’ locker room now, talking on the phone to his new president of -via Twitter @joevardon / February 6, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Cavs are sending a package to the Pacers that includes Ricky Rubio’s expiring contract, lottery-protected 2022 first-round pick and two second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / February 6, 2022
While the Cavs have placed calls on wing reinforcements such as Eric Gordon and Caris LeVert, both the Rockets’ and Pacers’ asking prices have been described as too high for Cleveland. The Cavaliers seem to prefer sending two second-round picks to acquire either player, but the Rockets believe they can get a first-rounder for Gordon, and the Pacers are seeking more than a first-round pick for LeVert. -via Bleacher Report / February 2, 2022