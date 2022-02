Confrontation between coach James Borrego and James Bouknight

Rookie guard James Bouknight appeared to get into an argument with Borrego on the bench at the end of the third quarter and had to be held back. Bouknight was sent back to the locker room and did not return to the bench during the fourth quarter. “Obviously, we were a little frustrated in the third quarter, early fourth,” Borrego said. “We got a little emotional there. Beyond that, I’ll leave it there.”Source: Charlotte Observer