Daily statistical milestones: Jrue Holiday moves past Sleepy Floyd and more

Milestones

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Jrue Holiday No. 64 in assists now

Moved ahead of Sleepy Floyd with 5,181 assists. He’s now 15 away from Kenny Anderson

Kyle Lowry No. 70 in steals now

Moved ahead of Mike Conley with 1,328 steals. He’s now 9 away from Quinn Buckner

Evan Fournier No. 81 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Wayne Ellington with 1,196 three-pointers. He’s now 18 away from Dennis Scott

Jrue Holiday No. 87 in steals now

Moved ahead of Robert Parish with 1,220 steals. He’s now 4 away from Byron Scott

Russell Westbrook No. 93 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Gus Johnson with 7,381 rebounds. He’s now 23 away from Rasheed Wallace

Devin Booker No. 163 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Rasual Butler with 912 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Brandon Jennings

Anthony Davis No. 167 in points now

Moved ahead of Glenn Robinson, Tom Van Arsdale and Bradley Beal with 14,246 points. He’s now 3 away from Blake Griffin

Anthony Davis No. 173 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Darrall Imhoff and Wayne Cooper with 6,103 rebounds. He’s now 3 away from Bill Cartwright

Terry Rozier No. 176 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Donovan Mitchell with 863 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Kawhi Leonard, Eric Piatkowski and Anthony Tolliver

PJ Tucker No. 197 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Matt Bonner with 798 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from Ben McLemore

Trevor Ariza No. 232 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Hassan Whiteside with 5,328 rebounds. He’s now 19 away from Mark West

Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 239 in assists now

Moved ahead of Brent Barry and Carl Braun with 2,894 assists. He’s now 14 away from KC Jones

Greg Monroe No. 243 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Dave Corzine and Cedric Maxwell with 5,266 rebounds. He’s now 2 away from Shawn Bradley

Duncan Robinson No. 244 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Garrett Temple with 684 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Bryon Russell

Gary Harris No. 249 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Jamal Murray with 676 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Danny Ferry


What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kyle Goon @kylegoon Frank Vogel on AD’s boards: “I mean, he’s ripping these down in traffic. And really, I mean both sides: 7 offensive rebounds, 17 overall. If he’s gonna play the center position like that, and with Bron back and guys around those guys, we got a chance to do something special. ” – 1:14 AM
StatMuse @statmuse Russell Westbrook tonight:
5 PTS
1-10 FG
0-3 3P
in 29 MINS
That’s the fewest points he’s had in a game when playing 25+ minutes since 2011. pic.twitter.com/Mlbhf6gztr12:34 AM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin LeBron James told Russell Westbrook to text him later:
“What he’s done in the league, he should never second-guess himself.” – 12:28 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA LeBron on Anthony Davis playing at a high level: “The time that he missed brought back the hunger. Simple as that.” – 12:26 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin LeBron James on AD: “The time that he missed brought back the hunger. It’s literally that simple.” – 12:26 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter LeBron on AD since he came back from missing 17 games: “The time that he missed brought back the hunger. It’s that simple.” – 12:26 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA Frank Vogel on Anthony Davis: “I love the way that Anthony is rebounding the basketball.” – 12:15 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski Only Jrue Holiday (27) played more than 24 minutes of the four #Bucks starters – which one might think sets them up for the #Clippers game tomorrow night in Los Angeles. – 12:14 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA Frank Vogel on benching Russell Westbrook in OT: “Hopefully the response is that player plays better.” – 12:10 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS It really just hit home that Trevor Ariza played 35 minutes.
An ice bath isn’t gonna cut it, we’ve gotta bury him in the Arctic Captain America style until Tuesday. – 11:59 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin Russell Westbrook said there was no communication tonight between him and Frank Vogel about him not playing at all during overtime. – 11:56 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS Tonight was Russell Westbrook’s…
– Second game with only one made field goal.
– Fourth game with two or fewer made field goals.
– Sixth game with three or fewer made field goals.
– 12th game with four or fewer made field goals.
– 20th game with five or fewer made field goals. – 11:55 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA Russell Westbrook on being benched in OT: “We won the game and that’s all that matters.” – 11:53 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA Anthony Davis on picking up Russell Westbrook: “He’s got to stay out of his own head.” Says he and LeBron told him not to hesitate while out there, which he did a few times. – 11:48 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon Anthony Davis said he saw Russell Westbrook hesitate on certain shots tonight and get out of rhythm. He and LeBron tried to stay in his ear to encourage him: “One thing you can’t do is put too much pressure on yourself.” – 11:47 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin AD acknowledged that he didn’t feel like himself and wasn’t helping the team win games as much as he should’ve at the top of the season. He said when the knee injury happened, he looked at himself in the mirror and tried to figure out how he could be better. – 11:46 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA Anthony Davis on Malik Monk: “Him alone beat the Knicks in the third quarter.” – 11:42 PM
Bill Oram @billoram Asked about LeBron James’ triple double in 40 minutes, Anthony Davis said, “Shit, he did what he’s supposed to do.” – 11:41 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA Anthony Davis on LeBron’s triple-double in his first game back: “He’s doing LeBron-type things.” – 11:40 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha Final: Lakers 122, Knicks 115 (OT)
The Lakers overcame a 21-point deficit — their largest comeback of the season — to improve to 26-28. LeBron had a triple-double in his return (29/13/10). AD had 28 & 17. Russ didn’t play in overtime.
Up next: vs. Milwaukee on Tuesday. – 11:33 PM
Bill Oram @billoram In LeBron’s return after missing the last five games, the Lakers get a much-needed 122-115 win over the Knicks in OT after trailing by 21 in the first half. LeBron with 29-13-10. AD 28 and 17. Malik Monk scored 29. – 11:31 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten The Lakers, in LeBron’s return, come back from down by 21 to beat NYK, 122-115 in OT. LeBron 29p on 13-of-24 13r 10a; Monk 29p on 11-of-21; AD 28p on 13-of-19 17r 4b 3s; Ariza 11p; Russ 5p on 1-of-10. LAL is now 10-7 on the season when their Big Three play. – 11:31 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans Imagine being the Lakers. You’re at home. Against the Knicks. LeBron, AD play 40+ minutes each. You have to bench Russ in OT just to have a chance. Do you think you can trust Westbrook in the playoffs?
I think this game could get them talking to the Rockets. – 11:31 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz Final (OT): Lakers 122, Knicks 115.
Knicks let go of a 21-point lead, fall to 24-29, 12th in the East.
• Barrett 36 pts (career high), 8 rebs, 5 asts
• Randle 32-16-7
• Fournier 15-4-3
• James 29-13-10
• Monk 29 pts
• Davis 28 & 17 – 11:31 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa Lakers hold on in OT over the Knicks, 122-115…
-Lebron 29pts 13rebs 10ast
-AD 28pts 17rebs 4blks 3stls
-Monk 29pts
-Ariza 11pts 8rebs
Next up, home vs the defending Champs, Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday…
@ESPNLosAngeles11:30 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon FINAL: Lakers 122, Knicks 115 in OT.
LeBron with 29 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists in his return. AD with 28 points and 17 rebounds. Malik Monk with 29 points. Russ ended the game sitting on the bench, which is going to be discussed. But a needed W for the Lakers. – 11:30 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA Russell Westbrook tonight:
5 points
6 assists
4 rebounds
4 turnovers
1-10 from the field
3-7 from the FT line
0-3 from 3-PT range
Team low -15 in 29 minutes. – 11:24 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs I’m not sure there’s a more maddening kind of good player than Evan Fournier – 11:23 PM
Bill Oram @billoram Feels like that Ariza 3 might have sealed it. Puts LA ahead 120-113 with 1:12 left in OT. Then again, the Lakers were up seven at this point in the fourth quarter, too. – 11:23 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter Huge 3 from Trevor Ariza puts the Lakers up 7 with 1:12 to play in OT. – 11:23 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon In regulation, Trevor Ariza scored a cutting lay-up with 1:17 left to put the Lakers up seven.
In overtime, Trevor Ariza scores a corner 3-pointer to put the Lakers up seven with 1:12 remaining.
Can the Lakers hold on? – 11:22 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon Julius Randle scored on AD, but after review, AD did not foul him. Potentially saves the Lakers a point. – 11:20 PM
Bill Oram @billoram Successful challenge by Frank Vogel after Anthony Davis was initially called for a foul on Julius Randle. No and-one. – 11:20 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed Evan Fournier shook – 11:18 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski #Bucks guard Jrue Holiday passed #Celtics HOFer Robert Parish for No. 87 on the all-time steals list with his takeaway late in the first half. – 11:17 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob Russell Westbrook is ready if needed. – 11:16 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports No Westbrook to start OT says a lot. – 11:15 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten The Lakers open up OT with LeBron, AD, Ariza, Monk and THT. No Russ. – 11:14 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed The Lakers traded 2 NBA champions, Montrezl Harrell and a first-round pick for Russell Westbrook. I was wrong about Westbrook’s standing as an elite player — he’s well past his prime -1 but I was right about this fit.
Buddy Hield made more sense IMO. – 11:14 PM
Bill Oram @billoram No Russell Westbrook at the start of overtime. – 11:14 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa Starting 5 in OT for the Lakers…AD, Bron, THT, Monk & Ariza…
Russ on bench – 11:14 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS DeAndre Jordan: -4
Avery Bradley: -8
Russell Westbrook: -15 – 11:13 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband When Malik Monk waves off LeBron and AD pic.twitter.com/XfDsGqLPSn11:12 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz LeBron James’ fadeaway at the buzzer is no good. Knicks and Lakers going to overtime tied at 111.
• Barrett 36-8-5
• Randle 28-14-7
• Fournier 15 pts
• James 27-11-8
• Davis 26 & 13
• Monk 27 pts – 11:11 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA Meanwhile great D by the Knicks on that last possession, they had Fournier come over to blow up the AD/LeBron handoff early so someone else would have to make the play, and Monk missed a tough J. – 11:11 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill Great move by Fournier, scrambling the side action the Lakers ran to success earlier. Led to the tying triple – 11:10 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA How on Earth are only three Lakers even IN THE PICTURE as Barrett’s game-tying 3 goes through the net? Fournier dribbled all the way into the paint and kicked it out. – 11:09 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS Mitchell Robinson fouled Anthony Davis under the basket but whatever I guess we’re ignoring that. – 11:09 PM
Bill Oram @billoram On top of everything else, Anthony Davis is hunched over in pain under the Lakers basket. Walking to the bench but looks like he’s grabbing at his ribs. – 11:09 PM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph The way Lakers fans talk about Russell Westbrook makes me think they hadn’t watched Russell Westbrook in four years before this. – 11:08 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael So why, with a 5p lead and less than a min left, is Westbrook reaching for a steal instead of getting back in transition (and getting beat for a dunk)? – 11:07 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon That Ariza bucket might just seal it. Lakers up 110-103 with 1:17 to go. The Knicks have hit just 10 FGs in the second half. – 11:02 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports Nice off-the-ball cut from Ariza. – 11:02 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA Knicks have Mitchell Robinson on Russell Westbrook, but Robinson hasn’t been effective protecting the basket in this stint nonetheless. – 10:55 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael The home crowd yelling “NO” to Westbrook before he attempts (and misses badly) that corner 3🤣 – 10:55 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon The Lakers have 19 second-chance points, which is a tribute to how Anthony Davis has played tonight. – 10:53 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob keeping Westbrook on the bench here? have to say i disagree Coach Vogel let him shine. – 10:46 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter After five games missed due to swelling in his knee, LeBron James looks like … LeBron James.
He has 24 points on 11 of 17 FG’s, 10 boards, 6 assists and 1 steal.
LAL lead 96-93 with 6:59 to go, and AD set to return as LeBron (29 minutes) gets a rest. – 10:43 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS If the Lakers build their closing lineup on merit, it will be LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Malik Monk, Austin Reaves and Stanley Johnson.
Those are the five players that have earned it tonight. – 10:42 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz Through three quarters, the Lakers lead the Knicks 87-84.
• Barrett 25-6-4
• Randle 23-10-6
• Fournier 12 pts
• Davis 22 & 9
• James 17-9-6
• Monk 22 pts
Lakers win the third quarter 31-13. – 10:28 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha Third quarter: Lakers 87, Knicks 84
The Lakers made an impressive comeback in the third, outscoring the Knicks 31-13. Malik Monk scored a season-high 18 points in the frame, bringing his total to 22. AD has 22 pts, 9 rebs and 4 blks. LeBron has 17 pts, 9 rebs and 6 ast. – 10:28 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski #Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday has passed #Warrior star Eric “Sleepy” Floyd for No. 64 on the all-time assists list. – 10:23 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN Knicks getting killed now by Kentucky duo Anthony Davis and Malik Monk. – 10:23 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon this is the eye test not a stat but it feels like AD is dunking approximately 100x more now than at the beginning of the season – 10:22 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers AD’s PER at being hit in the face is all-time elite. BK – 10:20 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon Anthony Davis with another good game in the works, winning a one-on-one under the rim against his former teammate Julius Randle, getting a block despite a rake across his face. – 10:10 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA “He left twice… he’ll leave again.”
@Charles Oakley tells Frank Isola & Brian Scalabrine his thoughts on LeBron James’ future.
Oakley’s book, #TheLastEnforcer with Frank Isola is available now! pic.twitter.com/CdSGWWJUSQ10:02 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten Out of halftime segment highlight? Monk lob to AD. They gave up 71 points in the first half – 9:57 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans If the Lakers lose this game, Russell Westbrook will likely be arriving at Bush Airport around 1:30 am. – 9:50 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha Halftime: Knicks 71, Lakers 56
Anthony Davis leads LA w/ 16 points and 3 blocks. LeBron James has 15 points. No other Laker player has more than 7 points. The Lakers cut into the lead late in the half, but their defense has been awful and the Knicks are making everything. – 9:48 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz Halftime. Knicks lead the Lakers 71-56.
• Barrett 21-4-4
• Randle 20-7-6
• Fournier 10 pts
• James 15-5-3
• Davis 16 & 5
Knicks shooting 50% FGs, 45% 3Ps. Lakers just 2-of-14 from deep. – 9:46 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon HALFTIME: Knicks 71, Lakers 56.
LeBron with 15, AD with 16. The defense is a hot mess. Russ ended the half on the bench. – 9:45 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA Russell Westbrook just needs to accept he can’t shoot the basketball. I’ve had enough of watching him clank his shots off the backboard. Start acting like Draymond Green or Ben Simmons. Just stop shooting. pic.twitter.com/9SFA5YTtTm9:43 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer Evan Fournier has made 22 of his last 38 three-pointers attempts – that’s 57.9%
Over the Knicks last 15 games, he is 54-of-106 (51%) – 9:41 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper Julius Randle just took it to the rim on a break and Anthony Davis made a decision that he was not going to foul – or be on a poster. – 9:41 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon Anthony Davis saved the second of two missed Westbrook jumpers by dunking on Mitchell Robinson — and he had something to say after. Probably hits harder if the Lakers aren’t down by 17. – 9:34 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers Westbrook with the Kobe-assist to AD! These Staples Center boo birds don’t under this shit is chess, not checkers! AK – 9:34 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS Anthony Davis is too good for this shit. – 9:34 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer Knicks most valuable players tonight:
1. RJ Barrett
2. Russ Westbrook
3. Julius Randle – 9:33 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten There were loud boos coming down in L.A. after Russell Westbrook, with the Lakers down 19 in the second quarter to the Knicks, hit the side of the basket on a midrange jump shot. Been a rough night for Westbrook and the Lakers, mirroring a rough season. – 9:33 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob Westbrook shanks another banker, now getting booed by home crowd. pic.twitter.com/4XishaS3c99:33 PM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA Westbrook must absolutely stop shooting that shot off the glass. – 9:32 PM
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC No the Knicks should not trade for Russell Westbrook. Lots of unwatchable basketball available – 9:32 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz What in the world happened to RJ Barrett’s feet today? Two ankle-breaking spin moves: one on that drive and one fancy one in the post against Westbrook. Dude is on one tonight. – 9:32 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann When the Rockets traded Chris Paul for Russell Westbrook, it was the THUNDER that got all the picks.
Amazing. – 9:31 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN They’re booing Russell Westbrook in L.A. after that brick. He’s 1-for-5 and the Knicks lead by 19. – 9:31 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports A four-play stretch for #Lakers:
Westbrook misses contested jumper
Westbrook bad pass in traffic to DeAndre Jordan that leads to a turnover
Westbrook scored on in transition
Westbrook misses layup – 9:31 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper I know Russell Westbrook turned it in the second half last week but man, he looks sad right now. – 9:28 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN The Russell Westbrook-DeAndre Jordan combo just isn’t working. – 9:28 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Final: PHX 95, WAS 80
Ayton: 20 Pts, 16 Reb, 8-14 FG
Paul: 11 Pts, 9 Ast
Booker: 11 Pts, 7 Reb, 5 Ast
Harrell: 15 Pts, 7 Reb – 9:14 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz Through one quarter, the Knicks lead the Lakers 42-29.
• Barrett 17-4-2
• Randle 12-5-4
• Fournier 8 pts
• Davis 9 pts
• James 6-2-2 – 9:13 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm During his pregame presser, Mike Budenholzer told reporters they are going to throw Greg Monroe into the fire. Three games in four nights, so expect him to get some run.
(Also, enjoy Jrue Holiday shooting fadeaways.) pic.twitter.com/uZx7gEdMts9:09 PM

Bill Oram @billoram The Lakers video board just acknowledged Trevor Ariza becoming the 32nd player in NBA history to make 1,600 3s. – 9:08 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper Kemba takes a skip pass from Fournier and hits a 3 to snap his 9 quarter scoreless run. – 8:49 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet End of 3Q: PHX 85, WAS 51
Ayton: 20 Pts, 16 Reb, 2 Stl, 8-14 FG
Paul: 14 Pts, 9 Ast
Booker: 11 Pts, 7 Reb, 5 Ast
Holiday: 11 Pts – 8:42 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96 Devin Booker saying something to Kyle Kuzma on the Wizards bench to make him laugh while Jalen Smith shoots free throws – 8:41 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Chris Paul and Devin Booker each have 11. Suns up 74-42. – 8:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Booker to Bridges.
#Suns up 69-38. Timeout Wizards with 7:58 left in 3rd. – 8:22 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone Halftime: #Hornets 51, Heat 46
Hornets got back into it with a 23-8 run to end the second quarter.
Terry Rozier 14 pts, 5 rebs
Miles Bridges 13 pts, 4 rebs, 4 ast, 4 blk
LaMelo 10 pts, 4 rebs, 2 ast – 8:06 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le #DCAboveAll  31
#ValleyProud  59
Halftime.
Holiday 7 Ayton 13
KCP 5 Bridges 10
Kuzma 5 Booker 9 – 8:04 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter Westbrook, Monk, LeBron, Johnson and AD will start. – 8:01 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Halftime: PHX 59, WAS 32
Ayton: 13 Pts, 11 Reb, 6-9 FG
Bridges: 10 Pts, 4 Ast, 4-9 FG
Booker: 9 Pts, 4-9 FG
Holiday: 7 Pts
Suns held the Wiz to 31% shooting in the first half – 8:01 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Paul has the backtrot going.
#Suns up 18 as Paul hits jumper.
Timeout Wizards with 8:44 left in half.
At this rate, Phoenix will have four players reach double figures by halftime.
Ayton 9. Bridges 8. Booker and Paul each with 7.
PHX: 52.9% FG. WAS: 37% FG. – 7:42 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305 Bam exits
Finishes off with a swat after perfect defense on Rozier
His defensive improvements: fivereasonssports.com/news/bam-adeba…7:38 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet End of 1Q: PHX 33, WAS 21
Ayton: 9 Pts, 4 Reb, 4-5 FG
Booker: 7 Pts, 3 Reb, 2 Ast
Bridges: 8 Pts, 3-6 FG
Holiday: 6 Pts, 3-4 FG – 7:33 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin That dive McGee made to rim and Booker looking to him forces defense to adjust.
Booker then adjusted and found Bridges for corner 3. #Suns up 10.
Jalen Smith enters game for Bridges. So Cam Johnson is at the 3, Smith 4, McGee 5. – 7:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Ayton transition lob finish of Bridges pass. #Suns up seven as Booker forces turnover. – 7:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin #Suns on 12-2 run. Up 17-12 after Booker 2. Timeout #Wizards with 6:19 left in 1st quarter.
Suns started 1-of-5. Now 7-of-15. – 7:19 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone Mason Plumlee sinks both free throws after drawing PJ Tucker’s second foul. Crowd gave him some love for it. – 7:17 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305 Yeah blitzing Kyle Lowry that far out is a choice
2 on 1 on backside with Bam and Jimmy
Only positive offensive possession so far though – 7:16 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Booker takes tough fader early. Miss. Thomas Bryant is back for Wizards. He’s had huge games against the #Suns.
Kuzma puts Wizards up 3-0. #Suns7:12 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz Knicks starters;
Kemba Walker
Evan Fournier
RJ Barrett
Julius Randle
Mitchell Robinson – 7:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Wait for it.
JaVale McGee blasting off back where his #NBA career began.
“I HEAR THERE’S SOME MF’ING DOGS IN THE CAPITAL.”
Devin Booker has last word as they run through tunnel.
“Let’s get it.”
#Suns look to bounce back from loss to Atlanta that ended 11-game win streak. pic.twitter.com/nF06vmrGIs6:55 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone NBA’s two-minute report says the review of Terry Rozier’s foul resulting in two free throws for Kevin Love was INCORRECT. Rozier’s foul occurred before the shot and he “makes contact to Love’s arm prior to his shooting motion and a non-shooting foul should have been assessed.” – 6:45 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305 This is a Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler night if they want to win
Must control pace against this Charlotte team
Plus, I’m interested to see the defensive coverages Miami chooses to throw at this team oriented offense – 6:33 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS Devin Booker and Chris Paul are in the house. So is Michael Ruffin.
My 3 keys to the game for Wizards-Suns (7 pm on @NBCSWashington) plus some breaking personal news: I am now a pocket square guy. pic.twitter.com/8y2fSSvVCQ6:27 PM

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ NBA last 2-minute report said #Cavs @Kevin Love should not have gotten game-winning free throws vs #Hornets. “The replay outcome is incorrect, as Rozier makes contact to Love’s arm prior to his shooting motion and a non-shooting foul should have been assessed.” – 6:23 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305 Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin available tonight
Max Strus is out
PJ Tucker still questionable
@5ReasonsSports5:27 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus ICYMI: OKC was OVER the salary cap until the Trevor Ariza trade exception expired on 2/3/22. Now that it’s gone, the team also lost the George Hill trade exception, the remaining NTMLE/BAE and is now very-much UNDER the salary cap. It’s not specifically significant, but factual – 3:25 PM

