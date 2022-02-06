Daily statistical milestones: Jrue Holiday moves past Sleepy Floyd and more

shares
February 6, 2022
Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
Jrue Holiday No. 64 in assists now
Moved ahead of Sleepy Floyd with 5,181 assists. He’s now 15 away from Kenny Anderson
Kyle Lowry No. 70 in steals now
Moved ahead of Mike Conley with 1,328 steals. He’s now 9 away from Quinn Buckner
Evan Fournier No. 81 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Wayne Ellington with 1,196 three-pointers. He’s now 18 away from Dennis Scott
Jrue Holiday No. 87 in steals now
Moved ahead of Robert Parish with 1,220 steals. He’s now 4 away from Byron Scott
Russell Westbrook No. 93 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Gus Johnson with 7,381 rebounds. He’s now 23 away from Rasheed Wallace
Devin Booker No. 163 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Rasual Butler with 912 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Brandon Jennings
Anthony Davis No. 167 in points now
Moved ahead of Glenn Robinson, Tom Van Arsdale and Bradley Beal with 14,246 points. He’s now 3 away from Blake Griffin
Anthony Davis No. 173 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Darrall Imhoff and Wayne Cooper with 6,103 rebounds. He’s now 3 away from Bill Cartwright
Terry Rozier No. 176 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Donovan Mitchell with 863 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Kawhi Leonard, Eric Piatkowski and Anthony Tolliver
PJ Tucker No. 197 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Matt Bonner with 798 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from Ben McLemore
Trevor Ariza No. 232 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Hassan Whiteside with 5,328 rebounds. He’s now 19 away from Mark West
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 239 in assists now
Moved ahead of Brent Barry and Carl Braun with 2,894 assists. He’s now 14 away from KC Jones
Greg Monroe No. 243 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Dave Corzine and Cedric Maxwell with 5,266 rebounds. He’s now 2 away from Shawn Bradley
Duncan Robinson No. 244 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Garrett Temple with 684 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Bryon Russell
Gary Harris No. 249 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Jamal Murray with 676 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Danny Ferry
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
Frank Vogel on AD’s boards: “I mean, he’s ripping these down in traffic. And really, I mean both sides: 7 offensive rebounds, 17 overall. If he’s gonna play the center position like that, and with Bron back and guys around those guys, we got a chance to do something special. ” – 1:14 AM
Ryan Ward
@RyanWardLA
LeBron on Anthony Davis playing at a high level: “The time that he missed brought back the hunger. Simple as that.” – 12:26 AM
Ryan Ward
@RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on benching Russell Westbrook in OT: “Hopefully the response is that player plays better.” – 12:10 AM
Sam Quinn
@SamQuinnCBS
It really just hit home that Trevor Ariza played 35 minutes.
An ice bath isn’t gonna cut it, we’ve gotta bury him in the Arctic Captain America style until Tuesday. – 11:59 PM
Sam Quinn
@SamQuinnCBS
Tonight was Russell Westbrook’s…
– Second game with only one made field goal.
– Fourth game with two or fewer made field goals.
– Sixth game with three or fewer made field goals.
– 12th game with four or fewer made field goals.
– 20th game with five or fewer made field goals. – 11:55 PM
Ryan Ward
@RyanWardLA
Anthony Davis on picking up Russell Westbrook: “He’s got to stay out of his own head.” Says he and LeBron told him not to hesitate while out there, which he did a few times. – 11:48 PM
Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
Anthony Davis said he saw Russell Westbrook hesitate on certain shots tonight and get out of rhythm. He and LeBron tried to stay in his ear to encourage him: “One thing you can’t do is put too much pressure on yourself.” – 11:47 PM
Melissa Rohlin
@melissarohlin
AD acknowledged that he didn’t feel like himself and wasn’t helping the team win games as much as he should’ve at the top of the season. He said when the knee injury happened, he looked at himself in the mirror and tried to figure out how he could be better. – 11:46 PM
Bill Oram
@billoram
Asked about LeBron James’ triple double in 40 minutes, Anthony Davis said, “Shit, he did what he’s supposed to do.” – 11:41 PM
Jovan Buha
@jovanbuha
Final: Lakers 122, Knicks 115 (OT)
The Lakers overcame a 21-point deficit — their largest comeback of the season — to improve to 26-28. LeBron had a triple-double in his return (29/13/10). AD had 28 & 17. Russ didn’t play in overtime.
Up next: vs. Milwaukee on Tuesday. – 11:33 PM
Bill Oram
@billoram
In LeBron’s return after missing the last five games, the Lakers get a much-needed 122-115 win over the Knicks in OT after trailing by 21 in the first half. LeBron with 29-13-10. AD 28 and 17. Malik Monk scored 29. – 11:31 PM
Dave McMenamin
@mcten
The Lakers, in LeBron’s return, come back from down by 21 to beat NYK, 122-115 in OT. LeBron 29p on 13-of-24 13r 10a; Monk 29p on 11-of-21; AD 28p on 13-of-19 17r 4b 3s; Ariza 11p; Russ 5p on 1-of-10. LAL is now 10-7 on the season when their Big Three play. – 11:31 PM
David Hardisty
@clutchfans
Imagine being the Lakers. You’re at home. Against the Knicks. LeBron, AD play 40+ minutes each. You have to bench Russ in OT just to have a chance. Do you think you can trust Westbrook in the playoffs?
I think this game could get them talking to the Rockets. – 11:31 PM
Fred Katz
@FredKatz
Final (OT): Lakers 122, Knicks 115.
Knicks let go of a 21-point lead, fall to 24-29, 12th in the East.
• Barrett 36 pts (career high), 8 rebs, 5 asts
• Randle 32-16-7
• Fournier 15-4-3
• James 29-13-10
• Monk 29 pts
• Davis 28 & 17 – 11:31 PM
Allen Sliwa
@AllenSliwa
Lakers hold on in OT over the Knicks, 122-115…
-Lebron 29pts 13rebs 10ast
-AD 28pts 17rebs 4blks 3stls
-Monk 29pts
-Ariza 11pts 8rebs
Next up, home vs the defending Champs, Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday…
@ESPNLosAngeles
– 11:30 PM
Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
FINAL: Lakers 122, Knicks 115 in OT.
LeBron with 29 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists in his return. AD with 28 points and 17 rebounds. Malik Monk with 29 points. Russ ended the game sitting on the bench, which is going to be discussed. But a needed W for the Lakers. – 11:30 PM
Salman Ali
@SalmanAliNBA
Russell Westbrook tonight:
5 points
6 assists
4 rebounds
4 turnovers
1-10 from the field
3-7 from the FT line
0-3 from 3-PT range
Team low -15 in 29 minutes. – 11:24 PM
Bill Oram
@billoram
Feels like that Ariza 3 might have sealed it. Puts LA ahead 120-113 with 1:12 left in OT. Then again, the Lakers were up seven at this point in the fourth quarter, too. – 11:23 PM
Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
In regulation, Trevor Ariza scored a cutting lay-up with 1:17 left to put the Lakers up seven.
In overtime, Trevor Ariza scores a corner 3-pointer to put the Lakers up seven with 1:12 remaining.
Can the Lakers hold on? – 11:22 PM
Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
Julius Randle scored on AD, but after review, AD did not foul him. Potentially saves the Lakers a point. – 11:20 PM
Bill Oram
@billoram
Successful challenge by Frank Vogel after Anthony Davis was initially called for a foul on Julius Randle. No and-one. – 11:20 PM
Kristian Winfield
@Krisplashed
The Lakers traded 2 NBA champions, Montrezl Harrell and a first-round pick for Russell Westbrook. I was wrong about Westbrook’s standing as an elite player — he’s well past his prime -1 but I was right about this fit.
Buddy Hield made more sense IMO. – 11:14 PM
Fred Katz
@FredKatz
LeBron James’ fadeaway at the buzzer is no good. Knicks and Lakers going to overtime tied at 111.
• Barrett 36-8-5
• Randle 28-14-7
• Fournier 15 pts
• James 27-11-8
• Davis 26 & 13
• Monk 27 pts – 11:11 PM
Nate Duncan
@NateDuncanNBA
Meanwhile great D by the Knicks on that last possession, they had Fournier come over to blow up the AD/LeBron handoff early so someone else would have to make the play, and Monk missed a tough J. – 11:11 PM
Nate Duncan
@NateDuncanNBA
How on Earth are only three Lakers even IN THE PICTURE as Barrett’s game-tying 3 goes through the net? Fournier dribbled all the way into the paint and kicked it out. – 11:09 PM
Bill Oram
@billoram
On top of everything else, Anthony Davis is hunched over in pain under the Lakers basket. Walking to the bench but looks like he’s grabbing at his ribs. – 11:09 PM
Adi Joseph
@AdiJoseph
The way Lakers fans talk about Russell Westbrook makes me think they hadn’t watched Russell Westbrook in four years before this. – 11:08 PM
Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
That Ariza bucket might just seal it. Lakers up 110-103 with 1:17 to go. The Knicks have hit just 10 FGs in the second half. – 11:02 PM
Nate Duncan
@NateDuncanNBA
Knicks have Mitchell Robinson on Russell Westbrook, but Robinson hasn’t been effective protecting the basket in this stint nonetheless. – 10:55 PM
Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
The Lakers have 19 second-chance points, which is a tribute to how Anthony Davis has played tonight. – 10:53 PM
Mike Trudell
@LakersReporter
After five games missed due to swelling in his knee, LeBron James looks like … LeBron James.
He has 24 points on 11 of 17 FG’s, 10 boards, 6 assists and 1 steal.
LAL lead 96-93 with 6:59 to go, and AD set to return as LeBron (29 minutes) gets a rest. – 10:43 PM
Sam Quinn
@SamQuinnCBS
If the Lakers build their closing lineup on merit, it will be LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Malik Monk, Austin Reaves and Stanley Johnson.
Those are the five players that have earned it tonight. – 10:42 PM
Fred Katz
@FredKatz
Through three quarters, the Lakers lead the Knicks 87-84.
• Barrett 25-6-4
• Randle 23-10-6
• Fournier 12 pts
• Davis 22 & 9
• James 17-9-6
• Monk 22 pts
Lakers win the third quarter 31-13. – 10:28 PM
Jovan Buha
@jovanbuha
Third quarter: Lakers 87, Knicks 84
The Lakers made an impressive comeback in the third, outscoring the Knicks 31-13. Malik Monk scored a season-high 18 points in the frame, bringing his total to 22. AD has 22 pts, 9 rebs and 4 blks. LeBron has 17 pts, 9 rebs and 6 ast. – 10:28 PM
Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
this is the eye test not a stat but it feels like AD is dunking approximately 100x more now than at the beginning of the season – 10:22 PM
Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
Anthony Davis with another good game in the works, winning a one-on-one under the rim against his former teammate Julius Randle, getting a block despite a rake across his face. – 10:10 PM
Jovan Buha
@jovanbuha
Halftime: Knicks 71, Lakers 56
Anthony Davis leads LA w/ 16 points and 3 blocks. LeBron James has 15 points. No other Laker player has more than 7 points. The Lakers cut into the lead late in the half, but their defense has been awful and the Knicks are making everything. – 9:48 PM
Fred Katz
@FredKatz
Halftime. Knicks lead the Lakers 71-56.
• Barrett 21-4-4
• Randle 20-7-6
• Fournier 10 pts
• James 15-5-3
• Davis 16 & 5
Knicks shooting 50% FGs, 45% 3Ps. Lakers just 2-of-14 from deep. – 9:46 PM
Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
HALFTIME: Knicks 71, Lakers 56.
LeBron with 15, AD with 16. The defense is a hot mess. Russ ended the half on the bench. – 9:45 PM
Tommy Beer
@TommyBeer
Evan Fournier has made 22 of his last 38 three-pointers attempts – that’s 57.9%
Over the Knicks last 15 games, he is 54-of-106 (51%) – 9:41 PM
Steve Popper
@StevePopper
Julius Randle just took it to the rim on a break and Anthony Davis made a decision that he was not going to foul – or be on a poster. – 9:41 PM
Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
Anthony Davis saved the second of two missed Westbrook jumpers by dunking on Mitchell Robinson — and he had something to say after. Probably hits harder if the Lakers aren’t down by 17. – 9:34 PM
Dave McMenamin
@mcten
There were loud boos coming down in L.A. after Russell Westbrook, with the Lakers down 19 in the second quarter to the Knicks, hit the side of the basket on a midrange jump shot. Been a rough night for Westbrook and the Lakers, mirroring a rough season. – 9:33 PM
Mike Mazzeo
@MazzNYC
No the Knicks should not trade for Russell Westbrook. Lots of unwatchable basketball available – 9:32 PM
Fred Katz
@FredKatz
What in the world happened to RJ Barrett’s feet today? Two ankle-breaking spin moves: one on that drive and one fancy one in the post against Westbrook. Dude is on one tonight. – 9:32 PM
Bob Garcia
@bgarciaivsports
A four-play stretch for #Lakers
:
Westbrook misses contested jumper
Westbrook bad pass in traffic to DeAndre Jordan that leads to a turnover
Westbrook scored on in transition
Westbrook misses layup – 9:31 PM
Fred Katz
@FredKatz
Through one quarter, the Knicks lead the Lakers 42-29.
• Barrett 17-4-2
• Randle 12-5-4
• Fournier 8 pts
• Davis 9 pts
• James 6-2-2 – 9:13 PM
Eric Nehm
@eric_nehm
During his pregame presser, Mike Budenholzer told reporters they are going to throw Greg Monroe into the fire. Three games in four nights, so expect him to get some run.
(Also, enjoy Jrue Holiday shooting fadeaways.) pic.twitter.com/uZx7gEdMts
– 9:09 PM
Bill Oram
@billoram
The Lakers video board just acknowledged Trevor Ariza becoming the 32nd player in NBA history to make 1,600 3s. – 9:08 PM
Neil Dalal
@NeilDalal96
Devin Booker saying something to Kyle Kuzma on the Wizards bench to make him laugh while Jalen Smith shoots free throws – 8:41 PM
Rod Boone
@rodboone
Halftime: #Hornets
51, Heat 46
Hornets got back into it with a 23-8 run to end the second quarter.
Terry Rozier 14 pts, 5 rebs
Miles Bridges 13 pts, 4 rebs, 4 ast, 4 blk
LaMelo 10 pts, 4 rebs, 2 ast – 8:06 PM
Gerald Bourguet
@GeraldBourguet
Halftime: PHX 59, WAS 32
Ayton: 13 Pts, 11 Reb, 6-9 FG
Bridges: 10 Pts, 4 Ast, 4-9 FG
Booker: 9 Pts, 4-9 FG
Holiday: 7 Pts
Suns held the Wiz to 31% shooting in the first half – 8:01 PM
Duane Rankin
@DuaneRankin
Paul has the backtrot going.
#Suns
up 18 as Paul hits jumper.
Timeout Wizards with 8:44 left in half.
At this rate, Phoenix will have four players reach double figures by halftime.
Ayton 9. Bridges 8. Booker and Paul each with 7.
PHX: 52.9% FG. WAS: 37% FG. – 7:42 PM
Duane Rankin
@DuaneRankin
That dive McGee made to rim and Booker looking to him forces defense to adjust.
Booker then adjusted and found Bridges for corner 3. #Suns
up 10.
Jalen Smith enters game for Bridges. So Cam Johnson is at the 3, Smith 4, McGee 5. – 7:32 PM
Rod Boone
@rodboone
Mason Plumlee sinks both free throws after drawing PJ Tucker’s second foul. Crowd gave him some love for it. – 7:17 PM
Brady Hawk
@BradyHawk305
Yeah blitzing Kyle Lowry that far out is a choice
2 on 1 on backside with Bam and Jimmy
Only positive offensive possession so far though – 7:16 PM
Duane Rankin
@DuaneRankin
Wait for it.
JaVale McGee blasting off back where his #NBA career began.
“I HEAR THERE’S SOME MF’ING DOGS IN THE CAPITAL.”
Devin Booker has last word as they run through tunnel.
“Let’s get it.”
#Suns look to bounce back from loss to Atlanta that ended 11-game win streak. pic.twitter.com/nF06vmrGIs
– 6:55 PM
Rod Boone
@rodboone
NBA’s two-minute report says the review of Terry Rozier’s foul resulting in two free throws for Kevin Love was INCORRECT. Rozier’s foul occurred before the shot and he “makes contact to Love’s arm prior to his shooting motion and a non-shooting foul should have been assessed.” – 6:45 PM
Brady Hawk
@BradyHawk305
This is a Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler night if they want to win
Must control pace against this Charlotte team
Plus, I’m interested to see the defensive coverages Miami chooses to throw at this team oriented offense – 6:33 PM
Marla Ridenour
@MRidenourABJ
NBA last 2-minute report said #Cavs @Kevin Love
should not have gotten game-winning free throws vs #Hornets
. “The replay outcome is incorrect, as Rozier makes contact to Love’s arm prior to his shooting motion and a non-shooting foul should have been assessed.” – 6:23 PM
Eric Pincus
@EricPincus
ICYMI: OKC was OVER the salary cap until the Trevor Ariza trade exception expired on 2/3/22. Now that it’s gone, the team also lost the George Hill trade exception, the remaining NTMLE/BAE and is now very-much UNDER the salary cap. It’s not specifically significant, but factual – 3:25 PM